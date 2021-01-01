So, the gf and I got back from holiday towards the end of last week. Plan was to start making moves towards house ownership after, starting with looking at what we can do together mortgage-wise and trying to get something agreed in principle.



Thanks, Kwasi.



The situation is this. I'm currently renting in Fife, Scotland but own a house outright in SE England. It's currently worth more than the sort of property we'd be trying to buy here but I've long had my eye on using it as rental income given that pensions etc are going to be worth bugger all in 25 years. I've got a decent chunk saved for a new deposit and we're median household earners (from what I can make out).



Right now it seems I've got a choice of imminently-horrendous mortgage terms, selling off my only tangible asset and rolling the dice on retirement, or doing nothing and continuing to throw away money in rent payments.



And I'm one the lucky ones with a choice. So many out there going to be locked out... and I read somewhere yesterday that the housing market isn't expected to slow down much as landlords and investors will just keep buying the stock.