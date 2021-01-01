« previous next »
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
So, the gf and I got back from holiday towards the end of last week. Plan was to start making moves towards house ownership after, starting with looking at what we can do together mortgage-wise and trying to get something agreed in principle.

Thanks, Kwasi.

The situation is this. I'm currently renting in Fife, Scotland but own a house outright in SE England. It's currently worth more than the sort of property we'd be trying to buy here but I've long had my eye on using it as rental income given that pensions etc are going to be worth bugger all in 25 years. I've got a decent chunk saved for a new deposit and we're median household earners (from what I can make out).

Right now it seems I've got a choice of imminently-horrendous mortgage terms, selling off my only tangible asset and rolling the dice on retirement, or doing nothing and continuing to throw away money in rent payments.

And I'm one the lucky ones with a choice. So many out there going to be locked out... and I read somewhere yesterday that the housing market isn't expected to slow down much as landlords and investors will just keep buying the stock.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Out of interest, why do you think this?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
I think this too, though can the investors rent the houses out if people can't afford to pay it.

Its a tricky one, the world is so connected nowadays so theres more 'buyers' from lots of different countries that can buy up the assets in this country so maybe this will be the case?

An apartment I was looking at buying in Northern Ireland was on the market for 9 days and its gone already, so demand is there...
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
I'm confused by this.  I have no idea what house prices are like in Fife and also no clue where in SE England your house is. But I can't imagine that a similar sized house in Fife would be valued at more than 1 third of the value of the house in SE England (unless of course you're looking to buy a mansion in Fife).  You also say that you own the house in SE England outright, so I assume no mortgage.  You could borrow against the value of that house and the rental income you expect to achieve and still get a good buy-to-let mortgage interest rate. The rental income will likely more than adequately cover the mortgage.  Then you use your combined income, deposit and the equity you've released from the SE England house to buy a place in Fife.

If you consider the house in SE England to be your pension (or at leat part of it) you're keeping it for the long term and there is no doubt it will increase in value even over a 15 year period. So what's the problem?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Remember, if you are not replacing your main residence (sold within 3 years, either side, of completing the purchase) then you will have to pay the additional stamp duty.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
There will be big differences in prices in Fife between the East Neuk and the grim hellhole that is Methil, but it's generally going to be much cheaper than SE England.
