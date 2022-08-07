« previous next »
thank you all for the advice the hurt out there is unbelivable best wishes to you all

Its a disgrace. It's about £550 a week for the one her Ma is in and she takes no real looking after, the one her Dad was in was just over £3k a month. Luckily they have rented the Mums house out so that covers 3/4 of the bill and the lad has a pension that covered the cost.

Too right Rob. I am asking the citizen's advice about this. It's a scandal

My father is a grandfather who worked all his life, lost his wife and his assets (this house) are seizeable by the care home industry

I want him happy; he's medically sick, but in this tier that seeks to drain the elderly or frail or ANYBODY I mean does the system have to rinse everyone


If Im selling a house to then buy another property with the funds from the sale do I still need to pay capital gains tax? All the money will go in to the new property.
Hi folks.

If Im selling a house to then buy another property with the funds from the sale do I still need to pay capital gains tax? All the money will go in to the new property.

If it's your primary residence you won't generally have to pay CGT at all, unless you have rented it out in the past, or some other situations.

Private Residence Relief

You do not pay Capital Gains Tax when you sell (or dispose of) your home if all of the following apply:

    you have one home and youve lived in it as your main home for all the time youve owned it
    you have not let part of it out - this does not include having a lodger
    you have not used a part of your home exclusively for business purposes (using a room as a temporary or occasional office does not count as exclusive business use)
    the grounds, including all buildings, are less than 5,000 square metres (just over an acre) in total
    you did not buy it just to make a gain
Hi folks.

If Im selling a house to then buy another property with the funds from the sale do I still need to pay capital gains tax? All the money will go in to the new property.
If you've lived in it as your main residence and never rented it out, capital gains would not apply. If it's been rented during the period of ownership and not been your main residence you'll get Private Residence Relief.

If the house you're selling isn't your home, CGT will apply. There's a calculator on GOV I think.

Edit: Elmo beat me to it. It's worth noting that I don't think what you're going to do with the money has any bearing on what's owed.
Thanks for the responses. Having a look through some of the things Elmo has listed none of them apply to me so I think Ill be alright.
Was speaking to my financial advisor last week and he seems to think the government will have to or will do something to replace the help to buy scheme or help homeowners in general with schemes to move up the property ladder. I'd be surprised if that's the case.

We've had a break from house hunting and it's been a relief. Will wait another few weeks before starting it again.
Reports of a stamp duty holiday being announced
Do you think the stamp duty thing will just drive costs up further because people will know a lot have the stamp duty money in reserve anyway?

Won't it also just drive demand further, which will increase too.

Have a feeling the stamp duty saving will be wiped out in a day or so by general rises as a result.

Good for sellers I guess.
Do you think the stamp duty thing will just drive costs up further because people will know a lot have the stamp duty money in reserve anyway?

Won't it also just drive demand further, which will increase too.

Have a feeling the stamp duty saving will be wiped out in a day or so by general rises as a result.

Good for sellers I guess.


I think the demand is cooling , I bought  my house about seven years ago a stamp duty holiday was announced a few weeks before I completed , think I saved about £1000 at the time and used it to buy something that we would have gone without until id saved the money . Maybe a switch to a  50/ 50 split on a sale for stamp duty may be fairer and a way of suppressing a bit of greediness


Stamp Duty cut.

Is this for people who want a buy to let too?

As I have been planning to buy an apartment in Ireland for when I visit family which I can rent out when I'm not there, this would be great for me and help massively as the stamp duty was putting me off.
Stamp Duty cut.

Is this for people who want a buy to let too?

As I have been planning to buy an apartment in Ireland for when I visit family which I can rent out when I'm not there, this would be great for me and help massively as the stamp duty was putting me off.

I'm probably just clueless about this, but why would you pay stamp duty (to the UK) if you buy something in Ireland?
I'm probably just clueless about this, but why would you pay stamp duty (to the UK) if you buy something in Ireland?

Sorry, Northern Ireland*
Sorry, Northern Ireland*

Ah, was wondering if that what it was, or if you just assumed you had to pay it anyway!
Reports of a stamp duty holiday being announced

What is the timeline on this? How long is it for?
What is the timeline on this? How long is it for?

Unknown at the moment. To be announced on Friday.
Unknown at the moment. To be announced on Friday.

Do you think it will be immediate? As in kick in on Friday/Sat or be a few weeks notice? Else a lot of people will be delaying completion dates.
We are just about to finalise completion dates, so putting that off now until after Friday.

I don't really agree with the tax cut as it is another middle class cut, but if it saves me some money I would be stupid to complete before it.
Do you think it will be immediate? As in kick in on Friday/Sat or be a few weeks notice? Else a lot of people will be delaying completion dates.
We are just about to finalise completion dates, so putting that off now until after Friday.

I don't really agree with the tax cut as it is another middle class cut, but if it saves me some money I would be stupid to complete before it.

Stamp duty changes are usually immediate.
Stamp duty changes are usually immediate.

Thanks
Another Stamp Duty exemption would be lunacy, so soon after the last and given how damaging it was. I personally benefited to a small amount with the last holiday (I still had to pay due to my first property being kept but I saved about £2,000) but estate agents used it as an excuse to inflate the value of the stock on the market by anywhere between 10% - 30%. My 2 bed terraced house at that time went from £95k to £130k. Some of it driven by demand, much of it by greed.

What this would do is give estate agents the opportunity once more to push the idea of savings whilst pushing the market value of properties up once more. The market needed a correction, not more fuel on the fire making people think their shite, dilapidated two bed semi is suddenly worth £300k.

I personally am opposed to it as a tax in the first place, I handed over £8k when we moved last year. £8k that took some time to save and already had been taxed. Any form of double taxation feels unecessary when its levied against those who dont have all that much to begin with.
Wonder what the threshold will be? Cant imagine it will be extreme as it was during lockdown up to £500k.
It looks like its happening. This is a stealth tax cut for the wealthy that will push up inflation even further.

Fucking stupid daft c*nt weve got as a Prime Minister. And we had a stupid daft c*nt before her too.
::) Don't think just a stamp duty tax relief is enough to get youngsters buying property?
I personally am opposed to it as a tax in the first place, I handed over £8k when we moved last year. £8k that took some time to save and already had been taxed. Any form of double taxation feels unecessary when its levied against those who dont have all that much to begin with.

And then when you die it is taxed again in the form of inheritance. Its theft, shit country.

And then when you die it is taxed again in the form of inheritance. Its theft, shit country.
