Another Stamp Duty exemption would be lunacy, so soon after the last and given how damaging it was. I personally benefited to a small amount with the last holiday (I still had to pay due to my first property being kept but I saved about £2,000) but estate agents used it as an excuse to inflate the value of the stock on the market by anywhere between 10% - 30%. My 2 bed terraced house at that time went from £95k to £130k. Some of it driven by demand, much of it by greed.



What this would do is give estate agents the opportunity once more to push the idea of savings whilst pushing the market value of properties up once more. The market needed a correction, not more fuel on the fire making people think their shite, dilapidated two bed semi is suddenly worth £300k.



I personally am opposed to it as a tax in the first place, I handed over £8k when we moved last year. £8k that took some time to save and already had been taxed. Any form of double taxation feels unecessary when its levied against those who dont have all that much to begin with.