« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 187350 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,073
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2360 on: June 24, 2022, 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on June 24, 2022, 05:31:56 pm
Hi! That last sentence intrigued me, do you mean the economy being in the toilet is the plan or have I missed some further context?
The government in the UK are happy to allow inflation to run riot, because the things that are most rising in price are pennies to them, and the people in power have their own financial interests in artificially raising the price of unaffected items/materials and services under the guise of inflation.

A failing market like this allows a lot of shitbag politicians to make a lot of money, so why would they rescue the economy?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2361 on: June 25, 2022, 02:00:04 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 24, 2022, 10:39:30 pm
The government in the UK are happy to allow inflation to run riot, because the things that are most rising in price are pennies to them, and the people in power have their own financial interests in artificially raising the price of unaffected items/materials and services under the guise of inflation.

A failing market like this allows a lot of shitbag politicians to make a lot of money, so why would they rescue the economy?

Thanks for the reply, yeah I get what you're saying now - I just wasn't clear if you were alluding to some conspiracy agenda or just naked self interest/greed. It's fucking mad either way and I don't know where this ends up. All feels a bit like the end of Rome.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,073
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2362 on: June 25, 2022, 09:22:35 am »
Its just greed and self-interest that gets weakly highlighted but never punished. Like nothing has come from all of the horrific inflated PPE contracts that were handed to under-qualified friends of Tory peers who had no experience or background.

This country really is going to absolute shite and so much damage has been done in the last decade Im not sure well ever have a stable and sensible enough government to reverse it all.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2363 on: June 25, 2022, 11:40:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 03:30:32 pm
We've got two kids, one is 14 tomorrow and the other is 12 this year and we're already saving for their deposits, fuck knows how much they will eventually need but at least we are giving them a helping hand. The eldest doesn't want to stay in this broken cuntry though, he wants to fuck off abroad as soon as he can. He wants to be a pilot, so either he joins the RAF, or he gets his commerical licence and gets a job abroad with an airline.

Aww good on you matey. The eldest might have the right idea even at that age :D My neighbour is an ex pilot, heard some great tales.. good luck to your kids fella!

 I'd hate to be trying to escape the rent trap right now as  you just need so much behind you. I don't envy youth.  (Wait til my knees go though..   ;D )
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,064
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2364 on: June 26, 2022, 03:52:29 pm »
Such a headache this process.
Logged

Offline blink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 12:05:23 am »
Friends of mine (a middle-aged couple) are looking to buy a flat in the centre of the city.  They asked me for advice on the best places to live/avoid.  I can't really help as I have been away for far too long to be able to provide any real insight as to what the place is like now.  Can anyone help? 
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 06:56:17 am »
Quote from: blink on Yesterday at 12:05:23 am
Friends of mine (a middle-aged couple) are looking to buy a flat in the centre of the city.  They asked me for advice on the best places to live/avoid.  I can't really help as I have been away for far too long to be able to provide any real insight as to what the place is like now.  Can anyone help? 

It would depend on there budget but the two blocks I would recommend would be either Waterloo warehouse or wapping  dock , both were  built in the 80s and 90s . Both have probably the best size in the centre , are a well insulated and soundproofed structure , have generally allocated Parking spaces and the management structure is pretty decent from what I know .

I worked on both from start to finish a d visit Waterloo dock still for maintenance and it still has communal areas and facilities that have been maintained unlike other blocks I go to which seem to deteriorate after a period of time .

Waterloo dock is on the edge of the centre but with all the changes happening at Liverpool waters it is becoming more inclusive than it was when first opened and is just a five minute walk to old hall street .

The one downside though is the sinking fund which hits the seller , when you sell you have a cost to pay to the management company ( residents controlled ) of 0.5% of the selling cost times by every year you have been there . I have known people there who bought in 1990 to sell a few years ago and had to pay a 13% levy on the full asking price .

I think Craig has lived in Town a lot so Im sure he will have a good insight into it .
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:43:55 am by gazzam1963 »
Logged

Offline blink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 02:18:47 am »




Gazzam1963:

Thanks for your quick and informative response; it is very much appreciated.  I will pass it on to them; I'm sure it help them a lot, especially the bit about the 'sinking fund.'

I  have told them how helpful Liverpool people are.  The fact that you have been willing to help strangers like this proves my point :) Thanks!


Quote
It would depend on there budget but the two blocks I would recommend would be either Waterloo warehouse or wapping  dock , both were  built in the 80s and 90s . Both have probably the best size in the centre , are a well insulated and soundproofed structure , have generally allocated Parking spaces and the management structure is pretty decent from what I know .

I worked on both from start to finish a d visit Waterloo dock still for maintenance and it still has communal areas and facilities that have been maintained unlike other blocks I go to which seem to deteriorate after a period of time .

Waterloo dock is on the edge of the centre but with all the changes happening at Liverpool waters it is becoming more inclusive than it was when first opened and is just a five minute walk to old hall street .

The one downside though is the sinking fund which hits the seller , when you sell you have a cost to pay to the management company ( residents controlled ) of 0.5% of the selling cost times by every year you have been there . I have known people there who bought in 1990 to sell a few years ago and had to pay a 13% levy on the full asking price .

I think Craig has lived in Town a lot so Im sure he will have a good insight into
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 