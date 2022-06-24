Friends of mine (a middle-aged couple) are looking to buy a flat in the centre of the city. They asked me for advice on the best places to live/avoid. I can't really help as I have been away for far too long to be able to provide any real insight as to what the place is like now. Can anyone help?



It would depend on there budget but the two blocks I would recommend would be either Waterloo warehouse or wrapping dock , both will built in the 80s and 90s . Both have probably the best size in the centre , are a well insulated and soundproofed structure , have generally allocated Parking spaces and the management structure is pretty decent from what I know .I worked on both from start to finish a d visit Waterloo dock still for maintenance and it still has communal areas and facilities that have been maintained unlike other blocks I go to which seem to deteriorate after a period of time .Waterloo dock is on the edge of the centre but with all the changes happening at Liverpool waters it is becoming more inclusive than it was when first opened and is just a five minute walk to old hall street .The one downside though is the sinking fund which hits the seller , when you sell you have a cost to pay to the management company ( residents controlled ) of 0.5% of the selling cost times by every year you have been there . I have known people there who bought in 1990 to sell a few years ago and had to pay a 13% levy on the full asking price .I think Craig has lived in Town a lot so Im sure he will have a good insight into it .