Has anyone got out of a landlord agreement? I rent my old house out and have had same tenants for 10 years.



I'm with an estate agents - but they dont do anything bar process the payments, take their commission and send on to me. To begin with they would do a yearly inspection but that quickly turned into 18 months and the last 3-4 years there hasnt been one. Also last 2-3 years I'm not even getting confirmation that the rent has been paid which used to be emailed through and then the payment would be around the same time.



Also they gave the tenant my number to contact rather than him going direct to them, So literally I'm not getting anything from them bar paying 10% of the rent. Rent is same as the mortgage more or less so this is something I'm not making a profit from.



I've looked into the contract and it seems to be that the contract only expires when the tenancy does - is there a way around this is the agency arent providing the services they should be? I dont want to give them the reasons above so they can rush out and do an inspection and send me the monthly statements covering the last few years so they dont have a chance to cover their own backs but not sure which way to go about it.



Any advice appreciated. Thanks



