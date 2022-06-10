Slightly different angle to the usual on this thread. We are looking to sell our flat that we bought just under 3 years ago. Had one estate agent around yesterday and got another coming tomorrow to value it.



Yesterday's one valued it at significantly higher than what we bought it for. He reckons £135-£145k is the range we should be looking at. We bought it for £122k. Are they just inflating the price they think we'll get to get us to go with them? Anything in the £140ks seems a massive increase for a one bed flat with no outside space!



Also, about 6 months ago we had big problems with someone who lives in the same building, to the point the police were called multiple times. I am aware that you legally need to make a buyer aware of any issues, but does anyone know what the parameters for that are? Like, is there a length of time that passes where you don't need to mention it any more? There have been no issues for 8 months+ now. The estate agent reckons you only need to mention it on the solicitor's questionnaire if it's an on-going issue, but wondering if anyone has any experience with this?



Thanks in advance if anyone has any thoughts / advice.