Slightly different angle to the usual on this thread. We are looking to sell our flat that we bought just under 3 years ago. Had one estate agent around yesterday and got another coming tomorrow to value it.
Yesterday's one valued it at significantly higher than what we bought it for. He reckons £135-£145k is the range we should be looking at. We bought it for £122k. Are they just inflating the price they think we'll get to get us to go with them? Anything in the £140ks seems a massive increase for a one bed flat with no outside space!
I don't think so no. The market is crazy. If you get 2+ people interested, you may well get 5-10% over asking price.
We sold at Easter, first agent said list at £240k and over - in Nov/Dec last year. We waited to decide if we definitely want a move. When we listed just before Easter the agent thought we could list for £260k or maybe push to £265. We went for £265k listing as we were expecting an offer under.
Viewings were on the day we played FA semi, convenient so I was out all day. 10 viewings, 4 offers. It sold for £280k. Crazy jump from the Nov/Dec valuation.
We have had the experience the other way around when looking to buy too. We ended up going slightly over too, but not as much as we sold over for.