Yeah, Ive lived in Liverpool and Manchester City centres and in both instances where I lived charged over £100 a month for parking.

Sounds a big project, was it a complete renovation of a wreck? I said about not moving out until another project was complete, but honestly given what weve got tied up in this place, I think its more a pipe dream than realistic. You never know I guess.



Mine was a bit complicated , we moved to be near my teen sons school as he has autism and we rented a house near the school while we rented our original house out . We settled in the street for a year then the house adjoining came up for sale as the old lady was going into care .The plan was to still live in the rented house while we completely renovated our newly purchased one and as we were adjoined noise and banging wouldnt bother us it would be our noise , completed then our landlord decided he was selling and wouldnt extend our tenancy agreement .We then moved back to our original house and what with the travelling and not being able to really do unsocial hours in there it took probably twice as long as expected .As for the condition of the house it wasnt a wreck but as it was going to be our house for possibly the rest of our life and me seeing hidden faults in houses due to my job it became a full renovation .The house is a 1920s traditional semi detached in south liverpool and nothing survived bar the upvc windows . All the lath and plaster ceilings came down , wall went back to bare brick and we extended too . I done a fair bit of work labouring , rewiring and plumbing and it was a real labour of love and would certainly do it again ( in fact I have twice now since thenon a flat i rent out and my sons house which he moved into last Friday ) though these were nothing compared to my own house .What I always said after it which was seven years ago was that a £1000 became nothing as I seemed to hand it over every week to someone