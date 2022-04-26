£15k - £20k for a car parking space does sound mad but it is one of those things that seems to add equivalent value. Our drive currently can fit three cars on but in single file blocking one another in. Once our internal work is done were going to have the front lawn reduced to give space to park side by side, the guy whos quoted us says round here its £20k on the value per additional parking space, which seems wild.



Jake - I have flat out caught an estate agent lying to us about the bidding state of a property (we knew the owners) in order to get us to bid more. They are generally one of the most unethical businesses across the sector - they act all moral when they say they cant disclose the nature of other bids, but then they will lie or manipulate the truth to squeeze more money out of people.



On our own work, 5 weeks in now and maybe half way? Conservatory is gone and brick extension built, with drainage all done for the bathroom. The gables and roof timbers are in and it just needs the skylights and roof tiles going on, which Im told is the next job. Internal wooden frame is in place for a stud wall to separate the bathroom out in the extension. Inside the original house, the kitchen wall is out and most of the units off the walls, a steel beam is in so structurally were set. Did have a few steel supports holding the house up for a few days though! Partition wall has begun and our new kitchen is delivered mid May, so Im hoping the extension is pretty much complete by then so that the kitchen can go straight in.



Its not been too bad and the 5 weeks has gone quickly, but Im starting to really want it done. The lads doing it are a good bunch but the boss, as nice a guy as he is, is a dreadful communicator and hard to get hold of when you need to talk to him. Like many in the trade at the moment hes juggling jobs. I dont blame him, I just want clearer communication around that. Weve been living in our bedroom and not really able to access the other two bedrooms because all our stuff from downstairs is stuffed in there, so its starting to get a little less comfortable only living in one room thats full of stuff. Looking forward to it being done, Im hoping by June.