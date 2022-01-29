Builder is pissing me off.
Last October, we agreed, end of March, early April after we get back from holiday. That's been set since then. We've agreed the work, had drawings done and agreed the cost.
He emails me yesterday 'probably be September.' Just not good practice and lacking in common courtesy I think. This has been nailed on for over a quarter of a year now. The issue is, I know he's a good builder and we took him on knowing he could be a bit fly by night at times but this takes the piss with rising prices and the like.
I had a good pal who I could've asked to do it, but he had too big a job on so we went to this guy based on recommendations, then he's let us down a bit here and my mate's job fell through so he could've done it, but has taken on new work since. I also decided not to go on the wait list for another really good builder I know, because last year he was saying it would be October 2022 before he could do the work. He now is booked until April 2023.
Rather annoyed.