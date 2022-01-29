My lad bought his house last June and Ive spent spare time completely renovating it with help from a plasterer a tiler and a lad fitting the kitchen . Was hoping to get them in at the end of Feb until last Friday when I fell off the step ladder on the landing onto my back .



Found I was struggling to breathe and knew I had to get outside of the empty house , gets down the stairs and into the front garden and manage to get myself into a position that didnt kill pain wise and gradually got a bit of breath back , a woman passes by and helps me by calling an ambulance ... paramedic arrives gives me pain relief and then whisked off to the royal for X-rays and scans .



Turns out Ive broken three ribs and there is nothing I can do but painkillers until it subsides which according to the doctor will be 7-10 days then a month or more to fully heal . Havent been able to sleep lying down since then and have slept the last three nights sitting up in a chair 🤦‍♂️

