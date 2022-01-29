« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 38,197
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2080 on: January 29, 2022, 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on January 29, 2022, 10:40:10 pm
I take it you need to still commute in every day? Hybrid working could make things further out a lot more affordable, although I know it is difficult to predict that will be in place long term or not
Mrs works 3 days in central & 2 days home. If we were to move where this place was then the other location she currently drives to would be out of the question.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2081 on: January 31, 2022, 06:36:53 pm »
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏

It's still all dependent on getting some information from the vendors solicitors but at least it feels like progress 😁

Then I've got the daunting task of finding reliable tradesmen to start the renovations.

If any of you can recommend an electrician based in North Wales, Rhyl/Prestatyn/Rhuddlan area it would be mightily appreciated.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2082 on: February 1, 2022, 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2022, 06:36:53 pm
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏

It's still all dependent on getting some information from the vendors solicitors but at least it feels like progress 😁

Then I've got the daunting task of finding reliable tradesmen to start the renovations.

If any of you can recommend an electrician based in North Wales, Rhyl/Prestatyn/Rhuddlan area it would be mightily appreciated.

Let me be the first to wish you good luck finding those tradesmen.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2083 on: February 1, 2022, 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on February  1, 2022, 12:49:15 pm
Let me be the first to wish you good luck finding those tradesmen.

Oh I know they're like gold dust but it's really only an electrician I need so hopefully won't be too difficult.
Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2084 on: February 1, 2022, 03:57:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2022, 06:36:53 pm
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏

Exciting stuff! 

All of our paperwork is still going through. Hopefully the mortgage lender has already arranged or has done a survey. We hope to be in by the end of March if not sooner. No chain for us or the sellers so should be quick and easy once we've exchanged.
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2085 on: February 1, 2022, 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on February  1, 2022, 03:57:26 pm
Exciting stuff! 

All of our paperwork is still going through. Hopefully the mortgage lender has already arranged or has done a survey. We hope to be in by the end of March if not sooner. No chain for us or the sellers so should be quick and easy once we've exchanged.

It's still crazy how long these things take to me though compared to buying my first place nearly 40yrs ago.

No doubt our completion date will coincide with us having the granddaughters for half term but it'll be another part of Wales for them to visit.

Good luck!
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2086 on: February 2, 2022, 08:17:24 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2022, 01:25:43 pm
Oh I know they're like gold dust but it's really only an electrician I need so hopefully won't be too difficult.

We've been trying to get someone to sort out the electrics in our garage since 2016,we've given up now.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2087 on: February 2, 2022, 08:32:46 am »
Quote from: Slippers on February  2, 2022, 08:17:24 am
We've been trying to get someone to sort out the electrics in our garage since 2016,we've given up now.

It needs all new electric heating plus new lighting and lots of plug sockets as there's only about 3 in the whole flat so hopefully as it's a biggish job we might manage to find someone.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2088 on: February 2, 2022, 09:41:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 08:32:46 am
It needs all new electric heating plus new lighting and lots of plug sockets as there's only about 3 in the whole flat so hopefully as it's a biggish job we might manage to find someone.

Are you moving again Debs?  I remember you saying you recently moved a while back.  I also remember you saying that if things don't change (the weather I think it was), that you would move again  :)
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2089 on: February 2, 2022, 09:53:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  2, 2022, 09:41:10 am
Are you moving again Debs?  I remember you saying you recently moved a while back.  I also remember you saying that if things don't change (the weather I think it was), that you would move again  :)

No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. 

I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,894
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2090 on: February 2, 2022, 10:10:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 09:53:20 am
No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. 

I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁

Oh aye, will we be seeing you on homes under the hammer? ;D
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2091 on: February 2, 2022, 10:15:22 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February  2, 2022, 10:10:13 am
Oh aye, will we be seeing you on homes under the hammer? ;D

Haha doubt it Claire it's more a hobby than anything.
Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2092 on: February 2, 2022, 03:05:32 pm »
Christ, Bought ours 10 months ago, just went on Zoopla and while ours is the cheapest on the row, it's still apparently gone up by £25k in that time.  That's crazy.  All the others have about at least another £10k on top of that.
Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,969
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2093 on: February 2, 2022, 05:19:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 09:53:20 am
No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. 

I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁



So are you not moving into it , just refurb then flip ? Im an electrician but based in Liverpool 😃
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2094 on: February 2, 2022, 05:22:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February  2, 2022, 05:19:26 pm
So are you not moving into it , just refurb then flip ? Im an electrician but based in Liverpool 😃

That's the plan mate.

Have you any contacts in or around Prestatyn?
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,197
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2095 on: February 3, 2022, 06:45:28 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on February  2, 2022, 03:05:32 pm
Christ, Bought ours 10 months ago, just went on Zoopla and while ours is the cheapest on the row, it's still apparently gone up by £25k in that time.  That's crazy.  All the others have about at least another £10k on top of that.
Aha nice.

Feel sorry for first time buyers. They will buy their first home (with help to buy) and will find it very difficult to move up the property ladder.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,006
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2096 on: February 3, 2022, 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 05:22:33 pm
That's the plan mate.

Have you any contacts in or around Prestatyn?

Half an hour drive to Prestatyn from Liverpool ;)
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2097 on: February 3, 2022, 08:18:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2022, 08:10:45 pm
Half an hour drive to Prestatyn from Liverpool ;)

Is that all Rob?  Surely it's further than that?

Although maybe not thinking about it.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,006
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2098 on: February 3, 2022, 09:03:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2022, 08:18:11 pm
Is that all Rob?  Surely it's further than that?

Although maybe not thinking about it.



Google reckons 1hr 6, but its only just over 40 miles. I did Widnes to there via the M62/M6/M56 in the truck and it only took about 90 minutes
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2099 on: February 3, 2022, 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2022, 09:03:26 pm
Google reckons 1hr 6, but its only just over 40 miles. I did Widnes to there via the M62/M6/M56 in the truck and it only took about 90 minutes

We're 2.5hrs from my sons in Rufford going M56/M6 off at J27 but Google suggests M56/M6/M57/M58 yet I'd never dream of going that way.  Avoid Skem at all costs 😂

I've not checked but top of my head calculation I'd get on the M53 to get into Liverpool from here?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,006
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2100 on: February 3, 2022, 09:40:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2022, 09:26:08 pm
We're 2.5hrs from my sons in Rufford going M56/M6 off at J27 but Google suggests M56/M6/M57/M58 yet I'd never dream of going that way.  Avoid Skem at all costs 😂

I've not checked but top of my head calculation I'd get on the M53 to get into Liverpool from here?

Yeah M53 and then can do A41 to go through the old tunnel
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2101 on: February 3, 2022, 10:16:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2022, 09:40:51 pm
Yeah M53 and then can do A41 to go through the old tunnel

👍
Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • IFWT
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2102 on: February 4, 2022, 08:51:10 am »

Quote from: reddebs on February  3, 2022, 10:16:22 pm
👍

Just bear in mind using M53 adds about 20 miles to the journey.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,675
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2103 on: February 7, 2022, 03:03:41 pm »
A couple of days away from exchanging contracts on my flat this week and get a phone call saying that the buyer has decided 'its not an area he wants to live'. Think he might have noticed that when he had the original viewing and subsequent three measure up viewings!
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,233
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2104 on: February 7, 2022, 03:07:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February  7, 2022, 03:03:41 pm
A couple of days away from exchanging contracts on my flat this week and get a phone call saying that the buyer has decided 'its not an area he wants to live'. Think he might have noticed that when he had the original viewing and subsequent three measure up viewings!

What a c*nt. It happened to me when I was selling my apartment about 10yrs ago, buyers backed out the day before exchanging (after I had moved all my stuff out and into storage).

There really needs to be financial punishments in place for twats who do this so close to exchanging.
Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,969
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2105 on: February 7, 2022, 09:34:02 pm »
My lad bought his house last June and Ive spent spare time completely renovating it with help from a plasterer a  tiler and a lad fitting the kitchen . Was hoping to get them in at the end of Feb until last Friday when I fell off the step ladder on the landing onto my back .

Found I was struggling to breathe and knew I had to get outside of the empty house , gets down the stairs and into the front garden and manage to get myself into a position that didnt kill pain wise and gradually got a bit of breath back , a woman passes by and helps me by calling an ambulance ... paramedic arrives gives me pain relief and then whisked off to the royal for X-rays and scans .

Turns out Ive broken three ribs and there is nothing I can do but painkillers until it subsides which according to the doctor will be 7-10 days then a month or more to fully heal . Havent been able to sleep lying down since then and have slept the last three nights sitting up in a chair 🤦‍♂️
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,894
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2106 on: February 8, 2022, 09:22:57 am »
Jesus mate, I know it doesn't seem like it but you've been quite lucky there! Six weeks is normally what they say for it to heal but you've got to rest or you'll end up back at square one.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,816
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2107 on: February 8, 2022, 11:55:21 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February  7, 2022, 09:34:02 pm
My lad bought his house last June and Ive spent spare time completely renovating it with help from a plasterer a  tiler and a lad fitting the kitchen . Was hoping to get them in at the end of Feb until last Friday when I fell off the step ladder on the landing onto my back .

Found I was struggling to breathe and knew I had to get outside of the empty house , gets down the stairs and into the front garden and manage to get myself into a position that didnt kill pain wise and gradually got a bit of breath back , a woman passes by and helps me by calling an ambulance ... paramedic arrives gives me pain relief and then whisked off to the royal for X-rays and scans .

Turns out Ive broken three ribs and there is nothing I can do but painkillers until it subsides which according to the doctor will be 7-10 days then a month or more to fully heal . Havent been able to sleep lying down since then and have slept the last three nights sitting up in a chair 🤦‍♂️
Glad it's not something more serious mate, as bad as that is! Broken a few of my own ribs before and the pain is awful, just going to have to take it easy and manage it best you can. I had to sleep heavily propped up as well, slept shit for about 3 weeks.

Like Claire said don't be tempted too take too much on.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2108 on: February 8, 2022, 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February  7, 2022, 09:34:02 pm
My lad bought his house last June and Ive spent spare time completely renovating it with help from a plasterer a  tiler and a lad fitting the kitchen . Was hoping to get them in at the end of Feb until last Friday when I fell off the step ladder on the landing onto my back .

Found I was struggling to breathe and knew I had to get outside of the empty house , gets down the stairs and into the front garden and manage to get myself into a position that didnt kill pain wise and gradually got a bit of breath back , a woman passes by and helps me by calling an ambulance ... paramedic arrives gives me pain relief and then whisked off to the royal for X-rays and scans .

Turns out Ive broken three ribs and there is nothing I can do but painkillers until it subsides which according to the doctor will be 7-10 days then a month or more to fully heal . Havent been able to sleep lying down since then and have slept the last three nights sitting up in a chair 🤦‍♂️

God mate that could have been so much worse 😯

Shouldn't be long now till we complete, we're slowly inching forwards at a snails pace but the estate agents have been on the phone today chasing up the last bits and pieces on the parking arrangements so fingers crossed it'll get sorted this month.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,816
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 09:38:32 am »
Builder is pissing me off.

Last October, we agreed, end of March, early April after we get back from holiday. That's been set since then. We've agreed the work, had drawings done and agreed the cost.

He emails me yesterday 'probably be September.' Just not good practice and lacking in common courtesy I think. This has been nailed on for over a quarter of a year now. The issue is, I know he's a good builder and we took him on knowing he could be a bit fly by night at times but this takes the piss with rising prices and the like.

I had a good pal who I could've asked to do it, but he had too big a job on so we went to this guy based on recommendations, then he's let us down a bit here and my mate's job fell through so he could've done it, but has taken on new work since. I also decided not to go on the wait list for another really good builder I know, because last year he was saying it would be October 2022 before he could do the work. He now is booked until April 2023.

Rather annoyed.
Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
  • * * * * * *
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:38:32 am
Builder is pissing me off.

Last October, we agreed, end of March, early April after we get back from holiday. That's been set since then. We've agreed the work, had drawings done and agreed the cost.

He emails me yesterday 'probably be September.' Just not good practice and lacking in common courtesy I think. This has been nailed on for over a quarter of a year now. The issue is, I know he's a good builder and we took him on knowing he could be a bit fly by night at times but this takes the piss with rising prices and the like.

I had a good pal who I could've asked to do it, but he had too big a job on so we went to this guy based on recommendations, then he's let us down a bit here and my mate's job fell through so he could've done it, but has taken on new work since. I also decided not to go on the wait list for another really good builder I know, because last year he was saying it would be October 2022 before he could do the work. He now is booked until April 2023.

Rather annoyed.
I'd be absolutely fuming if a builder did that to me.  It's not even waiting an extra, say, 3 months. 7 whole months away...when the weather is about to turn too!  :no :wanker
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez
