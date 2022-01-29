I take it you need to still commute in every day? Hybrid working could make things further out a lot more affordable, although I know it is difficult to predict that will be in place long term or not
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏It's still all dependent on getting some information from the vendors solicitors but at least it feels like progress 😁Then I've got the daunting task of finding reliable tradesmen to start the renovations.If any of you can recommend an electrician based in North Wales, Rhyl/Prestatyn/Rhuddlan area it would be mightily appreciated.
Let me be the first to wish you good luck finding those tradesmen.
Exciting stuff! All of our paperwork is still going through. Hopefully the mortgage lender has already arranged or has done a survey. We hope to be in by the end of March if not sooner. No chain for us or the sellers so should be quick and easy once we've exchanged.
Oh I know they're like gold dust but it's really only an electrician I need so hopefully won't be too difficult.
We've been trying to get someone to sort out the electrics in our garage since 2016,we've given up now.
It needs all new electric heating plus new lighting and lots of plug sockets as there's only about 3 in the whole flat so hopefully as it's a biggish job we might manage to find someone.
Are you moving again Debs? I remember you saying you recently moved a while back. I also remember you saying that if things don't change (the weather I think it was), that you would move again
No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁
Oh aye, will we be seeing you on homes under the hammer?
So are you not moving into it , just refurb then flip ? Im an electrician but based in Liverpool 😃
