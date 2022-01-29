« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2080 on: January 29, 2022, 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on January 29, 2022, 10:40:10 pm
I take it you need to still commute in every day? Hybrid working could make things further out a lot more affordable, although I know it is difficult to predict that will be in place long term or not
Mrs works 3 days in central & 2 days home. If we were to move where this place was then the other location she currently drives to would be out of the question.
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2081 on: January 31, 2022, 06:36:53 pm »
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏

It's still all dependent on getting some information from the vendors solicitors but at least it feels like progress 😁

Then I've got the daunting task of finding reliable tradesmen to start the renovations.

If any of you can recommend an electrician based in North Wales, Rhyl/Prestatyn/Rhuddlan area it would be mightily appreciated.
Online Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2022, 06:36:53 pm
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏

It's still all dependent on getting some information from the vendors solicitors but at least it feels like progress 😁

Then I've got the daunting task of finding reliable tradesmen to start the renovations.

If any of you can recommend an electrician based in North Wales, Rhyl/Prestatyn/Rhuddlan area it would be mightily appreciated.

Let me be the first to wish you good luck finding those tradesmen.
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm
Let me be the first to wish you good luck finding those tradesmen.

Oh I know they're like gold dust but it's really only an electrician I need so hopefully won't be too difficult.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 03:57:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2022, 06:36:53 pm
Finally some good news from our solicitors today that fingers crossed we'll have a completion date in the next day or two 👏👏👏

Exciting stuff! 

All of our paperwork is still going through. Hopefully the mortgage lender has already arranged or has done a survey. We hope to be in by the end of March if not sooner. No chain for us or the sellers so should be quick and easy once we've exchanged.
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 03:57:26 pm
Exciting stuff! 

All of our paperwork is still going through. Hopefully the mortgage lender has already arranged or has done a survey. We hope to be in by the end of March if not sooner. No chain for us or the sellers so should be quick and easy once we've exchanged.

It's still crazy how long these things take to me though compared to buying my first place nearly 40yrs ago.

No doubt our completion date will coincide with us having the granddaughters for half term but it'll be another part of Wales for them to visit.

Good luck!
Online Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 08:17:24 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:25:43 pm
Oh I know they're like gold dust but it's really only an electrician I need so hopefully won't be too difficult.

We've been trying to get someone to sort out the electrics in our garage since 2016,we've given up now.
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 08:32:46 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:17:24 am
We've been trying to get someone to sort out the electrics in our garage since 2016,we've given up now.

It needs all new electric heating plus new lighting and lots of plug sockets as there's only about 3 in the whole flat so hopefully as it's a biggish job we might manage to find someone.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 09:41:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:32:46 am
It needs all new electric heating plus new lighting and lots of plug sockets as there's only about 3 in the whole flat so hopefully as it's a biggish job we might manage to find someone.

Are you moving again Debs?  I remember you saying you recently moved a while back.  I also remember you saying that if things don't change (the weather I think it was), that you would move again  :)
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 09:53:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:41:10 am
Are you moving again Debs?  I remember you saying you recently moved a while back.  I also remember you saying that if things don't change (the weather I think it was), that you would move again  :)

No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. 

I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁

Offline Claire.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:53:20 am
No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. 

I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁

Oh aye, will we be seeing you on homes under the hammer? ;D
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 10:15:22 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:10:13 am
Oh aye, will we be seeing you on homes under the hammer? ;D

Haha doubt it Claire it's more a hobby than anything.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm »
Christ, Bought ours 10 months ago, just went on Zoopla and while ours is the cheapest on the row, it's still apparently gone up by £25k in that time.  That's crazy.  All the others have about at least another £10k on top of that.
Online gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 05:19:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:53:20 am
No not moving again mate, I've bought an apartment to refurbish and sell on hopefully. 

I need something to keep me out of mischief 😁



So are you not moving into it , just refurb then flip ? Im an electrician but based in Liverpool 😃
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 05:22:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 05:19:26 pm
So are you not moving into it , just refurb then flip ? Im an electrician but based in Liverpool 😃

That's the plan mate.

Have you any contacts in or around Prestatyn?
