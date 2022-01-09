End of March/ early April, we're having our downstairs redone.



- Ripping down an old rickety damp conservatory and replacing it with a proper extension, which will house a shower room and dining/lounge space. Having bifolds fitted and velux windows.



- Removing the wall between the Kitchen and Dining Room to double the kitchen size, having a new kitchen fitted (will necessitate a steel beam to account for removing the wall).



- Putting in a wall to halve the existing lounge/dining room to close off the lounge as a separate room.



- Having the front lawn reduced by about 70% in size with tarmac and edging stones so we can fit a few more cars on the drive.



Questions for those who've had such substantial work done before - would you move out of the property whilst this is being done? We're living in the house now, we're not touching the upstairs but based on what Craig's said above, it perhaps sounds like we should consider moving in with the in-laws for the duration. We have a cat that we don't want to be spooked and get out during the build and the back end of the house will basically be open and I work from home and might struggle to put up with the noise. We can 'close off' the upstairs as it were and house ourselves entirely up there.



Jake - doesn't surprise me one bit that mate. I listed my old house for rental and had 19 applications in the first week, 30 within the first 10 days and just closed off apps before a fortnight had even gone.