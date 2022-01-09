« previous next »
Joff

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 9, 2022, 07:18:42 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on January  7, 2022, 08:17:37 am
Ah get it now its some form of affordable housing scheme which I imagine was part of a developers contract that allowed them to build a certain amount of houses at market rates with the proviso a few went to local young people and that helped them get permission .

If you sell does it get advertised at only 58% of the expected value and they are the proceeds you would get if you decided to move on . My wife works for a new build company and they on occasion do whats called a DMV which is a discount to market value property ie 20% cheaper than market value but that carries on every time the property is sold .

Joff:

The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 11, 2022, 11:45:45 pm
Found a reasonably priced 3 bed. However it needs renovation & could potentially be really nice & extended to make it a 4 bed. Only downside is that the property isn't liveable at the moment (in our opinion) whilst work is done & while we save for renovation works. Also the property has a fixed price on it which I've not seen before. It's been on sale since October.
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 12:13:56 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 11, 2022, 11:45:45 pm
Found a reasonably priced 3 bed. However it needs renovation & could potentially be really nice & extended to make it a 4 bed. Only downside is that the property isn't liveable at the moment (in our opinion) whilst work is done & while we save for renovation works. Also the property has a fixed price on it which I've not seen before. It's been on sale since October.

I've just lived through a full decoration, new kitchen, new roof, and a handful of other shit, whilst in the house... it's shite. I don't mind being up handy, and don't mind a bit of noise (I work from home) and it was fine at first but christ after a few months of it I was ready to kill someone... my missus was even worse.

Now to caveat that it is rented (although paying near £2k a month for a 4 bed house and know the owner, and we did get it half rent during that time) but it was genuinely a load of hassle.
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 07:16:50 am
When I bought the home I live in now that was a complete renovation and extension of a three bed semi , no way would it have been possible  to live in as it went back to bare brick , no kitchen or bathroom . We ended up staying in our original house for a year ( the one that was converted to a buy to let ) for an extra year .

Is it possible to stay in your flat for a period of time while you get the basic stuff done and get extended in the future , its certainly a hit financially as theres two mortgage , no rent and two council taxes to pay but in my case well worth it and far less stressful .
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 09:43:49 am
Quote from: CraigDS on January 12, 2022, 12:13:56 am
I've just lived through a full decoration, new kitchen, new roof, and a handful of other shit, whilst in the house... it's shite. I don't mind being up handy, and don't mind a bit of noise (I work from home) and it was fine at first but christ after a few months of it I was ready to kill someone... my missus was even worse.

Now to caveat that it is rented (although paying near £2k a month for a 4 bed house and know the owner, and we did get it half rent during that time) but it was genuinely a load of hassle.
Yeah see I WFH also in the main and it'd get me mad dealing with that... like West Ham mad  ;D.... I wouldn't mind once ground floor is done as we would like but don't think it's feasible to do that.

Quote from: gazzam1963 on January 12, 2022, 07:16:50 am
When I bought the home I live in now that was a complete renovation and extension of a three bed semi , no way would it have been possible  to live in as it went back to bare brick , no kitchen or bathroom . We ended up staying in our original house for a year ( the one that was converted to a buy to let ) for an extra year .

Is it possible to stay in your flat for a period of time while you get the basic stuff done and get extended in the future , its certainly a hit financially as theres two mortgage , no rent and two council taxes to pay but in my case well worth it and far less stressful .
Ah okay. I think financially speaking the cost of renovation which would be north of £50k isn't something we could factor in after deposit, stamp duty etc. We could extend into the loft for an additional room like neighbouring property has done and make it the forever home we want but unless we can magic up the 50 to 100k already mentioned I don't think we will be able to pursue this one sadly.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 10:28:38 am
Cant wait to get the keys for my place, I'm itching to start knocking walls down 😁
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 04:47:15 pm
Can you get a mortgage which factors in renovation?
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 05:01:39 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 04:47:15 pm
Can you get a mortgage which factors in renovation?

I don't think so but you might be able to get a home improvement loan if you can afford the extra payments.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 05:15:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 12, 2022, 05:01:39 pm
I don't think so but you might be able to get a home improvement loan if you can afford the extra payments.
Cheers. Will look into that.
Elmo!

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 05:52:17 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 12, 2022, 05:01:39 pm
I don't think so but you might be able to get a home improvement loan if you can afford the extra payments.

Would you have to declare that when applying for the mortgage though? I assume the mortgage provider would want to factor that in to affordability checks.

(Assuming you wouldn't actually have the loan in place before applying for the mortgage).
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 05:59:30 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on January 12, 2022, 05:52:17 pm
Would you have to declare that when applying for the mortgage though? I assume the mortgage provider would want to factor that in to affordability checks.

(Assuming you wouldn't actually have the loan in place before applying for the mortgage).

No idea mate as the mortgage is based on the current value, in it's current state of repair not what improvements you might make in the future.  The new loan would need to be approved on affordability though.

We got ours without even needing an updated valuation, although property prices had gone through the roof since we got the mortgage.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 06:16:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 12, 2022, 05:59:30 pm
No idea mate as the mortgage is based on the current value, in it's current state of repair not what improvements you might make in the future.  The new loan would need to be approved on affordability though.

We got ours without even needing an updated valuation, although property prices had gone through the roof since we got the mortgage.
I believe the max is 100k? I guess it depends what that's spread out over & the monthly payments.
Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 06:34:16 pm
So after a random rightmove browse I saw a house id be very interested in, however mine isn't even for sale yet I was just ha I a look.

Had them round to value it today, and I'm told that due to market demand they'd expect this one of mine to fetch a fair bit more than I expected. And on top of that, the one I've got my eye on is a seller with tenants so thats putting people off cos they'll have to wait, and shes motivated to sell cos she hates being a landlord so there's probably some wiggle room on the price.

So I've gone from no plans to move from looking to sell and buy on a whim. One part of me thinks to slow down and keep in my little cheap terrace and another part of me thinks fuck it, time for change and it gets me away from my neighbours barking dog, #yolo and all that.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 06:42:04 pm
Quote from: Jake on January 12, 2022, 06:34:16 pm

So I've gone from no plans to move from looking to sell and buy on a whim. One part of me thinks to slow down and keep in my little cheap terrace and another part of me thinks fuck it, time for change and it gets me away from my neighbours barking dog, #yolo and all that.
;D Good luck if that's what you decide.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 06:56:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 06:16:54 pm
I believe the max is 100k? I guess it depends what that's spread out over & the monthly payments.

Ours was linked to the mortgage so they finished at the same time but it'll depend on how much you can afford to pay back if you want it paid off quicker.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 08:16:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 12, 2022, 06:56:28 pm
Ours was linked to the mortgage so they finished at the same time but it'll depend on how much you can afford to pay back if you want it paid off quicker.
Ah thank you. Will look into our options with financial advisor.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 08:33:42 pm
Damn ;D if it's financially viable will need to find architect & builder.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 08:42:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 08:33:42 pm
Damn ;D if it's financially viable will need to find architect & builder.

Where are you based?  My brother's an architect but in London.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 09:10:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 12, 2022, 08:42:06 pm
Where are you based?  My brother's an architect but in London.
Property that we are looking at is in Kent!
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 09:52:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 09:10:02 pm
Property that we are looking at is in Kent!

Let me know if you're going to need one and I'll PM you his details, although I've no idea how busy he is.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 12, 2022, 11:55:53 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 12, 2022, 09:52:17 pm
Let me know if you're going to need one and I'll PM you his details, although I've no idea how busy he is.
Ah brilliant. Will let you know if required. Appreciate that.

So been doing abit more digging into that property and that area in general. Saw a pretty impressive 2 bed on that road (move in ready and larger garden) sold for £65k cheaper than the 3 bed we are looking at last year. Two three beds on same road (1 like this needed modernization was sold for 90k less in July 2020) and another 3 bed on same road which was in better condition and just needed cosmetic stuff done and had 70 ft garden was sold for 25k less than the current fixed asking price for this location.

Food for thought as I think this incorrectly priced?
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 13, 2022, 07:41:09 am
How long has it been on the market ? , put in a lot lower offer based on these facts youve found out and put them as well as the offer to the agent who in turn will put it to the owner who may just be trying his luck with a really high valuation .

Without knowing your purchase price Id add about 10-15% on what they sold at 18 months ago to maybe get a reflection of what the current value maybe and use that info to your agent
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 13, 2022, 10:36:28 am
Property was listed on right move with this agent on 31st October.

Even if prices in that area are increasing the full asking price + renovation work would equal price of a brand new build (3 bed).

If I was to offer anything like your suggestion that would still be 45-50k roughly under asking price ;D

There's no off road parking so need to weigh up whether this is a genuine option for us or just a desire to move.
Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
January 13, 2022, 09:41:55 pm
So I put a message in my local facebook group about 7pm to say I "may" be selling the house if anyone was looking.

Ive already had about 10 messages in less than 3 hours. Sure they'll mostly be tyre kickers, but its ridiclous how desparate people are for property.

Tempted to tell those who want to add it to their portfolio to fuck off ;D
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 12:19:30 pm
End of March/ early April, we're having our downstairs redone.

- Ripping down an old rickety damp conservatory and replacing it with a proper extension, which will house a shower room and dining/lounge space. Having bifolds fitted and velux windows.

- Removing the wall between the Kitchen and Dining Room to double the kitchen size, having a new kitchen fitted (will necessitate a steel beam to account for removing the wall).

- Putting in a wall to halve the existing lounge/dining room to close off the lounge as a separate room.

- Having the front lawn reduced by about 70% in size with tarmac and edging stones so we can fit a few more cars on the drive.

Questions for those who've had such substantial work done before - would you move out of the property whilst this is being done? We're living in the house now, we're not touching the upstairs but based on what Craig's said above, it perhaps sounds like we should consider moving in with the in-laws for the duration. We have a cat that we don't want to be spooked and get out during the build and the back end of the house will basically be open and I work from home and might struggle to put up with the noise. We can 'close off' the upstairs as it were and house ourselves entirely up there.

Jake - doesn't surprise me one bit that mate. I listed my old house for rental and had 19 applications in the first week, 30 within the first 10 days and just closed off apps before a fortnight had even gone.
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 01:32:56 pm
It depends how much you're willing to put up with.

Being able to keep it all to one part of the house will help. The two worst bits for me were the roof and the decorating simply because they weren't confined to one space (or in terms of the roof the noise travelled anywhere upstairs).

The kitchen wasn't too bad other than the fact you don't have a kitchen! Disturbance was pretty low. We set up a temp one in the dining room area which helped but it gets old pretty quick not having an oven or kitchen sink.
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 01:34:55 pm
One thing I would say - check and double check with any suppliers that they can actually supply within the time frame given. My neighbour has had similar to you done with ripping down an old conservatory and replacing it with an extension with big doors across the back. They were told 4 weeks for delivery of these and it's not been 17 weeks. So all during that time they've had wood across the opening to secure the house as best as possible but he said it's cold in there which isn't great over winter!!
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 03:28:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:34:55 pm
One thing I would say - check and double check with any suppliers that they can actually supply within the time frame given. My neighbour has had similar to you done with ripping down an old conservatory and replacing it with an extension with big doors across the back. They were told 4 weeks for delivery of these and it's not been 17 weeks. So all during that time they've had wood across the opening to secure the house as best as possible but he said it's cold in there which isn't great over winter!!
Cheers Craig - that's definitely something to factor in. The Kitchen company has guaranteed me a very specific delivery date but the bi-folds and windows we're going to have to hope come on time. We won't have a kitchen is the main issue - all of the work will be downstairs at the opposite end of the house to my office and my partner is a nurse so doesn't work from home.
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 04:18:24 pm
Went through exactly what you are doing but we had never moved into the house just stayed in our old one , if youve the chance of moving out for a bit and you get on with your in laws Id go for that , it also gives the builders extra time if they want to work a bit earlier or a bit later . The guy who fitted our flooring and kitchen worked till eight every night .

Who did you use for your kitchen ? think i mentioned diy kitchens to you , Ive just had one delivered for my sons house just before Xmas and there dates are very specific   :) perfect to the day they said

Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 04:18:24 pm
Went through exactly what you are doing but we had never moved into the house just stayed in our old one , if youve the chance of moving out for a bit and you get on with your in laws Id go for that , it also gives the builders extra time if they want to work a bit earlier or a bit later . The guy who fitted our flooring and kitchen worked till eight every night .

Who did you use for your kitchen ? think i mentioned diy kitchens to you , Ive just had one delivered for my sons house just before Xmas and there dates are very specific   :) perfect to the day they said
We ended up going with a bespoke place near us, as they price matched Wren etc and had a showroom where we could view the products. Ended up paying £8k and we've a fitter who reckons it's a four day job and he's £200 a day. We did look into your recommendation as they sounded class, but if I recall their only showroom was in Yorkshire and unfortunately I lack imagination so wanted to see something close up. They looked very good though like you said and probably had more choice available than anyone.

I appreciate the input. Funnily enough I probably get on with the in-laws better than my partner does, I've no issue with living there for a few weeks just so that we don't have to live in the dust and noise. Helps that my partner's Dad is an amazing cook and generous with the drinks  ;D
Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 05:42:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:34:55 pm
One thing I would say - check and double check with any suppliers that they can actually supply within the time frame given. My neighbour has had similar to you done with ripping down an old conservatory and replacing it with an extension with big doors across the back. They were told 4 weeks for delivery of these and it's not been 17 weeks. So all during that time they've had wood across the opening to secure the house as best as possible but he said it's cold in there which isn't great over winter!!

This has happened to our next door neighbour.In August he ordered two sets of double doors and a window for the extension he's building and there's still no sign of them.

He's also been without a kitchen since May.
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 08:48:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
We ended up going with a bespoke place near us, as they price matched Wren etc and had a showroom where we could view the products. Ended up paying £8k and we've a fitter who reckons it's a four day job and he's £200 a day. We did look into your recommendation as they sounded class, but if I recall their only showroom was in Yorkshire and unfortunately I lack imagination so wanted to see something close up. They looked very good though like you said and probably had more choice available than anyone.

I appreciate the input. Funnily enough I probably get on with the in-laws better than my partner does, I've no issue with living there for a few weeks just so that we don't have to live in the dust and noise. Helps that my partner's Dad is an amazing cook and generous with the drinks  ;D


No brainier then 😁
[new username under construction]

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 05:14:30 pm
Ok, I have a question if anyone knows. So say my parents have £50,000 equity on their house and want to pay it off.

Could I get £50,000 mortgage and "Buy" their house for £50,000. So they pay off their equity and I have a £50,000 mortgage and own the house?
Joff

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 05:41:06 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:14:30 pm
Ok, I have a question if anyone knows. So say my parents have £50,000 equity on their house and want to pay it off.

Could I get £50,000 mortgage and "Buy" their house for £50,000. So they pay off their equity and I have a £50,000 mortgage and own the house?
Do you mean they owe 50k?

Equity is how much in cash value they own
Joff

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 05:41:46 pm
Or how much of the mortgage cSh wise they jave paid off, I should say
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 05:43:30 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:14:30 pm
Ok, I have a question if anyone knows. So say my parents have £50,000 equity on their house and want to pay it off.

Could I get £50,000 mortgage and "Buy" their house for £50,000. So they pay off their equity and I have a £50,000 mortgage and own the house?

You mean they owe 50k on the house , the equity is the difference between what its worth minus what they owe . I cant see why you cant buy it at that price though unless your an only child it might cause some friction with your siblings 😀
[new username under construction]

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 09:57:38 pm
They did equity release (as far as i know) so say that's £50,000, they are paying that off monthly and to settle it would of course include a fee etc. They have no mortgage any more.

I'm thinking of getting a mortgage for say £60,000 to buy their house, giving them the money to pay off the equity release. Then I have a £60,000 mortgage on their house, if that makes sense?

Or am I looking at it all wrong?

The idea is to pay off that money, they sell the house to me for the amount they owe and then live with me but I now own the house on a relatively low mortgage
CraigDS

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house'
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 10:11:49 pm »
I mean youd likely be buying it at the market value but theyd be gifting you that amount -£60k. So effectively for the mortgage company your deposit will be quite large.

There are obv tax implications youd have to consider too.
