They did equity release (as far as i know) so say that's £50,000, they are paying that off monthly and to settle it would of course include a fee etc. They have no mortgage any more.
I'm thinking of getting a mortgage for say £60,000 to buy their house, giving them the money to pay off the equity release. Then I have a £60,000 mortgage on their house, if that makes sense?
Or am I looking at it all wrong?
The idea is to pay off that money, they sell the house to me for the amount they owe and then live with me but I now own the house on a relatively low mortgage