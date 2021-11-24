I did the above in 2021 - I owned my own home and wanted to buy a house with my partner. We had enough between us without selling mine for the deposit property that we now live in. I turned my existing residential mortgage into a buy to let, took some of the equity out for cash for the renovation of our new home and had to pay the higher rate stamp duty on the new property we bought, because it was an additional home, even with it being the main residence. I beat the deadline last year but under this year's new categories, so we paid a 3% surcharge above what would be the rate for the property (£250,000 being the boundary, so 2% on the first £125k, then 5% on anything above that).



It was probably the most money I've ever spent on absolutely nothing in my life. Worth it now with all the price increases but annoying to hand over 5 figures for a tax on money you've already been taxed on.