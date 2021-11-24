« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1960 on: November 24, 2021, 06:47:38 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on November 24, 2021, 06:14:39 pm
the sun does not shine on the shankill

Im not even going down that one!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1961 on: November 25, 2021, 10:11:57 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on November 24, 2021, 06:10:27 pm
My lad bought his house in Liverpool in May and Ive been renovating it since June when not working and up to now only had a plasterer in until this week when Ive had a tiler in to tile the whole bathroom . Up to now the cost has been around 8.5k and thats skimmed all over ( three bed semi ) new bathroom inc materials and new U shaped kitchens inc appliances , new composite door and frame .
 
Had a price of £750 to fit the kitchen excluding any worktops as they are going to leave that until the end to see whats left and see what quality worktop they may get then , so if granite / quartz then another 2k , I expect the total spend to be around 12k

Id recommend looking at these for kitchens https://diy-kitchens.com/ Ive had two off them personally and have done wiring on about another three ordered from here and can not recall an issue with any of them . The lads one cost £2300 and about another £1000 on appliance which when shopping around you can get absolute bargains .
Cheers mate, appreciated, I'll take a look. Sounds like the renovation is going well at your sons.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1962 on: November 25, 2021, 10:18:18 am
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1963 on: November 25, 2021, 10:35:08 am
Quote from: west_london_red on November 24, 2021, 05:44:27 pm
It looks like someone stopped work midway so I would want to know why.

Can see damp in two of the bedrooms (the room with the narrow window, the the room with the eaves which might be coming from the roof which would be a worry) and check the kitchen and bathroom for damp, from the pictures of the garden it looks like that part of the house will never get any light or sun.

Can see on the back of the house near the window dark/damp showing through the paint, likely just needs an air brick and drying out cos doesn't seem to be an issue in the photos of the downstairs.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1964 on: November 25, 2021, 10:56:46 am
Going to view couple of houses this weekend - fingers crosses. Looking at properties is exhausting.

Have decided to sell current place rather than rent it out. The amount of post we get from other agents in area or calls cause they have seen my property online is bloody annoying.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1965 on: November 25, 2021, 06:05:49 pm
Quote from: Claire. on November 25, 2021, 10:35:08 am
Can see on the back of the house near the window dark/damp showing through the paint, likely just needs an air brick and drying out cos doesn't seem to be an issue in the photos of the downstairs.

Im just always very paranoid about damp, we went through a really bad patch at my parents house where we literally couldnt put anything against an external wall without getting damp unless we left like a 6 inch gap between the wall and the wardrobes etc. Then when we moved we had more problems with damp because the downstairs toilet was leaking, every time it was flushed half of the water being used for flushing was leaking and because the tank was concealed we didnt know until the laminate flooring in another room started to warp, then called in a specialist who traced it back to the toilet and we had to spend a grand on replacing the floor we had just put in.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1966 on: December 8, 2021, 05:54:19 pm
Eeeek! Just had an offer accepted on a 3-bed bungalow - the worst house on the best street - in a little town in Herts. Ticks most of our boxes. But now I'm nervous....! 😬 And excited too of course  ;D
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1967 on: December 8, 2021, 07:09:36 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on December  8, 2021, 05:54:19 pm
Eeeek! Just had an offer accepted on a 3-bed bungalow - the worst house on the best street - in a little town in Herts. Ticks most of our boxes. But now I'm nervous....! 😬 And excited too of course  ;D
Congrats! I'm waiting until Jan for next phase of development to be released. Fingers crossed.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1968 on: December 9, 2021, 08:53:30 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  8, 2021, 07:09:36 pm
Congrats! I'm waiting until Jan for next phase of development to be released. Fingers crossed.

Thank you! Fingers crossed for you 🤞  It's been a bit of a nightmare getting to this point with the number of houses we've seen over the past 6-7 months and the number of offers where we've been beaten to it by people who have more cash than us.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1969 on: December 9, 2021, 11:45:23 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on December  9, 2021, 08:53:30 am
Thank you! Fingers crossed for you 🤞  It's been a bit of a nightmare getting to this point with the number of houses we've seen over the past 6-7 months and the number of offers where we've been beaten to it by people who have more cash than us.
Cheers. I know how you feel. It's a legit headache! We are trying to sell our current property and the amount of agents we get trying to sell it (ahead of our existing one is mind numbing!).

In regards the new development it's a mixture outright sale (my preferred option) & shared ownership and it might be the case that me and a cousin both purchase there under both schemes!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1970 on: December 10, 2021, 06:15:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December  9, 2021, 11:45:23 am
Cheers. I know how you feel. It's a legit headache! We are trying to sell our current property and the amount of agents we get trying to sell it (ahead of our existing one is mind numbing!).

In regards the new development it's a mixture outright sale (my preferred option) & shared ownership and it might be the case that me and a cousin both purchase there under both schemes!
Honestly wouldn't touch a shared ownership with a barge pole.  Just seems like a bit of a rip-off.  You're better off clubbing together with mates to increase your financial options and to spread the cost of the mortgage.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1971 on: December 10, 2021, 06:41:22 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on December 10, 2021, 06:15:03 pm
Honestly wouldn't touch a shared ownership with a barge pole.  Just seems like a bit of a rip-off.  You're better off clubbing together with mates to increase your financial options and to spread the cost of the mortgage.
I honestly don't know much about it but I do know alot of people doing this. Some in well paid jobs as well but are going this route as they can't afford a 400k (for example) home otherwise.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1972 on: December 10, 2021, 06:56:13 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on December 10, 2021, 06:15:03 pm
Honestly wouldn't touch a shared ownership with a barge pole.  Just seems like a bit of a rip-off.  You're better off clubbing together with mates to increase your financial options and to spread the cost of the mortgage.

Sharing with mates sounds like a recipe for destroying your relationships with said mates.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1973 on: December 12, 2021, 12:30:11 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on December 10, 2021, 06:15:03 pm
Honestly wouldn't touch a shared ownership with a barge pole.  Just seems like a bit of a rip-off.  You're better off clubbing together with mates to increase your financial options and to spread the cost of the mortgage.
Depends on the shared ownership options
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1974 on: December 12, 2021, 08:30:07 am
Quote from: Joff on December 12, 2021, 12:30:11 am
Depends on the shared ownership options
How do you mean?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Does anyone know how stamp duty on buy to let properties and main homes work?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
Table of rates here , depends on if its your first home if so none to pay on the first 300k but if its a buy to let them its purchase price in the table plus an extra 3 % on top

https://www.gov.uk/stamp-duty-land-tax/residential-property-rates
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1977 on: Today at 12:24:44 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
Table of rates here , depends on if its your first home if so none to pay on the first 300k but if its a buy to let them its purchase price in the table plus an extra 3 % on top

https://www.gov.uk/stamp-duty-land-tax/residential-property-rates

Thanks. Current property would be buy to let & potential new property would be main home. Mind numbing the number crunching.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1978 on: Today at 08:26:22 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:24:44 am
Thanks. Current property would be buy to let & potential new property would be main home. Mind numbing the number crunching.

I done something similar seven years ago , changed my existing mortgage from residential to a buy to let and used a bit of extra equity in that mortgage to use as a deposit in the new property I live in . Your solicitor will be able to advise but Im sure I didnt pay anything on the old home becoming a buy to let ( I think rates have changed since then ) and only payed the normal rate on the new home which then officially became my primary residence .

What I do know is that if and when I sell my old home it will be subject to capital gains tax though I think there is a formula that will reduce it as I had fifteen years of it as my main home and never released the capital that would have been capital gains free if Id have sold it completely at the time .
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1979 on: Today at 09:27:23 am
I did the above in 2021 - I owned my own home and wanted to buy a house with my partner. We had enough between us without selling mine for the deposit property that we now live in. I turned my existing residential mortgage into a buy to let, took some of the equity out for cash for the renovation of our new home and had to pay the higher rate stamp duty on the new property we bought, because it was an additional home, even with it being the main residence. I beat the deadline last year but under this year's new categories, so we paid a 3% surcharge above what would be the rate for the property (£250,000 being the boundary, so 2% on the first £125k, then 5% on anything above that).

It was probably the most money I've ever spent on absolutely nothing in my life. Worth it now with all the price increases but annoying to hand over 5 figures for a tax on money you've already been taxed on.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1980 on: Today at 11:05:44 am
Cheers both. Will be something I'm looking into. Current property has depreciated in price and don't see the "benefit" in getting a larger property if it means losing on this.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1981 on: Today at 01:43:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:05:44 am
Cheers both. Will be something I'm looking into. Current property has depreciated in price and don't see the "benefit" in getting a larger property if it means losing on this.
Is it a flat that it's depreciated? You don't really hear that often in the UK these days.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1982 on: Today at 02:13:41 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:43:41 pm
Is it a flat that it's depreciated? You don't really hear that often in the UK these days.

Yes mate. It is very frustrating but so many flats are being built by us it doesn't help. There's two new builds of flats being built within a 5 minute (max) walk from us. So I think keeping and renting it out is the more sensible option at the moment. Our current mortgage provider hasn't recognised this and on their database are assuming our property price has increased by 30k ;D

Our financial advisor is suffering from long term effects of Covid so getting things moving (understandably) is taking longer than usual.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1983 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 12, 2021, 08:30:07 am
How do you mean?

I have a 58% share, and I pay no rent. What's the problem?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Reply #1984 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm
Quote from: Joff on Today at 06:11:27 pm
I have a 58% share, and I pay no rent. What's the problem?
I thought rent was mandatory until you owned 100% of it?
