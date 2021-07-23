« previous next »
So we've had our first fuck up in the process, one which may end up costing me several thousands of pounds that I can't really afford.

Our Homebuyer's Survey was scheduled for 16th July. I got a text on the morning of 21st to say it had been moved to 30th, which was news to me. I called up to ask why and the Surveyor's said that it was because no one from the estate agents made themselves available to allow access to the property.

I spoke to the estate agent and they blamed the surveyor, saying that they went to the property and not the office to collect the keys, which is standard in these situations apparently. So back onto the surveyors. They stated they agreed over the phone to meet at the office and collect the keys and when they arrived at the office on Friday 16th PM, no one was there. This is a National Chain Agents who have offices in the middle of Chester, which is around 25 minutes drive from the property.

So I go back to the estate agents, who refute this, saying that there is always someone in the office and he must never have come. A few things - they have never, ever answered the phone to me in that office, I always have to leave a message with the concierge team based in London. Always. Not once have they ever picked up the phone through the months of house viewings, the negotiation process or buying process with this house. However, it does seem bizarre that absolutely no one would be around and the property locked up just after 13:00 on a week day. They also said they have no CCTV, which I requested to see whether the Surveyor did go (of course they don't  ::))

So I'm not sure where I stand now or who I can hold accountable. If we miss the 30/09 deadline (which of course is no guarantee but we've had the searches back, all the mortgage is sorted and there's no chain, absolutely feasible to complete before then) it will cost me around £3,800 in additional Stamp Duty. I will contact the Surveyors back because someone is lying and someone has fucked up, but both are playing the blame game and pointing the finger at one another.

A two week delay at this stage of the year is absolutely crucial.
Ahhhh... estate agents  ::)

You should easily be done by the end of Sept though mate if you're that far along already.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 23, 2021, 11:46:46 am
Ahhhh... estate agents  ::)

You should easily be done by the end of Sept though mate if you're that far along already.

Not when his file is just sitting on a solicitors desk and no ones arsed until you harangue them 😀
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 23, 2021, 11:46:46 am
Ahhhh... estate agents  ::)

You should easily be done by the end of Sept though mate if you're that far along already.
Hmm we'll see. They say typically 6-8 weeks to completion following homebuyers, that could put us right up against the deadline so any further delay would be crucial.

I've found out from another phonecall that it was unequivocally the estate agents' fault, not the surveyors. Waiting for a call back from the Area Manager now about the situation. It's so unnecessary. It sounds to me like they all just fucked off down the pub for an hour Friday lunch time and held no one back, which happened to be the time the surveyor turned up for the keys.

Quote from: gazzam1963 on July 23, 2021, 12:52:25 pm
Not when his file is just sitting on a solicitors desk and no ones arsed until you harangue them 😀
That's why I'm being such a belligerent presence with it all, it feels as if you don't chase them, nothing gets done.
My GF has finally signed on an agreement for a new, bigger flat in a nicer area of the town. After so many knockbacks, there was almost a last minute disaster when she got an email saying her application was unsuccesful - after signing the agreement. She sent me a message saying she was supremely pissed off, but before I could even find out the details she'd phoned them and found it was a mistaken email and everything was still fine.

Collecting the keys end of next week, once she's in then it's on me to relocate 400 miles north.
Of course the solicitors are arsed mate

Its clearly the estate agents fault the fucking scam artists. I'd rather be a homeless crackhead than an estate agent, at least I'd still be able to hold my head up high and say I had a soul.
Quote from: Jake on July 23, 2021, 01:24:23 pm
Of course the solicitors are arsed mate

Its clearly the estate agents fault the fucking scam artists. I'd rather be a homeless crackhead than an estate agent, at least I'd still be able to hold my head up high and say I had a soul.
Yeah I'm pissed off with those representing the seller, they've blatantly lied to me saying the surveyor never came to the office and only ever went directly to the house. Still waiting for a call about it.
Quote from: Jake on July 23, 2021, 01:24:23 pm
Its clearly the estate agents fault the fucking scam artists. I'd rather be a homeless crackhead than an estate agent, at least I'd still be able to hold my head up high and say I had a soul.

Personally think youre being too nice about estate agents there.
Looks like we may have got lucky with finding a house.

GF was complaining to her best friend about not being able to find somewhere, described exactly what we were after and she said that sounds exactly like a house her mother in law rents out and was just about to become available. She spoke to her for us and turns out she wants to complete redo it - new kitchen, bathrooms, floors, etc. as well as get the garden landscaped. We're viewing it on Wed but from the pics we've seen it looks perfect (or at least will be once it's tidied up).

She's given us first refusal, and we can have a say in how it's done up. We've managed to keep our apartment for another month and she's getting as much work done this month and then she said we can move in and have it half price until the works finished.

So fingers crossed it all goes to plan this time, finally!!
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  2, 2021, 03:21:36 pm
Looks like we may have got lucky with finding a house.

GF was complaining to her best friend about not being able to find somewhere, described exactly what we were after and she said that sounds exactly like a house her mother in law rents out and was just about to become available. She spoke to her for us and turns out she wants to complete redo it - new kitchen, bathrooms, floors, etc. as well as get the garden landscaped. We're viewing it on Wed but from the pics we've seen it looks perfect (or at least will be once it's tidied up).

She's given us first refusal, and we can have a say in how it's done up. We've managed to keep our apartment for another month and she's getting as much work done this month and then she said we can move in and have it half price until the works finished.

So fingers crossed it all goes to plan this time, finally!!

In an area you wanted as well?

Quote from: rob1966 on August  2, 2021, 03:33:26 pm
In an area you wanted as well?

Yeah, bang in the middle of where we wanted!
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  2, 2021, 03:21:36 pm
Looks like we may have got lucky with finding a house.

GF was complaining to her best friend about not being able to find somewhere, described exactly what we were after and she said that sounds exactly like a house her mother in law rents out and was just about to become available. She spoke to her for us and turns out she wants to complete redo it - new kitchen, bathrooms, floors, etc. as well as get the garden landscaped. We're viewing it on Wed but from the pics we've seen it looks perfect (or at least will be once it's tidied up).

She's given us first refusal, and we can have a say in how it's done up. We've managed to keep our apartment for another month and she's getting as much work done this month and then she said we can move in and have it half price until the works finished.

So fingers crossed it all goes to plan this time, finally!!
Spot on that mate, sounds class! Not like you've not had enough stress with the whole situation.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  2, 2021, 03:34:19 pm
Yeah, bang in the middle of where we wanted!

Brilliant :thumbup
Viewed the house.

The layout, room sizes, location, etc is perfect. Like exactly what were looking for.

The condition was shocking. The previous tenants had been in there for a bit under 4 years and the estate agent managing it has seemingly never bothered inspecting it. The woman who owns it was horrified (in tears last night after she got entry) when she went in the first time. Shes really mad at the agents for allowing it to get into that state.

The good news is shes literally gutting the place. All new bathrooms and kitchen. Every room getting new flooring and decorated. All new fences and paving to the patio areas and garden being landscaped. Outside getting totally rerendered. Etc.

It wont all be done by end of Aug when wed need to move so wed be in a building site for a while but were happy to do that and itll be half price rent until it is which is all good.
Sounds like you've got a great deal there Craig and once it's finished everything brand new.

Quote from: reddebs on August  4, 2021, 01:45:56 pm
Sounds like you've got a great deal there Craig and once it's finished everything brand new.

Yeah exactly. Definitely lucked out with this one for once. Plus dealing direct with a landlord we know (although her last interaction with my gf was 10 years ago when she was a 17yr old drunk in that house at a party her son was having  ;D ) so no shitty estate agents!
Had an offer accepted on a house today :D Just need to pop down to estate agents tomorrow to provide proof of funding etc

But i just noticed my AIP that i got from my montage advisor back in January says "Provided you meet the conditions of this decision in principle, We will be able to make you a full mortgage offer if you make a full mortgage application before 25 April 2021"

Will this make any difference? or do i need to get my advisor to draw me up a new AIP?

Theyll likely want a break one.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 10, 2021, 05:52:33 pm
Theyll likely want a break one.

Thought so, my advisor is on the case said he will have one for me by morning

Need to get a solicitor too!

Quite nerve racking this house buying malarkey ain't it?
Found a place that was due to be built and ready this week. The developer now wants to use it as a show home and its not available until first quarter next year. They aren't even willing to negotiate on price :butt
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:23:17 pm
Found a place that was due to be built and ready this week. The developer now wants to use it as a show home and its not available until first quarter next year. They aren't even willing to negotiate on price :butt

I take it is near completion then , had you reserved it ?
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 12:45:51 pm
I take it is near completion then , had you reserved it ?
Saw it last week. Put in an offer. Was rejected and was told we could get it for X amount. Was going to go back to them with a secondary offer and now been told they want to use it as showhome (it is near completion if not already done). I'm happy to reserve it until new year but can't even get them to agree that or at any discount.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:49:56 pm
Saw it last week. Put in an offer. Was rejected and was told we could get it for X amount. Was going to go back to them with a secondary offer and now been told they want to use it as showhome (it is near completion if not already done). I'm happy to reserve it until new year but can't even get them to agree that or at any discount.


Is it a major house builder because they normally build the show houses first and use the garage / land for the sales office and then sell them at the very end of the development . They can be good for a deal because they can include the items in there as well .

My missus works in new build and sold a show house in formby last year , she used to get weekly visits from a woman whod bought a show home and wouldnt believe she got everything in it , kept coming in saying do I actually get this and that 😀 , one thing people who come in cant get there head around is they cant just say yes Ill have that plot on the plan  and reserve it if its not released for sale .
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 12:57:53 pm

Is it a major house builder because they normally build the show houses first and use the garage / land for the sales office and then sell them at the very end of the development . They can be good for a deal because they can include the items in there as well .

My missus works in new build and sold a show house in formby last year , she used to get weekly visits from a woman whod bought a show home and wouldnt believe she got everything in it , kept coming in saying do I actually get this and that 😀 , one thing people who come in cant get there head around is they cant just say yes Ill have that plot on the plan  and reserve it if its not released for sale .
Not a major house builder (though fairly good sized). The property they had as a show home was sold (which we viewed) and that should have been moved into now. So they going to use the other plot we saw.

They really ain't budging & they want full asking price (even more than the original price they had quoted to us after first offer). We don't mind they want to use it as a show home but it was up for sale and is last plot left.
