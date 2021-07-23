So we've had our first fuck up in the process, one which may end up costing me several thousands of pounds that I can't really afford.Our Homebuyer's Survey was scheduled for 16th July. I got a text on the morning of 21st to say it had been moved to 30th, which was news to me. I called up to ask why and the Surveyor's said that it was because no one from the estate agents made themselves available to allow access to the property.I spoke to the estate agent and they blamed the surveyor, saying that they went to the property and not the office to collect the keys, which is standard in these situations apparently. So back onto the surveyors. They stated they agreed over the phone to meet at the office and collect the keys and when they arrived at the office on Friday 16th PM, no one was there. This is a National Chain Agents who have offices in the middle of Chester, which is around 25 minutes drive from the property.So I go back to the estate agents, who refute this, saying that there is always someone in the office and he must never have come. A few things - they have never, ever answered the phone to me in that office, I always have to leave a message with the concierge team based in London. Always. Not once have they ever picked up the phone through the months of house viewings, the negotiation process or buying process with this house. However, it does seem bizarre that absolutely no one would be around and the property locked up just after 13:00 on a week day. They also said they have no CCTV, which I requested to see whether the Surveyor did go (of course they don'tSo I'm not sure where I stand now or who I can hold accountable. If we miss the 30/09 deadline (which of course is no guarantee but we've had the searches back, all the mortgage is sorted and there's no chain, absolutely feasible to complete before then) it will cost me around £3,800 in additional Stamp Duty. I will contact the Surveyors back because someone is lying and someone has fucked up, but both are playing the blame game and pointing the finger at one another.A two week delay at this stage of the year is absolutely crucial.