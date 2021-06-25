It looks like it was owned by Bellway Homes Limited when the leasehold was last sold.
I'm sure there is logic behind leaseholds in the case of flats like this one, however the short length of the lease, the asking price being lower than what the previous owner paid and the fairly sizable service charge and ground rent fees make me think this is one best avoided. Since the government has seemingly cracked down on the kind of practices that went on when this building was constructed and new leaseholds are typically much longer, I'm probably best looking at either a newer build or a freehold.
Strata title is the best type of ownership for apartments.
Strata Title Schemes are composed of individual lots and common property. Lots are either apartments, garages or storerooms and each is shown on the title as being owned by a Lot Owner. Common Property is defined as everything else on the parcel of land that is not comprised in a Lot, such as common stairwells, driveways, roofs, gardens and so on.
We each have to contribute to a quarterly strata levy based on the size of your apartment that is split into components, There is 'admin fund' which covers things like building insurance, cleaning of common areas and gardens, electrical of common areas, etc. Then we having a 'sinking fund' which is a pool of money used for major capital works like replacing the roof, painting balconies, etc. The more facilities your apartment block has then the higher the strata fees. Things like elevators, swimming pools, electronics security gates all come at a cost that is shared proportionally across all unit holders.