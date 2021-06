Depends on a few things - how long has it been on the market, is it over priced at its current price, is there high demand in that area for that sort of property, etc.



I mean going in with a lower offer is a good idea most times but can back fire if there are plenty of others wanting to buy.



Cheers mate.Spoke to Estate Agents it was sold but whoever's offer was accepted has had issues and is currently trying to resolve them so in meantime it's back on sale & it's got open day Saturday to view but maybe pulled if said original offer is resolved.In a quandary at the moment do I look for older properties and accept it won't be what we initially wanted or look for slightly bigger two bed flat until we save up for ideal home & keep current flat and possibly the two bed as rental options for the future.