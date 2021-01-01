Interesting debate in here - on the point about the London sales, I'm not surprised that's the way it operates down there but I'm in the North West and despite only having bought one house in the past, wasn't asked for nearly as much from the estate agent and no one I know (including parents who've moved loads in the past 20 years) have ever had to provide that amount of detail on themselves.



There should be a legal limit to what they can and can't ask for and as Craig says, the mortgage in principle is the proof. There's never been enough competition in the market up here for there to be a need for weekend view, Monday offers Tuesday acceptance etc so it was a bit startling to view the property on Saturday, be advised by a mate who's a very good IFA to bid without a second viewing and then be told to send best and finals in writing along with a shit tonne of other private info by 17:00 yesterday. No contact as of yet but I expect it to be closer to the end of the week. Probably doing all their grubby digging that they shouldn't be allowed to, off the back of them having loads of info on about 6 or 7 couples.



This situation and the general combo of thick/arrogant that I've come across with this estate agents makes me think selling privately is the best way to go. You can still ask for all the same proof. And I've seen a few houses round where we're looking and where we live stick up signs in their gardens themselves and then be sold within weeks.