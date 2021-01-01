« previous next »
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 02:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:24:21 pm
I'd not trust an estate agent with any sort of sensitive personal information like they've asked for above.

If you've a mortgage offer then they've done their homework and they've given the green light for that amount. Estate agents don't need anymore than that.
I'd go along with that.
What they are effectively wanting to do is underwrite each buyer, when in reality each buyer has been underwritten by their mortgage company.
What they are really trying to do is get the match up the highest offer with the person most committed to going through with the deal and shit like payslips does none of these things.
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
I really don't see why people use estate agents these days, they're a link in the chain that isn't needed as far as I can tell. I remember a fella on here years ago saying he just stuck a sign in the garden, then when he had a firm offer, instructed solicitors himself. Surely with the way the Internet is now, they can be fucked off?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:50:04 pm
I really don't see why people use estate agents these days, they're a link in the chain that isn't needed as far as I can tell. I remember a fella on here years ago saying he just stuck a sign in the garden, then when he had a firm offer, instructed solicitors himself. Surely with the way the Internet is now, they can be fucked off?

They still provide a decent service in the whole marketing of a property and handling bookings and viewings. A lot of times sellers don't want to be in direct contact and have much interaction from buyers so they are a decent intermediary.

Also when you put something on sale you will generally get a lot of calls and most people don't want that hassle.

Where they really take the piss is things like organizing proof of purchase and all that stuff down the line.
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 03:13:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:57:43 pm
They still provide a decent service in the whole marketing of a property and handling bookings and viewings. A lot of times sellers don't want to be in direct contact and have much interaction from buyers so they are a decent intermediary.

Also when you put something on sale you will generally get a lot of calls and most people don't want that hassle.

Where they really take the piss is things like organizing proof of purchase and all that stuff down the line.

We've been going on long walks during the lockdowns and then going on rightmove to have a nosey at houses up for sale, so I was thinking that with online viewings being a big thing now, a lot of people will be decided from that whether they want to actually look at a house and you're only going to get a serious buyer actually coming to the house.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:57:43 pm
They still provide a decent service in the whole marketing of a property and handling bookings and viewings.

Half the pictures and descriptions I see of houses are fucking awful, and the viewings tend to be some 3rd party they employ who simply open the door and know fuck all about the property and just tell you that you're best contacting the office.

A lot really are useless.
Offline Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm »
If Rightmove allowed people to put their own listings on, estate agency would die off massively.

Online fowlermagic

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:54:17 pm »
Not sure about that as more people than not still go to a car dealership to buy a car for 10k or more so when it comes to a 300k purchase / sale I think they will stick with the tried & trusted. People are typically too lazy to do the hard work even if it saves the $$$ as I see people getting their dogs walked, gardens cut, houses cleaned and painted. I dont see my neighbours suddenly holding the door open and walking around with potential buyers every weekend, after work every evening for a month and more. That would require effort.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:54:17 pm
Not sure about that as more people than not still go to a car dealership to buy a car for 10k or more so when it comes to a 300k purchase / sale I think they will stick with the tried & trusted.

Not really a great example. People go the dealership as they want to see the car up close before buying, I seriously doubt most go for the car salesman (which is often described as the worst bit of car buying).

Quote
People are typically too lazy to do the hard work even if it saves the $$$ as I see people getting their dogs walked, gardens cut, houses cleaned and painted. I dont see my neighbours suddenly holding the door open and walking around with potential buyers every weekend, after work every evening for a month and more. That would require effort.

When they figure it could sell their house quicker and save them thousands it may persuade them otherwise.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
Interesting debate in here - on the point about the London sales, I'm not surprised that's the way it operates down there but I'm in the North West and despite only having bought one house in the past, wasn't asked for nearly as much from the estate agent and no one I know (including parents who've moved loads in the past 20 years) have ever had to provide that amount of detail on themselves.

There should be a legal limit to what they can and can't ask for and as Craig says, the mortgage in principle is the proof. There's never been enough competition in the market up here for there to be a need for weekend view, Monday offers Tuesday acceptance etc so it was a bit startling to view the property on Saturday, be advised by a mate who's a very good IFA to bid without a second viewing and then be told to send best and finals in writing along with a shit tonne of other private info by 17:00 yesterday. No contact as of yet but I expect it to be closer to the end of the week. Probably doing all their grubby digging that they shouldn't be allowed to, off the back of them having loads of info on about 6 or 7 couples.

This situation and the general combo of thick/arrogant that I've come across with this estate agents makes me think selling privately is the best way to go. You can still ask for all the same proof. And I've seen a few houses round where we're looking and where we live stick up signs in their gardens themselves and then be sold within weeks.
Offline stewy17

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 04:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 03:39:34 pm
If Rightmove allowed people to put their own listings on, estate agency would die off massively.



Purple Bricks and Yopa allow you to, we've had a few where people are managing it themselves. Like others have said it's more about the convenience of not having to fuck about with diaries and all that and arrange viewings. I think I'd sell via these platforms if I was back home in Liverpool or somewhere outside of London but I absolutely could not be arsed doing the viewings and negotiations myself, and I negotiate for a living.
Offline stewy17

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:14:19 pm
Interesting debate in here - on the point about the London sales, I'm not surprised that's the way it operates down there but I'm in the North West and despite only having bought one house in the past, wasn't asked for nearly as much from the estate agent and no one I know (including parents who've moved loads in the past 20 years) have ever had to provide that amount of detail on themselves.

There should be a legal limit to what they can and can't ask for and as Craig says, the mortgage in principle is the proof. There's never been enough competition in the market up here for there to be a need for weekend view, Monday offers Tuesday acceptance etc so it was a bit startling to view the property on Saturday, be advised by a mate who's a very good IFA to bid without a second viewing and then be told to send best and finals in writing along with a shit tonne of other private info by 17:00 yesterday. No contact as of yet but I expect it to be closer to the end of the week. Probably doing all their grubby digging that they shouldn't be allowed to, off the back of them having loads of info on about 6 or 7 couples.

This situation and the general combo of thick/arrogant that I've come across with this estate agents makes me think selling privately is the best way to go. You can still ask for all the same proof. And I've seen a few houses round where we're looking and where we live stick up signs in their gardens themselves and then be sold within weeks.

Don't get me wrong, defo not sticking up for estate agents but after being down in London for a few years now it's just the norm so I guess I haven't even questioned it. Necessary evil.

It's all a fucking racket. Don't get me started on conveyancing solicitors!
Offline .adam

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 04:30:10 pm »
The market where I live is a bit mad. The house nextdoor sold 18 months ago; they had twenty viewings over the weekend and then ten offers.

When we come to sell I'll be doing Purple Bricks fixed price sale (£600 I think it is) as the place will sell itself.
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:30:10 pm
The market where I live is a bit mad. The house nextdoor sold 18 months ago; they had twenty viewings over the weekend and then ten offers.

When we come to sell I'll be doing Purple Bricks fixed price sale (£600 I think it is) as the place will sell itself.

Its like that by ours, house goes up for sale and bang its gone.

Someone said something on here the other day about estate agents tipping off landlords, the lad who lived opposite me does property development and I'd swear a local estate agent tips him off, as he seems to be first in on nearly everything that needs a bit of work and gets them bought up.
Offline Claire.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:14:19 pm
Interesting debate in here - on the point about the London sales, I'm not surprised that's the way it operates down there but I'm in the North West and despite only having bought one house in the past, wasn't asked for nearly as much from the estate agent and no one I know (including parents who've moved loads in the past 20 years) have ever had to provide that amount of detail on themselves.

There should be a legal limit to what they can and can't ask for and as Craig says, the mortgage in principle is the proof. There's never been enough competition in the market up here for there to be a need for weekend view, Monday offers Tuesday acceptance etc so it was a bit startling to view the property on Saturday, be advised by a mate who's a very good IFA to bid without a second viewing and then be told to send best and finals in writing along with a shit tonne of other private info by 17:00 yesterday. No contact as of yet but I expect it to be closer to the end of the week. Probably doing all their grubby digging that they shouldn't be allowed to, off the back of them having loads of info on about 6 or 7 couples.

This situation and the general combo of thick/arrogant that I've come across with this estate agents makes me think selling privately is the best way to go. You can still ask for all the same proof. And I've seen a few houses round where we're looking and where we live stick up signs in their gardens themselves and then be sold within weeks.

Just renting in London they want to know every detail of your life so it doesn't surprise me in the slightest they're the same with buying. When we bought we went through a mortgage broker and he did all negotiations and dealt with everything for us, only spoke to the agents on completion really.

I've not used it myself but the concept of that Boomin Matchmaker looks good, you could use to put the feelers out for a possible sale.
Online fowlermagic

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 07:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:57:45 pm
Not really a great example. People go the dealership as they want to see the car up close before buying, I seriously doubt most go for the car salesman (which is often described as the worst bit of car buying).

When they figure it could sell their house quicker and save them thousands it may persuade them otherwise.

Well I did not say they go to the dealer to chat to a sales person as I think its the warranty that makes them go that route v buying as seen off the owner with no comeback.

Likewise with realtors as its the tried and trusted system but the next generation will surely go down the internet route more so I can see more people selling their own house.
