Not sure about that as more people than not still go to a car dealership to buy a car for 10k or more so when it comes to a 300k purchase / sale I think they will stick with the tried & trusted. People are typically too lazy to do the hard work even if it saves the $$$ as I see people getting their dogs walked, gardens cut, houses cleaned and painted. I dont see my neighbours suddenly holding the door open and walking around with potential buyers every weekend, after work every evening for a month and more. That would require effort.