Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 132989 times)

Offline Rhi

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1680 on: May 7, 2021, 08:54:08 am »
Quote from: Slippers on May  6, 2021, 11:57:07 am
There are so many holiday homes in some of the smaller villages they're practically deserted for ten months of the year.

An ex council house there will cost you the best part of £300k.

This is the story in the village I grew up in in North Wales. I grew up there, lived there for a majority of my life, but the only way I have any chance of affording property there is if I move away to find work because North Wales wages simply cannot afford property in my village. The cheapest place on the market in the last year or so has been at £300k. In a region where the average wage probably isn't much more than £22k?

I don't know of any new council housing that's been built within a 10 or 20 mile radius literally in my entire adult life. There was one development of flats in the village where they had a handful of flats for sale for locals with various conditions like you had to live there for 5 years etc. But even they were beyond me financially at the time. I now live in a flat in a posh commuter town in the South East which hilariously is much more affordable than anything within 5 miles of where I grew up.

Respective governments and coucils and all governance you can think of have failed to address this problem in North West Wales. In part because loads of fucking Tories own property up there, in part because the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff is oblivious to issues in rural Wales, in part because no-one wants to scare the tourists away. The result is a dilution of my language, my culture and my community and it's all just really very sad.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1681 on: May 7, 2021, 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  7, 2021, 08:48:55 am
I can see both sides to be honest. Definitively there are a lot of greedy, horrible landlords who are just in it for profit, drive prices up and rip tenants off. But on the other hand, it's also fairly easy to end up with a "spare" house - maybe you and your partner both lived on their own before, or you inherit one, and for financial security, it isn't the worst move to rent it out. You don't really need to be ripping someone off when doing it though, just keep it in good nick and you might get a little extra income and have something of a nest egg for when you get old.
I don't agree with people non-stop buying up property they don't need when they're already wealthy. It's unnecessary greed and has caused (partially) the issue with the market now. Young couples, first time buyers, long time renters etc now need to compete to purchase an actual home with someone who can outspend them, knowing they'll only ever slap a big rent on it and lease to the highest bidder. In such terms, it's immoral.

I'm one of redbyrdz's examples though - I will have a 'spare house' soon as it were, in that I have my home that I bought a few years ago when I was single. Given the cost of purchase and all that comes with that, alongside the work I've done to it, I don't want to sell as I'd likely lose money slightly or get back what I've put in. I have a partner now and we want to get somewhere together and renting my place out likely gives us a better life. I'm not in it to rip anyone off, I want to be a good landlord and would rather take a lower rent to help out someone who's deserving and going to respect the property, because all the money I have is in it essentially. I'm not going to market it at massively lower than the going rate though, because I'd be losing out, whether that seems selfish or not. I don't see myself as acting immorally in this instance.
Offline Col

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1682 on: May 7, 2021, 02:43:01 pm »
Before we bought our house around 3 years ago, we'd bid on another one in the neighborhood. It was nice enough but very dated and needed a complete new kitchen. We were going back and forward with the owners and submitted an offer their agent told us they'd likely accept. However, they were out of town for a few hours and before they could be reached someone came in with a cash offer and swiped it from under us. Their cash offer was less than our regular offer by a significant amount, but cash is king.

Since then, they've done no work to it, rented it out, and now put it back on the market for $100k more than they paid. Cheeky gets.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1683 on: May 7, 2021, 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Col on May  7, 2021, 02:43:01 pm
Before we bought our house around 3 years ago, we'd bid on another one in the neighborhood. It was nice enough but very dated and needed a complete new kitchen. We were going back and forward with the owners and submitted an offer their agent told us they'd likely accept. However, they were out of town for a few hours and before they could be reached someone came in with a cash offer and swiped it from under us. Their cash offer was less than our regular offer by a significant amount, but cash is king.

Since then, they've done no work to it, rented it out, and now put it back on the market for $100k more than they paid. Cheeky gets.
That's the kind of thing where it's not clever, it's just scummy. No intention to upkeep the property or improve it, just wanted to chuck cash at it and then make more down the line. And took away a home from another person.

I don't know about the property markets in the US and Canada, but over here cash is always valued higher than a mortgage buyer because it's not subject to the same delays and possibility of falling through.
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1684 on: May 8, 2021, 05:38:20 pm »
My son and his partner, as with a lot of people in the villages I grew up in, couldn't afford to buy locally.

It took her mum lending them 10k for a deposit and her working at a bank so getting a 5yr fixed rate mortgage at .5% to finally buy at all and they had to move away to be able to afford that.

They finally managed to get back to the village last August buying a new build but Jesus that mortgage to get it is crazy. 

They're both in their 30s, he's self employed she's still at the bank but in a much higher position and the mortgage is for 40yrs so had to prove pension income not just earnings!!

Scares me to death that they've saddled themselves like that when they've openly admitted it's not their forever home 😯
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1685 on: May 8, 2021, 07:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  7, 2021, 03:28:30 pm
That's the kind of thing where it's not clever, it's just scummy. No intention to upkeep the property or improve it, just wanted to chuck cash at it and then make more down the line. And took away a home from another person.

I don't know about the property markets in the US and Canada, but over here cash is always valued higher than a mortgage buyer because it's not subject to the same delays and possibility of falling through.

The lad who lived opposite us until last week does property development, soon as a local house hits the market he's somehow managed to buy it, does it up and sells for a fortune. Its taking "cheaper" houses away from young couples and it fucking stinks. Its bad enough that the houses in our road have doubled in 10 years from £135k to £270k and the ones where he Ma lives from £170k to knocking on for £400k, they're never worth that either, without taking the ones that need doing up from youngsters starting out.
Offline Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1686 on: May 12, 2021, 09:16:41 am »
Our daughter and her boyfriend get the keys to their new place on the 20th.We're hiring a van to help them move some larger items of furniture so I'll be paying them my first and last visit the day they move in.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1687 on: May 12, 2021, 10:59:08 am »
Quote from: Slippers on May 12, 2021, 09:16:41 am
Our daughter and her boyfriend get the keys to their new place on the 20th.We're hiring a van to help them move some larger items of furniture so I'll be paying them my first and last visit the day they move in.
I assume you mean at their current address rather than your last ever visit to your Daughter!  ;D

Quote from: Jake on May 11, 2021, 09:33:46 pm
Yeah accidental landlordism is fine. Anyone who buy-to-lets property to rent out is a c*nt though ;D
To be honest the amount of mither I've had doing it up and sorting out problems recently, I'd be selling up if it wouldn't likely lose me money. It will give us some flexibility to maybe sell in the future.

We're basically just waiting now for anything we'd be interested in to pop onto the market. I'm pretty patient at the moment but it's a touch disheartening that nothing decent is popping on and some not great properties that need a lot of work are coming on at stupid prices. I'd wanted to move and be settled before my partner starts her new job in September, that's not going to happen now in all likelihood. We shall see though.
Offline Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1688 on: May 12, 2021, 11:45:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2021, 10:59:08 am
I assume you mean at their current address rather than your last ever visit to your Daughter!  ;D
To be honest the amount of mither I've had doing it up and sorting out problems recently, I'd be selling up if it wouldn't likely lose me money. It will give us some flexibility to maybe sell in the future.

We're basically just waiting now for anything we'd be interested in to pop onto the market. I'm pretty patient at the moment but it's a touch disheartening that nothing decent is popping on and some not great properties that need a lot of work are coming on at stupid prices. I'd wanted to move and be settled before my partner starts her new job in September, that's not going to happen now in all likelihood. We shall see though.

I haven't visited them at their current address for two years,they live like pigs and it does my head in.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1689 on: May 12, 2021, 11:51:57 am »
Quote from: Slippers on May 12, 2021, 11:45:08 am
I haven't visited them at their current address for two years,they live like pigs and it does my head in.
In what way?

My girlfriend is one of the neatest, cleanest people you'll ever meet, but her brother is basically the opposite. He and his partner live like absolute animals, to the point where I don't even like popping over for a brew (thankfully they live 45 minutes away so that's not a frequent thing).

They live in a small two bed end terrace and have a block paved yard - it's covered in dog shit from their two huskies and stinks. If I was their neighbours in the summer I'd be complaining, it's utterly filthy and repulsive in all honesty. We dog sat once and my partner got upset with me criticising them; I wasn't doing it to be rude about her brother - who is a lovely guy - I just couldn't help it given how I felt dirty just sitting in that environment - food wrappers everywhere, layer of crumbs and dust over all furniture, white husky hair floating around everywhere getting stuck to you. Part of the problem is they let the dogs go everywhere (not usually an issue but two big dogs in such a small home) and they have torn up the sofas, dining furniture and even their bed with constant chewing and biting.

I won't go into the bathroom's state but suffice to say it wasn't pleasant. Kitchen even worse. Oddly, it's not that they don't know what 'clean' is, he grew up with my partner and their mum who is super, super tidy and everything immaculate at all times. He also has a room upstairs that's basically a Nintendo holy-grail, with tens of thousands of pounds worth of old Nintendo merch and games etc. It's spotless in there. I don't consider myself to be that neat (my house is usually clean but can be a bit messy at times) but compared to them it's night and day. These are two legal professionals with university educations from decent backgrounds, it just boggles me they can live that way. Completely off topic but Slippers saying that brought back that thought.
Offline Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1690 on: May 12, 2021, 12:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2021, 11:51:57 am
In what way?

My girlfriend is one of the neatest, cleanest people you'll ever meet, but her brother is basically the opposite. He and his partner live like absolute animals, to the point where I don't even like popping over for a brew (thankfully they live 45 minutes away so that's not a frequent thing).

They live in a small two bed end terrace and have a block paved yard - it's covered in dog shit from their two huskies and stinks. If I was their neighbours in the summer I'd be complaining, it's utterly filthy and repulsive in all honesty. We dog sat once and my partner got upset with me criticising them; I wasn't doing it to be rude about her brother - who is a lovely guy - I just couldn't help it given how I felt dirty just sitting in that environment - food wrappers everywhere, layer of crumbs and dust over all furniture, white husky hair floating around everywhere getting stuck to you. Part of the problem is they let the dogs go everywhere (not usually an issue but two big dogs in such a small home) and they have torn up the sofas, dining furniture and even their bed with constant chewing and biting.

I won't go into the bathroom's state but suffice to say it wasn't pleasant. Kitchen even worse. Oddly, it's not that they don't know what 'clean' is, he grew up with my partner and their mum who is super, super tidy and everything immaculate at all times. He also has a room upstairs that's basically a Nintendo holy-grail, with tens of thousands of pounds worth of old Nintendo merch and games etc. It's spotless in there. I don't consider myself to be that neat (my house is usually clean but can be a bit messy at times) but compared to them it's night and day. These are two legal professionals with university educations from decent backgrounds, it just boggles me they can live that way. Completely off topic but Slippers saying that brought back that thought.

This sounds a lot like our daughter's place,they don't have pets though,I shudder to think how much worse it would be if they did.The place they live in is tiny,the entire ground floor is the same size as our back bedroom.I could clean the whole place top to bottom in two hours.

In her boyfriend's case I can almost understand why he's the way he is,he grew up with a mother who couldn't be bothered to house train her three dogs.Our daughter wasn't raised that way though,I don't like dirt or clutter.
I'm not obsessive about it mind,so it's not like she's 'rebelling' against growing up a a home that's more like an operating theatre.
« Last Edit: May 12, 2021, 12:11:36 pm by Slippers »
Offline gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1691 on: May 12, 2021, 06:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2021, 11:51:57 am
In what way?

My girlfriend is one of the neatest, cleanest people you'll ever meet, but her brother is basically the opposite. He and his partner live like absolute animals, to the point where I don't even like popping over for a brew (thankfully they live 45 minutes away so that's not a frequent thing).

They live in a small two bed end terrace and have a block paved yard - it's covered in dog shit from their two huskies and stinks. If I was their neighbours in the summer I'd be complaining, it's utterly filthy and repulsive in all honesty. We dog sat once and my partner got upset with me criticising them; I wasn't doing it to be rude about her brother - who is a lovely guy - I just couldn't help it given how I felt dirty just sitting in that environment - food wrappers everywhere, layer of crumbs and dust over all furniture, white husky hair floating around everywhere getting stuck to you. Part of the problem is they let the dogs go everywhere (not usually an issue but two big dogs in such a small home) and they have torn up the sofas, dining furniture and even their bed with constant chewing and biting.

I won't go into the bathroom's state but suffice to say it wasn't pleasant. Kitchen even worse. Oddly, it's not that they don't know what 'clean' is, he grew up with my partner and their mum who is super, super tidy and everything immaculate at all times. He also has a room upstairs that's basically a Nintendo holy-grail, with tens of thousands of pounds worth of old Nintendo merch and games etc. It's spotless in there. I don't consider myself to be that neat (my house is usually clean but can be a bit messy at times) but compared to them it's night and day. These are two legal professionals with university educations from decent backgrounds, it just boggles me they can live that way. Completely off topic but Slippers saying that brought back that thought.

Ive worked in houses for over 40 years now and can confidently say some of the scruffiest places Ive worked in have been university educated ...medical and teaching professionals 😀
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1692 on: May 12, 2021, 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May 12, 2021, 06:40:40 pm
Ive worked in houses for over 40 years now and can confidently say some of the scruffiest places Ive worked in have been university educated ...medical and teaching professionals 😀
Youd think two people who can allocate enough time to that much study and show such discipline and structure to pass law degrees could at least do the dishes and dust their home regularly, especially when relieved of the burden of study!

They just dont seem to realise theyre living in filth which is what strikes me as odd. They must have thought my house was an operating theatre when they last visited by comparison.
Online Welshred

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1693 on: May 12, 2021, 08:45:56 pm »
Just because they've completed their degrees doesn't mean they're relieved of the burden of study. The amount of hours the lawyers I know work is staggering. It's at least 40 hours when in work then all the extra on top they have to put in to prepare for cases and keep abreast of new laws and techniques to win their cases.
Offline Jake

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1694 on: May 13, 2021, 12:21:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2021, 08:43:01 pm
Youd think two people who can allocate enough time to that much study and show such discipline and structure to pass law degrees could at least do the dishes and dust their home regularly, especially when relieved of the burden of study!

Lawyer here, I don't actually think I own a duster :lmao
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1695 on: May 13, 2021, 09:51:04 am »
Neither of them are solicitors or lawyers.

They have fairly simple admin jobs and are content with that. They do their 35 hours and leave work at work. I was merely illustrating that they're clearly intelligent people to have passed the degree and that neither of them were brought up in the kind of filthy environment they seem happy to live in, day in, day out.

I feel harsh like I'm bashing them now, because they're honestly lovely. It just triggered my mind to the state of their home when Slippers said about his Daughter's current situation. I've dragged the thread wildly off topic.  ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1696 on: May 13, 2021, 10:59:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 13, 2021, 09:51:04 am
Neither of them are solicitors or lawyers.

They have fairly simple admin jobs and are content with that. They do their 35 hours and leave work at work. I was merely illustrating that they're clearly intelligent people to have passed the degree and that neither of them were brought up in the kind of filthy environment they seem happy to live in, day in, day out.

I feel harsh like I'm bashing them now, because they're honestly lovely. It just triggered my mind to the state of their home when Slippers said about his Daughter's current situation. I've dragged the thread wildly off topic.  ;D

Some jobs the study never fucking ends, but you're selling knowledge so what can you do, these two however, just sound like scruffs.
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1697 on: May 13, 2021, 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: Claire. on May 13, 2021, 10:59:06 am
Some jobs the study never fucking ends, but you're selling knowledge so what can you do, these two however, just sound like scruffs.

Thing is, its not hard to hire a cleaner to get the place sorted and then actually put stuff away. I know HGV drivers who do 14/15 hour shifts, with tarvel time they have 17 hour days, they don't live in shitholes.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1698 on: May 15, 2021, 02:17:41 pm »
So, went and viewed a house this morning. We really liked it, its in the area we want and its a good size, with not much needing doing to it.

I know an Estate Agent is legally bound to present all offers to the seller. Are they legally bound to not lie about offers theyve received to other potential buyers? The estate agent has told me theyve already received offers above the asking price (plausible but its been on the market one day).

Could be lying to me about this to motivate a higher bid, or do they have some sort of ethics code that they have to abide by? Probably a stupid fucking question and the guy is talking out his pipe.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1699 on: May 15, 2021, 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May  7, 2021, 08:54:08 am
The result is a dilution of my language, my culture and my community and it's all just really very sad.

You can replace North West Wales with Cornwall, Devon and rural Dorset.

Places going from 400-500k plus!

No chance of locals being able to afford any of those, full of second/holiday homes owned by out of towners/city folk.

Of course, things have got worse during the pandemic, fuelled by the stamp duty cut!

« Last Edit: May 15, 2021, 02:55:10 pm by Red-Soldier »
Offline gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1700 on: May 15, 2021, 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 15, 2021, 02:17:41 pm
So, went and viewed a house this morning. We really liked it, its in the area we want and its a good size, with not much needing doing to it.

I know an Estate Agent is legally bound to present all offers to the seller. Are they legally bound to not lie about offers theyve received to other potential buyers? The estate agent has told me theyve already received offers above the asking price (plausible but its been on the market one day).

Could be lying to me about this to motivate a higher bid, or do they have some sort of ethics code that they have to abide by? Probably a stupid fucking question and the guy is talking out his pipe.

My lad completed on his first home in Liverpool yesterday , he viewed it in January and I went with him as I do work for the estate agent themselves . They told me it was priced to sell and the main feedback had been the smell of cigarette had put people off .

They told me that he would possibly take a slight reduction of about 5k as he hadnt had any offers so we viewed it on a Saturday with a view to offering slightly less , when we got there four couples had already viewed it and two after so my lad offered the asking price straight away .

The offer was accepted on the Monday but was gazumped by 3k on the Tuesday by a previous viewer , the agent managed to convince the seller to accept my lads offer due to him being a first time buyer and a decision in principle already in hand .
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1701 on: May 15, 2021, 04:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 15, 2021, 02:17:41 pm
So, went and viewed a house this morning. We really liked it, its in the area we want and its a good size, with not much needing doing to it.

I know an Estate Agent is legally bound to present all offers to the seller. Are they legally bound to not lie about offers theyve received to other potential buyers? The estate agent has told me theyve already received offers above the asking price (plausible but its been on the market one day).

Could be lying to me about this to motivate a higher bid, or do they have some sort of ethics code that they have to abide by? Probably a stupid fucking question and the guy is talking out his pipe.

They will push to get the most money for their client so I wouldn't say they won't or don't lie.

When we put ours up for sale, they'd valued it around £30k more than we expected, there was a lot of interest and we got offered the lower of the guide price on the first day.

The agent said wait till they'd done the next lot of viewings before accepting anything.  We got another offer slightly less but they used this to up the original offer but we said no even though she felt she could get us more.

We'd already decided what we'd be happy to accept and she'd offered more already so we were happy with that.

Offer what you feel it's worth rather than being pushed higher by the agent as it's still down to the seller which offer they accept.
Offline Slippers

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1702 on: May 16, 2021, 08:18:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May 15, 2021, 04:43:24 pm
They will push to get the most money for their client so I wouldn't say they won't or don't lie.

When we put ours up for sale, they'd valued it around £30k more than we expected, there was a lot of interest and we got offered the lower of the guide price on the first day.

The agent said wait till they'd done the next lot of viewings before accepting anything.  We got another offer slightly less but they used this to up the original offer but we said no even though she felt she could get us more.

We'd already decided what we'd be happy to accept and she'd offered more already so we were happy with that.

Offer what you feel it's worth rather than being pushed higher by the agent as it's still down to the seller which offer they accept.









Some of them lie like lying things at The Great British Lie Off.

Our friends got three valuations when they put their place on the market towards the end of 2018,there was £70k difference between the lowest and highest.

The agent who came in with the lowest valuation is very friendly with a private landlord and has a reputation for undervaluing properties that he thinks his pal would be interested in.

Sneaky fucker.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1703 on: May 16, 2021, 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 15, 2021, 02:17:41 pm
So, went and viewed a house this morning. We really liked it, its in the area we want and its a good size, with not much needing doing to it.

I know an Estate Agent is legally bound to present all offers to the seller. Are they legally bound to not lie about offers theyve received to other potential buyers? The estate agent has told me theyve already received offers above the asking price (plausible but its been on the market one day).

Could be lying to me about this to motivate a higher bid, or do they have some sort of ethics code that they have to abide by? Probably a stupid fucking question and the guy is talking out his pipe.
My house was put on the market last Tuesday. We had 6 viewings on Thursday and 3 offers on Friday. 2 of the offers are acceptable, but we also had viewings yesterday so we told those who made the offer to wait until Monday. I don't know about ethically but it's certainly possible that the estate agent would tell any potential buyer that there have been offers that are acceptable and to get a counter offer that's higher.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1704 on: May 16, 2021, 03:53:59 pm »
Estate agents are as honest and trust worthy as they come  :-X
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1705 on: May 16, 2021, 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 16, 2021, 03:53:59 pm
Estate agents are as honest and trust worthy as they come  :-X

Right up there with lawyers and politicians
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1706 on: May 16, 2021, 10:30:05 pm »
We ended up bidding at £5k under asking - its not a kit granted but we do want the house and want to offer something that shows were serious and a plausible buyer. We arent in a chain and dependent on a sale to buy and can offer the seller time if they struggle to line up their move (the seller showed us around and theyve yet to find anything yet) which hopefully goes some way towards bridging the gap.

Were willing to go max £5k over asking, but any more than that I think is too much. I expect the estate agent to get back in touch tomorrow. Something tells me someone will be willing to put a stupid offer in on the place. If they value it that highly then power to them. I hope the estate agent Is full of shit and they didnt have multiple offers above asking.
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 03:56:24 pm »
Estate agents are c*nts!

Hate dealing with them and would never sell using them.  Doing it yourself can save you a tidy sum.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 11:21:13 am »
Spoke with the estate agents again this morning and they filled me with a load of shit once more. They also asked for a lot more information than they should be obliged to - proof of earnings, proof of funding, a copy of my contract, decision in principle and proof that I had a tenant lined up to rent my property by the time this sale would go through!

I hit the roof and had to restrain myself giving her both barrels. I said I'd send across what I legally had to - the decision in principle and my offer in writing but the rest of it has no bearing on the sale so I've refused to play ball. Why should they have all that information. At the end of the day, I've spoken to myriad lenders and got a mortgage offer based on me still paying the mortgage on my house and the proposed new house, so it has nothing to do with them whether I've a tenant in place, which I don't, as I'm still living in the property.

It's a shocker you have to go through people like that. The conversation of me asking why they needed things like my contract and screenshots of my bank account was basically her trying to say 'we don't believe you have the money to buy the property' without coming out and saying it. Based on what, I don't know. Maybe because I showed up to the house viewing in my 21 year old Volvo  ;D

They've asked for all bidder's best and final offers by a deadline of 17:00 tonight, at which point they will hand them over to the seller. We've put our final offer in, £5k above asking, if we get it, fantastic, if we don't it'll be disappointing but we'll carry on looking and hope the market calms a touch. Hope being the operative word.
Online .adam

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 11:32:14 am »
Good luck!
Online reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 11:45:15 am »
Best of luck mate 🤞
Online Riquende

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:21:13 am
Spoke with the estate agents again this morning and they filled me with a load of shit once more. They also asked for a lot more information than they should be obliged to - proof of earnings, proof of funding, a copy of my contract, decision in principle and proof that I had a tenant lined up to rent my property by the time this sale would go through!

...

They've asked for all bidder's best and final offers by a deadline of 17:00 tonight, at which point they will hand them over to the seller. We've put our final offer in, £5k above asking, if we get it, fantastic, if we don't it'll be disappointing but we'll carry on looking and hope the market calms a touch. Hope being the operative word.

Mate of mine is selling at the moment so I'm hearing a bit about things from the other end. His agent has 4 identical offers and supposedly has done some investigation into their finances, to ensure that my mate doesn't end up accepting one from someone who might end up being flakier than the others. He's already had one buyer fall through just a few days after accepting their offer over 2 others so wants to be more certain this time.

So you're welcome to refuse to hand over things you don't feel the agent should know, but they're acting on behalf of the seller, not you, and ultimately it's their job to sell the house - and if they feel someone else has better proved their ability to complete the purchase then they're more likely to advise in their favour.

Online stewy17

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 12:55:45 pm »
We're currently buying in London and you don't even get to the table if you don't provide all of the info that you've been asked for.

As Riquelme says, it's so competitive down here they don't want to fuck about with time wasters, it's also sometimes important to know people's position and if you're in a chain or willing to complete. Just the way it is at the moment. I'd give them all you can as it gives you a better chance of being accepted.

We've been looking for over 12 months and finally had our second offer accepted today (after we had a purchase fall through before completion in Feb). The process down here because of COVID is viewings on a saturday (you're lucky to get a slot) bids monday morning, final offers by Monday evenings and best offer accepted Tuesday. Almost all places going for 5%+ over asking.

Does anyone in here have any experience of expediting Local Authority Searches? We'd pretty much given up on the stamp duty holiday but the place we're buying is chain free and our broker reckons we could complete by end of June. Seems like bollocks to me but could save us £15k+ so I'm game trying!
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 12:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:29:04 pm
Mate of mine is selling at the moment so I'm hearing a bit about things from the other end. His agent has 4 identical offers and supposedly has done some investigation into their finances, to ensure that my mate doesn't end up accepting one from someone who might end up being flakier than the others. He's already had one buyer fall through just a few days after accepting their offer over 2 others so wants to be more certain this time.

So you're welcome to refuse to hand over things you don't feel the agent should know, but they're acting on behalf of the seller, not you, and ultimately it's their job to sell the house - and if they feel someone else has better proved their ability to complete the purchase then they're more likely to advise in their favour.
I understand their thinking, it's massively invasive though. I suppose because I know I can afford the property it's put my back up a bit to provide all this quite personal information to them in order for them to pick us. I know they're trying to get the best scenario for their seller but I think there should be a legal limit to what they ask of people. It is what it is when it comes to selling - things can go pear shaped even with a very good buyer lined up. From my perspective, they have seen I have a reasonable deposit and they have seen that the mortgage I've been offered is more than the value of the house (even without the deposit). That should suffice in my mind but maybe this is the way things are going these days.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:45:15 am
Best of luck mate 🤞
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:32:14 am
Good luck!
Cheers guys, I'm trying to remain calm and downplay my hopes. It'll be tough if we don't get it as my girlfriend is in love with the place and I really did like it and also think it's a great area. We'll see what comes of it all soon hopefully. I don't want to be on tenterhooks for like a week, I'm hoping by Friday there may be news for me.
