Spoke with the estate agents again this morning and they filled me with a load of shit once more. They also asked for a lot more information than they should be obliged to - proof of earnings, proof of funding, a copy of my contract, decision in principle and proof that I had a tenant lined up to rent my property by the time this sale would go through!I hit the roof and had to restrain myself giving her both barrels. I said I'd send across what I legally had to - the decision in principle and my offer in writing but the rest of it has no bearing on the sale so I've refused to play ball. Why should they have all that information. At the end of the day, I've spoken to myriad lenders and got a mortgage offer based on me still paying the mortgage on my house and the proposed new house, so it has nothing to do with them whether I've a tenant in place, which I don't, as I'm still living in the property.It's a shocker you have to go through people like that. The conversation of me asking why they needed things like my contract and screenshots of my bank account was basically her trying to say 'we don't believe you have the money to buy the property' without coming out and saying it. Based on what, I don't know. Maybe because I showed up to the house viewing in my 21 year old VolvoThey've asked for all bidder's best and final offers by a deadline of 17:00 tonight, at which point they will hand them over to the seller. We've put our final offer in, £5k above asking, if we get it, fantastic, if we don't it'll be disappointing but we'll carry on looking and hope the market calms a touch. Hope being the operative word.