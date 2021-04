I don't think you should pay all that much attention to the figure they put on it or 'offers over' etc, you're the buyer and if you don't think it's worth that much then make your bid, can only say no and then you can see if you're prepared to go higher.



Like Slippers says, sometimes the evaluation or what the seller wants just isn't going to happen so they reduce or will take a lower bid.



The rapidity of house sales at the moment combined with the stamp duty holiday has had the effect of many chancing their arm with ridiculisu asking prices. Initially, houses were selling extremely quickly but all of a sudden there's starting to be a slight build up of 'stock,' in desirable areas because people are just asking silly prices.3 months ago a house we were interested in sold at £50k less than is now being asked for in the sale of the near-identical home next door. People are getting greedy and it will start to result in a rebalancing of the market you'd hope. Or desperation will get people to pay way over the odds. Lenders not agreeing on the value of a house that a buyer has offered to pay has been one of the main reasons mortgages have been falling through of late eg buyer wants house and is desperate for it so agrees to pay £300k on something that was £250k 9 months ago, survey comes back valuing house at £260k and lender refuses to lend the full amount.