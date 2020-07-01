We're struggling to save for a deposit whilst we line our landlord's back pocket. My brother and sister-in-law have offered us what seems like an incredibly generous deal - they both earn a very decent wedge and they're saying they'll pay the deposit and go 50/50 on a mortgage with us for the right house, anything up to £150K. They do see it as an investment, whether that's us buying out their half in 20 years or us and them agreeing to sell it on and we move on to a new house, but mainly they're just wanting to help us out. The idea is that rather than us sinking money into renting, we'll be putting it into our own place.
It's very early days but I kind of just want to know people's thoughts on it, if anyone's been through anything similar. I don't want to sound ungrateful but I also don't want it to be a recipe for familial arguments down the line, given that we're wanting it to be "our" family home.