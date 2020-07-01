What I would say is that when applying for a mortgage, you have to disclose where every penny of the deposit money is coming from and the reason it is being used.



Is this your brother doing you a favour and its going to be done 'off the books' whereby he's 'gifting' you the entire deposit and you will personally come to an arrangement on how the mortgage is being repaid between yourselves down the line? There is nothing wrong with gifted deposits and banks dont mind as long as there is no money laundering or the money has come from illegal sources.



But if that is the case then you would legally be 100% owners of the house and your brother would have no recompense if there were any issues down the line. He has to sign a letter saying so when gifting the deposit. You would also be 100% legally responsible for your mortgage repayments. So if there are any issues with repayment then the bailiffs come after you.



If you want it to be more legally binding then you move more towards a shared ownership/buy to rent situation. Again I don't think there will be any major issues from a mortgage application point of view (as long as they know where the deposit is coming from and if the mortgage can be repaid). But you would need to agree a contract between both parties involving a solicitor (both sides). That you would need to get more advice over.



Maybe what would be better would be for your brother to 'loan' you the deposit (as a gifted deposit) and you pay that back over time.