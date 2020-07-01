« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 1, 2020, 08:13:55 PM
Quote from: XabiArt on July  1, 2020, 06:31:26 PM
Does anybody make over payments on their mortgage?

It seems almost too good to be true from all the benefits I'm reading, just wondering what the other side of the argument is? The only thing I've read is if you have a savings account with super high interest that can outweigh the money saved from over payments, which obviously nobody does.



We had an £80k mortgage which we took out in 2010, 20 yr term and were overpaying Nationwide about £150 a month via a standing order, so we could stop and start as and when we wanted to and that was knocking a decent amount off, think we were on course to knock something like 8 years off the mortgage. I'm not sure where we would have ended up though, as we were in the lucky position that we had £5k saved that we used to reduce the mortgage when we were allowed and them got chunks of cash off her Dad, things like an ISA he'd set up years ago for my wife and we kept paying whatever we got from him off the mortgage, so we had it down to under £40k within 6 years. Nationwide reduced the monthly payments after each lump payment but we just kept paying the old mortgage plus our overpayment  When he died, from her share of his house, she paid £32k off, left us with a £60 a month mortgage.

If you can afford to, do make the overpayments, well worth it, as you are saving paying interest and also reducing the term.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/mortgages/mortgages-vs-savings/#:~:text=If%20you're%20overpaying%20your,if%20you%20hadn't%20overpaid.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 1, 2020, 10:24:52 PM
Sound advice cheers all.

We have 20 years left and have just fixed for 5 years at 550 a month. Not sure if we should have fixed for so long but we like the security of knowing whats ahead of us. Calculators are saying if I can throw 200 a month at it extra it will knock 7 years off. I expect we will move and remortgage between the next 5-10 years and move to a bigger house, but the idea in my head of getting this current house paid off when Im 43 instead of 50 is really motivating right now.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 2, 2020, 12:44:54 PM
The wife and I are off to look at a place on Saturday.  It's got four bedrooms which is excellent, especially given that the price it is up for seems much cheaper than what a house in that road normally goes for.  The agent on the phone let slip that the price they'd accept is £10k more, which is still about £15k than what we've determined to be the market price.  We've already gone through a broker to try and determine the best rate given we would scrape about £115k as a mortgage.  Things are moving pretty quickly but, god, if this house a) is the one, and b) would come to us for those prices we'd be on cloud nine.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 2, 2020, 12:46:17 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on July  2, 2020, 12:44:54 PM
The agent on the phone let slip that the price they'd accept is £10k more

Let slip they'd accept an offer of more than it's listed for? Sounds a bit strange.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 2, 2020, 01:20:05 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 12:46:17 PM
Let slip they'd accept an offer of more than it's listed for? Sounds a bit strange.
Yeah, it's strange.  In the listing, there's a comment that once you put in that bigger offer, if you put £800 on top with the rest of the money then your bid cannot be gazumped.  The whole thing is something I'm just keeping a watchful eye on.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 2, 2020, 01:23:15 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on July  2, 2020, 01:20:05 PM
Yeah, it's strange.  In the listing, there's a comment that once you put in that bigger offer, if you put £800 on top with the rest of the money then your bid cannot be gazumped.  The whole thing is something I'm just keeping a watchful eye on.

Is it advertised as offers over? Just bizarre if it isn't yet the agent is suggesting it would take £10k more than the asking price to secure.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 3, 2020, 01:48:44 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 01:23:15 PM
Is it advertised as offers over? Just bizarre if it isn't yet the agent is suggesting it would take £10k more than the asking price to secure.
Yeah, it's "Offers In Excess Of".  The actual listing says "Buy and Secure It Now Option Available" so I'm guessing it's that.

Quick question, because getting something out of the mortgage adviser is nigh-on impossible; the contract that I have is extremely low (8 hours per week) but I regularly work 30 hours a week which is fully identified in all my payslips, and I've been doing this for two years without trouble.  Now the adviser said that because my basic contract is so low that lenders wouldn't be happy and therefore our quotes we've looked at ourselves are no good due to us having used the higher amount of hours.  Now, I've used the L&C calculator which separates the number of hours into basic and overtime and it is happily giving me higher than the £87,000 the adviser quotes, I've even browsed the Nationwide Intermediary site (she'd told us that it's likely to be a Nationwide mortgage) and here it clearly states that overtime is an acceptable source of income.  We're supposed to be viewing tomorrow.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 3, 2020, 03:36:40 PM
Fairly sure when I got my Nationwide mortgage (although it's going back about 8 years now) that they looked at previous 3 months payslips and took the average from that. If you can show it's consistent then don't think they'll have a problem.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 3, 2020, 03:51:42 PM
Got my mortgage from Nationwide last year and they only took a brief glimpse are my last payslip. However I do bank with them so I guess they can see all that information anyway.

I imagine they are probably tightening up the rules now though....
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 3, 2020, 03:55:17 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on July  3, 2020, 01:48:44 PM
Yeah, it's "Offers In Excess Of".  The actual listing says "Buy and Secure It Now Option Available" so I'm guessing it's that.

Quick question, because getting something out of the mortgage adviser is nigh-on impossible; the contract that I have is extremely low (8 hours per week) but I regularly work 30 hours a week which is fully identified in all my payslips, and I've been doing this for two years without trouble.  Now the adviser said that because my basic contract is so low that lenders wouldn't be happy and therefore our quotes we've looked at ourselves are no good due to us having used the higher amount of hours.  Now, I've used the L&C calculator which separates the number of hours into basic and overtime and it is happily giving me higher than the £87,000 the adviser quotes, I've even browsed the Nationwide Intermediary site (she'd told us that it's likely to be a Nationwide mortgage) and here it clearly states that overtime is an acceptable source of income.  We're supposed to be viewing tomorrow.
Ive never had to show my contract for a mortgage. It goes off your last 3 payslips?

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 3, 2020, 08:42:01 PM
The sale on my sons house is still happening.  They move out next weekend into mum in laws till theirs is built.

The site shut down for a while cos of the virus but they started back up again a few weeks ago so hopefully they'll be in before Xmas.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 4, 2020, 11:45:50 AM
Quote from: FTH on July  3, 2020, 03:55:17 PM
Ive never had to show my contract for a mortgage. It goes off your last 3 payslips?


Then our mortgage adviser is shit.  I messaged Nationwide on Twitter and some guy (trying to be a mortgage adviser themselves) said that with the Covid-19 situation that they weren't looking at overtime as a source of income.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 4, 2020, 11:58:22 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  3, 2020, 03:36:40 PM
Fairly sure when I got my Nationwide mortgage (although it's going back about 8 years now) that they looked at previous 3 months payslips and took the average from that. If you can show it's consistent then don't think they'll have a problem.

Same as us. We remortgaged in 2011 and they just looked at our last 3 wage slips. The only thing they changed was that the wife was no longer full time and was on 26 hours p/w due to the kids, so they wouldn't remortgage just in her name - she bought the house before she met me - and it had to go in joint names.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 4, 2020, 02:17:55 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  4, 2020, 11:58:22 AM
Same as us. We remortgaged in 2011 and they just looked at our last 3 wage slips. The only thing they changed was that the wife was no longer full time and was on 26 hours p/w due to the kids, so they wouldn't remortgage just in her name - she bought the house before she met me - and it had to go in joint names.
They have a box on the affordability calculator on their website (wife pointed it out) stating that they're not accepting overtime as a source of income.  I missed it.  I've been doing those hours for two years now, I only dropped it down to Saturdays when I was completing uni.  My manager is sorting out the hours as a permanent contract, just have to wait until Wednesday for its approval.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 7, 2020, 03:44:49 PM
does your payslip have it separated out as overtime? can only think that's why the advisor has said that. I'm another of the nationwide only showed payslips lot, at the most a P60.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
We're struggling to save for a deposit whilst we line our landlord's back pocket. My brother and sister-in-law have offered us what seems like an incredibly generous deal - they both earn a very decent wedge and they're saying they'll pay the deposit and go 50/50 on a mortgage with us for the right house, anything up to £150K. They do see it as an investment, whether that's us buying out their half in 20 years or us and them agreeing to sell it on and we move on to a new house, but mainly they're just wanting to help us out. The idea is that rather than us sinking money into renting, we'll be putting it into our own place.

It's very early days but I kind of just want to know people's thoughts on it, if anyone's been through anything similar. I don't want to sound ungrateful but I also don't want it to be a recipe for familial arguments down the line, given that we're wanting it to be "our" family home.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:49:47 PM
There's always a risk when this happens to be honest as you never know what the future holds. Whilst your brother and sister-in-law are doing well for themselves right now they could come into financial difficulty and may see selling the house you live in as a way to get some cash under their belts. There's lots of pro's to it, a few cons as well but I think you've realised that. It might be worth having a sit down with them and going through certain scenarios.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 03:37:00 PM
Yeah Id get some stuff on paper with regards to what happens in certain situations and Id 100% have the out sorted now.

If you wanted it all legally sorted you could do a lease purchase with them, where they buy it but you then sign a lease purchase agreement where you pay a set amount a month and then agree that within X years you have the option to buy it for X amount. That way you know what sort of deposit youre having to save up for to buy it and what the purchase price will be, and they know what theyll be getting back and that itll cover their costs.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 03:54:30 PM
What I would say is that when applying for a mortgage, you have to disclose where every penny of the deposit money is coming from and the reason it is being used.

Is this your brother doing you a favour and its going to be done 'off the books' whereby he's 'gifting' you the entire deposit and you will personally come to an arrangement on how the mortgage is being repaid between yourselves down the line? There is nothing wrong with gifted deposits and banks dont mind as long as there is no money laundering or the money has come from illegal sources.

But if that is the case then you would legally be 100% owners of the house and your brother would have no recompense if there were any issues down the line. He has to sign a letter saying so when gifting the deposit. You would also be 100% legally responsible for your mortgage repayments. So if there are any issues with repayment then the bailiffs come after you.

If you want it to be more legally binding then you move more towards a shared ownership/buy to rent situation. Again I don't think there will be any major issues from a mortgage application point of view (as long as they know where the deposit is coming from and if the mortgage can be repaid). But you would need to agree a contract between both parties involving a solicitor (both sides). That you would need to get more advice over.

Maybe what would be better would be for your brother to 'loan' you the deposit (as a gifted deposit) and you pay that back over time.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 05:13:40 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
We're struggling to save for a deposit whilst we line our landlord's back pocket. My brother and sister-in-law have offered us what seems like an incredibly generous deal - they both earn a very decent wedge and they're saying they'll pay the deposit and go 50/50 on a mortgage with us for the right house, anything up to £150K. They do see it as an investment, whether that's us buying out their half in 20 years or us and them agreeing to sell it on and we move on to a new house, but mainly they're just wanting to help us out. The idea is that rather than us sinking money into renting, we'll be putting it into our own place.

It's very early days but I kind of just want to know people's thoughts on it, if anyone's been through anything similar. I don't want to sound ungrateful but I also don't want it to be a recipe for familial arguments down the line, given that we're wanting it to be "our" family home.

If I was in your situation I would go for it, but with all the possible future scenarios you can think of put in a legal document, to protect both parties. Splitting up/divorces can turn people into right bastards and once the vampires, sorry solicitors, get involved...
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 05:27:35 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
We're struggling to save for a deposit whilst we line our landlord's back pocket. My brother and sister-in-law have offered us what seems like an incredibly generous deal - they both earn a very decent wedge and they're saying they'll pay the deposit and go 50/50 on a mortgage with us for the right house, anything up to £150K. They do see it as an investment, whether that's us buying out their half in 20 years or us and them agreeing to sell it on and we move on to a new house, but mainly they're just wanting to help us out. The idea is that rather than us sinking money into renting, we'll be putting it into our own place.

It's very early days but I kind of just want to know people's thoughts on it, if anyone's been through anything similar. I don't want to sound ungrateful but I also don't want it to be a recipe for familial arguments down the line, given that we're wanting it to be "our" family home.

Its a great offer but as others have said lots of issues can arise in the future , especially as in essence they own 50% of your house ongoing , say you buy one for 150k and it rises to 200k you owe them 100k then so your actual debt to them goes up which means you need a lot bigger remortgage in the future to pay them back .

I presume your qualified for a mortgage up to 150k purchase ( not sure what your deposit will be ) Id personally if there looking for an investment / want to help out it would be better for you to just lend you the deposit with a payback at a better rate than what they can get in the bank . If you can afford the payments I personally think thats a better option .
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 06:31:32 PM
Nationwide required a form to be filled out by my parents as they had gifted me money for my deposit, declaring that it was a gift and that it wouldn't need to be repaid.

If your deposit is being loaned, they might still lend to you, but they will want to know what the repayments are on it and factor in how much they are willing to lend you.

Its a great deal on paper but I would be hesitant to do something without a proper legal arrangement - speak to your solicitor.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 07:03:54 PM
For something that could stretch out over two decades theres way too many things that could happen that its just not worth potential to be a catastrophe. Loaning a deposit would be as far as Id go.

Youve also got to take into consideration that a house compared to a rented flat is just more expensive to run and then youve got maintenance. If your boiler goes, do you go halves? Leaky roof, gutters need cleaning, assume you take full costs on the decor but then resale that could be considered to add value. Minefield.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 07:19:13 PM
Thanks for the helpful posts guys, echoes a lot of our concerns.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 10:28:22 PM
That stamp duty holiday has come at a very opportune moment
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 08:16:18 AM
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 10:28:22 PM
That stamp duty holiday has come at a very opportune moment

It has my wife sells for a major house builder and theyve been getting grief off purchasers whose properties should have been ready in June but now will be end of September due to covid and being shut down . Said to her last night they wont be moaning now that they are saving thousands of pounds .
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 10:36:29 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
We're struggling to save for a deposit whilst we line our landlord's back pocket. My brother and sister-in-law have offered us what seems like an incredibly generous deal - they both earn a very decent wedge and they're saying they'll pay the deposit and go 50/50 on a mortgage with us for the right house, anything up to £150K. They do see it as an investment, whether that's us buying out their half in 20 years or us and them agreeing to sell it on and we move on to a new house, but mainly they're just wanting to help us out. The idea is that rather than us sinking money into renting, we'll be putting it into our own place.

It's very early days but I kind of just want to know people's thoughts on it, if anyone's been through anything similar. I don't want to sound ungrateful but I also don't want it to be a recipe for familial arguments down the line, given that we're wanting it to be "our" family home.
Sounds great in practise, but in reality there are too many unknowns for me. Selling houses can get very tricky when 2 parties have different valuations and ideas of who deserves what.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 05:47:38 PM
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:16:18 AM
It has my wife sells for a major house builder and theyve been getting grief off purchasers whose properties should have been ready in June but now will be end of September due to covid and being shut down . Said to her last night they wont be moaning now that they are saving thousands of pounds .

The exact scenario for us that, from a major house builder - wonder if its who your missus works for!
We were never bothered too much about the delay but this has been nice
