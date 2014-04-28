The wife and I are off to look at a place on Saturday. It's got four bedrooms which is excellent, especially given that the price it is up for seems much cheaper than what a house in that road normally goes for. The agent on the phone let slip that the price they'd accept is £10k more, which is still about £15k than what we've determined to be the market price. We've already gone through a broker to try and determine the best rate given we would scrape about £115k as a mortgage. Things are moving pretty quickly but, god, if this house a) is the one, and b) would come to us for those prices we'd be on cloud nine.