Does anybody make over payments on their mortgage?



It seems almost too good to be true from all the benefits I'm reading, just wondering what the other side of the argument is? The only thing I've read is if you have a savings account with super high interest that can outweigh the money saved from over payments, which obviously nobody does.







We had an £80k mortgage which we took out in 2010, 20 yr term and were overpaying Nationwide about £150 a month via a standing order, so we could stop and start as and when we wanted to and that was knocking a decent amount off, think we were on course to knock something like 8 years off the mortgage. I'm not sure where we would have ended up though, as we were in the lucky position that we had £5k saved that we used to reduce the mortgage when we were allowed and them got chunks of cash off her Dad, things like an ISA he'd set up years ago for my wife and we kept paying whatever we got from him off the mortgage, so we had it down to under £40k within 6 years. Nationwide reduced the monthly payments after each lump payment but we just kept paying the old mortgage plus our overpayment When he died, from her share of his house, she paid £32k off, left us with a £60 a month mortgage.If you can afford to, do make the overpayments, well worth it, as you are saving paying interest and also reducing the term.