Author Topic: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread  (Read 100508 times)

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 06:31:26 PM
Does anybody make over payments on their mortgage?

It seems almost too good to be true from all the benefits I'm reading, just wondering what the other side of the argument is? The only thing I've read is if you have a savings account with super high interest that can outweigh the money saved from over payments, which obviously nobody does.



We had an £80k mortgage which we took out in 2010, 20 yr term and were overpaying Nationwide about £150 a month via a standing order, so we could stop and start as and when we wanted to and that was knocking a decent amount off, think we were on course to knock something like 8 years off the mortgage. I'm not sure where we would have ended up though, as we were in the lucky position that we had £5k saved that we used to reduce the mortgage when we were allowed and them got chunks of cash off her Dad, things like an ISA he'd set up years ago for my wife and we kept paying whatever we got from him off the mortgage, so we had it down to under £40k within 6 years. Nationwide reduced the monthly payments after each lump payment but we just kept paying the old mortgage plus our overpayment  When he died, from her share of his house, she paid £32k off, left us with a £60 a month mortgage.

If you can afford to, do make the overpayments, well worth it, as you are saving paying interest and also reducing the term.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/mortgages/mortgages-vs-savings/#:~:text=If%20you're%20overpaying%20your,if%20you%20hadn't%20overpaid.
Offline XabiArt

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 PM »
Sound advice cheers all.

We have 20 years left and have just fixed for 5 years at 550 a month. Not sure if we should have fixed for so long but we like the security of knowing whats ahead of us. Calculators are saying if I can throw 200 a month at it extra it will knock 7 years off. I expect we will move and remortgage between the next 5-10 years and move to a bigger house, but the idea in my head of getting this current house paid off when Im 43 instead of 50 is really motivating right now.
Online CornerFlag

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 12:44:54 PM »
The wife and I are off to look at a place on Saturday.  It's got four bedrooms which is excellent, especially given that the price it is up for seems much cheaper than what a house in that road normally goes for.  The agent on the phone let slip that the price they'd accept is £10k more, which is still about £15k than what we've determined to be the market price.  We've already gone through a broker to try and determine the best rate given we would scrape about £115k as a mortgage.  Things are moving pretty quickly but, god, if this house a) is the one, and b) would come to us for those prices we'd be on cloud nine.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 12:46:17 PM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:44:54 PM
The agent on the phone let slip that the price they'd accept is £10k more

Let slip they'd accept an offer of more than it's listed for? Sounds a bit strange.
