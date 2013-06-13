I've done IT contracting a couple of times.
The first was back in 2005 when I took a 12 month contract, and to be honest it put me off for a while. I explained at my interview that around July time I'd be unable to travel a great distance to client sites as my wife was expecting our first child at that time, so I couldn't be too far away. They said it wouldn't be a problem, I could just work from home, however when the time came and I refused to travel to Central London and back every day (I was living near Northampton) they said I was no good to them and terminated my contract. So I was left with a new baby and no job, so I went back into permanent.
The second time was after I was made redundant in 2010, I took a contract to fill a gap over Christmas, but that was only 2 months and then I went back into permanent work.
However, I keep considering it again, and am currently thinking of moving jobs, but the problem is getting that first contract as the nature of contracting is that they are usually required urgently, so not many would wait for me to give 4 weeks notice. I could take a risk and resign, in the hope that I'll be able to get a contract when the 4 weeks is up, but obviously its not guaranteed I would get one so it would be a massive risk with a wife and 2 kids to keep.
I get calls and emails on a daily basis about permanent jobs through LinkedIn (even though I've not advertised myself as looking), and have considered a few of them, but still fairly keen on contracting.