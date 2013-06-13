« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: IT Contract Work  (Read 1372 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
IT Contract Work
« on: June 13, 2013, 04:31:10 pm »
Anybody here do it? Any good agencies that you've found that are regular with the work?

Thinking of going into it but wanted to hear the good and bad involved.

Ta.
Logged

Offline JohnHobbes

  • Resident Expert Paronomasian
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2013, 05:41:07 pm »
Love being a contractor and wouldn't go dark side (back to permie) unless really really had things going against me. Of course there is bad to go with the good but most who become a contractor are a lot happier and wonder why they didn't do it long before.

The bad is things like no pay when ill/on holiday or the risk of being on the bench for long periods, IR35, insurance or even for some the extra admin to run your own company / self-assessment but the good other than the pay(!), is being respected for what you do, having no performance reviews or other such crap, and politics being much minimised. Did I say more money? ;D

Make sure you have a large war chest before you make the change, once you start a contract then it takes time for first invoice (esp. on monthly payment terms) to come through - in my case around 70 days from first day of work - and you can burn through your reserves quickly. Plus no guarantee on how long it would take to get a (first) contract, how long that would last, renewals, etc... Plus always the worry when first starting a new contract with a new agency that you're at the end of month two of working already before any monies are due, and if there are problems with payment you've lost a lot of time.

Re. agencies, then it'd depend on what area you're looking for. I'm in a niche development role, so the agencies I've dealt with wouldn't be of interest to you. Generally agents are just something you have to tolerate, and over time you'll learn which ones are worth answering the phone for and which ones to ignore. Which will try to get away with a huge margin and which are more fair. Which agents can be "trusted" and which are blowhards. Which ones don't have any work and are just fishing for information and which do, etc...

Contractoruk forums are pretty good for this kind of thing, worth having a nose around there for more information for people who've done this before.
« Last Edit: June 13, 2013, 05:46:12 pm by JohnHobbes »
Logged

Offline Les Willis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2013, 06:03:34 pm »
I.was a contractor in the 90's, but have been in the same permy job for the past ten years. I'm  starting to consider going back to it myself. According to the Register there will be a trend for contract work to increase again. I have no real practical advice about this other than if I did do it again, I'd use an Umbrella company rather than try to go ltd company as I wasn't disciplined enough about the tax side of it when I did it before..
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,803
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2013, 07:31:10 pm »
The NSA have just had a position open up if that helps. 
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline lachesis

  • RAWK Scribe
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,047
  • МАРКСИСТ
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #4 on: June 13, 2013, 08:55:42 pm »
max 20 are pretty popular in NHS...
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #5 on: June 13, 2013, 09:05:53 pm »
Yep have registered with Max20 as they do seem to have a lot in the North West although I've not applied for anything as yet.
Logged

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #6 on: June 13, 2013, 09:52:43 pm »
Have been one for the last 10 years. Would never look back. If you're good and deliver then you won't go without.

I can only speak from London as a base and the financial industry IT wise. I've weathered all the storms too starting in 2003 when things were low and also in 08 when they tanked big time

Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,297
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #7 on: June 13, 2013, 11:14:08 pm »
Done it a few times. Get an umbrella company. Set yourself up as a business with someone you trust as a secreyary and getna gpod accountant. Sorted.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #8 on: June 13, 2013, 11:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on June 13, 2013, 11:14:08 pm
Done it a few times. Get an umbrella company. Set yourself up as a business with someone you trust as a secreyary and getna gpod accountant. Sorted.

Umbrella not great always. Be limited  :)
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Offline JohnHobbes

  • Resident Expert Paronomasian
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #9 on: June 13, 2013, 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Harinder on June 13, 2013, 11:27:20 pm
Umbrella not great always. Be limited  :)

Definitely agree. If you're going to be a long term contractor then go with a limited company. Amount of work required is in reality very little on a month to month basis, and a lot better to have your own company and control of everything. The accountants do most of the hard work for you, as an IT contractor then I'd recommend SJD to anyone, as they do a fantastic job for me.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,297
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #10 on: June 14, 2013, 12:19:17 am »
Quote from: Harinder on June 13, 2013, 11:27:20 pm
Umbrella not great always. Be limited  :)

Er. Yes I was. Umbrella found work and took a cut and my ltd company did the contracts
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline JohnHobbes

  • Resident Expert Paronomasian
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,358
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #11 on: June 14, 2013, 09:24:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on June 14, 2013, 12:19:17 am
Er. Yes I was. Umbrella found work and took a cut and my ltd company did the contracts

That sounds like they were acting like an agency then in this case rather than a traditional umbrella. If it was the latter then the whole point of their existence is so you don't need your own limited company.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,297
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #12 on: June 14, 2013, 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: JohnHobbes on June 14, 2013, 09:24:53 am
That sounds like they were acting like an agency then in this case rather than a traditional umbrella. If it was the latter then the whole point of their existence is so you don't need your own limited company.

Dunno. They told me I had to set up a limited company. I invoiced the client and they invoiced them separately for my services. There might have been another option for them to have effectively become my employer, but I'd guess that's for people without much experience or marketability..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #13 on: June 14, 2013, 04:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on June 14, 2013, 11:03:56 am
Dunno. They told me I had to set up a limited company. I invoiced the client and they invoiced them separately for my services. There might have been another option for them to have effectively become my employer, but I'd guess that's for people without much experience or marketability..

Sounds a little like the company was a managed service type specialist?
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Offline El Phes

  • Answers to Judith, but only on Thurdays.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
    • Portraits / Weddings / Commercial / Events
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #14 on: June 18, 2013, 02:00:10 pm »
I've worked for a contract agency (IT / Engineering) for the past 12/13 years. Please don't throw rotten tomatoes at me!!!

JohnHobbes talks a lot of sense.

You could start with an Umbrella company and then ask around whilst onsite, find your bearings, read up about Ltd Companies. Then when you're ready, make the switch. Buy 1 'off the shelf' rather than creating a new one, it'll save you a lot of money. Also, opening a Ltd Co. bank account can take a while, so this may add to your initial period without having money paid to you.

Happy to answer any questions. Would prefer to chat though as it takes ages to explain things on here!
Logged

Offline mulfella

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,309
  • Hedgehogs are boss
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #15 on: June 18, 2013, 04:44:29 pm »
Quote from: JohnHobbes on June 13, 2013, 11:31:15 pm
The accountants do most of the hard work for you, as an IT contractor then I'd recommend SJD to anyone, as they do a fantastic job for me.

I use SJD too.
Logged
Quote from: juan1001 on May 28, 2013, 06:10:12 pm
A place full of grammer Nazi's?
Quote from: gkmacca on May 28, 2013, 06:11:27 pm
'Grammar' and no apostrophe in 'nazis'.

Offline bruffell06

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #16 on: September 5, 2013, 10:01:37 am »
Quote from: mulfella on June 18, 2013, 04:44:29 pm
I use SJD too.

How much do they charge?

I've been with an umbrella company for the last 18 months nearly and been meaning to switch over to limited for ages.

So do you think on a monthly basis the amount i'd save would make it worth it?
Logged

Offline mulfella

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,309
  • Hedgehogs are boss
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #17 on: September 6, 2013, 10:12:15 am »
Quote from: bruffell06 on September  5, 2013, 10:01:37 am
How much do they charge?

I've been with an umbrella company for the last 18 months nearly and been meaning to switch over to limited for ages.

So do you think on a monthly basis the amount i'd save would make it worth it?
Its abut £110 pcm I think.
Logged
Quote from: juan1001 on May 28, 2013, 06:10:12 pm
A place full of grammer Nazi's?
Quote from: gkmacca on May 28, 2013, 06:11:27 pm
'Grammar' and no apostrophe in 'nazis'.

Offline damian

  • Gregory Peck's scared of me. So is cling film. Too inept to swallow a tiddly (wink) ;) Likes the idea of straps.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,947
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #18 on: September 6, 2013, 11:28:16 am »
I've done IT contracting a couple of times.

The first was back in 2005 when I took a 12 month contract, and to be honest it put me off for a while. I explained at my interview that around July time I'd be unable to travel a great distance to client sites as my wife was expecting our first child at that time, so I couldn't be too far away. They said it wouldn't be a problem, I could just work from home, however when the time came and I refused to travel to Central London and back every day (I was living near Northampton) they said I was no good to them and terminated my contract. So I was left with a new baby and no job, so I went back into permanent.

The second time was after I was made redundant in 2010, I took a contract to fill a gap over Christmas, but that was only 2 months and then I went back into permanent work.

However, I keep considering it again, and am currently thinking of moving jobs, but the problem is getting that first contract as the nature of contracting is that they are usually required urgently, so not many would wait for me to give 4 weeks notice. I could take a risk and resign, in the hope that I'll be able to get a contract when the 4 weeks is up, but obviously its not guaranteed I would get one so it would be a massive risk with a wife and 2 kids to keep.

I get calls and emails on a daily basis about permanent jobs through LinkedIn (even though I've not advertised myself as looking), and have considered a few of them, but still fairly keen on contracting.
Logged
RIP 96 - You'll Never Be Forgotten, You'll Never Walk Alone.

JUSTICE FOR THE 96 - Don't Buy The S*n

Offline hansen6

  • RAWK Scientific Officer, 1687-1905
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • Must post more
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #19 on: September 6, 2013, 11:34:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on June 14, 2013, 12:19:17 am
Er. Yes I was. Umbrella found work and took a cut and my ltd company did the contracts
That's not an Umbrella, that's a recruitment agency. I'm with SJD too. Very professional. Also the PCG have guides to setting up a limited company. It's easier than I thought. http://www.pcg.org.uk/help-advice

As for working as a contractor, do you have marketable skills?. Is there contract work you can do?
Logged

Offline Joe_Singh

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • My idea is always to win trophies, not just games
    • Joe Singh
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #20 on: September 6, 2013, 11:38:59 am »
Anyone do application support contracting.

I have seen an increase in Adverts on job sites for contracting work.

Really considering making the plunge, but the massive drawback for me is that I don't drive and the location has to be commutable by train.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on September  8, 2011, 01:27:10 pm
What I love about this, and several other of Kenny's press conferences, is that he manages to say something to the effect of  'Shut the fuck up, you fucking helmets and don't fuck with me or my football club or I'll make you eat your own balls', without actually using th

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,032
Re: IT Contract Work
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:42:25 am »
At 50, I am thankfully now in a slightly less risky position financially to be able to bin off my permanent job of 20 years (which I hate with a passion) and take the plunge into contracting.  I'm closing in on my first 12 month Project Manager contract with a big 'blue-light' organisation and am quite nervous but excited about making the move

The position sits inside of IR35 which means I'm going to be using an Umbrella company.  Have spoken to a few already (PayStream and Giant) to get an idea of my take home pay.  The take home figure is eye wateringly good even after I have taken my current companies pension contributions and holiday/sick pay into account.

Just after any advice from current contracting RAWKers really.  Any reliable Umbrella company recommendations?

I assume if a position sits inside of IR35 then there is now way you can use a Ltd company?  To be honest I am thinking using an umbrella is the way to go on my first contract anyway, as I just want to get a solid contract with a huge blue-light/public service establishment under my belt and on my CV.  Don't want to be distracted with Tax returns and the like.

As I said, any contractor advice, tips or stories welcome. :)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 