Love being a contractor and wouldn't go dark side (back to permie) unless really really had things going against me. Of course there is bad to go with the good but most who become a contractor are a lot happier and wonder why they didn't do it long before.The bad is things like no pay when ill/on holiday or the risk of being on the bench for long periods, IR35, insurance or even for some the extra admin to run your own company / self-assessment but the good other than the pay(!), is being respected for what you do, having no performance reviews or other such crap, and politics being much minimised. Did I say more money?Make sure you have a large war chest before you make the change, once you start a contract then it takes time for first invoice (esp. on monthly payment terms) to come through - in my case around 70 days from first day of work - and you can burn through your reserves quickly. Plus no guarantee on how long it would take to get a (first) contract, how long that would last, renewals, etc... Plus always the worry when first starting a new contract with a new agency that you're at the end of month two of working already before any monies are due, and if there are problems with payment you've lost a lot of time.Re. agencies, then it'd depend on what area you're looking for. I'm in a niche development role, so the agencies I've dealt with wouldn't be of interest to you. Generally agents are just something you have to tolerate, and over time you'll learn which ones are worth answering the phone for and which ones to ignore. Which will try to get away with a huge margin and which are more fair. Which agents can be "trusted" and which are blowhards. Which ones don't have any work and are just fishing for information and which do, etc...Contractoruk forums are pretty good for this kind of thing, worth having a nose around there for more information for people who've done this before.