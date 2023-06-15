« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 372640 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6560 on: June 15, 2023, 09:56:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 15, 2023, 01:42:59 am
Don't worry, the Saudi's will get it right.

Yep. They'll execute potential whistleblowers before they can get their stories out.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6561 on: June 15, 2023, 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 15, 2023, 09:56:21 am
Yep. They'll execute potential whistleblowers before they can get their stories out.

Can't blow a whistle without a head.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6562 on: June 16, 2023, 06:02:29 pm »

'Rio Ferdinand rapped by advertising watchdog over Qatar World Cup post':-

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/rio-ferdinand-rapped-advertising-watchdog-27112382


'The ASA said it found the ad did not make clear upfront its commercial intent and as a result, concluded it was not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication. The watchdog said it found the ad breached the code and upheld the complaint.

"The ad must not appear again in the form complained of," said the ASA.

"We told Qatar Tourism t/a Visit Qatar and Rio Ferdinand to ensure that their future ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications and the commercial intent was made clear, and that identifiers such as '#ad' were clearly and prominently displayed."'



and also brand Rio...



'These two things side by side today. All very normal these days. Former Man United captain cheering on nation state takeover of British cultural asset while same nation state accused of mistreating workers at World Cup it hosted. Britain for sale.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1669333127968223233



^ the video can be seen here - https://twitter.com/StretfordPaddck/status/1669312898139672576

« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 06:12:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6563 on: June 16, 2023, 06:04:16 pm »

'Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses':-

Hundreds of migrant workers hired as security guards for last years World Cup are still being denied justice for the abuses they suffered despite FIFA and the hosts Qatar being warned that they were especially vulnerable to exploitation and workers raising complaints and protesting about their treatment.

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/06/qatar-hundreds-of-migrant-workers-employed-as-security-guards-at-fifa-world-cup-denied-justice-for-abuses





a snippet...


An investigation has found serious labour abuses occurred at the World Cup and were not properly addressed, even though Amnesty International issued a 70-page report in April 2022, which sounded the alarm about systematic and structural labour abuses across the private security sector in Qatar.

The World Cup organizers were well aware of the issues but failed to put in place adequate measures to protect workers and prevent predictable labour abuses at World Cup sites, even after workers raised these issues directly, said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty Internationals Head of Economic and Social Justice.

Its six months since the tournament concluded but FIFA and Qatar have yet to offer an effective and accessible scheme to enable abused workers to receive the justice and compensation they are owed. FIFA must now step in and offer immediate and meaningful remediation for the human rights abuses suffered by workers.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6564 on: June 16, 2023, 07:03:36 pm »
Very much appreciated you keeping us updated Jase,thanks mate!

Appalling how the Qatari treat the migrant workers,thousands died building the 'best ever' World Cup,loved ones left behind getting f all compensation,workers lodged in terrible conditions and paid very poorly when they are even paid while paid parrots like 'Becks' and Che Neville get millions gawking in awe of the spice markets for example.

Sometimes it feels there's little justice in the world when reading these stories,generally try to be a calm person in life these days but beginning to hope there really is an actual Hell so some of the responsible ones can go there.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6565 on: June 18, 2023, 12:15:28 pm »

No worries Tobelius, mate. I try and keep an eye out for articles on this - if nothing else to simply highlight that things won't have actually changed much at all for the workers there - despite all the empty promises, words, and gestures from FIFA, Qatar, and their hilariously expensive, yet oh so feeble, PR shills.



'World Cup security staff suffer in the silence of Qatars broken promises':-

Low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible now find themselves broke and homeless or even deported or imprisoned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/18/world-cup-security-staff-suffer-in-the-silence-of-qatars-broken-promises





a snippet...


'Six months on from that most memorable of World Cup finals, Shakir Ullah has been forgotten. Ullah, from Pakistan, spent the tournament employed as a security guard but has now been in jail in Qatar for almost five months. He was detained in late January as he tried to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages on behalf of hundreds of his co-workers. The men were deployed to guard key sites during the World Cup but were suddenly laid off in the days after the final, with about three months on their contracts.

The abrupt termination  in breach of Qatars labour law  left them homeless, jobless and in many cases, deep in debt. On that day, about 250 of them were detained and later deported. Ullah and two others were arrested and remain in prison. He has allegedly been sentenced to six months and fined 10,000 rials (£2,170); more than he made in the three months he worked at the World Cup. His appeal against the sentence was recently rejected. One source told the Observer that if he fails to pay the fine, his detention may be extended.

In Pakistans Swat Valley, Ullahs wife and five children are in a desperate state. A relative said: Shakirs family is in real trouble. His wife is worried at every step.

For years, Qatar and Fifa insisted things had changed for men such as Ullah and the hundreds of thousands of low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible. The World Cup would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the country and the region, they claimed.

Today, those promises sound empty and instead of outrage that these men were cheated and deported or imprisoned, there is only silence. Fifa, which earned $7.5bn in the four-year cycle up to the World Cup, has nothing to say, despite knowing about the case for months. The Qatari governments communications office, which usually provides a prompt and comprehensive reply, has failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on the case.'

« Last Edit: June 18, 2023, 12:17:04 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,115
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6566 on: June 19, 2023, 12:23:13 am »
Guardian should really be reaching out to John Barnes with some of this evidence and testimony, and asking him to comment.

I doubt he would, since they won't pay what he receives off Qatar, but it's important he knows who he's shilling for and that the situation isn't "streets ahead of where they were ten years ago - with improvements in housing, facilities and wages" as he claimed during his rounds of PR for the world cup
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6567 on: June 19, 2023, 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 18, 2023, 12:15:28 pm
No worries Tobelius, mate. I try and keep an eye out for articles on this - if nothing else to simply highlight that things won't have actually changed much at all for the workers there - despite all the empty promises, words, and gestures from FIFA, Qatar, and their hilariously expensive, yet oh so feeble, PR shills.



'World Cup security staff suffer in the silence of Qatars broken promises':-

Low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible now find themselves broke and homeless or even deported or imprisoned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/18/world-cup-security-staff-suffer-in-the-silence-of-qatars-broken-promises





a snippet...


'Six months on from that most memorable of World Cup finals, Shakir Ullah has been forgotten. Ullah, from Pakistan, spent the tournament employed as a security guard but has now been in jail in Qatar for almost five months. He was detained in late January as he tried to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages on behalf of hundreds of his co-workers. The men were deployed to guard key sites during the World Cup but were suddenly laid off in the days after the final, with about three months on their contracts.

The abrupt termination  in breach of Qatars labour law  left them homeless, jobless and in many cases, deep in debt. On that day, about 250 of them were detained and later deported. Ullah and two others were arrested and remain in prison. He has allegedly been sentenced to six months and fined 10,000 rials (£2,170); more than he made in the three months he worked at the World Cup. His appeal against the sentence was recently rejected. One source told the Observer that if he fails to pay the fine, his detention may be extended.

In Pakistans Swat Valley, Ullahs wife and five children are in a desperate state. A relative said: Shakirs family is in real trouble. His wife is worried at every step.

For years, Qatar and Fifa insisted things had changed for men such as Ullah and the hundreds of thousands of low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible. The World Cup would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the country and the region, they claimed.

Today, those promises sound empty and instead of outrage that these men were cheated and deported or imprisoned, there is only silence. Fifa, which earned $7.5bn in the four-year cycle up to the World Cup, has nothing to say, despite knowing about the case for months. The Qatari governments communications office, which usually provides a prompt and comprehensive reply, has failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on the case.'

I despair.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6568 on: June 20, 2023, 03:18:32 am »
Quote
New Zealand abandon Qatar friendly after alleged racial abuse

New Zealands national mens football team have abandoned their friendly with Qatar, alleging racial abuse and inaction by officials.

The All Whites took the extraordinary step of refusing to come back out at half-time of a game they led 1-0.

It was one of two such incidents in Austria on Monday (Tuesday morning AEST) with the Republic of Ireland under-21s friendly against Kuwait under-22s abandoned after one of the Ireland substitutes was allegedly the target of racist abuse.

New Zealand Football put a short statement on its social media channels after the walk-off.

Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player, the statement read.

No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match.

Australian legend Tim Cahill was caught up in the drama, on the Qatar touchline as one of coach Carlos Queirozs assistants.

New Zealand led the match through Marko Stamenics 17th minute strike.

The flashpoint appeared to be a free kick late in the first half, following a foul on Qatars Yusuf Abdurisag.

Abdurisag made comments to Boxall following the foul  which caused several All Whites, including Boxall, to remonstrate with the player and the referee.

The friendly was played at Sonnenseestadion, in Ritizing in Austria, and officiated by Austrian referee Manuel Schuttengruber.

Captain Joe Bell was seen remonstrating with Schuttengruber as they left the field for half-time, before the All Whites made the decision not to return.

Commentator and two-cap All Whites goalkeeper Jacob Spoonley said Boxall, the captain of MLS side Minnesota United, was a man of huge integrity, of tolerance and patience.

To garnish this reaction from him really did raise my eyebrows. To hear the details of the allegations that are being made by this All Whites team, I can completely understand why this action has been taken, he said.

Boxall is of Kiwi and Samoan heritage.

They abandoned the game, Quieroz said.

Apparently two players on the pitch they exchanged words ... the New Zealand players, they decided to support his teammate as it is obvious all our team decided to support our player.

This is a new story, a new chapter in football, which is for sure. Something that nobody can understand. I think this case will be under the observation of FIFA for sure.

The players union (NZPFA) tweeted their support for the action.

NZPFA stands unequivocally with its players. We commend and support our players poised reaction in this challenging situation.

We have contacted the team and will work with @NZ_Football to support the players in any way required.

There is no room for racism in our sport.

The Republic of Ireland game in Bad Radkersburg was brought to a premature conclusion in the second half with Jim Crawfords men leading 3-0.

The Football Association of Ireland posted on Twitter: The FAI regrets to announce that todays U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/new-zealand-abandon-qatar-friendly-after-alleged-racial-abuse-20230620-p5dhuo.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6569 on: June 20, 2023, 09:11:41 pm »

^ https://twitter.com/QFA_EN/status/1671179094287958016?



^ 'Qatar stands against Racism and Discrimination'.  :lmao

Then denies that any racism took place... and that the NZ opposition actually racially abused one of their players.  :lmao



https://twitter.com/NZ_Football/status/1670842258877300755 & www.nzfootball.co.nz/newsarticle/129711?newsfeedId=1275622


'New Zealand urge Fifa to do more after walk-off against Qatar over alleged racism' - 90+ second video at The Guardian:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6MWJnGYGk2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6MWJnGYGk2g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/6MWJnGYGk2g



'New Zealand abandon Qatar friendly at half-time over alleged racial abuse':-

NZF say defender Michael Boxall was targeted by a Qatari player
All Whites refuse to come out for second half when 1-0 up

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/20/new-zealand-abandon-qatar-friendly-at-half-time-over-alleged-racial-abuse

« Last Edit: June 20, 2023, 09:16:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6570 on: June 20, 2023, 09:15:13 pm »
Always the same narrative. Shouts racism, deflects attention and later threatens. Disgusting country.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6571 on: June 29, 2023, 11:17:12 am »

'Like a prison: teenage security guards stuck in Qatar after World Cup':-

Trio left jobless and homeless after being fired without warning
Allegations controvert Fifa presidents claims on workers rights

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/29/like-a-prison-teenage-security-guards-stuck-in-qatar-after-world-cup





a snippet...


'Three teenagers who were employed as security guards at the World Cup allege they are trapped in Qatar and unable to return to their homes in the Gambia, six months after the tournament ended.

Papasecka, 19, Ebrima, 18, and Saikou, 16, were left jobless and homeless after their employer fired them without warning days after the World Cup final. They say their ages were altered on official documents in the west African country to show that they were at least 18, the minimum age required to enter Qatar on a work visa.

Since January they have been housed in a government shelter where they allege their movements have been restricted and all our documents have been taken from us. They described the shelter as like a prison.

They claim that for the first two months they were not permitted to leave the shelter to look for work. By the time they were allowed out in late March, the identity cards of two of them had expired, making it impossible to work legally.

The teenagers are desperate to return home but have no money for the flights. We are tired of everything and want to go back home, but theyre telling us to buy tickets for ourselves, which they know we cant afford, Ebrima said.

The findings, first reported in the Norwegian football magazine Josimar, call into question the Fifa president Gianni Infantinos pre-tournament claim that Qatar had made incredible progress on workers rights. In a letter written in the hope of attracting international attention to their plight, the teenagers describe how they left their home in a remote village up the Gambia River after hearing there were life-changing opportunities in Qatar because they were to host the 2022 World Cup.'




^ Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, has repeatedly defended Qatar from criticism over workers rights.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,688
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6572 on: June 29, 2023, 11:44:05 am »
Quote from: oojason on June 29, 2023, 11:17:12 am
'Like a prison: teenage security guards stuck in Qatar after World Cup':-

Trio left jobless and homeless after being fired without warning
Allegations controvert Fifa presidents claims on workers rights

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/29/like-a-prison-teenage-security-guards-stuck-in-qatar-after-world-cup





a snippet...


'Three teenagers who were employed as security guards at the World Cup allege they are trapped in Qatar and unable to return to their homes in the Gambia, six months after the tournament ended.

Papasecka, 19, Ebrima, 18, and Saikou, 16, were left jobless and homeless after their employer fired them without warning days after the World Cup final. They say their ages were altered on official documents in the west African country to show that they were at least 18, the minimum age required to enter Qatar on a work visa.

Since January they have been housed in a government shelter where they allege their movements have been restricted and all our documents have been taken from us. They described the shelter as like a prison.

They claim that for the first two months they were not permitted to leave the shelter to look for work. By the time they were allowed out in late March, the identity cards of two of them had expired, making it impossible to work legally.

The teenagers are desperate to return home but have no money for the flights. We are tired of everything and want to go back home, but theyre telling us to buy tickets for ourselves, which they know we cant afford, Ebrima said.

The findings, first reported in the Norwegian football magazine Josimar, call into question the Fifa president Gianni Infantinos pre-tournament claim that Qatar had made incredible progress on workers rights. In a letter written in the hope of attracting international attention to their plight, the teenagers describe how they left their home in a remote village up the Gambia River after hearing there were life-changing opportunities in Qatar because they were to host the 2022 World Cup.'




^ Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, has repeatedly defended Qatar from criticism over workers rights.

Important to remember not a single professional footballer made a moral stand and refused to play to this farce, not a single one.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6573 on: June 29, 2023, 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 29, 2023, 11:44:05 am
Important to remember not a single professional footballer made a moral stand and refused to play to this farce, not a single one.

I don't think it's surprising.  Footballers want to compete for trophies, the reason they're at the top of their game is their single-minded determination.  The opportunity to win a WC comes around so fleetingly, and for a tiny amount of footballers, so it's no shock that they'd still try for it, even with everything that surrounded this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6574 on: August 30, 2023, 05:11:54 pm »

'Qatars World Cup FIFA Bribe Documents Exposed':-

www.tabletmag.com/sections/sports/articles/qatar-world-cup-fifa-bribe-documents-exposed-armin-rosen





a snippet...


'According to documents submitted to the record of a lawsuit in federal court late this afternoon, the road to the first Middle Eastern World Cup also began with a series of straightforward bribes.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) documents, included in a filing made by a Philadelphia-based policy organization fighting a subpoena from a former Qatari-hired American lobbyist, reveal the secret cost of Qatars bid to put on the biggest sporting event on Earth. The documents record over 210 million pounds in payments, then worth over $330 million, to members of the FIFA committee who voted on which country would host the 2018 and 2022 tournaments in late 2010. They list specific names, bank account numbers, and amounts of money received.

The record of payments comes in the form of a balance sheet for an account at QNB belonging to the Qatar Diplomatic Mission in London. Between February of 2009 and December of 2010, the account paid over 350 million pounds ($553 million) to some 22 individuals, with the majority of the money going to 14 members of the FIFA executive committee, the body which chooses the host countries for the organizations flagship event. Some of the payments went to close family members, although a majority of them were direct to committee members.

The payments were largely made in two phases, with money coming both before and after the vote that granted Qatar the tournament on Dec. 2, 2010. The amounts were often channelled into bank accounts in offshore financial havens like Monaco and Jersey, which tend to attract less scrutiny compared to those in more more closely regulated jurisdictions.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6575 on: August 30, 2023, 09:19:10 pm »
Are we really surprised by this? ^^^
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
  • BoRac
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6576 on: August 30, 2023, 09:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 30, 2023, 09:19:10 pm
Are we really surprised by this? ^^^

I will only be surprised if someone is arrested and convicted as a result.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6577 on: August 30, 2023, 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on August 30, 2023, 09:21:03 pm
I will only be surprised if someone is arrested and convicted as a result.

Willing to bet no one.
"Important" people tend to never go to jail,nice pot to divide over these 22 upstanding football directors and their families though.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6578 on: August 31, 2023, 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 29, 2023, 11:44:05 am
Important to remember not a single professional footballer made a moral stand and refused to play to this farce, not a single one.

They wouldn't even wear a fucking armband.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6579 on: August 31, 2023, 12:31:26 pm »
So the recipients of bribes are named. How can this be sustainable in World football?  Name them and deal with it. Otherwise its just a joke going forward.
Remember the guy throwing money at Blatter?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6580 on: August 31, 2023, 04:05:06 pm »
I wonder how much Franz Beckenbauer got, he told Australia that he'd be voting for them and then switched to Qatar, was he on the Voting committee as well.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6581 on: August 31, 2023, 04:37:02 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on August 31, 2023, 12:31:26 pm
So the recipients of bribes are named. How can this be sustainable in World football?  Name them and deal with it. Otherwise its just a joke going forward.
Remember the guy throwing money at Blatter?

Lee Nelson haha, an absolute legend! His Jason Bent skit was always great!

Some of the names of the people that accepted bribes:

Quote
The price of some FIFA committee votes was apparently higher than others. For instance, Nicolas Leoz, the now-deceased former head of South Americas soccer federation, got 5.4 million pounds ($8.5 million). But the highest payments went to Vitaly Mutko, Russias minister for sport between 2008 and 2016, chairman of the successful Russian bid for the 2018 World Cup, and deputy prime minister from 2016 to 2020. He got 46 million pounds ($72.6 million) on Feb. 19, 2009, followed by another 21.5 million pounds ($34 million) on Dec. 20, 2010.

Julio Grondona of Argentina, also now deceased accepted bribes also but I cannot find the amount on articles. Another is Ricardo Teixeira of Brazil.

« Last Edit: August 31, 2023, 04:42:04 pm by PhilV »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6582 on: November 16, 2023, 11:02:39 am »
.
'Qatar: Inaction by Qatar and FIFA a year on from the World Cup puts legacy for workers in peril':-

Qatars continuing failure to remedy abuses faced by migrant workers and adequately protect them from labour exploitation is tainting the legacy of the FIFA mens World Cup one year on, Amnesty International said today.

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/11/qatar-inaction-by-qatar-and-fifa-a-year-on-from-the-world-cup-puts-legacy-for-workers-in-peril





a snippet...


'A new briefing, A Legacy in Jeopardy (www.amnesty.org/en/documents/mde22/7384/2023/en), shows that progress towards improving workers rights has largely stalled since the tournament ended, while remedy and justice for hundreds of thousands of workers who suffered abuses linked to the tournament remain elusive. Limited headway in a few areas has been overshadowed by a lack of action to tackle a wide range of continuing abuses.

Qatars continued failure to properly enforce or strengthen its pre-World Cup labour reforms puts any potential legacy for workers in serious peril. The government must urgently renew its commitment to protecting workers, while both FIFA and Qatar should agree to remediation plans for all those who suffered, said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty Internationals Head of Economic Social Justice.

From illegal recruitment fees to unpaid wages, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers lost their money, health and even their lives while FIFA and Qatar tried to deflect and deny responsibility. Today, a year on from the tournament too little has been done to right all these wrongs, but the workers who made the 2022 World Cup possible must not be forgotten.

Reforms belatedly introduced and weakly enforced by the Qatari government, and FIFAs introduction of a human right policy in 2017, failed to prevent widespread abuses occurring in the lead up to and during the tournament, and abuses continue today.

Steve Cockburn said: The abuses related to the 2022 World Cup should serve to remind sporting bodies that human rights must always be at the heart of decisions when awarding events.'




'A LEGACY IN JEOPARDY: CONTINUING ABUSES OF MIGRANT WORKERS IN QATAR ONE YEAR AFTER THE WORLD CUP':-

A year after Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup 2022, this briefing looks at the legacy the tournament has left for the rights of migrant workers in the country, and what more Qatar and FIFA should do to ensure justice and remedy for all those who suffered labour abuses to make it happen.

www.amnesty.org/en/documents/mde22/7384/2023/en



« Last Edit: November 16, 2023, 11:04:37 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,320
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6583 on: November 16, 2023, 11:05:14 am »
Out of sight, out of mind springs to mind.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6584 on: November 16, 2023, 11:40:36 am »
Quote from: oojason on November 16, 2023, 11:02:39 am
Steve Cockburn said: The abuses related to the 2022 World Cup should serve to remind sporting bodies that human rights must always be at the heart of decisions when awarding events.'
I hope Steve hasn't been following the bidding for hosting the 2034 World Cup...
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6585 on: November 16, 2023, 05:51:13 pm »
Slavers will be slavers!


Evil shitstains.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,115
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6586 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
Hmm, but John Barnes said they were sound now?!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,468
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 02:23:43 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 16, 2023, 11:05:14 am
Out of sight, out of mind springs to mind.
Yet still out of sight
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 