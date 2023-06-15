« previous next »
Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6560 on: June 15, 2023, 09:56:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 15, 2023, 01:42:59 am
Don't worry, the Saudi's will get it right.

Yep. They'll execute potential whistleblowers before they can get their stories out.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6561 on: June 15, 2023, 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 15, 2023, 09:56:21 am
Yep. They'll execute potential whistleblowers before they can get their stories out.

Can't blow a whistle without a head.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6562 on: June 16, 2023, 06:02:29 pm »

'Rio Ferdinand rapped by advertising watchdog over Qatar World Cup post':-

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/rio-ferdinand-rapped-advertising-watchdog-27112382


'The ASA said it found the ad did not make clear upfront its commercial intent and as a result, concluded it was not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication. The watchdog said it found the ad breached the code and upheld the complaint.

"The ad must not appear again in the form complained of," said the ASA.

"We told Qatar Tourism t/a Visit Qatar and Rio Ferdinand to ensure that their future ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications and the commercial intent was made clear, and that identifiers such as '#ad' were clearly and prominently displayed."'



and also brand Rio...



'These two things side by side today. All very normal these days. Former Man United captain cheering on nation state takeover of British cultural asset while same nation state accused of mistreating workers at World Cup it hosted. Britain for sale.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1669333127968223233



^ the video can be seen here - https://twitter.com/StretfordPaddck/status/1669312898139672576

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6563 on: June 16, 2023, 06:04:16 pm »

'Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses':-

Hundreds of migrant workers hired as security guards for last years World Cup are still being denied justice for the abuses they suffered despite FIFA and the hosts Qatar being warned that they were especially vulnerable to exploitation and workers raising complaints and protesting about their treatment.

www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/06/qatar-hundreds-of-migrant-workers-employed-as-security-guards-at-fifa-world-cup-denied-justice-for-abuses





a snippet...


An investigation has found serious labour abuses occurred at the World Cup and were not properly addressed, even though Amnesty International issued a 70-page report in April 2022, which sounded the alarm about systematic and structural labour abuses across the private security sector in Qatar.

The World Cup organizers were well aware of the issues but failed to put in place adequate measures to protect workers and prevent predictable labour abuses at World Cup sites, even after workers raised these issues directly, said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty Internationals Head of Economic and Social Justice.

Its six months since the tournament concluded but FIFA and Qatar have yet to offer an effective and accessible scheme to enable abused workers to receive the justice and compensation they are owed. FIFA must now step in and offer immediate and meaningful remediation for the human rights abuses suffered by workers.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6564 on: June 16, 2023, 07:03:36 pm »
Very much appreciated you keeping us updated Jase,thanks mate!

Appalling how the Qatari treat the migrant workers,thousands died building the 'best ever' World Cup,loved ones left behind getting f all compensation,workers lodged in terrible conditions and paid very poorly when they are even paid while paid parrots like 'Becks' and Che Neville get millions gawking in awe of the spice markets for example.

Sometimes it feels there's little justice in the world when reading these stories,generally try to be a calm person in life these days but beginning to hope there really is an actual Hell so some of the responsible ones can go there.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6565 on: June 18, 2023, 12:15:28 pm »

No worries Tobelius, mate. I try and keep an eye out for articles on this - if nothing else to simply highlight that things won't have actually changed much at all for the workers there - despite all the empty promises, words, and gestures from FIFA, Qatar, and their hilariously expensive, yet oh so feeble, PR shills.



'World Cup security staff suffer in the silence of Qatars broken promises':-

Low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible now find themselves broke and homeless or even deported or imprisoned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/18/world-cup-security-staff-suffer-in-the-silence-of-qatars-broken-promises





a snippet...


'Six months on from that most memorable of World Cup finals, Shakir Ullah has been forgotten. Ullah, from Pakistan, spent the tournament employed as a security guard but has now been in jail in Qatar for almost five months. He was detained in late January as he tried to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages on behalf of hundreds of his co-workers. The men were deployed to guard key sites during the World Cup but were suddenly laid off in the days after the final, with about three months on their contracts.

The abrupt termination  in breach of Qatars labour law  left them homeless, jobless and in many cases, deep in debt. On that day, about 250 of them were detained and later deported. Ullah and two others were arrested and remain in prison. He has allegedly been sentenced to six months and fined 10,000 rials (£2,170); more than he made in the three months he worked at the World Cup. His appeal against the sentence was recently rejected. One source told the Observer that if he fails to pay the fine, his detention may be extended.

In Pakistans Swat Valley, Ullahs wife and five children are in a desperate state. A relative said: Shakirs family is in real trouble. His wife is worried at every step.

For years, Qatar and Fifa insisted things had changed for men such as Ullah and the hundreds of thousands of low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible. The World Cup would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the country and the region, they claimed.

Today, those promises sound empty and instead of outrage that these men were cheated and deported or imprisoned, there is only silence. Fifa, which earned $7.5bn in the four-year cycle up to the World Cup, has nothing to say, despite knowing about the case for months. The Qatari governments communications office, which usually provides a prompt and comprehensive reply, has failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on the case.'

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 12:23:13 am »
Guardian should really be reaching out to John Barnes with some of this evidence and testimony, and asking him to comment.

I doubt he would, since they won't pay what he receives off Qatar, but it's important he knows who he's shilling for and that the situation isn't "streets ahead of where they were ten years ago - with improvements in housing, facilities and wages" as he claimed during his rounds of PR for the world cup
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 18, 2023, 12:15:28 pm
No worries Tobelius, mate. I try and keep an eye out for articles on this - if nothing else to simply highlight that things won't have actually changed much at all for the workers there - despite all the empty promises, words, and gestures from FIFA, Qatar, and their hilariously expensive, yet oh so feeble, PR shills.



'World Cup security staff suffer in the silence of Qatars broken promises':-

Low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible now find themselves broke and homeless or even deported or imprisoned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/18/world-cup-security-staff-suffer-in-the-silence-of-qatars-broken-promises





a snippet...


'Six months on from that most memorable of World Cup finals, Shakir Ullah has been forgotten. Ullah, from Pakistan, spent the tournament employed as a security guard but has now been in jail in Qatar for almost five months. He was detained in late January as he tried to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages on behalf of hundreds of his co-workers. The men were deployed to guard key sites during the World Cup but were suddenly laid off in the days after the final, with about three months on their contracts.

The abrupt termination  in breach of Qatars labour law  left them homeless, jobless and in many cases, deep in debt. On that day, about 250 of them were detained and later deported. Ullah and two others were arrested and remain in prison. He has allegedly been sentenced to six months and fined 10,000 rials (£2,170); more than he made in the three months he worked at the World Cup. His appeal against the sentence was recently rejected. One source told the Observer that if he fails to pay the fine, his detention may be extended.

In Pakistans Swat Valley, Ullahs wife and five children are in a desperate state. A relative said: Shakirs family is in real trouble. His wife is worried at every step.

For years, Qatar and Fifa insisted things had changed for men such as Ullah and the hundreds of thousands of low-wage migrant workers who made the tournament possible. The World Cup would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the country and the region, they claimed.

Today, those promises sound empty and instead of outrage that these men were cheated and deported or imprisoned, there is only silence. Fifa, which earned $7.5bn in the four-year cycle up to the World Cup, has nothing to say, despite knowing about the case for months. The Qatari governments communications office, which usually provides a prompt and comprehensive reply, has failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on the case.'

I despair.  :(
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6568 on: Today at 03:18:32 am »
Quote
New Zealand abandon Qatar friendly after alleged racial abuse

New Zealands national mens football team have abandoned their friendly with Qatar, alleging racial abuse and inaction by officials.

The All Whites took the extraordinary step of refusing to come back out at half-time of a game they led 1-0.

It was one of two such incidents in Austria on Monday (Tuesday morning AEST) with the Republic of Ireland under-21s friendly against Kuwait under-22s abandoned after one of the Ireland substitutes was allegedly the target of racist abuse.

New Zealand Football put a short statement on its social media channels after the walk-off.

Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player, the statement read.

No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match.

Australian legend Tim Cahill was caught up in the drama, on the Qatar touchline as one of coach Carlos Queirozs assistants.

New Zealand led the match through Marko Stamenics 17th minute strike.

The flashpoint appeared to be a free kick late in the first half, following a foul on Qatars Yusuf Abdurisag.

Abdurisag made comments to Boxall following the foul  which caused several All Whites, including Boxall, to remonstrate with the player and the referee.

The friendly was played at Sonnenseestadion, in Ritizing in Austria, and officiated by Austrian referee Manuel Schuttengruber.

Captain Joe Bell was seen remonstrating with Schuttengruber as they left the field for half-time, before the All Whites made the decision not to return.

Commentator and two-cap All Whites goalkeeper Jacob Spoonley said Boxall, the captain of MLS side Minnesota United, was a man of huge integrity, of tolerance and patience.

To garnish this reaction from him really did raise my eyebrows. To hear the details of the allegations that are being made by this All Whites team, I can completely understand why this action has been taken, he said.

Boxall is of Kiwi and Samoan heritage.

They abandoned the game, Quieroz said.

Apparently two players on the pitch they exchanged words ... the New Zealand players, they decided to support his teammate as it is obvious all our team decided to support our player.

This is a new story, a new chapter in football, which is for sure. Something that nobody can understand. I think this case will be under the observation of FIFA for sure.

The players union (NZPFA) tweeted their support for the action.

NZPFA stands unequivocally with its players. We commend and support our players poised reaction in this challenging situation.

We have contacted the team and will work with @NZ_Football to support the players in any way required.

There is no room for racism in our sport.

The Republic of Ireland game in Bad Radkersburg was brought to a premature conclusion in the second half with Jim Crawfords men leading 3-0.

The Football Association of Ireland posted on Twitter: The FAI regrets to announce that todays U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/new-zealand-abandon-qatar-friendly-after-alleged-racial-abuse-20230620-p5dhuo.html
