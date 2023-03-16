« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 349052 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6520 on: March 16, 2023, 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 16, 2023, 04:46:35 pm
Making way for United ownership I see.

Thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1636287247698784256



Well for starting the ESL they should be relegated alomg with us - remember that gem.

I'll educate Qatar - $$$$$

He is having a mare of a year only Rio is taking the honour of king dipshit
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,975
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6521 on: March 16, 2023, 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2023, 05:12:22 pm
Why is Ceferin being interviewed by Neville, rather than say, someone with more than a couple of brain cells? Or is that a dumb question?

Think about why Ceferin would choose someone like Neville to do the interview? It's not as though he would have sat down with someone who actually had some intelligence of the issues is it?  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6522 on: March 16, 2023, 09:21:08 pm »
Che Neville will gladly cheerlead anything benefitting his beloved club and/or make himself more money.

If this is allowed eventually Saudi/Qatar can easily own every other major club in the world,Ceferin's said before he's got no problem with countries owning clubs anyway.

Sickening.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6523 on: March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm »
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,307
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6524 on: March 16, 2023, 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 16, 2023, 09:11:11 pm
Think about why Ceferin would choose someone like Neville to do the interview? It's not as though he would have sat down with someone who actually had some intelligence of the issues is it?  :-\

I know ;)

It's basically him being interviewed, if you want to call it that, by someone just as morally as bankrupt but with a worse accent.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6525 on: March 16, 2023, 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

Who knows really,this sounds more Qatar-United spesific to me with Al-Khelaifi and Gill sitting on their exec. board.


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4901599/uefa-president-hints-at-softening-multi-club-ownership-rule
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6526 on: March 16, 2023, 11:12:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

Well that is how it sounds.

Saudi have more money than all of them put togerher what they want they will get.

Qatar/UAE arent going to want to piss em off.

If Che can clean the job up for us all i'd be grateful 🙄
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6527 on: March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Quote
What, exactly, are the rules in England at the moment?
Under FA and Premier League rules, an owner or director of a football club must adhere to the Owners & Directors Test, which applies to all directors and individuals with a greater than 30% shareholding. Anyone who owns more than this shareholding in another club would fall outside the remit of the fit and proper test and thus fail it. It is prohibited for the owners or directors of a football club to have the power to influence the management of another club.


Source: https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-multi-club-ownership-questions-you-wanted-answering-todd-boehly-chelsea

 
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6528 on: March 18, 2023, 09:43:13 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm
I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Yet.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,653
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6529 on: March 18, 2023, 10:46:58 am »
Saudi Investment Corp can own one, Saudi Enterprises can own another. Saudi Why Dont You? Can own a third. All separate, in the most legitimate way.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6530 on: March 18, 2023, 05:24:15 pm »

'Soccers Perpetual President: Why Gianni Infantino Cant Lose':-

Infantino has all the support he needs to sweep to another term leading the worlds most popular sport. That is precisely the problem, critics of his leadership say. But they dont get to vote.

www.nytimes.com/2023/03/15/sports/soccer/gianni-infantino-fifa-president.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.is/Z1j1R


Tariq Panja twitter thread - well worth a read for more info and links: https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636268282729644036


Also: 'FIFA's human rights sub committee head says it will conduct a legal assessment of the Qatar World Cup,  they would to do it "in a transparent manner" and will produce a public report at the end of their work. Will require a degree of scrutiny but important commitment.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636308745281044484


« Last Edit: March 18, 2023, 05:27:51 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,582
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6531 on: March 18, 2023, 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 18, 2023, 05:24:15 pm
Also: 'FIFA's human rights sub committee head says it will conduct a legal assessment of the Qatar World Cup,  they would to do it "in a transparent manner" and will produce a public report at the end of their work. Will require a degree of scrutiny but important commitment.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636308745281044484

What I expect: FIFA will appoint a Qatari to head the Human Rights Commission and conduct a thorough and detailed independent investigation. If not Qatari, someone from the region with strong ties to a Qatari bank or something. Or someone like Xavi, who will win another bank lottery, this time multi-million.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6532 on: March 18, 2023, 06:23:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 18, 2023, 06:20:31 pm
What I expect: FIFA will appoint a Qatari to head the Human Rights Commission and conduct a thorough and detailed independent investigation. If not Qatari, someone from the region with strong ties to a Qatari bank or something. Or someone like Xavi, who will win another bank lottery, this time multi-million.

I am expecting the PSG chairman to be in charge of it, mate ;)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6533 on: March 18, 2023, 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm
I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Until Ceferin says otherwise or until Saudi set up another 19 "entities" to enable them to buy all the other clubs 👍
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6534 on: March 25, 2023, 06:46:00 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6535 on: March 27, 2023, 06:13:09 pm »

'I havent earned a single rial: Qatar migrant labourers left stranded and jobless after the World Cup':-

Visa scams and a collapsed job market mean that 100 days on from the World Cup final, many workers face destitution despite promises of rights reforms

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/mar/27/qatar-world-cup-migrant-workers-stranded-jobless





a snippet...


'Migrant workers from west Africa say they have been left stranded, destitute and jobless in Qatar just 100 days after the end of the World Cup, despite claims that the tournament would leave a legacy of better workers rights in the country.

The Guardian has interviewed men with so-called free visas, under which they must find their own jobs, who say they have been out of work for months. Some can barely afford to eat. Others are so short of money they have been forced to plead for help from their impoverished families back home.

I havent eaten for two days, says Aboubacar*, from Guinea, who has not worked since the World Cup. Ironic, isnt it? says another. We are in the richest country in the world, but we are begging for money from Africa.

The Guardian spoke to other workers from Nigeria who have been duped into paying vast sums to enter Qatar on Hayya cards, the permit required to visit the country during the World Cup.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6536 on: March 27, 2023, 07:31:30 pm »
At least they all go to see a few games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6537 on: March 27, 2023, 10:29:52 pm »

'Criminal case is opened over death of migrant worker during Qatar World Cup':-

Proceedings against employer Salam Petroleum begin
Filipino worker fell when fixing lights at training base

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/27/criminal-case-is-opened-over-death-during-qatar-world-cup


^ also includes some updates on other worker who died during the World Cup, John Njau Kibue, a Kenyan security guard, died following a fall from Lusail Stadium.

and 'Fifa told the Guardian that it has been monitoring both cases closely but would not provide further comment.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,459
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6538 on: March 27, 2023, 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 27, 2023, 06:13:09 pm
'I havent earned a single rial: Qatar migrant labourers left stranded and jobless after the World Cup':-

Visa scams and a collapsed job market mean that 100 days on from the World Cup final, many workers face destitution despite promises of rights reforms

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/mar/27/qatar-world-cup-migrant-workers-stranded-jobless





a snippet...


'Migrant workers from west Africa say they have been left stranded, destitute and jobless in Qatar just 100 days after the end of the World Cup, despite claims that the tournament would leave a legacy of better workers rights in the country.

The Guardian has interviewed men with so-called free visas, under which they must find their own jobs, who say they have been out of work for months. Some can barely afford to eat. Others are so short of money they have been forced to plead for help from their impoverished families back home.

I havent eaten for two days, says Aboubacar*, from Guinea, who has not worked since the World Cup. Ironic, isnt it? says another. We are in the richest country in the world, but we are begging for money from Africa.

The Guardian spoke to other workers from Nigeria who have been duped into paying vast sums to enter Qatar on Hayya cards, the permit required to visit the country during the World Cup.'
Guardian should reach out to John Barnes - to see what Qatar's defence is of this. He was still sharing their attack lines as recently as a couple of weekends ago, so I'm sure he'd be willing
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6539 on: March 27, 2023, 11:17:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 27, 2023, 10:55:35 pm
Guardian should reach out to John Barnes - to see what Qatar's defence is of this. He was still sharing their attack lines as recently as a couple of weekends ago, so I'm sure he'd be willing

Granted I didn't actually see the interview but I heard about it on here. Wasn't he more pointing out that it was hypocritical of the BBC to allow Gary Lineker to address the human rights issues in Qatar on an actual BBC programme while trying to censure him when it came to pointing out some human rights issues in his own country?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,459
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6540 on: March 27, 2023, 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2023, 11:17:27 pm
Granted I didn't actually see the interview but I heard about it on here. Wasn't he more pointing out that it was hypocritical of the BBC to allow Gary Lineker to address the human rights issues in Qatar on an actual BBC programme while trying to censure him when it came to pointing out some human rights issues in his own country?
yeah that was part of it, though he did manage to shoe horn in a few other tried and tested lines he'd used when previously doing interviews to aid the money men paying him to be an ambassador. also said none of the players truly believed what they were expressing about gay rights (and other rights) since they still turned up to pay.

He's sold himself to be a professional whataboutery man for Qatar, and is expressive and extremely well polished at it to be fair - he's certainly put the work in to earn their coin.
https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1597563062965645312
https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ex-england-player-barnes-slams-critics-world-cup-hosts-qatar-2022-11-29/
[I've omitted a couple of his bizarre nazi germany rants too, as could only find screenshots from the DM, including the suggestion that Qatar was being bullied because unlike the Nazi's in 1936 nobody is scared of them - which was.. an interesting defence of Qatar!]

Given he's nailed his colours, if I were a journalist covering a story on abuses of migrant workers and their lack of rights (as well as accidental deaths at work), I'd personally be approaching him for comment.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2023, 11:35:50 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6541 on: March 30, 2023, 02:37:58 am »

'Broken promises? Future of Qatars World Cup stadiums still up in the air':-

There appears to be no rush to dismantle and repurpose the venues despite lavish pre-tournament assurances on legacy

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/29/broken-promises-the-future-of-qatar-world-cup-stadiums-still-up-in-air





a snippet...

'The workers accommodation next to Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is at least two thirds empty now. Those who remain can make the short walk from the central block to the mess room, where food and drink are available. The other two structures have virtually been hollowed out since the World Cup: one of the alleys between them is all but blocked by a pile of bedframes and mattresses, of which there are plenty because the inhabitants lived four to a room. Presumably someone, at some point, will arrive to clear up the extensive clutter; further behind is a spread of binbags and other trash. An employee estimates 100 men remain: they are contracted to the two firms who built the venue and, while the showpiece event is long gone, there is still work to be done here.

Exactly how much remains to be seen. These workers appear to be carrying out routine maintenance but, according to Qatars post-tournament legacy plan for the site, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will soon be scaled back from its present 45,000 capacity to a more manageable 20,000. The removed seats in its upper tier will be donated to venues domestically and nations in need of sporting infrastructure; a newly compact arena will be neatly sized for domestic and continental games played by the local club, Al Rayyan.

The question is when, exactly, any of this will happen.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6542 on: March 30, 2023, 06:44:57 pm »

'Legacy, what legacy? Fight goes on for migrant workers in Qatar 100 days after World Cup':-

The eyes of the world are no longer on Doha and, although some progress has been made, many workers feel let down

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/28/legacy-fight-goes-on-for-migrant-workers-in-qatar-100-days-after-world-cup





a snippet...


'And yet, three months after hosting the best World Cup ever, interviews with scores of workers and experts suggest the promises of change remain largely unmet. Fifas claim that the World Cup would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the country rings hollow to employees who say they continue to be forced to pay illegal recruitment fees, are underpaid or not paid at all, and struggle to change jobs or get access to justice. Their repeated message is that the reforms are only on paper.

There are no human rights here. They just use you, says Majid* from Ghana, bitterly. While the world was watching, they thought twice about what they did, but now the World Cup is over, they do whatever they like.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6543 on: May 18, 2023, 08:03:12 pm »

World Cup migrant workers imprisoned for months in Qatar - by Sam Wallace:-

Exclusive: Three men have been in custody since January after protesting against the termination of their contracts

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/18/world-cup-migrant-workers-imprisoned-for-months-in-qatar  (or here - https://archive.is/Bvgos)


'Three migrant workers at the World Cup finals in Qatar have been in prison in the Gulf state since protests in January over unpaid wages, redundancies and evictions saw authorities arrest and deport many of those involved.

Telegraph Sport revealed in January that workers employed as security guards at Fifa's main media centre during the World Cup, as well as two other key sites, had protested the early termination of their six-month contracts  which had left them without a salary or a place to live.

It is understood that since that day, three men are still in custody. They have been named as Pakistan nationals Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal and Indian national Tanveer Hussain. The Qatar government has not responded to requests to comment. Fifa referred Telegraph Sport to a previous statement it had made on the Qatari contractor at the centre of the allegations.

The nature of the Qatari court system means that it is difficult to verify what the trio have been charged with or whether they have been convicted. The men are understood to have been contracted to Stark Security Services and Festival Global Management, sister companies which employed foreign workers as security guards.

The trio are understood to have been told that protests were illegal in the Doha downtown area of West Bay, where around 400 workers travelled on buses from their main accommodation centre in Barwa Al Baraha, outside the city centre.

Their intention had been simply to make their case at the head office of Festival Global and ask for full payment of the salaries owed to them. Their buses were stopped en route. The workers had originally tried collectively to instruct legal representation in Qatar. Many were then deported, with police accompanying them to their accommodation to collect belongings.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6544 on: May 26, 2023, 06:14:54 pm »

'World Cup security guards still jailed in Qatar after dispute over unpaid wages':-

Workers at World Cup 2022 venues fired as tournament ended and allegedly jailed or deported after trying to claim unpaid wages

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/may/26/world-cup-security-guards-still-jailed-in-qatar-after-dispute-over-unpaid-wages





a snippet...


'Three World Cup security guards who were detained while trying to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages are still being held in Qatar four months after their arrest.

Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal from Pakistan, and an Indian national, have allegedly been sentenced to six months in prison and fined 10,000 riyals (£2,220) each.

The findings, first established by the human rights group Equidem and verified by the Guardian, are a shocking postscript to the World Cup, which Fifa promised would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the Gulf state. Qatar has not commented on the case.

The three men were among hundreds of security guards, employed by Stark Security Services, a local private security company, who were deployed at key sites throughout the World Cup but were laid off in the days after the final, with months still left on their contracts.

Ullah, who was affectionately known as chacha (uncle in Urdu) by his colleagues, was described by one as a calm, quiet person, but when it comes to his rights, he will not allow you to cheat him.

Calling for the immediate release of the three men, Equidems director, Mustafa Qadri, said the men had been punished for simply demanding what they and hundreds of their colleagues were owed after their contracts were terminated early.

This is the true cost of Fifas reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits, Qadri said.

Hundreds of other former Stark Security workers are also coming to terms with their own traumatic ordeal after disputing the early termination of their contracts.

While Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar after what Fifas president, Gianni Infantino, called the best ever World Cup, Jacob* and Patrick*, from Kenya, were told they were being fired.

They had spent much of the tournament working as security guards at Stadium 974, which hosted matches involving Argentina, Brazil, France and Portugal and stars such as Messi, Mbappé and Ronaldo.

They say the message came as a shock, because their contracts still had three months left to run. They were then instructed to collect their final salary for the days they had worked in December and leave their accommodation.

Just days after the final they suddenly found themselves jobless and homeless. When they needed you, they treated you well, but now they are done with you, you are nothing to them, said Jacob.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,438
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6545 on: May 26, 2023, 06:19:45 pm »
Horrific scenes. I know its not exactly the same in each country but in all these countries with despotic regimes with sportswashing outfits, these stories should be front and centre of peoples minds whenever they are involved and especially when they achieve anything..
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,635
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6546 on: May 26, 2023, 06:23:26 pm »
I wonder how Che Neville, "Sir" David Beckham, and co will react to this?   ::)
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,975
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6547 on: May 26, 2023, 06:23:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 26, 2023, 06:14:54 pm
'World Cup security guards still jailed in Qatar after dispute over unpaid wages':-

Workers at World Cup 2022 venues fired as tournament ended and allegedly jailed or deported after trying to claim unpaid wages

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/may/26/world-cup-security-guards-still-jailed-in-qatar-after-dispute-over-unpaid-wages





a snippet...


'Three World Cup security guards who were detained while trying to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages are still being held in Qatar four months after their arrest.

Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal from Pakistan, and an Indian national, have allegedly been sentenced to six months in prison and fined 10,000 riyals (£2,220) each.

The findings, first established by the human rights group Equidem and verified by the Guardian, are a shocking postscript to the World Cup, which Fifa promised would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the Gulf state. Qatar has not commented on the case.

The three men were among hundreds of security guards, employed by Stark Security Services, a local private security company, who were deployed at key sites throughout the World Cup but were laid off in the days after the final, with months still left on their contracts.

Ullah, who was affectionately known as chacha (uncle in Urdu) by his colleagues, was described by one as a calm, quiet person, but when it comes to his rights, he will not allow you to cheat him.

Calling for the immediate release of the three men, Equidems director, Mustafa Qadri, said the men had been punished for simply demanding what they and hundreds of their colleagues were owed after their contracts were terminated early.

This is the true cost of Fifas reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits, Qadri said.

Hundreds of other former Stark Security workers are also coming to terms with their own traumatic ordeal after disputing the early termination of their contracts.

While Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar after what Fifas president, Gianni Infantino, called the best ever World Cup, Jacob* and Patrick*, from Kenya, were told they were being fired.

They had spent much of the tournament working as security guards at Stadium 974, which hosted matches involving Argentina, Brazil, France and Portugal and stars such as Messi, Mbappé and Ronaldo.

They say the message came as a shock, because their contracts still had three months left to run. They were then instructed to collect their final salary for the days they had worked in December and leave their accommodation.

Just days after the final they suddenly found themselves jobless and homeless. When they needed you, they treated you well, but now they are done with you, you are nothing to them, said Jacob.'

Thanks for putting this up Jase, I saw it before and meant to do it myself. Horrific story but what do we expect sadly. The legacy of the last last World Cup has been total misery for a lot of people. Yet certain fans continue to long for this regime's money. Sickening.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6548 on: May 26, 2023, 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2023, 06:23:26 pm
I wonder how Che Neville, "Sir" David Beckham, and co will react to this?   ::)

He went over to educate them Qatar will get better dont worry 😒
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,118
  • The first five yards........
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6549 on: May 26, 2023, 07:16:00 pm »
'Sickening' is the word.

The power to do good that someone like Messi could have, if he simply chose to do the right thing. Instead he lines himself up with tyrants. One day the world's greatest footballer will have a social conscience and then things could get interesting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6550 on: May 26, 2023, 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2023, 06:23:26 pm
I wonder how Che Neville, "Sir" David Beckham, and co will react to this?   ::)

They wont. The world's moved on and 95% of it didn't give a fuck in the first place.

It's beginning to feel like having a social conscience just marks you out as a loser and out of touch with the social media zeitgeist. 
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6551 on: June 7, 2023, 03:26:31 pm »

'Fifa misled fans over carbon-neutral Qatar World Cup, regulator finds':-

Swiss regulator says Fifa made claims that could not be proven
Environmental campaigners welcome ruling and call for change

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/07/fifa-carbon-neutral-qatar-world-cup-misled-fans-swiss-regulator





'Fifa misled fans by claiming the Qatar World Cup would be carbon neutral, a Swiss regulator has ruled.

A report by the Commission for Loyalty, which regulates advertising in Switzerland, found that Fifa broke rules against unfair competition by making claims about the tournament that could not be proven, while using controversial offsetting measures that would not comply with Swiss standards. Fifa, which is based in Switzerland, has been warned to refrain from making such claims again.

The verdict is damning for footballs governing body and a victory for environmental campaigners from across Europe. Andrew Simms, director of the New Weather Institute, which submitted a complaint from the UK, said: Fifa has been found out for using false green claims as a substitute for real climate action. Sport continues to be used as a giant billboard by some of the biggest climate culprits to promote polluting products and lifestyles, threatening the future of athletes, fans and the sport itself. Its time that sport, and its governing bodies like Fifa, used their power and position to accelerate the low carbon transition, instead of delaying it and misleading the public in the process.

The message that Qatar would be the first carbon neutral World Cup was prominent in the buildup to the tournament, even though estimates pointed to the tournament generating more CO2 than any previous event. Fifa claimed that these emissions would either be offset or compensated for by  for example  the planting of gardens around the stadiums. The Swiss regulator found these claims to be unproven and unprovable.

In the view of the chamber, the question of whether the promised compensation is truly realistic remains unclear, the commissions verdict said. It continued: Even though [Fifa] repeatedly hints that it will fully offset the emissions to be definitively calculated at a later date, it is unable to provide proof that the estimated emissions have been offset. In addition, it is unclear whether [Fifas] offsetting measures comply with Swiss standards, eg the complete and sustainable removal of C02 from the atmosphere.

It is recommended that the defendant refrain in future from making the disputed allegations, in particular that the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar would be climate- and C02-neutral, unless it can provide, at the time of disclosure, full proof of the calculation, using generally accepted methods, of all C02 emissions caused by the tournament and proof of the full offsetting of these C02 emissions.


A report, published by Carbon Market Watch before the World Cup, was highly critical of Fifas claims of carbon neutrality, claiming that the governing bodys plans for offsetting and compensation were problematic. The reports findings were strongly rejected by Fifa at the time. Fifa is a signatory to the UNs Sport for Climate Framework, an agreement which commits bodies to immediate action  reflecting the urgency of rapid emissions reductions.

Frank Huisingh of Fossil Free Football, a Dutch complainant in the case, said: This is a very important decision. Fifa can no longer mislead the world that its World Cup in Qatar was carbon neutral. This should be the moment Fifa begins taking credible climate action, which must start with breaking ties with big polluters, such as their sponsors QatarEnergy and Qatar Airways.

The next step is a serious plan to reduce the emissions of its tournaments. That includes choosing locations with existing infrastructure, ensuring fans can travel between host cities with low-carbon transport and focusing ticket sales on local fans. Serious climate action by Fifa is long overdue, hopefully this decision pushes them to do better.

The Swiss commission determined that Fifas carbon neutrality claim was acting as commercial communication for its tournament.

Fifa has been approached for comment.'



Edit: similar BBC article - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65834022

« Last Edit: June 7, 2023, 04:21:24 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6552 on: June 7, 2023, 03:47:42 pm »
Well, colour me shocked. FIFA told porkies to make their Qatari overlords sportswashing cup look good?
I just cant believe it.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6553 on: Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm »

'Boardroom Blitz' - By Philippe Auclair

Are we getting closer to a World Cup in Saudi Arabia? The Saudi football federation recently signed a deal with Caf that may have earned them 54 votes in the race to become the host nation in 2030.

https://josimarfootball.com/2023/05/18/boardroom-blitz





a snippet...


'SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal is a very busy man. The 49 years old graduate in Sport Management Studies from Abu Dhabis Sorbonne university, whos been in charge of his federation since June 2019, was recently elected as one of the Asian Confederation AFCs representatives on the Fifa Council, another forward step in what has been a swift ascent to the top of football officialdom since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman became the de facto ruler of the kingdom in 2017. This made Al Misehal one of the key figures in his countrys ambition to become the second Muslim Arab country to host a World Cup, eight years after Qatar organised the 2022 edition. He is not just the president of a football federation and a member of Fifas supreme committee: he is one of the main architects and ambassadors of the Saudi bid for the 2030 tournament, with Egypt and Greece very much the minor partners in this tri-continental effort.

As was the case with its Gulf neighbour, money is no object for a country which envisions spending 500 billion dollars to make a new smart city, Neom, rise from the sand by 2039 near the Egyptian and Jordanian borders. Money alone is not enough, however. Al Misehals main task is to ensure that a majority of Fifas 211 Member Associations tick the right box when the 74th Fifa Congress (*) decides where the Centenary World Cup is staged. he exact dates of the Congress have yet to be finalised, but it is expected that it will take place in early September 2024, probably in Zurich.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,699
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6554 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
I am sure that part of the bid will involve 'Carbon Neutral Torture and Executions'.


'We use axe head made from recycled metals with handles grown from sustainable forests, all torture equipment is sourced from renewable/recyclable materials'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,459
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6555 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2023, 06:23:26 pm
I wonder how Che Neville, "Sir" David Beckham, and co will react to this?   ::)
And John Barnes, sadly.

He's shamelessly silent, having previously been very keen to put himself in the media when it provided him the opportunity to share the regime's PR talking points
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 