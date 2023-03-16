':-Workers at World Cup 2022 venues fired as tournament ended and allegedly jailed or deported after trying to claim unpaid wagesa snippet...'Three World Cup security guards who were detained while trying to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages are still being held in Qatar four months after their arrest.Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal from Pakistan, and an Indian national, have allegedly been sentenced to six months in prison and fined 10,000 riyals (£2,220) each.The findings, first established by the human rights group Equidem and verified by the Guardian, are a shocking postscript to the World Cup, which Fifa promised would leave a lasting legacy of better workers rights in the Gulf state. Qatar has not commented on the case.The three men were among hundreds of security guards, employed by Stark Security Services, a local private security company, who were deployed at key sites throughout the World Cup but were laid off in the days after the final, with months still left on their contracts.Ullah, who was affectionately known as chacha (uncle in Urdu) by his colleagues, was described by one as a calm, quiet person, but when it comes to his rights, he will not allow you to cheat him.Calling for the immediate release of the three men, Equidems director, Mustafa Qadri, said the men had been punished for simply demanding what they and hundreds of their colleagues were owed after their contracts were terminated early.This is the true cost of Fifas reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits, Qadri said.Hundreds of other former Stark Security workers are also coming to terms with their own traumatic ordeal after disputing the early termination of their contracts.While Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar after what Fifas president, Gianni Infantino, called the best ever World Cup, Jacob* and Patrick*, from Kenya, were told they were being fired.They had spent much of the tournament working as security guards at Stadium 974, which hosted matches involving Argentina, Brazil, France and Portugal and stars such as Messi, Mbappé and Ronaldo.They say the message came as a shock, because their contracts still had three months left to run. They were then instructed to collect their final salary for the days they had worked in December and leave their accommodation.Just days after the final they suddenly found themselves jobless and homeless. When they needed you, they treated you well, but now they are done with you, you are nothing to them, said Jacob.'