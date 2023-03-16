« previous next »
Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 337470 times)

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6520 on: March 16, 2023, 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 16, 2023, 04:46:35 pm
Making way for United ownership I see.

Thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1636287247698784256



Well for starting the ESL they should be relegated alomg with us - remember that gem.

I'll educate Qatar - $$$$$

He is having a mare of a year only Rio is taking the honour of king dipshit
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6521 on: March 16, 2023, 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2023, 05:12:22 pm
Why is Ceferin being interviewed by Neville, rather than say, someone with more than a couple of brain cells? Or is that a dumb question?

Think about why Ceferin would choose someone like Neville to do the interview? It's not as though he would have sat down with someone who actually had some intelligence of the issues is it?  :-\
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6522 on: March 16, 2023, 09:21:08 pm »
Che Neville will gladly cheerlead anything benefitting his beloved club and/or make himself more money.

If this is allowed eventually Saudi/Qatar can easily own every other major club in the world,Ceferin's said before he's got no problem with countries owning clubs anyway.

Sickening.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6523 on: March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm »
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?
« Reply #6524 on: March 16, 2023, 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 16, 2023, 09:11:11 pm
Think about why Ceferin would choose someone like Neville to do the interview? It's not as though he would have sat down with someone who actually had some intelligence of the issues is it?  :-\

I know ;)

It's basically him being interviewed, if you want to call it that, by someone just as morally as bankrupt but with a worse accent.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6525 on: March 16, 2023, 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

Who knows really,this sounds more Qatar-United spesific to me with Al-Khelaifi and Gill sitting on their exec. board.


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4901599/uefa-president-hints-at-softening-multi-club-ownership-rule
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6526 on: March 16, 2023, 11:12:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

Well that is how it sounds.

Saudi have more money than all of them put togerher what they want they will get.

Qatar/UAE arent going to want to piss em off.

If Che can clean the job up for us all i'd be grateful 🙄
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6527 on: March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Quote
What, exactly, are the rules in England at the moment?
Under FA and Premier League rules, an owner or director of a football club must adhere to the Owners & Directors Test, which applies to all directors and individuals with a greater than 30% shareholding. Anyone who owns more than this shareholding in another club would fall outside the remit of the fit and proper test and thus fail it. It is prohibited for the owners or directors of a football club to have the power to influence the management of another club.


Source: https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-multi-club-ownership-questions-you-wanted-answering-todd-boehly-chelsea

 
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6528 on: March 18, 2023, 09:43:13 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm
I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Yet.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6529 on: March 18, 2023, 10:46:58 am »
Saudi Investment Corp can own one, Saudi Enterprises can own another. Saudi Why Dont You? Can own a third. All separate, in the most legitimate way.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6530 on: March 18, 2023, 05:24:15 pm »

'Soccers Perpetual President: Why Gianni Infantino Cant Lose':-

Infantino has all the support he needs to sweep to another term leading the worlds most popular sport. That is precisely the problem, critics of his leadership say. But they dont get to vote.

www.nytimes.com/2023/03/15/sports/soccer/gianni-infantino-fifa-president.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.is/Z1j1R


Tariq Panja twitter thread - well worth a read for more info and links: https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636268282729644036


Also: 'FIFA's human rights sub committee head says it will conduct a legal assessment of the Qatar World Cup,  they would to do it "in a transparent manner" and will produce a public report at the end of their work. Will require a degree of scrutiny but important commitment.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636308745281044484


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6531 on: March 18, 2023, 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 18, 2023, 05:24:15 pm
Also: 'FIFA's human rights sub committee head says it will conduct a legal assessment of the Qatar World Cup,  they would to do it "in a transparent manner" and will produce a public report at the end of their work. Will require a degree of scrutiny but important commitment.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636308745281044484

What I expect: FIFA will appoint a Qatari to head the Human Rights Commission and conduct a thorough and detailed independent investigation. If not Qatari, someone from the region with strong ties to a Qatari bank or something. Or someone like Xavi, who will win another bank lottery, this time multi-million.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6532 on: March 18, 2023, 06:23:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 18, 2023, 06:20:31 pm
What I expect: FIFA will appoint a Qatari to head the Human Rights Commission and conduct a thorough and detailed independent investigation. If not Qatari, someone from the region with strong ties to a Qatari bank or something. Or someone like Xavi, who will win another bank lottery, this time multi-million.

I am expecting the PSG chairman to be in charge of it, mate ;)
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6533 on: March 18, 2023, 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm
I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Until Ceferin says otherwise or until Saudi set up another 19 "entities" to enable them to buy all the other clubs 👍
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6534 on: March 25, 2023, 06:46:00 pm »
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6535 on: March 27, 2023, 06:13:09 pm »

'I havent earned a single rial: Qatar migrant labourers left stranded and jobless after the World Cup':-

Visa scams and a collapsed job market mean that 100 days on from the World Cup final, many workers face destitution despite promises of rights reforms

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/mar/27/qatar-world-cup-migrant-workers-stranded-jobless





a snippet...


'Migrant workers from west Africa say they have been left stranded, destitute and jobless in Qatar just 100 days after the end of the World Cup, despite claims that the tournament would leave a legacy of better workers rights in the country.

The Guardian has interviewed men with so-called free visas, under which they must find their own jobs, who say they have been out of work for months. Some can barely afford to eat. Others are so short of money they have been forced to plead for help from their impoverished families back home.

I havent eaten for two days, says Aboubacar*, from Guinea, who has not worked since the World Cup. Ironic, isnt it? says another. We are in the richest country in the world, but we are begging for money from Africa.

The Guardian spoke to other workers from Nigeria who have been duped into paying vast sums to enter Qatar on Hayya cards, the permit required to visit the country during the World Cup.'
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6536 on: March 27, 2023, 07:31:30 pm »
At least they all go to see a few games.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6537 on: March 27, 2023, 10:29:52 pm »

'Criminal case is opened over death of migrant worker during Qatar World Cup':-

Proceedings against employer Salam Petroleum begin
Filipino worker fell when fixing lights at training base

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/27/criminal-case-is-opened-over-death-during-qatar-world-cup


^ also includes some updates on other worker who died during the World Cup, John Njau Kibue, a Kenyan security guard, died following a fall from Lusail Stadium.

and 'Fifa told the Guardian that it has been monitoring both cases closely but would not provide further comment.'
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6538 on: March 27, 2023, 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 27, 2023, 06:13:09 pm
'I havent earned a single rial: Qatar migrant labourers left stranded and jobless after the World Cup':-

Visa scams and a collapsed job market mean that 100 days on from the World Cup final, many workers face destitution despite promises of rights reforms

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/mar/27/qatar-world-cup-migrant-workers-stranded-jobless





a snippet...


'Migrant workers from west Africa say they have been left stranded, destitute and jobless in Qatar just 100 days after the end of the World Cup, despite claims that the tournament would leave a legacy of better workers rights in the country.

The Guardian has interviewed men with so-called free visas, under which they must find their own jobs, who say they have been out of work for months. Some can barely afford to eat. Others are so short of money they have been forced to plead for help from their impoverished families back home.

I havent eaten for two days, says Aboubacar*, from Guinea, who has not worked since the World Cup. Ironic, isnt it? says another. We are in the richest country in the world, but we are begging for money from Africa.

The Guardian spoke to other workers from Nigeria who have been duped into paying vast sums to enter Qatar on Hayya cards, the permit required to visit the country during the World Cup.'
Guardian should reach out to John Barnes - to see what Qatar's defence is of this. He was still sharing their attack lines as recently as a couple of weekends ago, so I'm sure he'd be willing
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6539 on: March 27, 2023, 11:17:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 27, 2023, 10:55:35 pm
Guardian should reach out to John Barnes - to see what Qatar's defence is of this. He was still sharing their attack lines as recently as a couple of weekends ago, so I'm sure he'd be willing

Granted I didn't actually see the interview but I heard about it on here. Wasn't he more pointing out that it was hypocritical of the BBC to allow Gary Lineker to address the human rights issues in Qatar on an actual BBC programme while trying to censure him when it came to pointing out some human rights issues in his own country?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6540 on: March 27, 2023, 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2023, 11:17:27 pm
Granted I didn't actually see the interview but I heard about it on here. Wasn't he more pointing out that it was hypocritical of the BBC to allow Gary Lineker to address the human rights issues in Qatar on an actual BBC programme while trying to censure him when it came to pointing out some human rights issues in his own country?
yeah that was part of it, though he did manage to shoe horn in a few other tried and tested lines he'd used when previously doing interviews to aid the money men paying him to be an ambassador. also said none of the players truly believed what they were expressing about gay rights (and other rights) since they still turned up to pay.

He's sold himself to be a professional whataboutery man for Qatar, and is expressive and extremely well polished at it to be fair - he's certainly put the work in to earn their coin.
https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1597563062965645312
https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ex-england-player-barnes-slams-critics-world-cup-hosts-qatar-2022-11-29/
[I've omitted a couple of his bizarre nazi germany rants too, as could only find screenshots from the DM, including the suggestion that Qatar was being bullied because unlike the Nazi's in 1936 nobody is scared of them - which was.. an interesting defence of Qatar!]

Given he's nailed his colours, if I were a journalist covering a story on abuses of migrant workers and their lack of rights (as well as accidental deaths at work), I'd personally be approaching him for comment.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 02:37:58 am »

'Broken promises? Future of Qatars World Cup stadiums still up in the air':-

There appears to be no rush to dismantle and repurpose the venues despite lavish pre-tournament assurances on legacy

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/29/broken-promises-the-future-of-qatar-world-cup-stadiums-still-up-in-air





a snippet...

'The workers accommodation next to Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is at least two thirds empty now. Those who remain can make the short walk from the central block to the mess room, where food and drink are available. The other two structures have virtually been hollowed out since the World Cup: one of the alleys between them is all but blocked by a pile of bedframes and mattresses, of which there are plenty because the inhabitants lived four to a room. Presumably someone, at some point, will arrive to clear up the extensive clutter; further behind is a spread of binbags and other trash. An employee estimates 100 men remain: they are contracted to the two firms who built the venue and, while the showpiece event is long gone, there is still work to be done here.

Exactly how much remains to be seen. These workers appear to be carrying out routine maintenance but, according to Qatars post-tournament legacy plan for the site, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will soon be scaled back from its present 45,000 capacity to a more manageable 20,000. The removed seats in its upper tier will be donated to venues domestically and nations in need of sporting infrastructure; a newly compact arena will be neatly sized for domestic and continental games played by the local club, Al Rayyan.

The question is when, exactly, any of this will happen.'
