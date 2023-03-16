':-Visa scams and a collapsed job market mean that 100 days on from the World Cup final, many workers face destitution despite promises of rights reformsa snippet...'Migrant workers from west Africa say they have been left stranded, destitute and jobless in Qatar just 100 days after the end of the World Cup, despite claims that the tournament would leave a legacy of better workers rights in the country.The Guardian has interviewed men with so-called free visas, under which they must find their own jobs, who say they have been out of work for months. Some can barely afford to eat. Others are so short of money they have been forced to plead for help from their impoverished families back home.I havent eaten for two days, says Aboubacar*, from Guinea, who has not worked since the World Cup. Ironic, isnt it? says another. We are in the richest country in the world, but we are begging for money from Africa.The Guardian spoke to other workers from Nigeria who have been duped into paying vast sums to enter Qatar on Hayya cards, the permit required to visit the country during the World Cup.'