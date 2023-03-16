« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 336742 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6520 on: March 16, 2023, 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 16, 2023, 04:46:35 pm
Making way for United ownership I see.

Thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1636287247698784256



Well for starting the ESL they should be relegated alomg with us - remember that gem.

I'll educate Qatar - $$$$$

He is having a mare of a year only Rio is taking the honour of king dipshit
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,972
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6521 on: March 16, 2023, 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2023, 05:12:22 pm
Why is Ceferin being interviewed by Neville, rather than say, someone with more than a couple of brain cells? Or is that a dumb question?

Think about why Ceferin would choose someone like Neville to do the interview? It's not as though he would have sat down with someone who actually had some intelligence of the issues is it?  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6522 on: March 16, 2023, 09:21:08 pm »
Che Neville will gladly cheerlead anything benefitting his beloved club and/or make himself more money.

If this is allowed eventually Saudi/Qatar can easily own every other major club in the world,Ceferin's said before he's got no problem with countries owning clubs anyway.

Sickening.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6523 on: March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm »
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,147
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6524 on: March 16, 2023, 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 16, 2023, 09:11:11 pm
Think about why Ceferin would choose someone like Neville to do the interview? It's not as though he would have sat down with someone who actually had some intelligence of the issues is it?  :-\

I know ;)

It's basically him being interviewed, if you want to call it that, by someone just as morally as bankrupt but with a worse accent.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6525 on: March 16, 2023, 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

Who knows really,this sounds more Qatar-United spesific to me with Al-Khelaifi and Gill sitting on their exec. board.


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4901599/uefa-president-hints-at-softening-multi-club-ownership-rule
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6526 on: March 16, 2023, 11:12:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

Well that is how it sounds.

Saudi have more money than all of them put togerher what they want they will get.

Qatar/UAE arent going to want to piss em off.

If Che can clean the job up for us all i'd be grateful 🙄
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6527 on: March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 16, 2023, 09:38:27 pm
Does that mean the Saudi and Abu Dhabi can just start buying up any and every club they want, even those playing in the same league?

I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Quote
What, exactly, are the rules in England at the moment?
Under FA and Premier League rules, an owner or director of a football club must adhere to the Owners & Directors Test, which applies to all directors and individuals with a greater than 30% shareholding. Anyone who owns more than this shareholding in another club would fall outside the remit of the fit and proper test and thus fail it. It is prohibited for the owners or directors of a football club to have the power to influence the management of another club.


Source: https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-multi-club-ownership-questions-you-wanted-answering-todd-boehly-chelsea

 
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6528 on: March 18, 2023, 09:43:13 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm
I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Yet.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,503
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6529 on: March 18, 2023, 10:46:58 am »
Saudi Investment Corp can own one, Saudi Enterprises can own another. Saudi Why Dont You? Can own a third. All separate, in the most legitimate way.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6530 on: March 18, 2023, 05:24:15 pm »

'Soccers Perpetual President: Why Gianni Infantino Cant Lose':-

Infantino has all the support he needs to sweep to another term leading the worlds most popular sport. That is precisely the problem, critics of his leadership say. But they dont get to vote.

www.nytimes.com/2023/03/15/sports/soccer/gianni-infantino-fifa-president.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.is/Z1j1R


Tariq Panja twitter thread - well worth a read for more info and links: https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636268282729644036


Also: 'FIFA's human rights sub committee head says it will conduct a legal assessment of the Qatar World Cup,  they would to do it "in a transparent manner" and will produce a public report at the end of their work. Will require a degree of scrutiny but important commitment.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636308745281044484


« Last Edit: March 18, 2023, 05:27:51 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,218
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6531 on: March 18, 2023, 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 18, 2023, 05:24:15 pm
Also: 'FIFA's human rights sub committee head says it will conduct a legal assessment of the Qatar World Cup,  they would to do it "in a transparent manner" and will produce a public report at the end of their work. Will require a degree of scrutiny but important commitment.' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1636308745281044484

What I expect: FIFA will appoint a Qatari to head the Human Rights Commission and conduct a thorough and detailed independent investigation. If not Qatari, someone from the region with strong ties to a Qatari bank or something. Or someone like Xavi, who will win another bank lottery, this time multi-million.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6532 on: March 18, 2023, 06:23:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 18, 2023, 06:20:31 pm
What I expect: FIFA will appoint a Qatari to head the Human Rights Commission and conduct a thorough and detailed independent investigation. If not Qatari, someone from the region with strong ties to a Qatari bank or something. Or someone like Xavi, who will win another bank lottery, this time multi-million.

I am expecting the PSG chairman to be in charge of it, mate ;)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6533 on: March 18, 2023, 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 17, 2023, 10:34:20 pm
I'm not sure about other leagues, but the FA doesn't allow multiple club ownership in England.

Until Ceferin says otherwise or until Saudi set up another 19 "entities" to enable them to buy all the other clubs 👍
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6534 on: March 25, 2023, 06:46:00 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 06:13:09 pm »

'I havent earned a single rial: Qatar migrant labourers left stranded and jobless after the World Cup':-

Visa scams and a collapsed job market mean that 100 days on from the World Cup final, many workers face destitution despite promises of rights reforms

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/mar/27/qatar-world-cup-migrant-workers-stranded-jobless





a snippet...


'Migrant workers from west Africa say they have been left stranded, destitute and jobless in Qatar just 100 days after the end of the World Cup, despite claims that the tournament would leave a legacy of better workers rights in the country.

The Guardian has interviewed men with so-called free visas, under which they must find their own jobs, who say they have been out of work for months. Some can barely afford to eat. Others are so short of money they have been forced to plead for help from their impoverished families back home.

I havent eaten for two days, says Aboubacar*, from Guinea, who has not worked since the World Cup. Ironic, isnt it? says another. We are in the richest country in the world, but we are begging for money from Africa.

The Guardian spoke to other workers from Nigeria who have been duped into paying vast sums to enter Qatar on Hayya cards, the permit required to visit the country during the World Cup.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 