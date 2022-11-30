'Death and dishonesty: Stories of two workers who built the World Cup stadiums in Qatar
'At dusk, as neighborhood children toss a ball around in park lined with palm trees on the outskirts of Mumbai, Ashwini Kumar looks on from a bench nearby.
Watching them shout and cheer about their favorite soccer superstars Ronaldo! Messi! is painful for him. It reminds him of his big brother.
"We used to play soccer together almost every evening when we were kids, in a park just like this one," Kumar, 24, recalls. "We played and played until it was so dark you couldn't see the ball!"
As they grew up, Vinod's love of soccer grew. He even won some local tournaments. So he was thrilled, his brother recalls, when he got a job three years ago to work in Qatar, building stadiums that would one day host the 2022 World Cup.
But Vinod never came home. He's one of what Qatari authorities say is hundreds and human rights investigators say is thousands of World Cup workers who died there.'
^ 'Ashwini Kumar, 24, shows a photo on his phone of his brother Vinod, who died in October 2020 in Qatar, where he was one of the many migrant workers building World Cup stadiums. His family has heard conflicting stories about the cause of death from a workplace accident to suicide.'