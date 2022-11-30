Poll

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.

Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 10:26:59 pm »

'Death and dishonesty: Stories of two workers who built the World Cup stadiums in Qatar':-

www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/12/02/1140260086/the-world-cup-has-taken-a-toll-on-the-migrant-workers-who-made-it-possible - a 3 minute listen


a snippet...


'At dusk, as neighborhood children toss a ball around in park lined with palm trees on the outskirts of Mumbai, Ashwini Kumar looks on from a bench nearby.

Watching them shout and cheer about their favorite soccer superstars  Ronaldo! Messi!  is painful for him. It reminds him of his big brother.

"We used to play soccer together almost every evening when we were kids, in a park just like this one," Kumar, 24, recalls. "We played and played until it was so dark you couldn't see the ball!"

As they grew up, Vinod's love of soccer grew. He even won some local tournaments. So he was thrilled, his brother recalls, when he got a job three years ago to work in Qatar, building stadiums that would one day host the 2022 World Cup.

But Vinod never came home. He's one of what Qatari authorities say is hundreds  and human rights investigators say is thousands  of World Cup workers who died there.'




^ 'Ashwini Kumar, 24, shows a photo on his phone of his brother Vinod, who died in October 2020 in Qatar, where he was one of the many migrant workers building World Cup stadiums. His family has heard conflicting stories about the cause of death  from a workplace accident to suicide.'
Online oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 10:30:44 pm »

'World Cup 2022 migrant worker diaries: We have not been treated like humans':-

Welcome to the final edition of The Athletics Alternative World Cup Diary, which provided a voice to migrant workers throughout the tournament.

https://theathletic.com/4027698/2022/12/23/world-cup-2022-migrant-worker-diary-2


^ article in full - https://archive.ph/Ze5kw


a snippet...


'Karun and Jagat are Nepalese and have been working in Qatar for a number of years. Joseph and Victor are Kenyans and are new to the country. This week, they are also joined by Faith, who has worked as a waitress in Doha throughout the tournament.

All are using false names to protect their identity.

Remember: this World Cup would not exist without migrant labour. Foreign workers, making up some 90 per cent of Qatars population, have built seven new stadiums and refurbished another, laid miles of roads and put up dozens of accommodation blocks. The deaths of thousands of these workers remain unexplained.

In this edition, Karun and Jagat describe their anger at the treatment of migrant workers, Joseph worries about termination notices, Faith watches the game at work, while Victor chases the tip he was promised.

This is their story, in their voice.'


