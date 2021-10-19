It was the quote and subsequent laughing emojis and replies which followed. It's not a good look and I stand by it. Not many people will be nuanced enough to take your original intention as to mock/deride the Newcastle fans. But even that nuance is flimsy in isolation. Same goes with the comments about the cloak forced upon Messi. Scoff at the intent behind it. Why mock the clothing which is a traditional garb for another culture ? I never called anyone a racist or any such label. I just do not understand the mockery. Maybe that is just me. I apologize if my understanding upset people here but like I said, maybe I need to accept humor such as it is.
As for why I did not report it then, look at the reactions here. Been called a narcissist, dickhead and a troll already.
'Narcissist, dickhead and a troll'
? You got off lightly. You grouped people boycotting the World Cup in with racists - or rather what you claimed there were racists / racist posts...
Yet it appears you were taking those posts out of complete context - if vblfc's post was anything to go by - yet here you are still attacking it... even after reading the effect your wildly inaccurate and bullshit claims have had on him. And now you are seemingly trying to play at being the 'voice of reason'? As if you're somehow being hard done by? More like 'playing the victim'. Again, give your head a wobble.
If people commented on Messi being adorned in the Bisht - it is because it was not the moment to do anything like that; it was Argentina's and Messi's (as captain)
moment. It was not for the Emir to obscure the Argentina shirt, their crest... with a Bisht... for the iconic trophy lift... just for another widely publicised sportswashed photo op.
If the Emir wanted to honour Messi with a Bisht (and have a photo op)
then he could have easily done so after giving Messi the 'Golden Ball' award minutes earlier.
If you cannot understand why people had issues with that... then it is your problem - but don't go making shit up and accuse people of racism when there is absolutely nothing to it.
The whole trophy lift was weird & awkward enough with Infantino trying to involve himself in it too: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64021177
& https://streamff.com/v/mGb7e57CYJEdit
: and now you've made a bigger tit of yourself further below too.
'Qatars real World Cup legacy has nothing to do with the football
':-The product on the pitch was enthralling but was also entirely independent of the hostswww.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-world-cup-legacy-fifa-b2248127.html
'You only have to look at the experiences of many LGBT+ people in Qatar, too. Thats not safe. Thats just a security state. Then theres Infantinos boast that one of its great successes was bringing people together. Its a pity that spirit of inclusiveness didnt extend to members of the LGBT+ community or the migrant workers.
The ubiquitous presence of the latter, essential to making everything run but ungratefully overlooked, made Qatar feel like what the Deep South must have been like in slavery. It remains shocking that a World Cup was held on this system in 2022, and that peoples desperation can be exploited in this way. All human rights groups are similarly describing this World Cup as a lost opportunity in terms of reform. That is its most lamentable legacy. All this for what?
The issue undeniably put supporters of many countries off travelling, which is another fact that undermined Infantinos arguments. It must have been one of the poorest attended modern World Cups. One defining image is tracts of empty spaces, both in stadiums for the biggest games and in public areas. The Souk Waqif was the only place that felt like the global party that a World Cup should be, where there was a sense of people from all over the planet coming together.
And it was still only really fans from Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. One source talked of how Brazil had been going out was a disaster, because they had been anticipating a big build-up to the ultimate South American derby, with their elimination instead leaving something of a vacuum.'