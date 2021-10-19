Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.



I'm sorry to hear you lost sleep over this. You said nothing wrong though. Nothing at all. The content of your post was crystal clear.What you say about the sportswash model is correct in my mind. It actively sets out to ridicule opposition to it by telling us that any protest is both futile and hypocritical. We've seen that in action on here too. As Jim said in another post, it's very passive aggressive.The problem with this world is it has been fucked up by the greedy, the hateful, the sociopathic and the rampantly corrupt. We are all forced to purchase from exploitative people because we have very little choice. But then we are told that this makes us hypocrites if we make a stand against something else. This is how we end up with people saying you cannot make a personal stand against a corrupt horror show of a world cup because you've got Nike trainers on or are drinking a Cola.The way the world works actually forces you to compromise at least some of your values every day. Unless you go off grid and live in the Alaskan wilderness and off the land, what choice have you got? This situation then allows anyone to shout "Hypocrites!" towards anyone and everyone who makes a stand against anything at all. The system forces you to be complicit in some ways or other, then it berates you because of it.It's a way of shutting people up. A way of ridiculing dissent and making opposition feel helpless and hopeless. It's a way of getting under your skin and have you doubting yourself. It's bizarre, but it means you'll always get people saying you cannot show personal distaste against a shameful world cup that has danced on the graves of migrant workers and basic human rights and dignity if you are also wearing a pair of Adidas Gazelle.One thing that goes with the territory when you voice opinion against the abusively rich and powerful is having your words twisted then used against you by their apologists. They'll do anything to undermine you, make you feel hypocritical and doubt yourself. They'll also write off your opposition as meaningless and pointless because on its own it achieves nothing other than the satisfaction you gain by knowing you stayed true to your own ethics. So yes, it's about isolating dissent and making it feel hopelessly futile. If they can't shut you up, they'll twist your words or leave them be and call you a self aggrandizing, grandstanding virtue signaller' instead.