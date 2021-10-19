Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 310750 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,763
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 01:07:23 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.

I can only echo what Chakan said above - and don't let it stop you fighting the good fight, mate.

It is what they want - that is how low trolls, shills, and their PR construct and frame their pathetic arguments - as they cannot defend their stance in a reasonable and balanced manner.

Sleep well tonight mate. You have done nothing wrong - don't let those idiots tell you, or make you feel, any different.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,400
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 01:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 12:55:49 pm
Don't let the troll get to you mate. It's what he wants.

There's far too many of these absolute c*nts on this site these days.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,763
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm »

'Dark days in Qatar: Nepali workers face bitter legacy of World Cup debts':-

For thousands of low-paid workers, this years games brought back only memories of abuse and exploitation

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/dec/20/dark-days-in-qatar-nepali-workers-face-bitter-legacy-of-world-cup-debts


a snippet...


'On a huge billboard in front of Kathmandus international airport, is a picture of five migrant workers with the words: Meet the hardest working team in Qatar. Wouldnt it be great if they were compensated for it?

Just metres away, hundreds of young men board flights to Qatar and other Gulf states every day, hoping to earn enough to look after the families they leave behind. About 400,000 Nepalis work in Qatar and many toiled for years on its preparations for the World Cup.'

&

'Magar is caught in a spiral of debt, and has now returned to Qatar  once again paying his own way  in a desperate attempt to repay what he owes. He has bad recollections of his time working on the stadium. He says whenever the local World Cup organising committee came for inspections his employer would tell them not to say anything negative. Only the workers who were not likely to raise problems were put in front of the inspectors.

However, now back in Qatar, he is working on other constructions projects under far worse conditions. Weve had to work in extreme temperatures, but we didnt have easy access to water. At first, I didnt even have a bed or pillow. We would sleep on the floor. Workers like me have it tough, says Magar.

Despite playing a part in constructing the stadiums, Magar found no joy in watching the matches. My friends enjoyed the games, but I couldnt. When you go through financial problems, its very difficult to be find happiness in this type of thing. I have my own problems to focus on, he says. Nothing works out as you expect here.'


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,763
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 01:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:07:40 pm
There's far too many of these absolute c*nts on this site these days.

Very much this, unfortunately.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm »
Yep, where did they all spring from, these oh-so-clever moral relativists with a hatred of anything and anyone who raises concerns about anything? People who think buying Adidas trainers is the same thing as torturing gay people or allowing migrants to die on building sites or all the rest of it. Or that anyone English (and even those that aren't English!) is responsible for and supports colonialism and British foreign policy and extractive Capitalism.

I wonder what motivates these people. And what kind of outcomes they really want.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:31 pm by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,234
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm »
oojason continues his one-man-mission to educate trolls and muppets.  ::)

Well in, mate.  ;D

Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:26:29 am
'David Squires on  a salty end to Qatars World Cup':-

Our cartoonist reflects on the World Cup finale as Argentina celebrate and the Fifa circus leaves town

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/20/david-squires-on-a-salty-end-to-qatar-world-cup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,733
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm »
I'm pretty sure there was a picture of this "Salt Bae" twat with Mo just after he came off injured in the Madrid Final.  ::)
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.
I'm sorry to hear you lost sleep over this. You said nothing wrong though. Nothing at all. The content of your post was crystal clear.

What you say about the sportswash model is correct in my mind. It actively sets out to ridicule opposition to it by telling us that any protest is both futile and hypocritical. We've seen that in action on here too. As Jim said in another post, it's very passive aggressive.

The problem with this world is it has been fucked up by the greedy, the hateful, the sociopathic and the rampantly corrupt. We are all forced to purchase from exploitative people because we have very little choice. But then we are told that this makes us hypocrites if we make a stand against something else. This is how we end up with people saying you cannot make a personal stand against a corrupt horror show of a world cup because you've got Nike trainers on or are drinking a Cola.

The way the world works actually forces you to compromise at least some of your values every day. Unless you go off grid and live in the Alaskan wilderness and off the land, what choice have you got? This situation then allows anyone to shout "Hypocrites!" towards anyone and everyone who makes a stand against anything at all. The system forces you to be complicit in some ways or other, then it berates you because of it.

It's a way of shutting people up. A way of ridiculing dissent and making opposition feel helpless and hopeless. It's a way of getting under your skin and have you doubting yourself. It's bizarre, but it means you'll always get people saying you cannot show personal distaste against a shameful world cup that has danced on the graves of migrant workers and basic human rights and dignity if you are also wearing a pair of Adidas Gazelle.

One thing that goes with the territory when you voice opinion against the abusively rich and powerful is having your words twisted then used against you by their apologists. They'll do anything to undermine you, make you feel hypocritical and doubt yourself. They'll also write off your opposition as meaningless and pointless because on its own it achieves nothing other than the satisfaction you gain by knowing you stayed true to your own ethics. So yes, it's about isolating dissent and making it feel hopelessly futile. If they can't shut you up, they'll twist your words or leave them be and call you a self aggrandizing, grandstanding virtue signaller' instead.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:49 pm by Son of Mince Pie on a Plate »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,234
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 01:54:52 pm
If they can't shut you up, they'll twist your words or leave them be and call you a self aggrandizing, grandstanding virtue signaller' instead.
That's also a trait of narcissism actually - when they can no longer control you, they try to control what others think of you. There are more and more narcissists in positions of power and authority now than at any point in human history. And too many of them on RAWK. Well, not as many as there were a month ago....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:04:23 pm
That's also a trait of narcissism actually - when they can no longer control you, they try to control what others think of you. There are more and more narcissists in positions of power and authority now than at any point in human history. And too many of them on RAWK. Well, not as many as there were a month ago....
Yep. It really is a psychological war.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Thanks Chakan , Jason and SoS. Feel much better in myself from your feedback and will be at peace on it. I understand your points and still am not sure where Nativity was going with that. I personally am happy to give him some benefit of the doubt since he asked for engagement and I am open to understand. Otherwise I agree, I will move on.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,931
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Well done Jason


Remember this WC cost $229bn (that is about $209bn more than the previous record) and this, amongst other reasons is why you were right





https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/apr/01/qatar-dead-migrant-workers-left-with-nothing
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:01 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.


Only a dickhead could read what you posted and then wait for the right time to claim it to have been racist,the rest of us knew exactly what you were saying.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,234
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:14:09 pm
Thanks Chakan , Jason and SoS. Feel much better in myself from your feedback and will be at peace on it. I understand your points and still am not sure where Nativity was going with that. I personally am happy to give him some benefit of the doubt since he asked for engagement and I am open to understand. Otherwise I agree, I will move on.
wtf am I then, chopped liver?! :wanker (only kidding :wave )
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 03:20:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:51:51 pm
wtf am I then, chopped liver?! :wanker (only kidding :wave )

Chopped swan, perhaps...

Nigh, swan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,763
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 03:20:30 pm
Chopped swan, perhaps...

Nigh, swan...

That is good, very good ;D



'Union chief resigns in EU-Qatar bribery scandal':-

Head of international labour group admits accepting cash donation from MEP at heart of European parliament probe

www.ft.com/content/50390b9e-3ac5-4898-a5a2-f2f9062bd174


'The secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation has resigned less than one month after taking office as he admitted to taking thousands of euros in cash from the MEP at the centre of a corruption scandal in the European parliament.

Luca Visentini, the Italian union chief, admitted late on Monday that he had accepted cash donations from former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri.

Panzeri is at the heart of an international investigation into allegations that Qatar and Morocco sought to influence EU lawmakers through bribes. He has been charged with corruption and being part of a criminal organisation. Visentini, who was released after 48 hours in police custody in Belgium last week, rejects any allegation of wrongdoing.'




^ 'Luca Visentini, secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation. He said the donation was in no way connected to a corruption attempt or aimed at influencing my position on Qatar'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,190
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:07:40 pm
There's far too many of these absolute c*nts on this site these days.

Needs a purge, they represent nothing Scousers, adopted Scousers/ non Scouse LFC fans who get it and this site stands for.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline NaivetyinBlack

  • Suffers from performative anxiety.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:29:51 am
Hi Navityinblack. You started this sub thread discussion by saying Id rather people engage than attack. So, in a spirit of engagement, friendship and learning I have engaged in quoting my post from the FSG thread.  I dont recall any other post on the subject.
You say this is pretty damn offensive. Maybe you can give me more on this?

It was the quote and subsequent laughing emojis and replies which followed. It's not a good look and I stand by it. Not many people will be nuanced enough to take your original intention as to mock/deride the Newcastle fans. But even that nuance is flimsy in isolation. Same goes with the comments about the cloak forced upon Messi. Scoff at the intent behind it. Why mock the clothing which is a traditional garb for another culture ? I never called anyone a racist or any such label. I just do not understand the mockery. Maybe that is just me. I apologize if my understanding upset people here but like I said, maybe I need to accept humor such as it is.

As for why I did not report it then, look at the reactions here. Been called a narcissist, dickhead and a troll already.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,763
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:47:28 pm
It was the quote and subsequent laughing emojis and replies which followed. It's not a good look and I stand by it. Not many people will be nuanced enough to take your original intention as to mock/deride the Newcastle fans. But even that nuance is flimsy in isolation. Same goes with the comments about the cloak forced upon Messi. Scoff at the intent behind it. Why mock the clothing which is a traditional garb for another culture ? I never called anyone a racist or any such label. I just do not understand the mockery. Maybe that is just me. I apologize if my understanding upset people here but like I said, maybe I need to accept humor such as it is.

As for why I did not report it then, look at the reactions here. Been called a narcissist, dickhead and a troll already.

'Narcissist, dickhead and a troll'? You got off lightly. You grouped people boycotting the World Cup in with racists - or rather what you claimed there were racists / racist posts...

Yet it appears you were taking those posts out of complete context - if vblfc's post was anything to go by - yet here you are still attacking it... even after reading the effect your wildly inaccurate and bullshit claims have had on him. And now you are seemingly trying to play at being the 'voice of reason'? As if you're somehow being hard done by? More like 'playing the victim'. Again, give your head a wobble.

If people commented on Messi being adorned in the Bisht - it is because it was not the moment to do anything like that; it was Argentina's and Messi's (as captain) moment. It was not for the Emir to obscure the Argentina shirt, their crest... with a Bisht... for the iconic trophy lift... just for another widely publicised sportswashed photo op.

If the Emir wanted to honour Messi with a Bisht (and have a photo op) then he could have easily done so after giving Messi the 'Golden Ball' award minutes earlier.

If you cannot understand why people had issues with that... then it is your problem - but don't go making shit up and accuse people of racism when there is absolutely nothing to it.


The whole trophy lift was weird & awkward enough with Infantino trying to involve himself in it too: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/64021177 & https://streamff.com/v/mGb7e57CYJ


Edit: and now you've made a bigger tit of yourself further below too.  :thumbsup





'Qatars real World Cup legacy has nothing to do with the football':-

The product on the pitch was enthralling but was also entirely independent of the hosts

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-world-cup-legacy-fifa-b2248127.html


'You only have to look at the experiences of many LGBT+ people in Qatar, too. Thats not safe. Thats just a security state. Then theres Infantinos boast that one of its great successes was bringing people together. Its a pity that spirit of inclusiveness didnt extend to members of the LGBT+ community or the migrant workers.

The ubiquitous presence of the latter, essential to making everything run but ungratefully overlooked, made Qatar feel like what the Deep South must have been like in slavery. It remains shocking that a World Cup was held on this system in 2022, and that peoples desperation can be exploited in this way. All human rights groups are similarly describing this World Cup as a lost opportunity in terms of reform. That is its most lamentable legacy. All this for what?

The issue undeniably put supporters of many countries off travelling, which is another fact that undermined Infantinos arguments. It must have been one of the poorest attended modern World Cups. One defining image is tracts of empty spaces, both in stadiums for the biggest games and in public areas. The Souk Waqif was the only place that felt like the global party that a World Cup should be, where there was a sense of people from all over the planet coming together.

And it was still only really fans from Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. One source talked of how Brazil had been going out was a disaster, because they had been anticipating a big build-up to the ultimate South American derby, with their elimination instead leaving something of a vacuum.'


« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline NaivetyinBlack

  • Suffers from performative anxiety.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 04:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:07:40 pm
There's far too many of these absolute c*nts on this site these days.

Fair enough. Enjoy your wonderfully accepting website fellas.
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,234
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 04:50:34 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:48:15 pm
Fair enough. Enjoy your wonderfully accepting website fellas.
We accept your resignation.

RAWK now officially boycotts NativityinBlack.  ;)

#performative
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,096
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 04:52:45 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 04:48:15 pm
Fair enough. Enjoy your wonderfully accepting website fellas.

but only blokes posting here eh, yeah very accepting  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • JFT 97
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 04:52:45 pm
but only blokes posting here eh, yeah very accepting  :P
  :wellin doffs my bonnet
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,190
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 04:52:45 pm
but only blokes posting here eh, yeah very accepting  :P

:lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,914
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 05:06:06 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:19:06 am
As soon as I read that comment I knew exactly what you were referring to





And the requests to stop doing it

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-asks-fans-to-stop-wearing-traditional-arabic-clothing-and-middle-east-inspired-head-coverings-at-matches-12439375

Absolutely fuck all wrong with what you posted, its a comment on Newcastle fans and what they did and a comment on how we WILL NOT be doing such crass shit on the Kop, nothing worse than that.

The good news is that no horses were assaulted by the Geordie dickheads. At least on this occasion.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,190
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 05:24:51 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 05:06:06 pm
The good news is that no horses were assaulted by the Geordie dickheads. At least on this occasion.

Fucking hell, I can just imagine some thicko Geordie lamping one of the Sheiks prized racehorses.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6386 on: Today at 05:30:38 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 05:06:06 pm
The good news is that no horses were assaulted by the Geordie dickheads. At least on this occasion.

Whys the one on the end wandering about with a miniature statue?
Logged

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6387 on: Today at 06:14:45 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 04:52:45 pm
but only blokes posting here eh, yeah very accepting  :P

Careful, you'll give NaivetyinBlack further performance anxiety...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,812
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6388 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
I wrote the following in discussion about ownership:  I think (from my memory/experience) I didnt give our ownership much deep thought before the cowboys leveraged and then shit all over us. After near extinction, then FSG takeover it felt like something we had to constantly keep tabs on and that has proven right, time and again. The phases of Chelsea, City, Newcastle has brought a nasty element to the whole ownership issue, but also a lot more information of the risks and implications. Wouldnt have even thought of sportswashing 10 or 15 years ago. The whole nature of ownership is vastly different these days
Still cant imagine the Kop full of teatowel and belt head-wearing fans. (Bit off point - but that has to be the strangest and cringiest fan reaction btw)
Not sure if that is what Nativity is referring to?  if it is, I was referring to us not following eg the Newcastle fans wearing that headgear after takeover - If that is seen as offensive, I apologise and accept any ban associated.

Newcastle fans were literally wearing tea towels, something Saudis found offensive. Describing those fans as wearing tea towels shouldnt be considered offensive. Youve done nothing wrong.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • BoRac
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6389 on: Today at 06:40:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:41:54 pm
'Union chief resigns in EU-Qatar bribery scandal':-

Head of international labour group admits accepting cash donation from MEP at heart of European parliament probe

www.ft.com/content/50390b9e-3ac5-4898-a5a2-f2f9062bd174

'The secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation has resigned less than one month after taking office as he admitted to taking thousands of euros in cash from the MEP at the centre of a corruption scandal in the European parliament.

Luca Visentini, the Italian union chief, admitted late on Monday that he had accepted cash donations from former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri.

Panzeri is at the heart of an international investigation into allegations that Qatar and Morocco sought to influence EU lawmakers through bribes. He has been charged with corruption and being part of a criminal organisation. Visentini, who was released after 48 hours in police custody in Belgium last week, rejects any allegation of wrongdoing.'



^ 'Luca Visentini, secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation. He said the donation was in no way connected to a corruption attempt or aimed at influencing my position on Qatar'

Resigned, admitted to taking thousands of euros in cash, and yet rejects any allegation of wrongdoing. :lmao

Wouldn't surprise me if it again turns out no laws were broken, the anti-corruption laws are not fit for purpose.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6390 on: Today at 06:43:52 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:51:51 pm
wtf am I then, chopped liver?! :wanker (only kidding :wave )
sorry mate. If its any consolation I like liver 😁
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6391 on: Today at 06:53:37 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:43:52 pm
sorry mate. If its any consolation I like liver 😁


Only racists like liver,Science.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,234
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6392 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:43:52 pm
sorry mate. If its any consolation I like liver 😁
.......poooooooool, liiiiiiiiiiverpoooool.........
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6393 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:53:37 pm

Only racists like liver,Science.
Shit, Im in denial.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,190
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6394 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 07:01:32 pm
Shit, Im in denial.

Watch out for the crocodiles
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 