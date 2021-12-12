Poll

Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.

oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6360 on: Today at 01:07:23 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.

I can only echo what Chakan said above - and don't let it stop you fighting the good fight, mate.

It is what they want - that is how low trolls, shills, and their PR construct and frame their pathetic arguments - as they cannot defend their stance in a reasonable and balanced manner.

Sleep well tonight mate. You have done nothing wrong - don't let those idiots tell you, or make you feel, any different.

Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6361 on: Today at 01:07:40 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 12:55:49 pm
Don't let the troll get to you mate. It's what he wants.

There's far too many of these absolute c*nts on this site these days.
oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6362 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm

'Dark days in Qatar: Nepali workers face bitter legacy of World Cup debts':-

For thousands of low-paid workers, this years games brought back only memories of abuse and exploitation

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/dec/20/dark-days-in-qatar-nepali-workers-face-bitter-legacy-of-world-cup-debts


a snippet...


'On a huge billboard in front of Kathmandus international airport, is a picture of five migrant workers with the words: Meet the hardest working team in Qatar. Wouldnt it be great if they were compensated for it?

Just metres away, hundreds of young men board flights to Qatar and other Gulf states every day, hoping to earn enough to look after the families they leave behind. About 400,000 Nepalis work in Qatar and many toiled for years on its preparations for the World Cup.'

&

'Magar is caught in a spiral of debt, and has now returned to Qatar  once again paying his own way  in a desperate attempt to repay what he owes. He has bad recollections of his time working on the stadium. He says whenever the local World Cup organising committee came for inspections his employer would tell them not to say anything negative. Only the workers who were not likely to raise problems were put in front of the inspectors.

However, now back in Qatar, he is working on other constructions projects under far worse conditions. Weve had to work in extreme temperatures, but we didnt have easy access to water. At first, I didnt even have a bed or pillow. We would sleep on the floor. Workers like me have it tough, says Magar.

Despite playing a part in constructing the stadiums, Magar found no joy in watching the matches. My friends enjoyed the games, but I couldnt. When you go through financial problems, its very difficult to be find happiness in this type of thing. I have my own problems to focus on, he says. Nothing works out as you expect here.'


oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6363 on: Today at 01:28:08 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:07:40 pm
There's far too many of these absolute c*nts on this site these days.

Very much this, unfortunately.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6364 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm
Yep, where did they all spring from, these oh-so-clever moral relativists with a hatred of anything and anyone who raises concerns about anything? People who think buying Adidas trainers is the same thing as torturing gay people or allowing migrants to die on building sites or all the rest of it. Or that anyone English (and even those that aren't English!) is responsible for and supports colonialism and British foreign policy and extractive Capitalism.

I wonder what motivates these people. And what kind of outcomes they really want.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6365 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm
oojason continues his one-man-mission to educate trolls and muppets.  ::)

Well in, mate.  ;D

Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:26:29 am
'David Squires on  a salty end to Qatars World Cup':-

Our cartoonist reflects on the World Cup finale as Argentina celebrate and the Fifa circus leaves town

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/20/david-squires-on-a-salty-end-to-qatar-world-cup
Persephone

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6366 on: Today at 01:44:44 pm
I'm pretty sure there was a picture of this "Salt Bae" twat with Mo just after he came off injured in the Madrid Final.  ::)
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6367 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.
I'm sorry to hear you lost sleep over this. You said nothing wrong though. Nothing at all. The content of your post was crystal clear.

What you say about the sportswash model is correct in my mind. It actively sets out to ridicule opposition to it by telling us that any protest is both futile and hypocritical. We've seen that in action on here too. As Jim said in another post, it's very passive aggressive.

The problem with this world is it has been fucked up by the greedy, the hateful, the sociopathic and the rampantly corrupt. We are all forced to purchase from exploitative people because we have very little choice. But then we are told that this makes us hypocrites if we make a stand against something else. This is how we end up with people saying you cannot make a personal stand against a corrupt horror show of a world cup because you've got Nike trainers on or are drinking a Cola.

The way the world works actually forces you to compromise at least some of your values every day. Unless you go off grid and live in the Alaskan wilderness and off the land, what choice have you got? This situation then allows anyone to shout "Hypocrites!" towards anyone and everyone who makes a stand against anything at all. The system forces you to be complicit in some ways or other, then it berates you because of it.

It's a way of shutting people up. A way of ridiculing dissent and making opposition feel helpless and hopeless. It's a way of getting under your skin and have you doubting yourself. It's bizarre, but it means you'll always get people saying you cannot show personal distaste against a shameful world cup that has danced on the graves of migrant workers and basic human rights and dignity if you are also wearing a pair of Adidas Gazelle.

One thing that goes with the territory when you voice opinion against the abusively rich and powerful is having your words twisted then used against you by their apologists. They'll do anything to undermine you, make you feel hypocritical and doubt yourself. They'll also write off your opposition as meaningless and pointless because on its own it achieves nothing other than the satisfaction you gain by knowing you stayed true to your own ethics. So yes, it's about isolating dissent and making it feel hopelessly futile. If they can't shut you up, they'll twist your words or leave them be and call you a self aggrandizing, grandstanding virtue signaller' instead.

24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6368 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 01:54:52 pm
If they can't shut you up, they'll twist your words or leave them be and call you a self aggrandizing, grandstanding virtue signaller' instead.
That's also a trait of narcissism actually - when they can no longer control you, they try to control what others think of you. There are more and more narcissists in positions of power and authority now than at any point in human history. And too many of them on RAWK. Well, not as many as there were a month ago....
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6369 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:04:23 pm
That's also a trait of narcissism actually - when they can no longer control you, they try to control what others think of you. There are more and more narcissists in positions of power and authority now than at any point in human history. And too many of them on RAWK. Well, not as many as there were a month ago....
Yep. It really is a psychological war.
vblfc

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6370 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm
Thanks Chakan , Jason and SoS. Feel much better in myself from your feedback and will be at peace on it. I understand your points and still am not sure where Nativity was going with that. I personally am happy to give him some benefit of the doubt since he asked for engagement and I am open to understand. Otherwise I agree, I will move on.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6371 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm
Well done Jason


Remember this WC cost $229bn and this, amongst other reasons is why you were right





https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/apr/01/qatar-dead-migrant-workers-left-with-nothing
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
Reply #6372 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Thanks all for the feedback - Appreciate it. Strangely I lost a bit of sleep on that last night. I guess it makes no sense to overthink it - This sportswashing model creates such pressures where you are almost forced to not speak out or you end up regretting having expressed a contrary opinion. I guess you live and learn.


Only a dickhead could read what you posted and then wait for the right time to claim it to have been racist,the rest of us knew exactly what you were saying.
