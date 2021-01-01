Poll

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.

I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 01:25:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Who posted about 'towels on heads'?

No idea, there where of course a lot of jokey comments yesterday about that shitshow with Messi having wear that robe. 

Thing is - it was one last loud moment of sportswashing to make him wear it - so that every photo of him lifting the world cup is that of him wearing it over his shirt.  Sod being respectful for that moment from their authoritarian emir.
NativityplaysareBack

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:29 pm

You're grouping the people who boycotted the World Cup - which you obviously have a big issue with - in with people who posted 'nighty, negligee, towels on the head' etc. Not a good light, folks.' ?

I do not have an issue with the people who chose to not watch it. I just think calling it a boycott or a principle choice is a little silly. It was a choice to switch on the telly or not. It is entirely an entertainment based decision. You and many others would be consumers of products who actively contributed to the WC, which would have been a bigger violation of those principles.

As for the comments about "nighty, towels on the head" etc.. well to put it politely, I think they're pretty damn offensive.

Oh and I have not insulted anyone. You seem to be angry at me because I gave a different view to your own.
NativityplaysareBack

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 01:27:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Who posted about 'towels on heads'?

Main forum, FSG thread when the news broke about Qatari or Saudi investment.
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Today at 01:27:56 pm
Main forum, FSG thread when the news broke about Qatari or Saudi investment.

Ah, thought you meant in a WC thread. Best to just report stuff like that, it gets dealt with swiftly if it's offensive.
oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 01:32:58 pm »
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Today at 01:26:16 pm
I do not have an issue with the people who chose to not watch it. I just think calling it a boycott or a principle choice is a little silly. It was a choice to switch on the telly or not. It is entirely an entertainment based decision. You and many others would be consumers of products who actively contributed to the WC, which would have been a bigger violation of those principles.

As for the comments about "nighty, towels on the head" etc.. well to put it politely, I think they're pretty damn offensive.

Oh and I have not insulted anyone. You seem to be angry at me because I gave a different view to your own.

No, you have a problem with people who boycotted watching the World Cup - tried to link them with people you claim posted 'nighty, negligee, towels on the head' etc - and then insulted them.

I'm not angry at all - like I said in my reply to you 'And for those that chose not to... that is completely up to them. No self-aggrandization required - nor pathetic attempts at an insult like you posted.'
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm »
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Today at 01:26:16 pm
I do not have an issue with the people who chose to not watch it. I just think calling it a boycott or a principle choice is a little silly. It was a choice to switch on the telly or not. It is entirely an entertainment based decision. You and many others would be consumers of products who actively contributed to the WC, which would have been a bigger violation of those principles.

As for the comments about "nighty, towels on the head" etc.. well to put it politely, I think they're pretty damn offensive.

Oh and I have not insulted anyone. You seem to be angry at me because I gave a different view to your own.

That's your opinion and you're welcome to it. Like they saying goes "opinions are like assholes, everyone has one"

I didn't watch it for me, not for you. Call it what you will. Call me a hypocrite if you want, again it's your opinion, see the above statement.

The thing is I don't have to explain it to you, I don't have to explain it to anyone, I can do what I want with regards to a world cup as I see fit. I can sign a petition or choose to not do something as it pleases me.

End of the day, i'm happy with my decision to do not do something, or do something as is my choice.

Your opinion of it makes about as much difference to me as a fart in the wind.
oojason

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 01:17:00 pm
I think Jason had posted earlier in this thread how many millions less than expected were watching the WC in Germany, and it was a vast difference. It will be interesting to see if any other figures come out and how they compare. I personally don't know many people at all who watched any games, and this is people who would normally watch the lot. Even with "fair weather fans" tuning in, the numbers would surely still be down on usual WC figures? Would be weird if they were the same or even higher than normal, because why would that many people have suddenly watched the WC who don't normally, so surely the ones who didn't watch will show up in the numbers in some way.

Some of the Scandinavians countries were down on viewing figures too, IIRC.

Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:37:01 am
I didn't watch a single minute of it,thank fuck it's over.

Same here. Glad this clusterfuck of a World Cup is indeed over.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:54:46 am

I'm not sure how football recovers from the experience of playing its premier tournament in a despotism. If there's hope it lies with the players themselves. They have so much power, but they need to get properly organised so they can use it. FIFA looks powerful but it is brittle. No one outside the organisation likes it. If there's a concerted movement against it - which is no longer impossible to imagine - it will fall quite easily. Here's hoping.

I think hitting the advertisers too could play a part in helping force change - FIFA did seem to sit up and take notice the last time the advertisers voiced their displeasure after coming under pressure from fans (though it took an almighty effort by fans to achieve that). Right now FIFA is building bridges with advertisers (and also would-be advertisers) - who have voiced concerns about what occurred with Budweiser at the start of the World Cup...

The major kicker to any change for the better is Infantino running again unopposed.
tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 01:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 01:47:01 pm
That's your opinion and you're welcome to it. Like they saying goes "opinions are like assholes, everyone has one"

I didn't watch it for me, not for you. Call it what you will. Call me a hypocrite if you want, again it's your opinion, see the above statement.

The thing is I don't have to explain it to you, I don't have to explain it to anyone, I can do what I want with regards to a world cup as I see fit. I can sign a petition or choose to not do something as it pleases me.

End of the day, i'm happy with my decision to do not do something, or do something as is my choice.

Your opinion of it makes about as much difference to me as a fart in the wind.

I wouldn't even bother arguing with him, you can't win whatever you say. He is full of this strange type of reasoning, people don't have to justify anything at the end of the day.
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 01:53:22 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Today at 01:51:48 pm
I wouldn't even bother arguing with him, you can't win whatever you say. He is full of this strange type of reasoning, people don't have to justify anything at the end of the day.

True, end of the day you can't please everyone, someone will always, always have a problem.
tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:59:47 pm
Really enjoyed the world cup this year, best world cup since 1998 for me. best world cup final in history too.  :wave

gutted i didn't get to go, especially as from everyone i know that went they said the hospitality and experience was amazing.

Please put this in the other thread, not this one.
red1977

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 02:00:28 pm »
I echo SoS It's not 'performative' either. People have looked at me funny and I can tell that they think i'm weird for not wanting to watch it, that in itself makes you feel a bit awkward. Ive not granstanded my decision at all. the only reason people know is because they are talking to me about the games. Ive mentioned it on here because there are like minded folk here. Its as simple as this, do you want to watch something however beautiful, knowing people were abused and died to bring it to you. No thanks.

Im not perfect either, i have the odd glass of coke and ive got some adi trabs, I also eat meat ,my jeans arnt worth the water wasted to make them, theres not a squeeky clean person on here, but you cant be 100% aware of whats gone on behind the stuff you pick up on the shelf, you cant think of everything all the time. So yep your right, unless someone has never had anything to do with shady shit your a hypocrite I guess!! not realistic to keep up though is it.

for this ive been fully educated and so fucked it off.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 02:05:08 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:00:28 pm
I echo SoS It's not 'performative' either. People have looked at me funny and I can tell that they think i'm weird for not wanting to watch it, that in itself makes you feel a bit awkward. Ive not granstanded my decision at all. the only reason people know is because they are talking to me about the games. Ive mentioned it on here because there are like minded folk here. Its as simple as this, do you want to watch something however beautiful, knowing people were abused and died to bring it to you. No thanks.

Im not perfect either, i have the odd glass of coke and ive got some adi trabs, I also eat meat ,my jeans arnt worth the water wasted to make them, theres not a squeeky clean person on here, but you cant be 100% aware of whats gone on behind the stuff you pick up on the shelf, you cant think of everything all the time. So yep your right, unless someone has never had anything to do with shady shit your a hypocrite I guess!! not realistic to keep up though is it.

for this ive been fully educated and so fucked it off.

There's no such thing as ethical consumption in this society, you should just be aware of it, do what you can to fight it, and set your own limits on certain things.

No one can fight every injustice in the world, all you can do is pick the fights you can and do what you can for it.

Or don't, do what you like.

And don't criticize or judge people for what they think unless it's actively harmful towards others, because otherwise you are being an asshole.
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
If everyone decided that they wouldn't make a difference to the world so why bother, then nothing would ever get done or changed. The attitude of "you can't change everything so don't try changing anything" doesn't help anyone. You can only do so much but it's better than nothing.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Today at 10:09:54 am

A 'not watching the WC because I boycott it', however is just nothing but self aggrandization, I'm afraid. Like a toddler sitting with their arms crossed and pouting for no effect at all.



That's just shite, albeit I would agree it has little effect because it is overwhelmed by people who don't really give a shit. People often have lines they won't cross, sometimes these are confused because the world is complex. These are serious lines involving how others are treated.


I tend to find toddlers don't have these lines and just go for what they want regardless of any implications for others.


red1977

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:05:08 pm
There's no such thing as ethical consumption in this society, you should just be aware of it, do what you can to fight it, and set your own limits on certain things.

No one can fight every injustice in the world, all you can do is pick the fights you can and do what you can for it.

Or don't, do what you like.

And don't criticize or judge people for what they think unless it's actively harmful towards others, because otherwise you are being an asshole.

Yeah agreed. Maybe I came across judgemental. Obviously I have no problem people watching it at all, thats not what was meant to come across. Just my own view which was not to watch it and to counter the other chap saying its performative to not watch it.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 02:20:25 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:14:51 pm
Yeah agreed. Maybe I came across judgemental. Obviously I have no problem people watching it at all, thats not what was meant to come across. Just my own view which was not to watch it and to counter the other chap saying its performative to not watch it.

Nah I don't think you were being judgemental at all. More just expressing my view on things - doing what you feel comfortable with doing, from your own informed position, is never hypocritical or performative, and because you can't fight everything doesn't mean you can't fight anything.

Everyone has every right to every legal decision they make and has every right to not be judged for it. Someone can judge you, nothing stopping them, but form my perspective that person can be called an asshole for it
