Now that the World Cup is over, I can say that I found a lot of opinions on here and the so called 'boycott' performative and hypocritical, to say the least.



Your 'not watching' the world cup did absolutely nothing for the workers who died. It pocketed FIFA a massive $8 billion dollars and elevated Qatar's geopolitical appeal not just as a country, but a partner for successful business and political ventures. The protests, if even there were any were mostly about LGBTQ issues, which are equally important, but no one said a word about the death factories the Qataris called 'stadiums'. Not one fan who visited or players made a peep about those migrants. It was all about the rainbow colors. I personally know a lot of those migrant families from SE Asia. They have only positive words to say about the fans who actually went there and celebrated their team's success / performance with them. A rainbow color accessory means trouble, well why did not you go to cheer England, while making sure you contributed to the tourism industry and transport infrastructure, maintained entirely by those migrants and sustained by the incoming fans ?



Coming back to the 'boycott'. It sounds and looks absolutely ridiculous. Like a child turning their nose up because of something they do not like. Here's a list of companies who directly contributed to this WC :



Coca Cola

McNasty's

VISA

Hyundai - Kia

ABINBev

Adidas

Crypto.com



and a lot more.



These are the companies which actually gave money to contribute organizing the world cup in Qatar. Everyone who 'boycotted' should remember that every time they are using any of the above products. Anyone who uses their products and then goes back and feels good about the 'boycott' is just a hypocrite.



Also, was a little jarring to see all the comments on RAWK regarding 'nighty, negligee, towels on the head' etc. Not a good light, folks.



Attack FIFA, campaign for worker rights, sign petitions which make actual difference, raise awareness for the plight of minorities and women, stand loud and proud for the rights of the marginalized. We as an LFC fanbase are used to being on the right side of history. So I assume it'll continue being that way.



A 'not watching the WC because I boycott it', however is just nothing but self aggrandization, I'm afraid. Like a toddler sitting with their arms crossed and pouting for no effect at all.



I know how RAWK operates now and I expect a lot of 'whataboutery' comments thrown against this post, but for once, I'd rather people engage, than dismiss .