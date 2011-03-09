Poll

Author Topic: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.  (Read 306355 times)

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Back to the beginning of this shitshow for this one...


Leaders Without Spine

No mettle, no courage, no backbone.

Only care for yourself, and yourself alone.

In front of millions, you had the chance.

You had the platform to take a stance.

 
You have influence, fans will listen to you.

Stop discrimination everywhere in 2022.

In publicity shots, the armband they wore.

But when it really mattered, nothing more.


A yellow card...big deal,before the game.

A small price to pay to back the campaign.

So, a chance gone begging afraid of a fine.

UEFA and the Captains, leaders without spine.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 10:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm
BBC busy removing any "controversial"comments on World Cup pages. "Off-topic" was the reason given to me. Thousands of dead people: off-topic. Let's all celebrate instead.

As a broadcaster that is beholden to the licence fee payer Im sure they have an obligation to explain their reasoning for this censorship
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm »
Not a minute of this watched.
Not a single goal or highlight.
#fuckfifa

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Watched the final. Rather, I was in the presence of it as I was visiting a friend and he wanted it on. Only game I watched.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:54:32 pm
Not a minute of this watched.
Not a single goal or highlight.
#fuckfifa



I watched about 3 mins of it, when it was on at someones house and the tv was right in front of my face. Otherwise not a minute watched. Didnt miss it to be honest.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm »
I do miss it actually. Wanted to watch a Croatia game with my family. But I cant support this shitshow.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Ill hopefully watch the next one live.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 12:04:16 am »

'Qatar Got the World Cup It Wanted':-

In the end, after a tournament shadowed by controversy since the host rights were awarded, Qatar had the turn in the global spotlight it sought.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/18/sports/soccer/qatar-world-cup-host.html


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/w9WSV


a snippet...


'The spectacular denouement  a dream final pitting Argentina against France; a first World Cup title for Messi, the worlds best player; a pulsating match settled after six goals and a penalty shootout  made sure of that. And as if to make sure, to put the nations final imprint on the first World Cup in the Middle East, Qatars emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, stopped a beaming Messi as he made his way to collect the biggest trophy in the sport and pulled him back. There was one more thing that needed to be done.

He pulled out a golden fringed bisht, the black cloak worn in the Gulf for special occasions, and wrapped it around Messis shoulders before handing over the 18-karat gold trophy.

The celebration ended a tumultuous decade for a tournament awarded in a bribery scandal; stained by claims of human rights abuses and the deaths and injuries suffered by the migrant workers hired to build Qatars $200 billion World Cup; and shadowed by controversial decisions on everything from alcohol to armbands.'


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 12:04:57 am »
Thank fuck it's over...my last words on this disgrace of a tournament.

What Mattered Most

I wrote nothing of the footy on the pitch.
I wrote about the greed and the filthy rich.
On the pitch upsets, meant nothing to me.
I wrote about the spineless and liars to see.

Not a word I wrote about Messi and co.
I only cared about the corruption on show.
I didn't write about the near misses or goals.
I had my say about the hidden death tolls.

I had nothing to say about Ronaldo's tears.
I wrote about rainbows, and why the fears.
I wrote nothing about England or Harry Kane.
Nothing of France or how close they came.

I wrote about oppression, of human rights.
As they where the only things in my sights.
For me, I wrote about what mattered most.
My hatred for that tournament.. and its host.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 12:12:29 am »
Have to admit, the only bit I watched was the start of the second half of the Final onwards. Well had it on with the sound down, was watching and listening to golf on my laptop.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 12:25:25 am »

'The Big Winners of the 2022 World Cup? Qatar and Despots the World Over':-

Even sportswashing that costs over $200 billion appears to be money well spent.

www.thenation.com/article/society/world-cup-winner-qatar


a snippet...


'The winner of the Qatar mens World Cup is not Argentina, who won the greatest match in finals in history, or even the upstart semifinalist Morocco. It is neither the Golden Boot winner, the otherworldly Kylian Mbappe of France, nor the Golden Ball winner, the legendary Argentinian Lionel Messi. The champion is Qatar, and they didnt have to win a match. The World Cup host country looks to have successfullywith the Wests full complicityengaged in brazen sportswashing, earning plaudits and envy from authoritarians the world over.

2022 has unquestionably been the year of sportswashing. Political leaders, authoritarian and democratic alike, used sports mega-events to distract from their crimes and lies. Qatar executed its sportswash brilliantly, and despotsand those aspiring to be such tyrantsare noticing the dividends the country is reaping. The Western wannabe despots were on display as camera captured Elon Musk and seditious Trump-son-in-law Jared Kushner standing unsmiling in a luxury box with gulf state authoritarians.'
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 12:29:14 am »

'Today is International Migrants Day.

As the #FIFAWorldCup comes to a close, a reminder: unless FIFA + Qatar provide remedy for the unaddressed abuses suffered by migrants who built the tournament, they'll leave behind a legacy of exploitation and shame'...


'Qatar: FIFA World Cup Ending Without Migrant Remedy Fund':-

www.hrw.org/news/2022/12/16/qatar-fifa-world-cup-ending-without-migrant-remedy-fund


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Thanks again Jason for your sterling work.  :wave

You can go back to your day job now.  ;D
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 12:37:51 am »

^ Back to the porn? ;D

No worries mate. There may be a few more decent and insightful articles in the coming days - but that'll be it from me on this, honest!

Next up sportswashing by Man City & Newcastle ;)
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 12:48:30 am »

'Diary of a gay football fan at the Qatar World Cup':-

What was it like to watch England play in a country where your sexuality makes you a criminal? Alex Baker describes his experience

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/diary-of-a-gay-football-fan-at-the-qatar-world-cup-rxf73rctm


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/Z9dgl


Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 12:50:15 am »

Staged and organised by the thoroughly corrupt, won by the thoroughly unpleasant.


There you go


Normal service will now be resumed, $229bn later
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 12:58:14 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:50:15 am
Staged and organised by the thoroughly corrupt, won by the thoroughly unpleasant.


There you go

I thought I was in the Premier League  /  Abu Dhabi FC thread for a moment there.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 01:03:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:58:14 am
I thought I was in the Premier League  /  Abu Dhabi FC thread for a moment there.


Indeed, little escape these days is there, I have my escape in another sport, other addicts are not so lucky
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 01:46:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:12:29 am
Have to admit, the only bit I watched was the start of the second half of the Final onwards. Well had it on with the sound down, was watching and listening to golf on my laptop.

Bit strange to miss the 63 preceding games entirely, just to not really watch or listen to most of the last one?  ;D
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 07:14:06 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:46:33 am
Bit strange to miss the 63 preceding games entirely, just to not really watch or listen to most of the last one?  ;D

I understand. I didn't watch any of the group stage and only a few of the knockout games. I watched the final but felt conflicted all the way through. I despise FIFA and the Qatari state for making me feel shit watching football. I feel the same with the Premier League and Twitter where things I enjoy are being fucked up by arseholes.

Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 08:52:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:33:28 am
Thanks again Jason for your sterling work.  :wave

Echo that, big thanks Jason, great effort. Been the main source for me.

Now this whole shitshow is over people can quickly forget about all the deaths, injustices and different failures, qatar got what they wanted and fifa will thank themselves (mainly their 'sponsors') for a job well done.

Found it too difficult to watch this charade, the football was great apparently.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 09:37:01 am »
I didn't watch a single minute of it,thank fuck it's over.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 10:09:54 am »
Now that the World Cup is over, I can say that I found a lot of opinions on here and the so called 'boycott' performative and hypocritical, to say the least.

Your 'not watching' the world cup did absolutely nothing for the workers who died. It pocketed FIFA a massive $8 billion dollars and elevated Qatar's geopolitical appeal not just as a country, but a partner for successful business and political ventures. The protests, if even there were any were mostly about LGBTQ issues, which are equally important, but no one said a word about the death factories the Qataris called 'stadiums'. Not one fan who visited or players made a peep about those migrants. It was all about the rainbow colors. I personally know a lot of those migrant families from SE Asia. They have only positive words to say about the fans who actually went there and celebrated their team's success / performance with them. A rainbow color accessory means trouble, well why did not you go to cheer England, while making sure you contributed to the tourism industry and transport infrastructure, maintained entirely by those migrants and sustained by the incoming fans ?

Coming back to the 'boycott'. It sounds and looks absolutely ridiculous. Like a child turning their nose up because of something they do not like. Here's a list of companies who directly contributed to this WC :

Coca Cola
McNasty's
VISA
Hyundai - Kia
ABINBev
Adidas
Crypto.com

and a lot more.

These are the companies which actually gave money to contribute organizing the world cup in Qatar. Everyone who 'boycotted' should remember that every time they are using any of the above products. Anyone who uses their products and then goes back and feels good about the 'boycott' is just a hypocrite.

Also, was a little jarring to see all the comments on RAWK regarding 'nighty, negligee, towels on the head' etc. Not a good light, folks.

Attack FIFA, campaign for worker rights, sign petitions which make actual difference, raise awareness for the plight of minorities and women, stand loud and proud for the rights of the marginalized. We as an LFC fanbase are used to being on the right side of history. So I assume it'll continue being that way.

A 'not watching the WC because I boycott it', however is just nothing but self aggrandization, I'm afraid. Like a toddler sitting with their arms crossed and pouting for no effect at all.

I know how RAWK operates now and I expect a lot of 'whataboutery' comments thrown against this post, but for once, I'd rather people engage, than dismiss .
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 10:11:17 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:50:15 am
Staged and organised by the thoroughly corrupt, won by the thoroughly unpleasant.


There you go


Normal service will now be resumed, $229bn later

Normal service? Man City and Newcastle say otherwise.

This is football now.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 10:23:54 am »
I'll engage with that, Nativity. I didn't watch it because it felt dirty and wrong to sit and watch a World Cup that I knew was built on the deaths of migrant workers. Simple as that. I love watching football, but that was my line. Cheering on "our boys" or Messi or whoever seems rather childish and absurd when you know that the stadiums are built on deaths and oppression.

Incidentally, I don't own anything made by any of those companies (nor shop with them) although I am sure you can find a sponsor that I do have some products by. And even if I did, it wouldn't make me a hypocrite, merely living in a very compromised world in which it feels like almost every purchasing decision is fraught with moral danger and needs to be researched. Watching a World Cup is an entertainment choice, and the oppression and corruption behind it all was very clear to us all.

There's nothing performative about people boycotting it at all. Watching it was never an option for me, it was a tainted, blood-stained piece of theatre built on lies and tyranny. If you can sit there and still enjoy it, good for you.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:23:54 am
I'll engage with that, Nativity. I didn't watch it because it felt dirty and wrong to sit and watch a World Cup that I knew was built on the deaths of migrant workers. Simple as that. I love watching football, but that was my line. Cheering on "our boys" or Messi or whoever seems rather childish and absurd when you know that the stadiums are built on deaths and oppression.

Incidentally, I don't own anything made by any of those companies (nor shop with them) although I am sure you can find a sponsor that I do have some products by. And even if I did, it wouldn't make me a hypocrite, merely living in a very compromised world in which it feels like almost every purchasing decision is fraught with moral danger and needs to be researched. Watching a World Cup is an entertainment choice, and the oppression and corruption behind it all was very clear to us all.

There's nothing performative about people boycotting it at all. Watching it was never an option for me, it was a tainted, blood-stained piece of theatre built on lies and tyranny. If you can sit there and still enjoy it, good for you.

Fair enough.

I just think it's shallow to just 'switch off the telly'. It accomplishes nothing. Your watching or not watching means nothing to the migrants who died or the corrupt institutions that is FIFA or Qatar. It really does not matter to them now. World leaders are lining up to have trade with Qatar and their money invested in their country. Power matters to them. Economic or socio political. If a prospective sponsor pulled out because of the boycott of fans not watching, even one, it would have been worthy. But none did.

I'd rather people went there, cheered their country, booed Infantino and spent on the Uber drivers, the hospitality workers, the builders who watched the games with the fans etc. Those fans actually contributed positively to migrants. A boycott, well, did nothing but assuage your own pride.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 10:47:45 am »
The idea that going out a a tourist to a country that kills gay people and imprisons people for speaking out is a positive step doesn't sit very well with me. Some of that money ends up back in the hands of the very people responsible for the oppression. Would you take the same line on apartheid era South Africa? Any oppressive regime?

And viewing figures do matter, at least a little. They may well just make them up, but they will know that figures were down.

But again, it was not to make a point. It was because watching that shite wasn't digestible for me. Which is a pity because World Cups are often fun.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:48:30 am
'Diary of a gay football fan at the Qatar World Cup':-

What was it like to watch England play in a country where your sexuality makes you a criminal? Alex Baker describes his experience

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/diary-of-a-gay-football-fan-at-the-qatar-world-cup-rxf73rctm


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/Z9dgl




Shocking that is going to an event that you should enjoy but left feeling isolated and anxious is terrible.

I wouldnt have gone to it myself but I totally understand his reasons.

I like a few others didnt watch any of it but im not a big fan of international football anyway.

Glad its over as its annoyed me its took place during the season and it wont be the last one either.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 10:54:46 am »
Top marks to Jason for this wonderful thread. It made my own personal boycott easier.

I'm not sure how football recovers from the experience of playing its premier tournament in a despotism. If there's hope it lies with the players themselves. They have so much power, but they need to get properly organised so they can use it. FIFA looks powerful but it is brittle. No one outside the organisation likes it. If there's a concerted movement against it - which is no longer impossible to imagine - it will fall quite easily. Here's hoping.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
As a world event, this FIFA event has been an embarrassment for some time. As in other areas of the peoples game, the people matter far less than the establishment and money waving sports washers. On the football front, does anyone seriously believe that either of the two finalists would get anywhere near the Champions League? Final was only game I saw much of (missed first hour) apart from England v France and both teams had serious flaws in their game. Looked and felt like a bunch of individuals thrown together Harlem Globetrotter like. The fact that we've seen both Van Dijk and Konate playing upfront in this competition speaks volumes. A largely meaningless event put on purely for profit and ego. I'd like to say, let's get back to normal footie, but we all know the PL isn't far removed these days.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 11:05:15 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:47:45 am
The idea that going out a a tourist to a country that kills gay people and imprisons people for speaking out is a positive step doesn't sit very well with me. Some of that money ends up back in the hands of the very people responsible for the oppression. Would you take the same line on apartheid era South Africa? Any oppressive regime?

And viewing figures do matter, at least a little. They may well just make them up, but they will know that figures were down.

But again, it was not to make a point. It was because watching that shite wasn't digestible for me. Which is a pity because World Cups are often fun.

The people who went there, protested, got accosted by Qatar authorities and posted their experiences on social media created far more exposure to how their regime is perceived than people who stayed back in protest. As for the money spent going back in Qatar hands, sure a lot of it does, but that's how their economy works ! The more the migrants earn, the better standard they have while living there. Imagine hardly any fans turning up for the tournament ? You'd have added starvation and forced deportations to the migrants already there.

As for viewing figures, c'mon. It's the World Cup ! The amount of fairweather fans tuning in will far outnumber the ardent footie fans.
Re: Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing.
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:54:46 am
Top marks to Jason for this wonderful thread. It made my own personal boycott easier.

I'm not sure how football recovers from the experience of playing its premier tournament in a despotism. If there's hope it lies with the players themselves. They have so much power, but they need to get properly organised so they can use it. FIFA looks powerful but it is brittle. No one outside the organisation likes it. If there's a concerted movement against it - which is no longer impossible to imagine - it will fall quite easily. Here's hoping.

I second all of that. The players have so much power indeed. They don't need to be pawns in the geopolitical games of sociopaths any longer. Let's hope that FIFA and UEFA's power is shaken up for good, soon. Before they sell whatever is left of football's integrity. I'd like to be able to watch future tournaments without thinking about how many people died building the stadiums.
