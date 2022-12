'World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium':-



Incident occurred after Argentina played the Netherlands

Guard said to be in stable but critical condition



Hope the lad is going to be okay.



He didn't make it.RIP John Njau Kibue.Seems his family are having a hard time getting any information about his death too...':-A security guard at the Lusail Stadium has died after falling from the World Cup venue in Qatar after Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands.Kenyan John Njau Kibue was initially said to be in a stable but critical condition - however, he died after three days in hospital.':-John Njau Kibue was a security guard at the quarter-final‘We want answers on the circumstances of his death,’ says sister'Wanjiru [Kibue's sister] called for help from the Kenyan government and Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino. “We want answers on the circumstances of his death,” she said. “They are claiming he was intoxicated. We hear he had worked for long hours. The clarity of how he fell is not coming out. We don’t know where to start. It is very painful – they should help us.”Kibue is the second migrant worker confirmed as having died while working at the World Cup. Last week, a Filipino national died at the Sealine Resort, the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team. According to reports, he sustained head injuries after falling off a ramp in wet conditions.The SC has confirmed an investigation into the death. The chief executive of the World Cup, Nasser al-Khater, appeared to dismiss concerns over the tragedy. “Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep,” he said in response to questions about the death, first reported by the Athletic.“We’re in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now?” he said.'