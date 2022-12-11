Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6080 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 10:52:56 am
What the actual fuck? :o

Apart from the fact the big picture of Richie la looks like something out of the walking dead, that's just a tad creepy getting a tattoo of a current national team mate ;D
Getting a tattoo of yourself is also high on the creep scale.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6081 on: Today at 12:33:12 pm
Looks like a tattoo of Mike Tyson after 12 rounds.

Very odd
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6082 on: Today at 12:35:16 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 12:33:12 pm
Looks like a tattoo of Mike Tyson after 12 rounds.

Very odd
It looks like Mike Tyson actually did the tattoo himself after 12 rounds. With his gloves on.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6083 on: Today at 12:35:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:35:16 pm
It looks like Mike Tyson actually did the tattoo himself after 12 rounds. With his gloves on.

Hahah quite!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6084 on: Today at 12:38:32 pm
More that's just a bit sad to be honest. He's not right in the head that fella.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6085 on: Today at 12:40:58 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:47:14 am
Dunno where to post here, as it's still the WC it will do.

Richie la has tattooed himself (twice) on his back and Neymar alongside R9 and Pele's signature/logo.... WTF  :o ;D




Neymar walks into the dressing room

'Is that a tattoo of me on your back?'

Richi la: Do you like it? Took 14 hours to get it done'



Neymar: 'I'll level with you Jez, I mean Richi, I'm really scared'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6086 on: Today at 01:47:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:40:58 pm
Neymar walks into the dressing room

'Is that a tattoo of me on your back?'

Richi la: Do you like it? Took 14 hours to get it done'



Neymar: 'I'll level with you Jez, I mean Richi, I'm really scared'


:lmao

"You're a mentalist"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6087 on: Today at 01:51:34 pm
Well, BBC talking about this as Messi's world cup.


How appropriate given how messy the whole thing has been


The Messi World Cup of Qatar
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6088 on: Today at 01:53:26 pm
@AndrewDasNYT
NEWS: An autopsy in New York showed that Grant Wahl  had a tear in the ascending aorta, a large vessel that carries blood from the heart, his family announced Wednesday.

The autopsy puts an end to rampant speculation that followed Mr. Wahls death. He probably died instantly and did not feel pain, his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said in an interview on Tuesday. I really do feel some relief in knowing what it was, she told @apoorva_nyc

"The autopsy found that Mr. Wahl had an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm, a weakening of the blood vessel that often goes undetected. As the aneurysm grows, it may produce a cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, some of which the doctors consulted by Mr. Wahl in Qatar might have attributed to his cold and a possible case of bronchitis."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6089 on: Today at 02:29:46 pm
Quote from: oojason on December 11, 2022, 12:39:39 pm
'World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium':-

Incident occurred after Argentina played the Netherlands
Guard said to be in stable but critical condition

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/11/world-cup-security-guard-in-intensive-care-after-fall-at-lusail-stadium


Hope the lad is going to be okay.

He didn't make it.

RIP John Njau Kibue.

Seems his family are having a hard time getting any information about his death too...


'World Cup 2022: Security guard John Njau Kibue dies after Lusail Stadium fall':-

A security guard at the Lusail Stadium has died after falling from the World Cup venue in Qatar after Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

Kenyan John Njau Kibue was initially said to be in a stable but critical condition - however, he died after three days in hospital.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63968483






'Migrant worker dies at World Cup after falling from top of Lusail Stadium':-

John Njau Kibue was a security guard at the quarter-final
We want answers on the circumstances of his death, says sister

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/migrant-worker-dies-world-cup-lusail-stadium-john-njau-kibue-qatar


'Wanjiru [Kibue's sister] called for help from the Kenyan government and Fifas president, Gianni Infantino. We want answers on the circumstances of his death, she said. They are claiming he was intoxicated. We hear he had worked for long hours. The clarity of how he fell is not coming out. We dont know where to start. It is very painful  they should help us.

Kibue is the second migrant worker confirmed as having died while working at the World Cup. Last week, a Filipino national died at the Sealine Resort, the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team. According to reports, he sustained head injuries after falling off a ramp in wet conditions.

The SC has confirmed an investigation into the death. The chief executive of the World Cup, Nasser al-Khater, appeared to dismiss concerns over the tragedy. Death is a natural part of life, whether its at work, whether its in your sleep, he said in response to questions about the death, first reported by the Athletic.

Were in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now? he said.'

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6090 on: Today at 03:28:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/world-cup-qatar-doha-flights-cancelled-morocco-france-royal-air-maroc

Take it this is just the Qataris being all authoritarian as usual to make sure there are not any disturbances of fans causing trouble etc.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6091 on: Today at 03:30:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:29:46 pm
He didn't make it.

RIP John Njau Kibue.
Very sad news that. Note too in the article the apparent accusation of intoxication without any apparent evidence to back that claim (not by the article's author) - now, where have we heard this before, whenever the authorities wish to cover something up........?  :-X
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #6092 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:28:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/world-cup-qatar-doha-flights-cancelled-morocco-france-royal-air-maroc

Take it this is just the Qataris being all authoritarian as usual to make sure there are not any disturbances of fans causing trouble etc.

There has been issues outside the ground with a lot of fans turning up for the previous 2 Morocco games without tickets. The Portugal game had half the ground missing at kick off as a result as they closed the barriers while they got it sorted. They are presumably expecting Morocco fans to turn up in huge numbers to support the team in the semi final. Not sure this is the best way to address it, but that's the explanation.
