NEWS: An autopsy in New York showed that Grant Wahl had a tear in the ascending aorta, a large vessel that carries blood from the heart, his family announced Wednesday.
The autopsy puts an end to rampant speculation that followed Mr. Wahls death. He probably died instantly and did not feel pain, his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said in an interview on Tuesday. I really do feel some relief in knowing what it was, she told @apoorva_nyc
"The autopsy found that Mr. Wahl had an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm, a weakening of the blood vessel that often goes undetected. As the aneurysm grows, it may produce a cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, some of which the doctors consulted by Mr. Wahl in Qatar might have attributed to his cold and a possible case of bronchitis."