Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 291464 times)

Offline decosabute

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 09:59:43 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:08:12 am
Didn't he just tell the world he was unhealthy?

When I say a healthy 48 year old, I mean before he arrived in Qatar. Yes he'd complained of health issues after arriving there, but that could all be part of the same thing. It may not be any conspiracy, but simultaneously, I think it looks incredibly suspicious and it would be naive to simply accept it was natural causes and move on without question.

But fine, I'll drop the conspiracist stuff for now.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:28 am by decosabute »
Online FlashGordon

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 10:01:05 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:59:43 am
When I say a healthy 48 year old, I mean before he arrived in Qatar. Yes he'd complained of health issues after arriving there, but that could all be part of the same thing. It may not be any conspiracy, but simultaneously, I think it looks incredibly suspicious and it would be naive to simply accept it was natural causes and move on.


Is anyone doing that? Not that I can see, they're just saying to wait until more details emerge. Is that too hard to do?
Offline dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 11:08:34 am »
That's so grim about Grant Wahl. One of the biggest voices of the sport in America gone in his prime. RIP. Thought it was brave of him to write what he did about the LGBT situation in Qatar and wear the rainbow tshirt.

Whether it turns out his death was from some past health problem or not it has to be investigated thoroughly, you'd like to think the white house will be looking into it.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:01:05 am

Is anyone doing that? Not that I can see, they're just saying to wait until more details emerge. Is that too hard to do?

Apparently - decosabute, you won't just drop it "for now", you'll drop it for good - at least on here. If it turns out there's anything shady, don't come bursting back in here either hopping up and down saying, "Told youse! Told youse!" cos that wouldn't be clever either.

Wait for reliable news.

Online John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 11:35:06 am »
That's tragic news isn't, the poor family. RIP Grant.
Offline killer-heels

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 11:41:16 am »
Its been great watching the interviews of fans in Qatar on the news. The experiences, the views, the place, they have done a great job illustrating what a shit hole the place is.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm »

RIP Grant Wahl.



'US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering Qatar World Cup':-

Wahl collapsed during Argentina-Netherlands game
49-year-old was treated at stadium by medics

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/09/grant-wahl-dies-qatar-world-cup-2022-heart-attack-soccer-journalist






US Soccer statement on the passing of Grant Wahl:-

https://twitter.com/ussoccer/status/1601401947692863489?



'Renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl passes away at World Cup after collapsing at Argentina v Netherlands clash':-

www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup/renowned-sports-journalist-grant-wahl-passes-away-at-world-cup-after-collapsing-at-argentina-v-netherlands-clash-42209714.html


Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several Womens World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game.

Writing on Twitter, Leeds American head coach Jesse Marsch said that soccer in America would not be where it is today without the investment Grant made in reporting, educating and telling vital stories.

Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »

'Qatar Punctures FIFAs Political Fantasy  Analysis' (by James M Doresey):-

www.eurasiareview.com/07122022-qatar-punctures-fifas-political-fantasy-analysis


'If the Qatar World Cup proved anything, its that sports and politics are inseparable Siamese twins joined at the hip.

Politics popped up at every twist of the World Cups road, whether related to the right of freedom of expression of players, sports commentators and fans; anti-government protests in Iran; anti-Israeli sentiment among Qataris and Arabs; a backlash against Western, particularly German, critics of Qatar; or ultra-conservative religious rejection of soccer as a sport.

Qatari efforts to stage manage the intrusion of regional politics ranged from picking and choosing which protests fit its foreign policy agenda to seeking to ensure, where possible, that events elsewhere in the region would not overshadow or inflame passions during the World Cup.'

&

'Yet, the larger issue remains. The Qatar World Cup demonstrates that FIFAs insistence that sports and politics can be separated amounts to a political fantasy.

More concerning than that, it enables FIFA and autocratic World Cup hosts like Qatar to decide what are convenient and inconvenient expressions of politics. That hardly makes for a level playing field, the starting point for any sport.'
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm »
Thus underpinning my personal belief that we didn't kill the game, FIFA did.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 02:20:22 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 01:55:34 pm
Thus underpinning my personal belief that we didn't kill the game, FIFA did.

Same here, mate.

Infantino underlines it with his closeness with Russia, Qatar, China, and possible even North Korea... yet still has the cheek to turn around and say 'keep politics out of football'.

Even Goebbels, Mussolini, and those involved in the 1934 World Cup, would be blushing at the temerity of that.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm »

'The £100m Qatar whitewash: how UK advertisers put profit before protest':-

Like the players, brands have in the end shied away from confrontation with the hosts during the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/media/2022/dec/10/the-100m-qatar-world-cup-how-uk-advertisers-put-profit-before-protest


'The hypocrisy is ridiculous, says one ad industry executive. Whether it be organic farming, saving the oceans, womens or gay rights, mental health, knife crime etc these sorts of campaigns are everywhere. Many of the brands advertising during the World Cup are super-progressive, they have strong environmental, social and governance policies  but none of it applies when it comes to associating with, or highlighting, Qatar.'



Offline Robinred

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 02:31:57 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 01:55:34 pm
Thus underpinning my personal belief that we didn't kill the game, FIFA did.

Jim, Im with you in your disgust at everything that FIFA represent, and like you and many others, Ive boycotted this World Cup.

But the game isnt dead yet - particularly whilst there are people like Klopp playing an important role.

Whats the answer to breathe fresh air into a game corrupted by FIFA, UEFA and at club level, corrupt sportswashing regimes and individuals? I dont know; but giving up on it is not an option. Id love to see FIFA/UEFA neutered, and for the clubs (who pay players and agents very handsomely) to take a lead. The failed ESL seemed to me, for all its hubris and folly, to be an attempt at that.

Im not a believer, but the scriptures do have some apposite maxims, and Paul wasnt wrong when he opined, The love of moneys at the root of all evil.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:31:57 pm
Jim, Im with you in your disgust at everything that FIFA represent, and like you and many others, Ive boycotted this World Cup.

But the game isnt dead yet - particularly whilst there are people like Klopp playing an important role.

Whats the answer to breathe fresh air into a game corrupted by FIFA, UEFA and at club level, corrupt sportswashing regimes and individuals? I dont know; but giving up on it is not an option. Id love to see FIFA/UEFA neutered, and for the clubs (who pay players and agents very handsomely) to take a lead. The failed ESL seemed to me, for all its hubris and folly, to be an attempt at that.

Im not a believer, but the scriptures do have some apposite maxims, and Paul wasnt wrong when he opined, The love of moneys at the root of all evil.
Fight the good fight, Robin - I salute you for doing it. For me, Klopp (as much as I love him) is as powerless as you or I am. When jason nails it with imagery like the below (and I have sufficient experience in the industry to recognise what's happening), for me it's game over. Literally. I hope I'm wrong.

Wave the flag, brother, I'm too tired now.
Online John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on December  8, 2022, 05:32:53 pm
Is anyone aware of a campaign against Saudi Arabia being awarded the 2030 WC. A quick google didn't reveal one.
Nobody answered this.
Surely there must be a national footy forum that can initiate one and hit potential advertisers early.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 02:43:14 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Today at 02:41:36 pm
Nobody answered this.
Surely there must be a national footy forum that can initiate one and hit potential advertisers early.
Am I missing something?! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2030_FIFA_World_Cup#:~:text=It%20was%20officially%20presented%20on,announced%20on%2029%20July%202017.
Online John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
It's not confirmed yet Jim, SA are supposedly making a bid for it. It would fucking stink.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Today at 02:46:18 pm
It's not confirmed yet Jim, SA are supposedly making a bid for it. It would fucking stink.
Hah. It's almost like we fuckin deserve it mate.
Offline Skeeve

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 02:58:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:29 pm
'The hypocrisy is ridiculous, says one ad industry executive. Whether it be organic farming, saving the oceans, womens or gay rights, mental health, knife crime etc these sorts of campaigns are everywhere. Many of the brands advertising during the World Cup are super-progressive, they have strong environmental, social and governance policies  but none of it applies when it comes to associating with, or highlighting, Qatar.'





While it is obviously easy to give them shite about this and more than somewhat deserved, wouldn't they normally be using a world cup sponsor logo at this time during any world cup?
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm »
.
Day 20 : The 2nd day of the Quarter-Finals...


Morocco v Portugal














"Problems with ticketless fans" - ITV? We've all heard that used too many times before - hope they are checking on the situation... rather than just parroting any official lines or info...

Though why does anyone need ITV giving them assurances about why there are empty seats? It has happened all throughout the tournament - though think it is the first time they have commented on what is going on outside the grounds...

If there is an actual problem outside the ground - then simply delay the kick off so fans outside do not miss out - announce it outside and on TV - easing any tensions out there.

The reason why there may be ticketless fans outside the stadium - is that they have previously been let into grounds during this World Cup in an attempt to cover the many empty seats on view - and on some occasions even bussed into the ground for free...

Fans have also turned up outside stadiums throughout the World Cup to celebrate and take in the atmosphere with others.



Angus Scott of ITV (also of BT Sport, ESPN, and Amazon Prime) seems to be person claiming there are issues outside the ground with "ticketless fans"...

'Hundreds upon hundreds of ticketless Moroccan fans being kept outside the outer cordon of Al Thumama Stadium this afternoon. Riot police deployed. First time Iv experienced some tension at the #FIFAWorldCup #MARPOR' - https://twitter.com/AngusScott/status/1601577763906863104 (posted at 2.01pm)

'A strong, no nonsense approach from local security cells to keep the ticketless fans out ahead of #MARPOR at Al Thumama. Still thousands outside the cordon.' - https://twitter.com/AngusScott/status/1601591779278876672 (with 13 second video; posted at 2.56pm)

^ though no explanation of how he knows whether fans have tickets or not / which fans have tickets and which don't / attempted to gain access to the ground etc...



In contrast to claims of 'ticketless fans'...

'Almost 15 mins into game and theres a lot of fans still trying to make their way in. Several saying layers of security to get in caused delays. The city is full of Morocco fans so this one feels very unlikely to be a lack of tickets sold issue.' - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1601596465708957699 (The Athletic journalist; with video; posted 3.15pm)

'Other fans said traffic to blame, others mentioned the long walkway to stadium and some did mention fans without tickets. I asked a security guard and he said entry has been open since 3pm but fans tried to come too late, adding there are no problems. - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1601601218258014208 (The Athletic journalist; posted 3.34pm)


&


'If you were surprised not to see the stadium full at the kickoff of #MARPOR , it is because many supporters (mostly Moroccans) could not access the Al-Thumama stadium in time. , blocked by several police cordons. For some reason unknown to me, the police ended up leaving only one entrance to the stadium, when a few hours earlier there seemed to be others. Either way, everyone focused on the same entrance.

At first, the police put up a human chain and only let people through with tickets. But as soon as without passing, 2-3 others passed behind him. Result: the police set up a second security cordon, with barriers, police + mounted police. People who had their ticket showed it, but they couldn't move on. There was a bit of tension, we came close to the dangerous movement of the crowd but fortunately, there were no breakages or fights.

The police then pushed the supporters back by recreating another cordon, but lower. And there people were able to pass, bit by bit. People with their precious sesame. In the end, more fear than harm. Fortunately.' - https://twitter.com/derpariser/status/1601601894669225984 (a thread by sports journalist and author; translated)









'The attendance for this match is 44,198' - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047820 & https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1601618645922168832

^ just the 202 empty seats...  :shite:  :lmao  :mooncat  :-X

The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium




Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:58:46 pm
While it is obviously easy to give them shite about this and more than somewhat deserved, wouldn't they normally be using a world cup sponsor logo at this time during any world cup?
Let me ask you this then. Put your commercial hat on. Is this a case of "opportunity missed" or "own goal avoided"?
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm »
Awful news about Grant hope he rests in peace.

I hate Qatar but they ain't stupid. There is no way there was foul play here, the whole point for them for hosting the World cup was to show that Qatar is a good place to visit and live in for the Western world. Killing him would undercut everything they worked for the last 12 year. Plus, the largest US military air force base in the Middle East is in Doha, they wouldn't risk their geopolitical status with the one country that is known for retaliation of their citizen's death. Also those saying that it is because of his criticism of the country, Tariq Panja and Rory Smith were even more critical of FIFA and Qatar in their much more visible NYT reports as well as the journalists working for the Guardian and the Athletic so it doesn't make sense to single him out.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:29 pm
'The £100m Qatar whitewash: how UK advertisers put profit before protest':-

Like the players, brands have in the end shied away from confrontation with the hosts during the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/media/2022/dec/10/the-100m-qatar-world-cup-how-uk-advertisers-put-profit-before-protest


'The hypocrisy is ridiculous, says one ad industry executive. Whether it be organic farming, saving the oceans, womens or gay rights, mental health, knife crime etc these sorts of campaigns are everywhere. Many of the brands advertising during the World Cup are super-progressive, they have strong environmental, social and governance policies  but none of it applies when it comes to associating with, or highlighting, Qatar.'




Don't worry, McD's Hyundai and the rest will be back preaching to us in a few short weeks don't you worry about that.
Online 4pool

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm »
USA Today Sports:


How did Grant Wahl die?

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game between Argentina and the Netherlands, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.

British newspaper The Times reported there was no defibrillator on site.

He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance Hamad General Hospital, the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the familys wishes.

Wahl had written that he had not being feeling well in the days preceding his death, saying in part: I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort." He sought medical attention, for what he was told was probably bronchitis and received antibiotics.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
How can you spend that much on stadia and not have a defibrilator on site?
Online tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 06:10:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:46:08 pm
How can you spend that much on stadia and not have a defibrilator on site?

When you consider the lack of care given to thousands of migrants workers this entirely sums up the mind set up of this odious World Cup/FIFA organisation. They basically dont give a stuff about anything.
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 06:13:33 pm »

Sporting Khalsa at the World Cup ;D 

I played against those guys back in their early days - fantastic lads and community-based club, always a great time in the bar post-match too (usually after we'd lost to them). They've come a long way since  :champ



^ from https://twitter.com/SportingKhalsa
Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:46:08 pm
How can you spend that much on stadia and not have a defibrilator on site?

Unfortunately, what Jill said.

Reports for that ground say there are no escalators there - a fair number of fans have struggled with the amount of stairs going by posts on social media.

In other grounds where there are escalators - they have been restricted for use by stadium management, VIPs, security and media only, etc - despite for use by fans.

FIFA and UEFA etc should really be ensuring basic medical care, equipment and facilities at their grounds - not just for players. The money is there - just not the will, it seems.

Online SamLad

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 06:40:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:27:22 pm
Reports for that ground say there no escalators there - a fair number of fans have struggled with the amount of stairs going by posts on social media.

but -- why put so much money into stadiums that will be torn down any day now? especially for the plebs?  I think one teardown has already started.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:46:08 pm
How can you spend that much on stadia and not have a defibrilator on site?
Because death is part of life.
