USA Today Sports:





How did Grant Wahl die?



U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game between Argentina and the Netherlands, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.



British newspaper The Times reported there was no defibrillator on site.



He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance Hamad General Hospital, the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the familys wishes.



Wahl had written that he had not being feeling well in the days preceding his death, saying in part: I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort." He sought medical attention, for what he was told was probably bronchitis and received antibiotics.