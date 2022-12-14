.Day 20 :
The 2nd day of the Quarter-Finals...Morocco v Portugal
"Problems with ticketless fans" - ITV? We've all heard that used too many times before - hope they are checking on the situation... rather than just parroting any official lines or info...
Though why does anyone need ITV giving them assurances about why there are empty seats? It has happened all throughout the tournament - though think it is the first time they have commented on what is going on outside the grounds...If
there is an actual problem outside the ground - then simply delay the kick off so fans outside do not miss out - announce it outside and on TV - easing any tensions out there.
The reason why there may
be ticketless fans outside the stadium - is that they have previously been let into grounds during this World Cup in an attempt to cover the many empty seats on view - and on some occasions even bussed into the ground for free...
Fans have also turned up outside stadiums throughout the World Cup to celebrate and take in the atmosphere with others.
Angus Scott of ITV (also of BT Sport, ESPN, and Amazon Prime)
seems to be person claiming there are issues outside the ground with "ticketless fans"...
'Hundreds upon hundreds of ticketless Moroccan fans being kept outside the outer cordon of Al Thumama Stadium this afternoon. Riot police deployed. First time Iv experienced some tension at the #FIFAWorldCup #MARPOR' - https://twitter.com/AngusScott/status/1601577763906863104 (posted at 2.01pm)
'A strong, no nonsense approach from local security cells to keep the ticketless fans out ahead of #MARPOR at Al Thumama. Still thousands outside the cordon.' - https://twitter.com/AngusScott/status/1601591779278876672 (with 13 second video; posted at 2.56pm)
^ though no explanation of how he knows whether fans have tickets or not / which fans have tickets and which don't / attempted to gain access to the ground etc...
In contrast to claims of 'ticketless fans'...
'Almost 15 mins into game and theres a lot of fans still trying to make their way in. Several saying layers of security to get in caused delays. The city is full of Morocco fans so this one feels very unlikely to be a lack of tickets sold issue.' - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1601596465708957699 (The Athletic journalist; with video; posted 3.15pm)
'Other fans said traffic to blame, others mentioned the long walkway to stadium and some did mention fans without tickets. I asked a security guard and he said entry has been open since 3pm but fans tried to come too late, adding there are no problems. - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1601601218258014208 (The Athletic journalist; posted 3.34pm)
&
'If you were surprised not to see the stadium full at the kickoff of #MARPOR , it is because many supporters (mostly Moroccans) could not access the Al-Thumama stadium in time. , blocked by several police cordons. For some reason unknown to me, the police ended up leaving only one entrance to the stadium, when a few hours earlier there seemed to be others. Either way, everyone focused on the same entrance.
At first, the police put up a human chain and only let people through with tickets. But as soon as without passing, 2-3 others passed behind him. Result: the police set up a second security cordon, with barriers, police + mounted police. People who had their ticket showed it, but they couldn't move on. There was a bit of tension, we came close to the dangerous movement of the crowd but fortunately, there were no breakages or fights.
The police then pushed the supporters back by recreating another cordon, but lower. And there people were able to pass, bit by bit. People with their precious sesame. In the end, more fear than harm. Fortunately.' - https://twitter.com/derpariser/status/1601601894669225984 (a thread by sports journalist and author; translated)
'The attendance for this match is 44,198
' - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047820
& https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1601618645922168832
^ just the 202 empty seats...
The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400
. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup)
