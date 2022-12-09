Wahl was 48 at the time of his passing.Grant Wahl, an American reporter who was in Qatar reporting on the World Cup for CBS Sports, has died.USA Soccer also released a statement on the tragic news.Wahl was detained at the World Cup in November for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of gay soccer fans and specifically his brother, Eric, who is gay.Eric shared the news of his brothers passing on Instagram. He posted a video, with the caption, Were still trying to find out. He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine. We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House.In the video, Eric shared that he felt his brother was murdered.My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahls brother. I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.Eric Wahls instagram:RIP Grant