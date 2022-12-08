Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 286408 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 01:29:46 pm »
"What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes"

Shame indeed. Probably because the best player in the world plays for another country, Still, he'll be playing on Saturday again she'll see him then
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
  • blazed
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 01:36:06 pm »
Pulling the same shite with Portugal as he did with Utd.. surprise surprise.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:29:46 pm
"What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes"

Shame indeed. Probably because the best player in the world plays for another country, Still, he'll be playing on Saturday again she'll see him then

Hendo right?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,408
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 01:53:39 pm »
Louis van Gaal is really enjoying himself this tournament.

Van Gaal: "Di Maria calling me the worst manager he has ever had? He's one of the few players with this opinion. I'm really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this. Memphis had to deal with it too at Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth."



Video
https://twitter.com/lbertozzi/status/1600840764140843008?s=20&t=C39wC6Re3lJs5hOIImjtsw
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 01:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 01:51:40 pm
Hendo right?

I was going to say big Virg, but Hendo will do too  :) 
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
I really like Van Gaal. He might be an ex Manc manager but anyone who slaps Ryan Giggs across the back of the head gets the thumbs up from me
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm »

'Qatar World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater on migrant worker casualty: Death is a natural part of life, at work or in sleep':-

The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life”.

https://theathletic.com/3982422/2022/12/08/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-death-2


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/VE5RZ


'The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that a man died while performing repairs at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad.

And Al Khater was asked about the casualty by a reporter from the BBC, to which he responded: Were in the middle of a World Cup and were having a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now?

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep.

A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question.'





Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make. They are not even pretending to care - let alone make any significant change. Not a great advert for Qatar.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:13 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:56:55 pm
I really like Van Gaal. He might be an ex Manc manager but anyone who slaps Ryan Giggs across the back of the head gets the thumbs up from me
Username checks out.
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,258
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm »
It's natural to expect people to die doing their job? :o
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:53:39 pm
Louis van Gaal is really enjoying himself this tournament.

Van Gaal: "Di Maria calling me the worst manager he has ever had? He's one of the few players with this opinion. I'm really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this. Memphis had to deal with it too at Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth."
:lmao Van Gaal man can be such a weirdo at times but I love it... Anyone remember the "mince pies" press conference? :lmao

In other news, it looks like Brazil have jinxed themselves by insulting/abusing a cat...A definite no-no in the Middle East for sure. The cat jumped up on the table at the press conference and the Press Officer was petting the thing while Vinicius was laughing his head off. Then all of a sudden, the PO jumps up, grabs the thing by the haunches (skin on the neck and back) and throws it off the table.

Should've just pet the cat or ignored it. No need for this sort of violence.  :P

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/fifa-world-cup/brazil-press-officer-throws-cat-after-it-disrupts-world-cup-news-conference/ar-AA152ONB?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=2946ca527d554dfb89b8c25e6404ebe2#comments
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,367
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 02:03:03 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:29:46 pm
"What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes"

Shame indeed. Probably because the best player in the world plays for another country, Still, he'll be playing on Saturday again she'll see him then

We play on Sunday no?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 02:03:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:39 pm
'Qatar World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater on migrant worker casualty: Death is a natural part of life, at work or in sleep':-

The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

https://theathletic.com/3982422/2022/12/08/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-death-2


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/VE5RZ


'The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that a man died while performing repairs at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad.

And Al Khater was asked about the casualty by a reporter from the BBC, to which he responded: Were in the middle of a World Cup and were having a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now?

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep.

A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question.'


****

Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make. They are not even pretending to care - let alone make any significant change. Not a great advert for Qatar.

Oh man, that's cold.  :no
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 02:04:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:05:58 pm
'I was well looked after at the Qatar World Cup  and that makes me feel deeply uncomfortable' - by Emma Kemp:-

Each time a worker opened a door for me with a subservient smile, I felt a grotesque pang of privilege

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/08/i-was-well-looked-after-at-the-qatar-world-cup-and-that-makes-me-feel-deeply-uncomfortable


Snippets...

'Something I did observe was a general wariness of migrant workers around local police. The police presence in Doha is exhaustive and the pecking order apparent, especially on the roads. One Uber driver taking me to an area near a stadium littered with road blockages was reluctant to venture anywhere near the checkpoints because the police are crazy.

On another occasion, while in transit with a colleague, our driver briefly pulled over to clarify our directions. An officer approached and demanded the drivers licence, which he handed over, before being directed to drop us off and return. It felt tense. I asked in English what was happening; the officer said the driver was not allowed on this part of the road. We requested that the licence be returned and eventually it was. It is difficult not to conclude that there would have been some consequence had two western journalists not been present.'

&

'I also felt incredibly safe. In saying that, I do not have insight into what it is like on the ground as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I do have insight into being a woman, and was advised by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade that if I was sexually assaulted I should not report it to the police  but to the Australian embassy instead  because I could be prosecuted for engaging in what the state deemed to be extramarital sex.'

Back in the 80s I had a client who's husband was out in Qatar working as the manager of a desalination plant but she had returned to the UK.

She'd lived out there for a few years with him but found it exhaustive and after giving birth to her daughter decided to come home.

She said some people would have loved it but to her it was suffocating as they just weren't allowed to do anything for themselves.

She had servants who did everything for them. 

Opening doors, making them drinks, the cooking, washing and ironing, looking after the baby, the gardening and chauffeuring them everywhere.

She couldn't even go into the shops without one of the servants being there to carry the shopping for her.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 02:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 02:00:50 pm
It's natural to expect people to die doing their job? :o

Well when thousands have died just to build a few stadiums for a month long project, then yes, it's totally natural! You get used to it after the first couple of hundred deaths, I hear.

Correct me if I am wrong, but I see nothing on the BBC about most of the stuff covered in here with regard to detentions, scuffles, armband confiscation, rainbow nonsense, terrible replies from Qatari officials, journalists being harassed. What happened there? I thought, like Che Neville, they were out there to report on the real Qatar, not the thinly conjured illusion.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 02:34:56 pm »
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,689
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 02:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:53:39 pm
Louis van Gaal is really enjoying himself this tournament.

Van Gaal: "Di Maria calling me the worst manager he has ever had? He's one of the few players with this opinion. I'm really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this. Memphis had to deal with it too at Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth."



Video
https://twitter.com/lbertozzi/status/1600840764140843008?s=20&t=C39wC6Re3lJs5hOIImjtsw

Looks a bit like Josh Homme these days.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,367
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:56:55 pm
I really like Van Gaal. He might be an ex Manc manager but anyone who slaps Ryan Giggs across the back of the head gets the thumbs up from me

That was fantastic. The look on that scum rat's face when Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal did that was priceless.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 02:48:17 pm »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:03:11 pm
Oh man, that's cold.  :no

more quotes from Yahoo...


'Nasser Al Khater, the Chief Executive of the Doha games, confirmed a worker death without giving specifics, and told Reuters this:

"So, were in the FIFA Masters. Were in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now? I mean, death is a natural part of life, whether its at work, whether its in your sleep. Of course, a worker died. Our condolences go to his family. However, I mean it is strange that this is something you want to focus on as your first question.

Look, workers death has been a big subject during the World Cup. Everything that has been said and everything that has been reflected about workers deaths has been absolutely false. This theme, this negativity around the World Cup has been something that weve been faced with, unfortunately. Were a bit disappointed that the journalists have been exacerbating this false narrative. And honestly, you know, I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why theyve been trying to bang on about the subject for so long.'

^ from https://uk.news.yahoo.com/qatar-probes-death-worker-world-133234003.html

 
"Were a bit disappointed that the journalists have been exacerbating this false narrative. And honestly, you know, I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why theyve been trying to bang on about the subject for so long." - when talking about the death of a migrant worker... to the press.

He seems to think he is the victim in all this.

:wanker



Edit: now with video from The Guardian:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/752yxnP6vzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/752yxnP6vzw</a>


Guardian article on it - 'Qatar World Cup chief says death is a part of life after reported worker death':-

Filipino migrant worker reportedly dies at training site
Qatar officials launch investigation into incident

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/08/qatar-launches-investigation-after-reported-death-of-worker-at-world-cup-site

« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,089
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:13:04 pm
'Cristiano Ronaldo's sister slams Portugal boss after girlfriend Georgina's sarcastic dig' - from yesterday morning...

Elma Aveiro, the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, has hit out at Portugal manager Fernando Santos for dropping her brother for the World Cup clash against Switzerland

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/cristiano-ronaldo-portugal-world-cup-28674239


Georgina  who watched on from the stands  took to Instagram after the match to write:

Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the national anthem all the cameras were on you. What a shame we were not able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes. The crowd didnt stop calling for you and shouting your name.


^ Not much praise for the team or manager there who had just won 6-1. Instead, all about her brother supposedly being disrespected... for being dropped after Ronaldo himself disrespected his coach, and team-mates, through his own actions when being subbed off.

I hope he stays on the bench. Portugal look a better unit without him - the same as other club teams that Ronaldo has been at over the past few years.


Good to see that his entourage continues to feed into his massive ego. Talk about a tone-deaf statement.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:50:04 pm


 
"Were a bit disappointed that the journalists have been exacerbating this false narrative. And honestly, you know, I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why theyve been trying to bang on about the subject for so long." - when talking about the death of a migrant worker to the press.

:wanker

'bang on about it'

all i know is that if one person died on the site i currently work, essentially the whole project would stop for however long it took to investigate etc etc.  and this is on a project that is overspent and overdue and is higher priority than a shitty football stadium
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,341
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:39 pm
'Qatar World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater on migrant worker casualty: Death is a natural part of life, at work or in sleep':-

The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life”.

https://theathletic.com/3982422/2022/12/08/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-death-2


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/VE5RZ


'The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that a man died while performing repairs at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad.

And Al Khater was asked about the casualty by a reporter from the BBC, to which he responded: Were in the middle of a World Cup and were having a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now?

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep.

A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question.'





Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make. They are not even pretending to care - let alone make any significant change. Not a great advert for Qatar.



He's not John Donne is he?

https://www.yourdailypoem.com/listpoem.jsp?poem_id=2118
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 04:01:08 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:39 pm
'Qatar World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater on migrant worker casualty: Death is a natural part of life, at work or in sleep':-

The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

https://theathletic.com/3982422/2022/12/08/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-death-2


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/VE5RZ


'The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that a man died while performing repairs at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad.

And Al Khater was asked about the casualty by a reporter from the BBC, to which he responded: Were in the middle of a World Cup and were having a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now?

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep.

A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question.'





Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make. They are not even pretending to care - let alone make any significant change. Not a great advert for Qatar.
Now theyve had their World Cup they are really showing their true colours.
Absolutely sickening.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm »

Yet more videos emerging of fans without tickets being let in to grounds to site in the masses of empty seats (which has in turn resulted in fans turning up outside grounds expecting to be let in at some point...


There is no ticket, we all go without a ticket" Qatar and FIFA could not allow images of empty seats to be seen on television. So they started allowing fans without a ticket into the stadiums. This could cause avalanches to form in front of the police.' (translated)

https://twitter.com/LaMediaInglesa/status/1600882293085962242 (with 34 second video - in Spanish; though clearly showing the fan stating he has no ticket being told 'no problem' by Qatar security... and is then let into the ground)


Edit: there is a full 26 minute video on this and other similar instances, here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLF4_a__Diw (mainly in Spanish)

« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:09 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 02:00:50 pm
It's natural to expect people to die doing their job? :o

Seems that way,probably why he's so broken up about it.

Logged

Online John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,342
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 05:32:53 pm »
Is anyone aware of a campaign against Saudi Arabia being awarded the 2030 WC. A quick google didn't reveal one.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:01:08 pm
Now theyve had their World Cup they are really showing their true colours.
Absolutely sickening.

That World Cup chief executive Al Khater seems such a nasty piece of work,hope this latest WC victim's grieving family isn't exposed to hearing him spouting this shit about their lost loved one.
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 07:31:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:39 pm
'Qatar World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater on migrant worker casualty: Death is a natural part of life, at work or in sleep':-

The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

https://theathletic.com/3982422/2022/12/08/qatar-world-cup-migrant-worker-death-2


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/VE5RZ


'The 2022 Qatar World Cups chief executive Nasser Al Khater responded to a question about a recent migrant worker casualty by telling reporters that death is a natural part of life.

The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that a man died while performing repairs at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad.

And Al Khater was asked about the casualty by a reporter from the BBC, to which he responded: Were in the middle of a World Cup and were having a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now?

Death is a natural part of life, whether it is at work, whether it is in your sleep, whether you have been executed for holding the hand of a same-sex loved one, whether you have been summoned to the embassy for a quick chat and don't manage to make it out the exit in one piece - seriously, come on, what is the problem?

A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question, why not ask me for an opinion on whether he who fannies about and dives around is a despicable crying fanny, do I like Fangtastics or Jelly Babies, or what is my favourite blade to use?'



Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 