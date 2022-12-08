'I was well looked after at the Qatar World Cup  and that makes me feel deeply uncomfortable' - by Emma Kemp:-



Each time a worker opened a door for me with a subservient smile, I felt a grotesque pang of privilege



'Something I did observe was a general wariness of migrant workers around local police. The police presence in Doha is exhaustive and the pecking order apparent, especially on the roads. One Uber driver taking me to an area near a stadium littered with road blockages was reluctant to venture anywhere near the checkpoints because the police are crazy.



On another occasion, while in transit with a colleague, our driver briefly pulled over to clarify our directions. An officer approached and demanded the drivers licence, which he handed over, before being directed to drop us off and return. It felt tense. I asked in English what was happening; the officer said the driver was not allowed on this part of the road. We requested that the licence be returned and eventually it was. It is difficult not to conclude that there would have been some consequence had two western journalists not been present.'



'I also felt incredibly safe. In saying that, I do not have insight into what it is like on the ground as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I do have insight into being a woman, and was advised by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade that if I was sexually assaulted I should not report it to the police  but to the Australian embassy instead  because I could be prosecuted for engaging in what the state deemed to be extramarital sex.'



Back in the 80s I had a client who's husband was out in Qatar working as the manager of a desalination plant but she had returned to the UK.She'd lived out there for a few years with him but found it exhaustive and after giving birth to her daughter decided to come home.She said some people would have loved it but to her it was suffocating as they just weren't allowed to do anything for themselves.She had servants who did everything for them.Opening doors, making them drinks, the cooking, washing and ironing, looking after the baby, the gardening and chauffeuring them everywhere.She couldn't even go into the shops without one of the servants being there to carry the shopping for her.