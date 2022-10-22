Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:23:16 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:13:40 pm
It's for their own safety though that people are saying don't go. Its far too easy to fall foul of their vile laws. I kiss my wife in public all the time without thinking, imagine not being able to kiss your wife/husband as if you do, you can end up in a Qatari prison? Is it really worth the risk?

The blame is 100% on FIFA for giving the world cup to them.
My stance is more in line with have the courage of your convictions and stay away. As in don't dignify it with your presence. Although others might see it differently and see actually going as having the courage of their convictions by attending even in the face of clear and abhorrent prejudice. It's a personal call really. Me? I'd not dignify it (in my mind) by attending and spending a penny of my money on the horror show.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:26:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:03:14 am

Many of the shills, bots, and AI on social media employed by Qatar for this World Cup... have been utterly underwhelming and very easy to overcome and defeat - even on the likes of reddit where many people like to be 'contrarian'. Qatar really should be asking for their money back or employing far better PR (or y'know... treat migrant workers a LOT better - to the point of decent accommodation, wages, limits on hours, safety, rights, and also respect).
Agree here totally  like the PR washing thats been going on from the likes of Beckham, Thwani, Infantino  Che Nev etc has been so pathetic and see through you wonder why they bothered.

The Quataris it seems want an event like the WC to somehow showcase how modern, tolerant and powerful they are in the Middle East . When all that comes across is that they are not a modern nor tolerant society and a weak one having to put on all this all this facade.
If they paid the migrant workers rather than paying the shills then they could start to earn the respect as a nation they crave. At that point  then I could start to listen to the culture arguments, not that I agree but I could possibly try to comprehend.
They seem to have an endless pit of money so why in the hell dont they just pony up a fair wage and living conditions for the workers they depend on, that will improve your image around the globe.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:29:17 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:09:23 pm


They've twisted and turned and lied this shower, they were never going to allow the rainbows, but they knew by saying they were OK, they could get the WC to start and then, when its too late, they say "nah, not allowing that and try stopping us".


The spokesman for the World Cup said on Piers Moron uncut that they largely don't have an issue with this but its more to the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture, he said the issue is the armbands etc.. were coming out for the World Cup only, then things were going back to normal.

And is he wrong? No.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:13:40 pm
It's for their own safety though that people are saying don't go. Its far too easy to fall foul of their vile laws. I kiss my wife in public all the time without thinking, imagine not being able to kiss your wife/husband as if you do, you can end up in a Qatari prison? Is it really worth the risk?

The blame is 100% on FIFA for giving the world cup to them.

Tbf, even in the most democratic counties, gay couples rarely kiss in public.

Not to mention countries that are not fully democratic, like Eastern and Southern Europe, most likely you will get beaten up to death there, or the society will totally turn their back on you.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:46:08 pm
And how many premier league players are comfortable to come out as gay, none.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:59:14 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:29:17 pm
The spokesman for the World Cup said on Piers Moron uncut that they largely don't have an issue with this but its more to the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture, he said the issue is the armbands etc.. were coming out for the World Cup only, then things were going back to normal.

And is he wrong? No.

Is he wrong? Yes, actually... he is wrong. Very wrong.

The One-Love armband was worn in the 2020 Euros - www.knvb.com/news/extra/diversity/1225/onelove-football-brings-people-together-not-apart





'Football unites and connects people all over the world. Differences don't matter because all players and football fans have at least one thing in common: their love for the game. With the OneLove campaign, we  the Oranje national team, the KNVB and other parties in football  are propagating that we want to unite and connect instead of exclude and discriminate.

The players of the Netherlands mens and womens national teams have embraced the OneLove campaign and all captains in professional soccer will wear the OneLove armband during this year's Coming Out Weekend to propagate that everyone in football should be able to be themselves. OneLove started in September 2020 with an open letter signed by sixty parties from professional and amateur football.

In addition, the captain of the Netherlands team, Georginio Wijnaldum, will wear a special OneLove armband at the upcoming Round of 16 match in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The Oranje will play their first match of the knockout phase this coming Sunday.

Wijnaldum: "By wearing this armband we want to emphasize that we stand for inclusiveness and connection. We are against any form of exclusion and discrimination. We hope to support everyone who feels discriminated against across the world".

'Our football belongs to everyone'

The OneLove campaign is one of the 20 elements of a wider action plan designed to combat discrimination in football. The plan is a joint initiative from the central Dutch government, the KNVB, the Netherlands top-flight Eredivisie competition, the second division Keuken Kampioen Divisie and the top-flight womens Pure Energie Eredivisie Vrouwen competition. It has four complementary pillars: awareness, signaling, sanctioning and cooperation.

Other key elements of the action plan are the establishment of the Mijnals Committee (which includes national television talk show host Humberto Tan and former Netherlands football star Ruud Gullit) and DiscriminatieMelder, a hotline app designed to enable speedy and easy reporting of discrimination incidents in professional and amateur football.'


« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:57 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:03:08 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:59:14 pm
Is he wrong? Yes, actually... he is wrong. Very wrong.

The One-Love armband was worn in the 2020 Euros - www.knvb.com/news/extra/diversity/1225/onelove-football-brings-people-together-not-apart


[img widt=800 height=518]https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/Y6FJ44WXMQI6XDEHVVXSPEMMPA.jpg[/img]


'Football unites and connects people all over the world. Differences don't matter because all players and football fans have at least one thing in common: their love for the game. With the OneLove campaign, we  the Oranje national team, the KNVB and other parties in football  are propagating that we want to unite and connect instead of exclude and discriminate.

The players of the Netherlands mens and womens national teams have embraced the OneLove campaign and all captains in professional soccer will wear the OneLove armband during this year's Coming Out Weekend to propagate that everyone in football should be able to be themselves. OneLove started in September 2020 with an open letter signed by sixty parties from professional and amateur football.

In addition, the captain of the Netherlands team, Georginio Wijnaldum, will wear a special OneLove armband at the upcoming Round of 16 match in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The Oranje will play their first match of the knockout phase this coming Sunday.

Wijnaldum: "By wearing this armband we want to emphasize that we stand for inclusiveness and connection. We are against any form of exclusion and discrimination. We hope to support everyone who feels discriminated against across the world".

'Our football belongs to everyone'

The OneLove campaign is one of the 20 elements of a wider action plan designed to combat discrimination in football. The plan is a joint initiative from the central Dutch government, the KNVB, the Netherlands top-flight Eredivisie competition, the second division Keuken Kampioen Divisie and the top-flight womens Pure Energie Eredivisie Vrouwen competition. It has four complementary pillars: awareness, signaling, sanctioning and cooperation.

Other key elements of the action plan are the establishment of the Mijnals Committee (which includes national television talk show host Humberto Tan and former Netherlands football star Ruud Gullit) and DiscriminatieMelder, a hotline app designed to enable speedy and easy reporting of discrimination incidents in professional and amateur football.'

Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:06:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:46:08 pm
And how many premier league players are comfortable to come out as gay, none.

Its awful that some people in this country are so bigotted that people cannot be themselves.  Its none of anyones business who they love.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:09:50 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:43:02 pm
Tbf, even in the most democratic counties, gay couples rarely kiss in public.

Not to mention countries that are not fully democratic, like Eastern and Southern Europe, most likely you will get beaten up to death there, or the society will totally turn their back on you.

Sorry...which Eastern and Southern European countries would you most likely get beaten to death for being gay in?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:24:34 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Worn by one team 2 years ago, is there a plan to continue to wear the armband every international game going forward or was it just for this tournament? And no I am not asking that as a trick question, I genuinely dont know, but if it was just for this tournament then I'm sorry, but I still make him right.

You answered that yourself, mate. It was worn in another tournament completely different to this 2022 World Cup (the 2020 Euros) - and the article details with its origins.

It was also worn in the UEFA Nations League competition too (www.goal.com/en-gb/news/euro-2024-england-to-face-italy-and-ukraine-in-qualification-as-scotland-draw-spain-and-norway/blt3b7d341b8b132ee9)

It would have also been worn in this 2022 World Cup tournament as well - we all know why it wasn't.

Will the one-love armband be worn in the 2024 Euro Championship qualifying matches? As it stands... yes, it will.


So yeah, the spokesman for the Qatar World Cup is completely wrong when he claims 'the fact it is being done as a protest against their religion and culture' - as that clearly was not the case.
