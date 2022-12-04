Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 277029 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 12:21:41 pm

Neville's Dad also played a big part in destroying Bury Football Club as well as being a deviant.


I looked him up on Wiki. I don't know the whole story but it looks like Gary might be managing his legacy.


Neville was a director of club Bury of the English Football League. He was the spearhead and vice-chairman of the "Save our Shakers" appeal which was a bid to give financial assistance to the struggling football club after it had gone into administration.
The campaign was "brilliantly orchestrated" by Neville and he was praised for tirelessly organising supporters groups, giving media interviews and working closely with the administrators to arrange a deal to secure the club's safety.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm »

France v Poland attendance...









'The attendance for this match is 40,989' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047674 & https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1599445497244155912
 
::) :-X :lmao :mooncat

The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium


Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm »
How bad is the traffic there?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 05:44:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm
How bad is the traffic there?

Manchester City bad, mate ;)
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm

I looked him up on Wiki. I don't know the whole story but it looks like Gary might be managing his legacy.


Neville was a director of club Bury of the English Football League. He was the spearhead and vice-chairman of the "Save our Shakers" appeal which was a bid to give financial assistance to the struggling football club after it had gone into administration.
The campaign was "brilliantly orchestrated" by Neville and he was praised for tirelessly organising supporters groups, giving media interviews and working closely with the administrators to arrange a deal to secure the club's safety.

Never mind that. Tell us about the deviancy.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm »

Some things never change - even during the World Cup...


'Arab Fans Confront Israeli Reporters Covering World Cup in Qatar':-

When Qatar granted access to Israeli soccer fans and media despite an absence of diplomatic ties, some saw it as another sign of warming ties with the Arab world. Instead, some of the Israelis got a chilly reception.

www.nytimes.com/2022/12/04/world/middleeast/qatar-israel-world-cup-arab-palestinian.html


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/F046g
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 06:36:29 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:03:52 am
Such a transparent disgrace at this point. Of course, he's trying to talk his way out of it as always, but it's obvious to anyone with a brain - he's basically taken the money and is promoting Qatar. In any sane world, the public would just demand he be removed from/demoted at Sky, but you know he'll be back front and centre and having his words (mostly bullshit these days) treated like they're ancient scriptures of wisdom.

It also makes sense now that he never says a bad word about Man City or their owners and actually promotes that as an ownership model. I expect, like the fat, cackling prick Micah Richards, that he's on the take from Abu Dhabi too. I used to despise Gary Neville for football reasons (and he's always been very hatable in that sense as well of course), but now, like a lot of the way football has gone, it's even more insidious and rigged and morally bankrupt than you thought.
He should have been sacked by Sly Sports after inciting a riot live on air. He's an absolute embarrassment. Pretends to be some kind of socialist and defender of social justice yet has his tongue wedged in Qatari butt. An odious little 'man'.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:36:29 pm
has his tongue wedged in Qatari butt. An odious little 'man'.

I hope for his sake he's in this hospitality section whilst this goes on.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:31:44 am
Why does my dislike for my own country intensify when the national team progresses in major tournaments and I catch sight of the tabloid front pages




Well, I don't mean hate everthing in the country, just the bits that are visible to me at that moment, that's usually the prospective Sir Harry Kane with the sound of Engerlaaand fans in the background and Piers Moron as cheerleader, there are obviously fantastic things about the majority of this country, starting with the tolerance of the majority of people.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 06:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:36:29 pm
Pretends to be some kind of socialist and defender of social justice yet has his tongue wedged in Qatari butt. An odious little 'man'.

Any chance of a Human Centipede scenario happening?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 06:56:40 pm »
England v Senegal








^ 'There are sections of empty seats all around the Al Bayt Stadium for England v Senegal. This match is sold out but locals are not attending, probably because it is the most difficult stadium to reach. If England win they play quarter and possibly semi finals here #Qatar2022' - https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1599479803945504768 (The Times)











^ 'At kick off of #ENG v #SEN' - https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1599479159784640512 (The Independent)











'The attendance for this match is 65,985' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047676 & https://twitter.com/AlArab_Qatar/status/1599505097394098177

::) :mooncat :lmao :shite:

The new capacity for the Al Bayt Stadium is 68,895. (It was 60,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 pm »
75,000 there mate. Including the over packed VIP areas.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm »
Empty seats an a World Cup knock-out game involving England. Thought I'd never see that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 07:37:02 pm »
One positive of this world cup - we haven't had to put up with c*nts at Anfield singing "Feed The Scousers"
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:37:02 pm
One positive of this world cup - we haven't had to put up with c*nts at Anfield singing "Feed The Scousers"

Don't fret, Leicester and Man City fans will belt it out either side of xmas.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 08:04:24 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm
Don't fret, Leicester and Man City fans will belt it out either side of xmas.

Expect nothing less from those two sets of inbred c*nts.

Those in the Anny and Main should take tins of beans for the foodbanks and gently throw them to the Leicester fans during the game  ;)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:04:24 pm
Expect nothing less from those two sets of inbred c*nts.

Those in the Anny and Main should take tins of beans for the foodbanks and gently throw them to the Leicester fans during the game  ;)
Heat them first so they have a decent meal before they fuck off back to the Midlands, then they can legitimately be mocked for being "has-beans." <--- thankyouverymuch :wave
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm
Never mind that. Tell us about the deviancy.
;D

Gary is a horrible hypocrite and Phil comes across as very entitled.  Both have an amazing lack of self awareness.

Neville Neville is guilty of rearing those two but he was found innocent of the deviancy (sexual assault).
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm »
That's because of the deviants.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uaqGcWU7IzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uaqGcWU7IzU</a>
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 12:45:30 am »
Hendo and Jude on Qatar's list?  :D



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 01:23:15 am »

^ think Mbappe and Giroud may on that list too, mate...



Definitely these kind of vibes - https://v.redd.it/6x4o0l7lzqx91 ;D

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

