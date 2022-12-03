Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 273844 times)

Online oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm »
Day 13: The last two Group Stage matches of the World Cup...


Serbia v Switzerland
















Many posts online with FIFA / Qatar not allowing Kosovo / Albanian flags etc inside the ground tonight's match. As fans there who have had flags confiscated point out... there is no problem with 'Free Palestine' flags at many matches inside stadiums at this World Cup. And that FIFA are picking and choosing their politics / 'keep politics out of football'.






'The attendance for this match is 41,378' - https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1598780211658690560

^ that is nothing short of fraudulently reporting the attendance for this match.  :lmao ::) :lmao ::) :lmao ::)

I've not seen so many empty blue seats since Everton's last home game.

The new capacity for Stadium 974 is 44,089. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/stadium-974





Brazil v Cameroon













Empty seats around the ground & in VIP areas - https://twitter.com/dikouv/status/1598762419752402946 & https://twitter.com/Pedro1Reinoso/status/1598761560930910208

& 2nd half - https://twitter.com/livo1702/status/1598771083775119360 & https://twitter.com/goals_rush/status/1598773656771039232






'The attendance for this match is 85,986' - https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1598779645175992330

:lmao ::) :lmao ::)

The new capacity for Lusail Stadium is 88,966. (it was 80,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/lusail-stadium




FiFA's match attendances for this World Cup, so far...



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm »
The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 07:52:12 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm
The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.

Amazing mate.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm

The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.

Superb, Mike.  :thumbup :wellin
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm
The 'Bigger Picture'

It's a 'Great World Cup' I hear people say.
Last minute drama, a 100 minutes of play.
Shock after shock, underdogs are through.
Pundits raving about the World Cup 2022.

But let's not forget the bigger picture here.
A Qatar backdrop of discrimination and fear.
A state in fear of every Rainbow they find.
So no game of football will change my mind.

What occurs on the pitch, takes a back seat.
The glory of victory or the despair of defeat.
Group stages, last 16, it means nothing to me.
As the Qatari 'bigger picture' is all I can see.

Yep. Which is why in the midst of a couple of what would usually be exciting WC games Ive had zero objections to the missus insisting strictly is on instead. It has its flaws but, to my knowledge, Anton Du Beke hasnt led an authoritarian discriminatory regime thats taken sportswahsing to new extremes
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 08:10:01 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm
Imagine being afraid of what children might read...  ::)

Well one of us bastards has too  ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm »
I can't wait for this shitshow to be over.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
I can't wait for this shitshow to be over.

Same here not long now mate about 2 weeks.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm »
A shocking article in the Guardian.

Fan culture is changing: England cheered by diverse crowds in Qatar by Sean Ingle
 
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/safe-and-welcoming-england-fan-culture-diversifying-in-qatar

Quote
It was 16-year-old Mohamed Suleiman from Bolton who said it best, as he gazed at a vast panorama of England supporters around him in Doha  and saw so many faces looking like his own. I think English fan culture is changing, he said. Its becoming more diverse. More welcoming. And you can definitely see it in Qatar.

Mohameds father, Abdul, explained that he had always dreamed of taking his son to a World Cup. Now they were here in England shirts for what they both called a trip of a lifetime. Over the weekend England and Wales fans were fighting in Spain, added Abdul. But there are no issues here. Perhaps the lack of alcohol has something to do with it, but it feels safe and welcoming.

These were not isolated voices. On the metro Tarique Ghaffur, a former assistant commissioner with the Met, stressed how much English fan culture has improved since he was policing the terraces in the 70s. His son, FG, a prominent YouTuber who has worked with Manchester City, made it clear that he had never faced an issue in the game because of the colour of his skin. Football is a global sport, he said. And a fantastic leveller.

Of course the majority of England supporters in Qatar still conform to the traditional stereotype. But it is all a far cry from the last time the national team played in an away tournament, at the 2019 Nations League in Portugal. Thousands of fans caused general mayhem in Porto and sang songs about Tommy Robinson, the IRA and German bombers. Two England fans were also arrested after being baton-charged by police after hurling bottles at local supporters and police in a packed fan zone.

So what is going on? Several fans the Guardian spoke to suggested that because Qatar is a Muslim country and it is harder to find alcohol, they felt safer travelling out to support England. They knew they would not be drenched by a beer shower and the risk of antisocial behaviour would be lower.

Several second-generation British Indians and Pakistanis also said they had family in the region, and so felt comfortable coming out. There are also many guest workers, particularly from India, who have adopted England as their favourite national team. And not always for football reasons either. As Nasisasa, from Thailand, put it to the Guardian: I support England because they are a good team  and their players are handsome.

Another factor, according to the academic Jamie Cleland, is that many younger white England fans have not travelled to Qatar because it is so expensive  which has broadened the fanbase. With the World Cup occurring mid-season, close to Christmas, and in a cost of living crisis, it is no surprise to see so many traditional fans stay behind in the UK, he says.

The second academic Geoff Pearson agrees. One way to look at a football teams support is to consider in terms of different subcultures that basically attend matches for different reasons, he explains. A lot of the work that Ive done has been about a subculture of English fans I call the carnivore fan. They essentially travel and their primary focus is around the match, not the match itself.

Pearson, whose book An Ethnography of English Football Fans: Cans, Cops and Carnivals, is the definitive work on the subject, adds: Their behaviour is based around transgression, intoxication, chanting and creating atmosphere. And when it comes to the English national team that subculture is predominantly male and predominantly white. Not exclusively male and not exclusively white. But its very much laddish behaviour.

What does that mean? According to Pearson it is beer in the air, standing on tables, chanting, hanging flags up, that kind of thing. Its not violence. And its not necessarily racist either. But its predominantly white, male and laddish.

However that subculture of England fans hasnt really travelled to Qatar in sufficient numbers. Whereas normally for tournaments, or big matches particularly in Europe, that subculture will dominate. And of course, that subculture will travel even if they dont have tickets, because actually attending the matches isnt primarily why theyre there.

However Pearson cautions that we may not see such diversity among their fanbase when England travel to Germany for the 2024 European Championships.

I think the fact that its easy to get tickets in Qatar has made a big difference as well in terms of a more diverse fanbase, he adds. To a certain extent, its a bit of a closed shop for tournaments in Europe, in particular, because demand outstrips supply so greatly. If England qualifies for the Euros in two years time it will be very very different indeed.

Wonder if Sean had a chance to speak to any LGBTQ or female fans to see if they also felt safe traveling to Qatar. Imagine writing an article purporting to speak about fans, and only referencing one woman, who is from Thailand and also going on about how the players are handsome.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
I can't wait for this shitshow to be over.

Same. I know it's hard to divorce the sport from the politics, but I much prefer just seeing results being posted rather than people gushing over how great certain games are. It's all steeped in blood, no matter how good or bad the matches are.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
A shocking article in the Guardian.

Fan culture is changing: England cheered by diverse crowds in Qatar by Sean Ingle
 
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/safe-and-welcoming-england-fan-culture-diversifying-in-qatar

Wonder if Sean had a chance to speak to any LGBTQ or female fans to see if they also felt safe traveling to Qatar. Imagine writing an article purporting to speak about fans, and only referencing one woman, who is from Thailand and also going on about how the players are handsome.

The fact that the ex Met police officers son works for Man City lets you know that this is another pisspot of sportswashing.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote
Speaking of extremely welcome dispatches from Qatar, thank you to Dan who sent in a bit of gossip doing the rounds in Doha.

According to Qataris, there is a perfectly good explanation for the empty seats at the World Cup: their hated neighbours Bahrain bought up 300,000 tickets just so the stadiums would look empty, embarrassing the hosts!

Seen this on Upshot, a sports gossip email which is mostly amusing.

Only problem with this rumour is the official attendance announcements
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 01:57:03 am »
I miss football in the summer but I'm quite enjoying this winter break
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 03:22:13 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm
'Qatar looking to use World Cup as springboard for 2036 Olympics bid':-

Country believes it has shown it can stage biggest sporting event
Joint bid with Saudi Arabia also believed to be possible

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/qatar-looking-to-use-world-cup-as-springboard-for-2036-olympics-bid


'Next stop: the 2036 Olympics. Qatar believes the World Cup has gone so well that it can be a springboard to hosting the biggest sporting event of all. The Guardian understands the country is ready to flex its muscles again and bid to stage the Games in the autumn of 2036, despite having failed three times in the past.

Those earlier bids fell short due in part to scepticism from within the International Olympic Committee that such a small country had the infrastructure to stage an event that attracts 10,500 athletes across 32 sports, along with millions of spectators. However there is growing optimism in Doha that this World Cup offers proof to the IOC that Qatar can deliver an Olympics-style concept, with multiple venues in one major city.'




While it would require smaller venues than football, they would still need to almost build an entire new set of them for an olympics bid, ideal opportunity for the IOC to take the high road and dismiss any bid on the grounds they didn't want to be responsible for the same level of death toll as fifa.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 12:39:53 pm »

'Was Aspire project a vehicle to deliver votes to Qatars World Cup bid?':-

Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/03/was-aspire-project-a-vehicle-to-deliver-votes-to-qatars-world-cup-bid


'Across a 12-year process that has generated so many inane slogans  so much love, so much tolerance  Football Dreams is probably the grand-daddy of them all. This was the name given to the outreach element of Qatars Aspire Academy during the early days of the baroque procurement process for this World Cup.

It [Aspire] is mentioned in the Garcia report into Fifa corruption but was then largely lost in the fug. What Garcia did not know, as his report predated the key arrests and bans, is that all five of those Fifa exco members, the Football Dreams converts, have turned out to be demonstrably tainted by corruption. This fact has never really been adequately reverse-engineered into the Football Dreams puzzle. Exhuming its details now, this is what it looks like.

Worawi Makudi was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars Football dreams programme came to his home nation Thailand. He voted in the Qatar World Cup bid. He was banned and fined in 2016 for forgery and falsification but the ban was overturned by Cas after the Thais criminal conviction was quashed.

Rafael Salguero was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars football dreams programme came to his home nation Guatemala. He voted on the Qatar World Cup bid. He pleaded guilty in October 2016 to criminal conspiracy to commit bank fraud and launder money.

Amos Adamu was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars Football Dream project came to his home nation Nigeria. Adamu did not even get to the start line in Zurich. He was suspended from the vote after apparently agreeing to take a bribe in a newspaper sting.

Issa Hayatou was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars Football Dreams project came to his home nation Cameroon. He voted on the Qatar World Cup bid. Hayatou has been accused of, and firmly denied, allegations of corruption relating to the activities of Mohammed bin Hammam at Fifa.

Most startling of all, Fifa exco member Nicolás Leoz of Paraguay, who was instrumental in shepherding the South American bloc to vote for Qatar, has since been accused of taking bribes and assorted other nefarious practices, blame-loaded into the grave by his former colleagues. A Qatar Football Dreams project opened in Leozs home country shortly before the vote.




^ The Aspire Dome and surrounding training fields in Doha.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:22:13 am
While it would require smaller venues than football, they would still need to almost build an entire new set of them for an olympics bid, ideal opportunity for the IOC to take the high road and dismiss any bid on the grounds they didn't want to be responsible for the same level of death toll as fifa.

Furthermore, as the Olympics in Athens, Montreal and Rio and the WC in Brazil have demonstrated, these events need to have sustainable, long-term use for venues. Given the costs and logistics required, they should not be the equivalent of a pop-up kiosk that only appears in the run-up to Christmas
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 01:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
A shocking article in the Guardian.

Fan culture is changing: England cheered by diverse crowds in Qatar by Sean Ingle
 
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/safe-and-welcoming-england-fan-culture-diversifying-in-qatar

Wonder if Sean had a chance to speak to any LGBTQ or female fans to see if they also felt safe traveling to Qatar. Imagine writing an article purporting to speak about fans, and only referencing one woman, who is from Thailand and also going on about how the players are handsome.

Sean was too busy counting his money to ask those questions.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 01:33:21 pm »
"Keep politics [we don't like] out of football."  ::)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
Seen this on Upshot, a sports gossip email which is mostly amusing.

Only problem with this rumour is the official attendance announcements
Makes you wonder if Man Utd are buying up thousands of seats at the Emptyhad.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 03:05:01 pm »
.
Day 14 - The Last 16 : 1st match of the Knockout Stages of the World Cup...


Netherlands v USA















a 15 second video of the flashing lights show & overly loud stadium music just before kick off (WTF?!  ::)): https://twitter.com/EmperorMthaezar/status/1599061995554152448


'Timid cry of Americans in the distance, mute Dutch. That's how it was practically the whole first half here at Khalifa Stadium: silence Nothing in this atmosphere makes it seem like a football match qualifying for a place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.' - https://twitter.com/maurocezar/status/1599070123889135617 (with video; South American journalist)





'The attendance for this match is 44,846' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047610 & https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1599080804415672320

::)  :lmao

The new capacity for the Khalifa Intl Stadium is 45,857. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/khalifa-international-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 04:57:52 pm »
Jason, just figured out why so many empty seats v the announced attendance.

The empty seats are those who left to go get a beer at the fan park a couple miles away.  ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm »

^ ;D



'Serbia fans showed fascist slogans and sang kill Albanians at World Cup game':-

Hat associated with war atrocities seen at Switzerland match
Fan tells Observer he was set upon by Serbia supporters

Serbia supporters displayed fascist slogans and aimed racist chants towards ethnic Albanians during their sides match against Switzerland on Friday night, according to an eyewitness account given to the Observer.

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/03/serbia-fans-showed-fascist-slogans-sang-kill-albanians-world-cup-switzerland-qatar-2022


'The scenes at Stadium 974 in Doha, where Switzerland won 3-2 to secure a last-16 place in a match that spilled over during the second half, raise questions about Fifas stewarding and in particular its apparent tolerance of offensive insignia. Hasan Rrahmani arrived at the match wearing an Albanian flag around his neck but says he had it confiscated at the entrance while derogatory nationalist symbols were allowed through. He says he was shown a WhatsApp message that Fifa had sent to security staff containing pictures of items, pictures and phrases that were not allowed.

I was completely dumbfounded to see the number of fascist slogans, T-shirts and flags, Rrahmani said. He has shown the Observer photographic evidence of a supporter wearing a green hat closely associated with atrocities committed in the Kosovan and Bosnian wars, and says the man was part of a group in the same attire. Among other items of clothing worn freely around the stadium, he says, were T-shirts reading From Serbia to Tokyo, a nationalist slogan employed by Serbian football fans invoked during the wars of the 90s. Rrahmani says police were not interested in complaints relating to the items, or to three-fingered gestures considered offensive in many contexts.'

&

'Serbia are already under investigation by Fifa for displaying a flag showing Kosovo as part of their territory, along with the words We do not surrender, in their dressing room before facing Brazil last week. Rrahmani says similar flags were visible inside the ground.

Fifas inconsistency shocks me, he says. How on earth, in 2022, can you allow fans in a World Cup stadium to shout about killing another nation? I came away feeling marginalised and not welcomed by Fifa.'


Love is not allowed at the Qatar World Cup - though it seems hate is okay.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
The tough Serbs and their neanderthal politics.

Just a pity they are mentally feeble chokers. They epitomise weakness
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm »

'Gary Neville attacks the English media's 'mass negativity' about World Cup hosts Qatar in monologue on state broadcaster BeIN Sports - who are paying him to be a pundit - as he claims Qataris have 'pushed back' against western critics':-

Gary Neville made a two-and-a-half minute monologue attacking English media
He told beIN Sports there was 'mass negativity' around Qatar hosting the event
The World Cup diatribe was geoblocked in the UK by Qatari's state broadcaster

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11498275/Gary-Neville-launches-monologue-English-medias-mass-negativity-Qatar-BeIN-Sports.html


'Gary Neville has launched a two-and-a-half minute monologue attacking English media's 'mass negativity' on Qatar - while working for their state broadcaster beIN Sports.

The 47-year-old former Manchester United defender tore into the way Britain has portrayed Qatar over its human rights record - but his lecture was geoblocked in the UK.

BeIN Sports are paying Neville to be a World Cup pundit during the tournament in a figure the Daily Mail previously reported to be in the region of six figures.'


^ Earlier in the tournament he noticeably only criticised FIFA - and not Qatar - when working for BeIn Sports. And he is now criticising 'Western critics' of Qatar on it too.

:lmao ::)


That is not going to Qatar and 'highlighting the issues and challenges of these countries - and speaking up about them' - as claimed on his embarrassing HIGNFY appearance prior to the World Cup:-

https://twitter.com/ConnorAndrewsTS/status/1588645267427176449

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:49:21 pm
'Gary Neville attacks the English media's 'mass negativity' about World Cup hosts Qatar in monologue on state broadcaster BeIN Sports - who are paying him to be a pundit - as he claims Qataris have 'pushed back' against western critics':-

Gary Neville made a two-and-a-half minute monologue attacking English media
He told beIN Sports there was 'mass negativity' around Qatar hosting the event
The World Cup diatribe was geoblocked in the UK by Qatari's state broadcaster

www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11498275/Gary-Neville-launches-monologue-English-medias-mass-negativity-Qatar-BeIN-Sports.html


'Gary Neville has launched a two-and-a-half minute monologue attacking English media's 'mass negativity' on Qatar - while working for their state broadcaster beIN Sports.

The 47-year-old former Manchester United defender tore into the way Britain has portrayed Qatar over its human rights record - but his lecture was geoblocked in the UK.

BeIN Sports are paying Neville to be a World Cup pundit during the tournament in a figure the Daily Mail previously reported to be in the region of six figures.'


^ Earlier in the tournament he noticeably only criticised FIFA - and not Qatar - when working for BeIn Sports. And he is now criticising 'Western critics' of Qatar on it too.

:lmao ::)


That is not 'highlighting the issues and challenges of these countries - and speaking up about them' - as claimed on his embarrassing HIGNFY appearance prior to the World Cup:-

https://twitter.com/ConnorAndrewsTS/status/1588645267427176449


The real Neville shows his fucking face, fucking rat
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm »
what do you think the odds are that he gets challenged on this bullshit when he gets back to England?

yeah, me too ...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 06:29:04 pm »
Taking photos because they disapproved of her outfit  :-X 

Yeah, they really look like they disapprove ;D



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 06:29:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:24:59 pm
what do you think the odds are that he gets challenged on this bullshit when he gets back to England?

yeah, me too ...

Depends on if he goes on HIGNFY again..
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5588 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 06:24:18 pm
The real Neville shows his fucking face, fucking rat

Working hard for his money,got to say for Neville once you buy him he stays bought.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5589 on: Today at 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 06:29:04 pm
Taking photos because they disapproved of her outfit  :-X 

Yeah, they really look like they disapprove ;D


a lady who REALLY knows how to make an entrance.  :)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5590 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 06:29:04 pm
Taking photos because they disapproved of her outfit  :-X 

Yeah, they really look like they disapprove ;D



Ha! That guy with the phone was well and truly rumbled - I imagine that excuse didn't wash with his wife...


There are a few more photos of Ivana Knoll (former Miss Croatia) in the VIP areas at many grounds at this World Cup - in more revealing attire than that... and nobody has had a problem with it (or the available alcohol ;)). Good job the Croatia flag only has two colours on it...

(also highlights the amount of empty seats around the VIP areas too - https://twitter.com/OfficialSfreak/status/1596948742355046400)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5591 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm »
.
Argentina v Australia









Looks like it is just the odd scattered empty seat tonight - other than the VIP / corporate sections (as usual).


The new capacity for the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is 45,032. (It was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium

