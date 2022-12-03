':-Football Dreams was ostensibly about players in developing countries but its story makes for remarkable reading now'Across a 12-year process that has generated so many inane slogans  so much love, so much tolerance  Football Dreams is probably the grand-daddy of them all. This was the name given to the outreach element of Qatars Aspire Academy during the early days of the baroque procurement process for this World Cup.It [Aspire] is mentioned in the Garcia report into Fifa corruption but was then largely lost in the fug. What Garcia did not know, as his report predated the key arrests and bans, is that all five of those Fifa exco members, the Football Dreams converts, have turned out to be demonstrably tainted by corruption. This fact has never really been adequately reverse-engineered into the Football Dreams puzzle. Exhuming its details now, this is what it looks like.was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars Football dreams programme came to his home nation Thailand. He voted in the Qatar World Cup bid. He was banned and fined in 2016 for forgery and falsification but the ban was overturned by Cas after the Thais criminal conviction was quashed.was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars football dreams programme came to his home nation Guatemala. He voted on the Qatar World Cup bid. He pleaded guilty in October 2016 to criminal conspiracy to commit bank fraud and launder money.was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars Football Dream project came to his home nation Nigeria. Adamu did not even get to the start line in Zurich. He was suspended from the vote after apparently agreeing to take a bribe in a newspaper sting.was a member of the Fifa exco. Qatars Football Dreams project came to his home nation Cameroon. He voted on the Qatar World Cup bid. Hayatou has been accused of, and firmly denied, allegations of corruption relating to the activities of Mohammed bin Hammam at Fifa.Most startling of all, Fifa exco memberof Paraguay, who was instrumental in shepherding the South American bloc to vote for Qatar, has since been accused of taking bribes and assorted other nefarious practices, blame-loaded into the grave by his former colleagues. A Qatar Football Dreams project opened in Leozs home country shortly before the vote.^ The Aspire Dome and surrounding training fields in Doha.