But Richard Keys told Piers Moron its much better now ?



'Bullshit baffles brains' when it comes to those pair - I hope this meeting of minds was shown after the watershed - and with lots of warnings':-At a fiercely depoliticised tournament, the French official reminds host nation that women have a place in football'In a country where Qatari women are forced to obtain permission from a male guardian to marry, work, travel abroad, study and more, three women warmed up in Al Bayt Stadium ready to make history in the middle of the action in a country that would probably not allow them to do what they do were they Qatari.There have been female journalists and broadcasters in the press boxes and studios during this tournament, but they will only be seen on screens in the countries of those broadcasters, in countries where having a woman on screen is increasingly normal (if not widely appreciated still). But those women will not be on the screens of host broadcasters in countries that do not believe they should be.Having Frappart standing in the middle of the pitch of the worlds biggest sporting tournament put a woman unavoidably centre stage. It put a woman into every room of every person watching. It told viewers that women have a place in football, that they have authority and they can be athletic. Of course, there will be attempts to not show the referee and her assistants in their short-sleeved shirts and shorts, as Irans state broadcaster has done for a number of years, but it is far harder to cut away from the referee than from female fans in the crowd.'^ 'Neuza Back (left), Stéphanie Frappart and Karen Díaz leave the pitch after making history at the Al Bayt Stadium.'