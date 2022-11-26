Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 12:50:25 pm
Yes, it's been very easy to avoid. I've not seen a second of it. It also helps that there seems to be so much apathy towards the whole thing in Liverpool at least. We've got a fan park two minutes walk from us but I've not even noticed anyone going to or from it. Judging by the odd photo I've seen and heard of it in the paper it looks like most of those in attendance have been students rather than locals.


Seems odd that anyone would want to goto a fan park in the winter rather than just watching at their local pub instead, even with them not simply being open air like they are during properly scheduled tournaments, it would still be less distance to travel (in most cases) and your usual booze at your local.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 08:41:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:27:15 pm
Also on the shots on target thing - the Poland players knew yesterday about 30 minutes out that they couldn't get booked. Imagine if they knew they needed to up their shots on target? They would just keep clipping it to the keeper from 80 yards out and Mexico could do likewise.

Apparently it's been mentioned in the past that a penalty shoot out could be arranged, which I think is probably the only real fair way of doing it. Only issues are logistical - when and where, fans, security etc.

They could do penalty shootouts before every match, simply use the ones that were relevant as the deciding factor when required.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:05:45 pm
'Sports Wash - Gianni Infantino ft. David Beckham and Gary Neville' - a 2 minute video from JOE:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O1FgLwMikk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O1FgLwMikk4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1FgLwMikk4


 :wellin :lmao

Brilliant
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm

From last week at the Germany v Japan match; German minister Nancy Faeser wearing the OneLove armband; something the players are not allowed to do due to threats from FIFA.

Infantino really has no shame...


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:40:01 pm
RTE Prime time now doing a piece on sportwashing concentrating on the Qatar scandal.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:15:45 pm
In case of two teams being tied at the conclusion of the Group stage, just have the Host nation choose the winner.


Just keep them tied. Hog-tied. Then throw them into a dirty cell. It's Qatar after all.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm
Have to say im finding it very easy to stick to my promise to myself not to watch a single minute of any of these matches. Have avoided even the highlights stuff popping up on YouTube and just turn the channel on the TV if there is any reports about the football.  As a massive football fan i guess besides the moral issues around this particular world cup, international football in general is just really really shit and uninteresting of late. Probably something to do with the fact Ireland hasn't had a decent side since around 2002 but if they had a side that could string 2 passes together i doubt if i'd be that bothered anyway.

Can't wait until proper football returns in a few weeks  ;D
While I never had the intention of watching matches, I thought it might be at least a tiny bit hard not to check out results or glance at the odd clip on the news sideways. I was wrong. I guess after all the years of controversy the run up to this whole sorry affair has led to me being as totally disinterested in anything to do with it as possible, i.e. zero. That goes for the actual football, actually especially for the football which is used as a prop for this perverse event. So I only hear about the odd result on the news - don't know who plays who or any of that really - and my mum just told me on the phone (after coming home from a dinner with friends and no football either) that Germany is out. All I can say is, good for them. Die Mannschaft holds no interest to me these days anyway, but if I were them I'd secretly be glad to be out of this shitshow. This is not a football tournament, it is a complete farce in every aspect.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
While I never had the intention of watching matches, I thought it might be at least a tiny bit hard not to check out results or glance at the odd clip on the news sideways. I was wrong. I guess after all the years of controversy the run up to this whole sorry affair has led to me being as totally disinterested in anything to do with it as possible, i.e. zero. That goes for the actual football, actually especially for the football which is used as a prop for this perverse event. So I only hear about the odd result on the news - don't know who plays who or any of that really - and my mum just told me on the phone (after coming home from a dinner with friends and no football either) that Germany is out. All I can say is, good for them. Die Mannschaft holds no interest to me these days anyway, but if I were them I'd secretly be glad to be out of this shitshow. This is not a football tournament, it is a complete farce in every aspect.

At least the German's made some sort of statement in regards human rights in the shithole that is Qatar, Iran had their own reasons to do what they did. Everyone else should be ashamed of themselves.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm
From last week at the Germany v Japan match; German minister Nancy Faeser wearing the OneLove armband; something the players are not allowed to do due to threats from FIFA.

Infantino really has no shame...




I mean , do you have to be a complete and utter deviant piece of shit to run fifa now ?

The whole thing need knocking down at this point
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm
From last week at the Germany v Japan match; German minister Nancy Faeser wearing the OneLove armband; something the players are not allowed to do due to threats from FIFA.

Infantino really has no shame...




Smirk on his face as he points at the token gesture that was the extent of the outcry over this farcical world cup location, knowing that they were even able to bully the players out of doing this little and how high his bank account continues to be.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm

From the Iran v US match earlier in the week...


'Reuters news agency has published a video that shows that after the match between the Iranian and American teams, the Qatari police brutally arrest a man who shouts "Women, life, freedom"':-

https://twitter.com/IranIntl/status/1597854695061585920 - with 1 minute video



'This is horrible... Qatari Police, at the behest of the Islamic Republic, harass a father and son because the dad is wearing a "Women. Life. Freedom." t-shirt. Finally, they let them go and the two men chant "Women! Life! Freedom!" as they walk away.':-

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1597369430883053568 - with 90 second video

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
From the Iran v US match earlier in the week...


'Reuters news agency has published a video that shows that after the match between the Iranian and American teams, the Qatari police brutally arrest a man who shouts "Women, life, freedom"':-

https://twitter.com/IranIntl/status/1597854695061585920 - with 1 minute video

But Richard Keys told Piers Moron its much better now ?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 11:46:02 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm
But Richard Keys told Piers Moron its much better now ?

'Bullshit baffles brains' when it comes to those pair - I hope this meeting of minds was shown after the watershed - and with lots of warnings ;)




'Referee Stéphanie Frappart disrupts narrative to make World Cup history':-

At a fiercely depoliticised tournament, the French official reminds host nation that women have a place in football

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/referee-stephanie-frappart-world-cup-history-first-woman


'In a country where Qatari women are forced to obtain permission from a male guardian to marry, work, travel abroad, study and more, three women warmed up in Al Bayt Stadium ready to make history in the middle of the action in a country that would probably not allow them to do what they do were they Qatari.

There have been female journalists and broadcasters in the press boxes and studios during this tournament, but they will only be seen on screens in the countries of those broadcasters, in countries where having a woman on screen is increasingly normal (if not widely appreciated still). But those women will not be on the screens of host broadcasters in countries that do not believe they should be.

Having Frappart standing in the middle of the pitch of the worlds biggest sporting tournament put a woman unavoidably centre stage. It put a woman into every room of every person watching. It told viewers that women have a place in football, that they have authority and they can be athletic. Of course, there will be attempts to not show the referee and her assistants in their short-sleeved shirts and shorts, as Irans state broadcaster has done for a number of years, but it is far harder to cut away from the referee than from female fans in the crowd.'




^ 'Neuza Back (left), Stéphanie Frappart and Karen Díaz leave the pitch after making history at the Al Bayt Stadium.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:45:43 am

'Clive Tyldesley writes for F365 on a Disney World Cup that leaves him anaesthetised not hypnotised':-

Clive Tyldesley is working for ITV in Qatar and finds himself at a World Cup flawlessly designed to appear normal. He is not fooled.

www.football365.com/news/clive-tyldesley-writes-f365-disney-world-cup-leaves-him-anaesthetised-not-hynotised (from 27th November )





'Today I feel Ex-Pat. Im not sure what guise Gianni Infantino is currently adopting in his Stars in their Eyes world but I watched the England game on Friday night with a couple of mates and a couple of glasses of wine, just as I would probably have done at home. Life at a Qatar World Cup is er, well, normal.

When Infantino delivered his very off-keynote speech a week ago he was particularly quick to reassure us that he wasnt in fact African or gay or disabled (just in case the idea might put off some of his most valued and valuable friends) and so I, too, should stress that life here isnt normal. It just feels it. Just like its supposed to.

Above all, it is such a damned convenient World Cup. Everything works and works with an English language soundtrack. Or at least everything that a television commentator could ask for. Internet connections, transportation, room service. Even the plug sockets in my hotel room look like home. No adaptors necessary for anything apart from the eternally blue sky.

If Keys and Gray were to tell me that sky is actually hand-painted by migrant workers before dawn every morning I wouldnt be at all surprised. Walking up towards each of the exotically-themed stadia feels like entering Epcot. If Disney did World Cups

Presumably Messi and Ronaldo will complete their chess game in time to convene for the sunset finale.

Those impossibly comfortable armchairs from which the feted and the famous watch the endless churn of daily matches in the VIP box are, for me, the symbol of this World Cup. This is the deluxe version of a football tournament. Hopefully a limited edition. You must make yourself really comfortable to appreciate the imported blood, sweat and tears that has gone into trying to make it immune to fault-finding. You need to buy into it. Gianni has, and now I can see why.

If there appears to be an alarming lack of critical judgment in my observations after a week in Doha, dont worry; I made my mind up a long time before I arrived. There are no surprises here. Its coming up 12 years since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar and weve all had plenty of time to get indignant and angry. I honestly thought it would be moved somewhere else years ago but it was merely moved to November. Thats on all of us.

Just yesterday, ITV screened an excellent film by Gabriel Clarke drawing yet more attention to the concerns over this cultures attitude to homosexuality. Sports-washing is a two-way street and the traffic towards the scrutiny of Qatars version of Islamic law has been pretty steady over the last few weeks. If you werent aware of their stance before, you surely are now. In Gary Linekers words, this a report not a support.

I havent been duped or hypnotised. Maybe a little anaesthetised by the smooth efficiency with which everything falls into place but you can buy efficiency, you cant buy soul. This is a strangely soulless event. I have a rainbow flag pin that a friend gave me attached to the accreditation that accompanies me to every game but nobody in the army of volunteers ever frowns or comments on it. They look anaesthetised too.

Whether you are irritated, outraged or indifferent to the choice of venue, the World Cup is happening here and will be eventually won by the best team in front of a television audience of many, many millions. Im here working on being a small part of that and the working environment is as easy as finding somewhere to have a beer. A frightening degree easier than for those that built this façade.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 10:18:42 am
Have any of the teams made any sort of protest in the recent rounds of games? I've not heard any chat about it since the early games, despite various teams saying they would find a way to make their feelings known. Did Germany even repeat their hand over mouth gesture? Unsurprisingly it seems they all meekly backed down when faced with any kind of pressure.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:37:14 am
What would be great is for both teams to line up on the centre circle and put their hands over their mouth. Like teams do for a minute of silence,
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:45:15 am
Quote from: Salger on Today at 10:18:42 am
Have any of the teams made any sort of protest in the recent rounds of games? I've not heard any chat about it since the early games, despite various teams saying they would find a way to make their feelings known. Did Germany even repeat their hand over mouth gesture? Unsurprisingly it seems they all meekly backed down when faced with any kind of pressure.

Not watched any of it being honest but ive seen no news to suggest they have said or done anything else.

The FA, Southgate and Kane have made themselves look idiots all the mouthing off and they have done sweet FA (no pun intended)

They'd have all been better off saying nothing as when it came to the crunch not a peep from any of them.

Only positive to come out of this sh*t is it should be enough evidence to not stage it in this area for a long time or until they drag themselves into the 21st century.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:06:39 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:37:14 am
What would be great is for both teams to line up on the centre circle and put their hands over their mouth. Like teams do for a minute of silence,
Yep, I think some sort of gesture like that would be good. I didn't agree with the concept of calling players cowards etc for not taking a booking.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:15:47 pm

Sucks to be a Turkish TV presenter...


'Football commentator said the forbidden name and was ripped off the screen at half-time' (replaced at half-time and later fired)

Hakan Sükür was once a beloved soccer player in Turkey. That is no longer the case, and highlighting the former national hero can have consequences.

https://sport.tv2.dk/fodbold/2022-12-02-fodboldkommentator-sagde-det-forbudte-navn-og-blev-pillet-af-skaermen-i-pausen


a snippet...

'TV commentator Alper Bakırcıgil reminded Turkish viewers that the fastest goal at a football World Cup was scored by Turkish legend Hakan Sükür.

And he shouldn't have done that.

At least not according to his employer.'


'Hakan Sükur further explained that Erdogan had forced him and his family out of Turkey by issuing an arrest warrant for Sükür's alleged role in the 2016 coup attempt.

- No one seems to be able to explain what my role should have been. I never did anything illegal. I am not a traitor or a terrorist, insisted the former star striker.

But in Turkey he has been branded, and the name Hakan Sükür is no longer something to celebrate, according to the government.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:53:51 pm
.
'Qatar TV show mocks German team and their protest before Japan defeat after humiliating early World Cup exit' (with 18 second video clip of the show):-

A Qatar TV programme has demonstrated how they feel about Germany's early exit from the World Cup, mocking the Germans by covering their mouths and waving goodbye in a nod to the protest from the German players at the start of the tournament.

www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup/qatar-tv-show-mocks-german-team-and-their-protest-before-japan-defeat-after-humiliating-early-world-cup-exit-42190725.html



'Qatari TV hosts appear to mock Germanys human rights gesture after World Cup exit':-

Germans had held hands over mouths after armband ruling
Hosts of TV show repeat gesture while waving goodbye to team

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/qatari-tv-hosts-appear-to-mock-germany-human-rights-gesture-world-cup







The German team covering their mouths for that team photo (highlighting FIFA censoring them re One-Love armband) really did trigger a LOT of angry pathetic people.

Social media has been full of the usual shills, bots and anti-LGBTQ+ people posting this type of content since the full-time whistle last night. Just a fraction of posts as an example...

https://twitter.com/Ghbairah/status/1598629211006173186
https://twitter.com/EMQ42561782/status/1598606956331036672
https://twitter.com/itsrealAnas/status/1598599812613836800
https://twitter.com/maliksanjaar/status/1598663486690713600
https://twitter.com/Efe4535/status/1598655237522423809
https://twitter.com/villa201599/status/1598421939156127744
https://twitter.com/fawaz_hassen/status/1598650612287213571
https://twitter.com/SimonGladdish/status/1598645034555150336
https://twitter.com/StopTheWokeNon1/status/1598596237007036416
https://twitter.com/bearded_frankie/status/1598572536618328065
https://twitter.com/Mok_Best13/status/1598563336110878720
https://twitter.com/CabSalim/status/1598551163753766913
https://twitter.com/chicoryphantom/status/1598434253741629442
https://twitter.com/BasilProudly/status/1598427650338463749
https://twitter.com/maysarabakour/status/1598451809009410048
https://twitter.com/maliksanjaar/status/1598438191928954884 (posted multiple times under multiple accounts)

^ some base, wild, homophobic, and sick takes there (even for twitter).

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:55:45 pm

'Qatar World Cup lays bare the huge environmental cost of tournament':-

We shouldnt have air-conditioned stadiums in the middle of the desert, Gilles Dufrasne from Carbon Market Watch said.

www.nbcnews.com/news/world/qatar-world-cup-environmental-climate-change-cost-desert-rcna57632


'Ahead of the tournament, several ecologically minded professional players signed an open letter to FIFA early this month, urging soccers global organizing body to ditch its contested claim that the Qatar World Cup is carbon neutral and to review its plans for next years Womens World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament has been labeled as the first fully carbon neutral FIFA World Cup tournament, meaning its overall impact on the planet should be zero, the letter said. But thats not true.

In reality, FIFAs sustainability strategy for the Qatar World Cup rests on flawed carbon calculations, questionable offsetting practices, and shifting the responsibility onto fans rather than shouldering it themselves, it added.'


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:56:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:53:51 pm
.
'Qatar TV show mocks German team and their protest before Japan defeat after humiliating early World Cup exit' (with 18 second video clip of the show):-

A Qatar TV programme has demonstrated how they feel about Germany's early exit from the World Cup, mocking the Germans by covering their mouths and waving goodbye in a nod to the protest from the German players at the start of the tournament.

www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/world-cup/qatar-tv-show-mocks-german-team-and-their-protest-before-japan-defeat-after-humiliating-early-world-cup-exit-42190725.html



'Qatari TV hosts appear to mock Germanys human rights gesture after World Cup exit':-

Germans had held hands over mouths after armband ruling
Hosts of TV show repeat gesture while waving goodbye to team

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/02/qatari-tv-hosts-appear-to-mock-germany-human-rights-gesture-world-cup







The German team covering their mouths for that team photo (highlighting FIFA censoring them re One-Love armband) really did trigger a LOT of angry pathetic people.

Social media has been full of the usual shills, bots and anti-LGBTQ+ people posting this type of content since the full-time whistle last night. Just a fraction of posts as an example...

https://twitter.com/Ghbairah/status/1598629211006173186
https://twitter.com/EMQ42561782/status/1598606956331036672
https://twitter.com/itsrealAnas/status/1598599812613836800
https://twitter.com/maliksanjaar/status/1598663486690713600
https://twitter.com/Efe4535/status/1598655237522423809
https://twitter.com/villa201599/status/1598421939156127744
https://twitter.com/fawaz_hassen/status/1598650612287213571
https://twitter.com/SimonGladdish/status/1598645034555150336
https://twitter.com/StopTheWokeNon1/status/1598596237007036416
https://twitter.com/bearded_frankie/status/1598572536618328065
https://twitter.com/Mok_Best13/status/1598563336110878720
https://twitter.com/CabSalim/status/1598551163753766913
https://twitter.com/chicoryphantom/status/1598434253741629442
https://twitter.com/BasilProudly/status/1598427650338463749
https://twitter.com/maysarabakour/status/1598451809009410048
https://twitter.com/maliksanjaar/status/1598438191928954884 (posted multiple times under multiple accounts)

^ some base, wild, homophobic, and sick takes there (even for twitter).

Need to send those Newcastle fans over to educate them !

Being serious high profile people I take it are posting this stuff not trolls its scary how uneducated they are
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:02:04 pm
Man, I really hope that whoever does win this WC makes some sort of gesture once the final finishes.  While they're picking up the trophy would be great, but I'm not expecting anything.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:05:07 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:56:39 pm
Need to send those Newcastle fans over to educate them !

Being serious high profile people I take it are posting this stuff not trolls its scary how uneducated they are


Has True Geordie given his opinion or is he still in hiding ?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:10:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:02:04 pm
Man, I really hope that whoever does win this WC makes some sort of gesture once the final finishes.  While they're picking up the trophy would be great, but I'm not expecting anything.

Sure what's the point then? The tournament is over and it would just be an idle cap doff to the human rights abuses. Grow a pair and stand up and say something now when it counts and force FIFA to sanction them. Let's say England reach the final and a day before the tournament ends come out and tell FIFA they will all be wearing rainbow armbands or symbols on their jerseys and let FIFA dare to throw them out of the tournament. Like what could FIFA do at that late stage absolutely fuck all. Like be fucking humans and stand up for what's right.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:17:38 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:10:30 pm
Sure what's the point then? The tournament is over and it would just be an idle cap doff to the human rights abuses. Grow a pair and stand up and say something now when it counts and force FIFA to sanction them. Let's say England reach the final and a day before the tournament ends come out and tell FIFA they will all be wearing rainbow armbands or symbols on their jerseys and let FIFA dare to throw them out of the tournament. Like what could FIFA do at that late stage absolutely fuck all. Like be fucking humans and stand up for what's right.

Because if you make a protest while everyone is watching the trophy lift, then the games are done and there's nothing FIFA can really do, threat-wise.  I agree it would've been nice to do it earlier in the tournament, but it's a big risk for the players involved.  No one will want to jeopardise a potential WC final, none of the players there even want to risk a group stage yellow.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:21:22 pm
What an utterly depressing page of reports and posts. Anyone still taking pleasure in this World Cup, I don't know where their heads are at, because this is a celebration of bigotry, repression and authoritarianism, not of football. A world where the words women and life and freedom cannot be uttered together. And where bands supporting the mere idea that we shouldn't persecute people for their sexuality are banned, never mind the actual act of showing romantic love to a partner of the same sex. And where spectators (those that bother to go) sit in stadiums that they know were built on the enslavement and deaths of migrant workers.

It's the most vile sporting tournament I've ever not watched a second of. Thanks to Oojason and others for all the updates on the state of affairs. Looking forward to Saudi 20whenever and the halftime decapitation display sponsored by the Newcastle Supporters Trust.
