Yes, it's been very easy to avoid. I've not seen a second of it. It also helps that there seems to be so much apathy towards the whole thing in Liverpool at least. We've got a fan park two minutes walk from us but I've not even noticed anyone going to or from it. Judging by the odd photo I've seen and heard of it in the paper it looks like most of those in attendance have been students rather than locals.





Seems odd that anyone would want to goto a fan park in the winter rather than just watching at their local pub instead, even with them not simply being open air like they are during properly scheduled tournaments, it would still be less distance to travel (in most cases) and your usual booze at your local.