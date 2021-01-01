Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5520 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:50:25 pm
Yes, it's been very easy to avoid. I've not seen a second of it. It also helps that there seems to be so much apathy towards the whole thing in Liverpool at least. We've got a fan park two minutes walk from us but I've not even noticed anyone going to or from it. Judging by the odd photo I've seen and heard of it in the paper it looks like most of those in attendance have been students rather than locals.


Seems odd that anyone would want to goto a fan park in the winter rather than just watching at their local pub instead, even with them not simply being open air like they are during properly scheduled tournaments, it would still be less distance to travel (in most cases) and your usual booze at your local.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5521 on: Today at 08:41:54 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:27:15 pm
Also on the shots on target thing - the Poland players knew yesterday about 30 minutes out that they couldn't get booked. Imagine if they knew they needed to up their shots on target? They would just keep clipping it to the keeper from 80 yards out and Mexico could do likewise.

Apparently it's been mentioned in the past that a penalty shoot out could be arranged, which I think is probably the only real fair way of doing it. Only issues are logistical - when and where, fans, security etc.

They could do penalty shootouts before every match, simply use the ones that were relevant as the deciding factor when required.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5522 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:05:45 pm
'Sports Wash - Gianni Infantino ft. David Beckham and Gary Neville' - a 2 minute video from JOE:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O1FgLwMikk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O1FgLwMikk4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1FgLwMikk4


 :wellin :lmao

Brilliant
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5523 on: Today at 09:19:03 pm

From last week at the Germany v Japan match; German minister Nancy Faeser wearing the OneLove armband; something the players are not allowed to do due to threats from FIFA.

Infantino really has no shame...


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5524 on: Today at 09:40:01 pm
RTE Prime time now doing a piece on sportwashing concentrating on the Qatar scandal.
