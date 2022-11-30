Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5440 on: Today at 02:52:46 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:12:38 pm
Stockdam: But they appear to have decided that colours are illegal. At an international tournament where they gave assurances that all were welcome and that there would be no issues with people from other cultures. That is the point here, and the rest is just nonsense. They hosted the tournament as a tournament for all, and now it's a tournament not for Iranian protestors, not for gay people, not for people who wear certain colours, not for anyone who is filming in the streets, and so on. That is not what they signed up to, so all the nonsense about it being "their country, their laws" is irrelevant.

Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 02:15:01 pm
that's not really it though, is it?  Qatar gave assurances that certain things would be allowed, then did a U-turn at the eleventh hour. Not even the eleventh hour - 55 minutes past the 11th hour.

It was deliberate and it was calculated that nobody would have the time or the balls to react to it. They never intended on honouring their agreements. You have people being removed from stadiums for wearing stuff that FIFA says is fine to wear.

To be honest I don't have all the info but I'll comment and excuse me if I'm incorrect. Btw I am not condoning any actions but trying to "see" things from another perspective which is admittedly, not easy.

Who gave the assurances? I think it was Nasser Al Khater who is only a person who is in charge of the event. He does not dictate the law and has no authority over the police etc. In the interview that I saw he didn't give any assurances about rainbow flags etc. When asked directly he avoided the question and talked about welcoming everyone. I don't know what authority he has in Qatar but I guess he has none; he has to comply with their laws and cannot waive them.

As for FIFA.....well they are a joke and they have no right to comment as they have zero authority in the country.

I'm surprised that anyone thought that displaying any LGBTQ+ symbols would be tolerated as it is fundamentally against their beliefs and law. A country is not going to change a law just for a football tournament. I say this with experience of what it was like in the 70s and 80s in UK. That wasn't long after 1967 when the law changed in England; you still had a lot of people who fundamentally thought that being gay was wrong. It took the UK society 30 plus years before things really changed and I don't expect Qatar to be quicker; nothing will change until their religious beliefs change and that's not looking likely.

Sorry, I don't want to sound contrary but the reality is that Qatar has very different beliefs and therefore laws. They won't change laws just because a trendy football competition comes to town. If FIFA thought that they would then they are the fools here. It boils down to who gave the "assurances"..........did the police give them or the government of Qatar or somebody who has no more authority over law than David Beckham?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5441 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm
^^^

FIFA forced Brazil to change their laws when it comes to alcohol in stadiums, but with Qatar? Not a peep. It is FIFA's tournament and there is precedent for removing it from a host nation if certain conditions are not met, regardless of the country's laws or beliefs.

As for the assurances, most of what I understand has come from reading these pages. If you're not in a position to guarantee the assurance you're making then you shouldn't be making it - and it shouldn't take until days before the tournament starts to realise the assurance isn't going to be honoured. It should have been known months, if not years in advance.

Don't make promises you can't keep - definitely don't make promises you have no intention of keeping.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5442 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:52:46 pm


As for FIFA.....well they are a joke and they have no right to comment as they have zero authority in the country.



Sorry, I don't want to sound contrary but the reality is that Qatar has very different beliefs and therefore laws. They won't change laws just because a trendy football competition comes to town. If FIFA thought that they would then they are the fools here.

FIFA couldnt give a fuck about rainbow flags being taken off of fans , same as the beer ban 2 days before the event began, so long as the cash went into their account prior to the tournament starting they will sit back and allow the Qataris free reign.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5443 on: Today at 03:04:32 pm
.
Day 11 : the third day of the final round of Group Stage matches...


Australia vs Denmark










^ from https://twitter.com/benlewismedia/status/1597969795634581506






'The attendance for this match is 41,232' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016531 & https://twitter.com/alkasschannel/status/1597996632922013698

:lmao :lmao :lmao

The new capacity of the Al Janoub Stadium is 44,325. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-janoub-stadium





Tunisia v France










^ from the official Qatar news agency (rare images of empty seats from them) - https://twitter.com/QNAEnglish/status/1597978424169185280








'The attendance for this match is 43,627' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016533 & https://twitter.com/alraya_n/status/1597994034328477696

:lmao :lmao :lmao

The new capacity of the Education City Stadium is 44,667. (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/education-city-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5444 on: Today at 03:18:37 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 03:00:04 pm
^^^

FIFA forced Brazil to change their laws when it comes to alcohol in stadiums, but with Qatar? Not a peep. It is FIFA's tournament and there is precedent for removing it from a host nation if certain conditions are not met, regardless of the country's laws or beliefs.

As for the assurances, most of what I understand has come from reading these pages. If you're not in a position to guarantee the assurance you're making then you shouldn't be making it - and it shouldn't take until days before the tournament starts to realise the assurance isn't going to be honoured. It should have been known months, if not years in advance.

Don't make promises you can't keep - definitely don't make promises you have no intention of keeping.

But you cannot waive a law unless it comes from government. I don't know UK law well enough but I think that a temporary bill would probably need to be put in place to legalise the change plus the police would need to be briefed. I don't think anyone can decide to waive the law. I also don't know the law in Qatar but I guess they have a similar system.

I may be wrong but all the articles that I read were about "assurances from Qatar" but that means nothing unless the assurances came from somebody with authority. If FIFA didn't get a legal assurance then they are simply spreading misinformation. FIFA were not interested in anything other than the billions they would get. If the legal position wasn't sorted out then all it takes is one person to complain about the flags and then the authorities have to enforce the law.......they cannot ignore the law because "assurances" were given by the guy running the tournament.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5445 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm
The best that I can find about Qatar's assurances is:

"police in Qatar had been briefed to be tolerant during the tournament under enabling law introduced for the finals, where minor offences will not be prosecuted."

If that is the case then what laws were introduced for the finals and what do these laws state? It could be that there are temporary laws and if so it would be nice if somebody could state them rather than talking about "assurances" from un-named sources.

I also found this but I'd need to read much more about it and to be honest it won't change anything:

https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2022/09/qatar-domestic-laws-issued-in-relation-to-the-2022-world-cup-part-2/

Maybe the key part is "Qatar has a number of laws in place that require foreign nationals visiting the country to adhere to local customs, which are applicable to fans attending the World Cup tournament." I would guess that displaying rainbow symbols falls into this category but that is a guess. Or maybe it falls under "gestures in public or open spaces".

Maybe best leave it for FIFA to tell us what assurances they got and what laws were changed for the tournamanet.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5446 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm
Al-Thawadi and other officials said "everyone is welcome". Does that seem to be the case? And do you think that in a country like Qatar, people like Al-Thawadi speak without the consent of the Sheikh? It was just all lies, and that would have been agreed to at the top.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5447 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:34:25 pm
Al-Thawadi and other officials said "everyone is welcome". Does that seem to be the case? And do you think that in a country like Qatar, people like Al-Thawadi speak without the consent of the Sheikh? It was just all lies, and that would have been agreed to at the top.

Everyone is welcome doesn't mean that they can break the law. Playing devil's advocate here, where did he say that it would be ok to display rainbow symbols etc?
I blame FIFA here as they would have known full well what the law is in Qatar and they would have understood the potential risks. If they wanted people to have the right to wear rainbow armbands etc then they should have asked for a temporary change in the law.

People read what they want to into words. Being welcome and being able to display symbols that would get you arrested are two completely different things.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5448 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:27:13 pm
The best that I can find about Qatar's assurances is:

"police in Qatar had been briefed to be tolerant during the tournament under enabling law introduced for the finals, where minor offences will not be prosecuted."

If that is the case then what laws were introduced for the finals and what do these laws state? It could be that there are temporary laws and if so it would be nice if somebody could state them rather than talking about "assurances" from un-named sources.

Look through this thread mate and you'll find assurances from Qataris who are in charge of organising this World Cup - and some are also high ranking Qatari Govt officials...


This took 5 seconds to find on a google search...


'EXCLUSIVE: 'Rainbow flags' will be allowed at the Qatar World Cup' - a 2 minute from Sky News, with Nasser Al Khater - the CEO and Head of the Qatar World Cup, :-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l0KJzaKRznE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l0KJzaKRznE</a>

^ 'The Head of Qatar's World Cup tells Sky News that drunk football fans will be sent to special zones to sober up during the tournament. He also confirmed that gay fans will be welcome to display affection and rainbow flags, however FIFA will have to decide on captains wearing "One Love" armbands.'



'Qatar's World Cup leadership has offered FIFA the assurances that displays promoting LGBTQ rights will not be removed.':-

Rainbow flags will be allowed in stadiums at the 2022 World Cup after Qatar said it would comply with FIFA rules promoting tolerance and inclusion at matches despite the Arab country's strict anti-LGBTQ laws.

www.espn.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup/story/4258559/2022-world-cup-qatar-to-allow-lgbtq-displaysrainbow-flags-in-stadiums (article from 2020)

"When it comes to the rainbow flags in the stadiums, FIFA have their own guidelines, they have their rules and regulations," 2022 World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater said. "Whatever they may be, we will respect them."

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Oh c'mon. "Being welcome" includes being roughed up/arrested/ejected for wearing a coloured band? That's more than playing devil's advocate, it's agreeing that white is black and hot is cold. And what law does Qatar have about rainbows anyway? :D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5450 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm
121 pages on the football, 137 pages on the non-football side of things, says a lot really


That eviction from the ground yesterday just takes the biscuit really, never really seen anything like that at 'World Event' celebrating a sport, disgusting.



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5451 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm
Might just be the times I've paid attention but it looks like most of the FA delegates are shunning the prick,always looks to be sat by himself when at prior tournaments the head money grabber is usually surrounded.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5452 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:18:36 pm
Might just be the times I've paid attention but it looks like most of the FA delegates are shunning the prick,always looks to be sat by himself when at prior tournaments the head money grabber is usually surrounded.

Yeah, usually you see the dignitaries and politicians in the VIP areas fawning around the FIFA leader - photo ops and tv images and all that... this one - nobody wants to the be near him - unless they are making a point about rainbow flags and one-love armbands (with lots of body language and postures from them  they are not happy with him).


It'll be even worse for Infantino now on that score - given he was very loudly booed when his face appeared on the big tv screen in the stadium at the England-Wales game -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18613081#msg18613081 (even he looked taken aback by it and shifted uncomfortable in his very luxurious seat) ;D


Today, he feels... toxic.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5453 on: Today at 04:41:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:33:26 pm
Yeah, usually you see the dignitaries and politicians in the VIP areas fawning around the FIFA leader - photo ops and tv images and all that... this one - nobody wants to the be near him - unless they are making a point about rainbow flags and one-love armbands (with lots of body language and postures from them  they are not happy with him).


It'll be even worse for Infantino now on that score - given he was very loudly booed when his face appeared on the big tv screen in the stadium at the England-Wales game -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.msg18613081#msg18613081 (even he looked taken aback by it and shifted uncomfortable in his very luxurious seat) ;D


Today, he feels... toxic.


Today he feels like he may just take the multi-million pound back handers he's taken from his corrupt activities and then take a job as an advisor to someone or other in middle east on yet more multi-million pound pay and leave all this behind so he can spend some time in his horizon pool wondering how he can spend it all and watching Cristiano (locally) see out his playing days in non-competitive luxury.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5454 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm

'When V.I.P. Isnt Exclusive Enough: Welcome to V.V.I.P.':-

Every sports venue has its own tiered system of luxury. The World Cup in Qatar is providing a reminder that there is always a higher level.

www.nytimes.com/2022/11/30/sports/soccer/qatar-world-cup-vip.html?


^ article in full here - https://archive.ph/N5Oec


'A member of the FIFA Council, the organizations governing board, paced the lobbys marble floors, a cellphone clamped to her right cheek. She was telling the person on the other end how many (free) tickets she required for each game. Another FIFA functionary was dispensing already acquired tickets to hotel guests.

The time to leave for the stadium drew close, and two women in navy blazers appeared, holding paddles directing guests to follow them  one for FIFA V.I.P.s, the other for FIFA V.V.I.P.s.

A few minutes later, a well-dressed couple received their tickets. The woman peeked inside. The news was bad. Only V.I.P., she murmured.

In the driveway, the V.V.I.P.s were directed to a fleet of black S.U.V.s. that would ferry them to the match. The V.I.P.s had to take a bus.'




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5455 on: Today at 05:05:19 pm

'World Cup 2022 pitch invader cartwheels during political protest as France vs Tunisia halted':-

The second pitch invader of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar arrived in the 68th minute of France's meeting with Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon, performing a cartwheel and backflip in the centre of the field

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-world-cup-2022-pitch-28622411







a video of the protestor running onto the pitch: https://twitter.com/Master__Cricket/status/1597998191584026624

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5456 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:00:33 pm
1. It's not about freedom of speech......in fact there's no such thing.
2. Their law is their law and whether we like it or not they are entitled to enforce it.
3. If somebody protests in the UK but is breaking the law then they may be arrested.
4. Yes you can protest in Qatar but don't be surprised if the police remove you etc.

I'm puzzled by this.

1. There is indeed such a thing as Free Speech. I'm amazed you don't know that. The differences between, say, Qatar and loads of other FIFA countries are vast when it comes to free speech.

2. A condition of Qatar being awarded the World Cup was that certain aspects of their vicious penal code would be suspended for the duration of the tournament. "Everyone was welcome" meant exactly that.

3. For sure, but obviously the UK is far more tolerant and far less punitive than Qatar. I think we'd all accept that.

4. I don't understand this. What you mean by it is, surely, you CAN'T protest. Or, at the very least, you can protest for a few seconds until the cops "remove" you.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5457 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:18:37 pm
But you cannot waive a law unless it comes from government. I don't know UK law well enough but I think that a temporary bill would probably need to be put in place to legalise the change plus the police would need to be briefed. I don't think anyone can decide to waive the law. I also don't know the law in Qatar but I guess they have a similar system.

I may be wrong but all the articles that I read were about "assurances from Qatar" but that means nothing unless the assurances came from somebody with authority. If FIFA didn't get a legal assurance then they are simply spreading misinformation. FIFA were not interested in anything other than the billions they would get. If the legal position wasn't sorted out then all it takes is one person to complain about the flags and then the authorities have to enforce the law.......they cannot ignore the law because "assurances" were given by the guy running the tournament.

The point is that assurances WERE given and they were given YEARS in advance - and were then pulled mere days before the tournament.

You can argue the legal semantics and Qatar's entitlement to do so, and FIFA might indeed be complicit in spreading misinformation if they knew the assurances were bullshit from the start. But there's a difference between enforcing your laws - when typically FIFA is able to gain compliance - and outright misleading competitors as to what is going on. 

Again, we're talking days before the tournament started.  These changes and assurances are often considered standard procedure, and just typical of a World Cup. If there were issues, FA's should have been kept informed.  But others on here have explained the situation better than I can.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5458 on: Today at 06:15:36 pm

A good point made by Karolos Grohmann, the Reuters sports & political journalist, on FIFA avoiding answering questions from the media...


'Key difference between IOC and FIFA:

- IOC had daily pressers in Sochi 2014, Beijing 2008, Beijing 2022, Rio 2016, all Games hit with issues beyond sport.
Like it or not, the IOC answered tough questions every day.

- FIFA has 0 daily pressers in #Qatar'

^ https://twitter.com/karolosgrohmann/status/1597886844657491968



and on other matters...


'Qatar stadium security detained a colleague for 30 mins yday because they did not believe his huge ankle brace was because of a major injury.
They told him "We have seen you walk."
Another wonderful tale from the aggressive security at the #WorldCup2022  in #Qatar.'

^ https://twitter.com/karolosgrohmann/status/1597617044643807232
