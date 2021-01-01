Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 255656 times)

Offline NativityinBlack

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 08:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3

Luddites haha. As if supporting a middle eastern regime is some sort of progressive mindset.

The mental gymnastics, honestly. Just say it's okay to separate the politics out of the football and enjoy the trophies.
Online Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 08:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3

the henderson ffs post there is enough to know what this kid is.   

Imagine bumlicking Abu Dhabi fans though, lolswash, you need to explain yourself.
Online Elmo!

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 09:01:37 pm »
 ;D

This reminds me of that time I busted someone pretending to be remainer while having the same username on Reddit where they were a raving Brexiter. Muyuu I think it was.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 09:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 08:50:12 pm
Thanks.
@lolowalsh - anything to add?


Good to see that he talks absolute bollocks on reddit as well as on here.

Bet he feels like a right c*nt for using the same username.
Online Hazell

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 09:05:26 pm »
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Middle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?
Online Red Berry

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 09:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3

Bloody hell. Either he has an evil twin or he's daft as a brick.  :o
Online Hazell

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 09:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:06:30 pm
Bloody hell. Either he has an evil twin or he's daft as a brick.  :o

Tough call as to which one it is.
Online Avens

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 09:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:05:26 pm
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Moddle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?

There was a reply from a Liverpool fan asking that exact question. It's been deleted...
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 09:11:25 pm »
Pls get back on topic - this isn't a witch hunt - the research has been done, let's see how/if he replies. Thanks.
Online reddebs

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:05:26 pm
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Middle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?

He's talking wam mate, coming out with bollocks to make him look good.
Online SamLad

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 09:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:56:54 pm
Imagine forking out that much money to prove to everyone how big a gobshite you are.

especially when a lot of weirdo posters come on here and do it for free.  :)
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 09:14:17 pm »
He'd have to be thick as pig shit to comeback here now.
Online SamLad

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 09:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:36:23 pm
We are now at a point where winning a penalty through cheating is considered a skill. :butt

what really gets me is hearing UK media twats praising Kane and Grealish for exactly the same shite.  one time it was "Kane showing his skills there" when pulling off a similar dive. total bullshit.
