Does it have to be PMd? Can it not be a public outing?https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/ypezzu/comment/ivlyje4/?context=3
Thanks.@lolowalsh - anything to add?
Bloody hell. Either he has an evil twin or he's daft as a brick.
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Moddle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?
He says we've been linked to potential new owners from the Middle East even though they're unrelated to their governments. Which people are these?
Imagine forking out that much money to prove to everyone how big a gobshite you are.
We are now at a point where winning a penalty through cheating is considered a skill.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]