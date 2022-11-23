Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm
They actually worse Bowler Hats.

I think that's cowboys you're thinking of. They, like the vikings, are also victims of misattributed headwear.  ;)

In a weird tangent, some celts (priests, I think) in Ireland did wear helmets with horns attached.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:56:24 pm
All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.

The biggest impact these days would be if they all shutdown the social media accounts till the cup is over,no twitter posts,no instagram pics,no stupid tic-tocs.No celebration vids.Just play the games and get out.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:51:15 pm
;D




'All protest requires risk  England need to find their backbone':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/25/all-protest-requires-risk-england-need-to-find-their-backbone-17821652/




Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2022, 10:36:49 am
Only took 2 fists in the air at the 1968 Olympics to make a statement.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:11:04 am
The Serbian kind of a protest.

Pegged across Veljković and ivković kits

"A map of Kosovo with the Serbian flag imposed over it with the slogan "Nema Predaje" - 'no surrender'"



https://www.news.com.au/sport/football/world-cup/world-cup-image-of-serbias-dressing-room-sparks-international-fury-over-flag-including-kosovo/news-story/41967f5bd038865866e5751bc3338d5f
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:13:15 am

'How the Taliban helped build the stadiums for the Qatar World Cup':-

Exclusive: Construction firms allegedly paid millions to buy and lease machinery from the Taliban for infrastructure, according to sources

www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/terror-and-security/how-taliban-helped-build-stadiums-qatar-world-cup


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:17:40 am

'England boss Southgate responds to critics: 'This is the tournament of external noise'':-

Gareth Southgate has described the Qatar World Cup as "the tournament of external noise" after his England team were booed off at the end of Friday's 0-0 draw against the US.

www.espn.co.uk/football/england-eng/story/4814234/england-boss-gareth-southgate-responds-critics-this-world-cup-external-noise


"Look, I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise. This is the tournament of external noise. We've added another layer to that, I'm sure. But we're on track, a bit to do, we can still win the group, that's got to be our target."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:05:51 am

''Women, life, freedom': Iran fan stopped from entering stadium over T-shirt's protest slogan  video':-

www.theguardian.com/football/video/2022/nov/25/women-life-freedom-iran-fan-stopped-from-entering-stadium-over-t-shirts-protest-slogan-video (35 second video)


^ 'An Iran fan wearing a T-shirt bearing the protest slogan 'women, life, freedom' was stopped from entering the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where Iran were playing Wales in a hotly anticipated fixture. 'We have nothing else to wear. What do we wear,' asked the fan as she argued with the stadium's security. Pointing to the T-shirt, another fan said 'the same exact T-shirt was worn at the last match  the Iran-England match. People wore the same exact T-shirt.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:11:39 am

'World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo a 'total genius' for winning Portugal penalty - Fifa':-

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called a "total genius" by Fifa for the way in which he won a penalty for Portugal in their World Cup victory over Ghana.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63766703

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/26/fifa-praise-cristiano-ronaldo-for-winning-world-cup-penalty-17831989/


'Replays suggested the 37-year-old was already heading towards the turf before he, himself, initiated contact with the defender but referee Ismail Elfath pointed immediately to the spot and was not instructed to view the pitchside monitor.'

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:25:20 am
.
Day 6 : Australia v Tunisia...




^ looks to be a decent sized crowd for this match. A few pockets of empty seats - yet hardly anyone seating in the half-way line VIP areas (as is par for this World Cup)




^ good to see Free Palestine banners at this World Cup - probably the only protest so far that Qatar security haven't clamped down on and refused entry. Hard to think why...


Video of mass empty seats in the half-way line VIP area just before kick off: https://twitter.com/EricHeggie/status/1596445911923970048/video/1

Not quite sure why bots and shills for Qatar are on social media stating the empty seats for the K-Pop / BTS concerts etc are 'false', 'propaganda' and 'Western lies', and 'more lies by the media'... must be a little bored or confused ;D





'The attendance for this match is 41,823' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61016323

The new capacity for the Al Janoub Stadium is 44,325 (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-janoub-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 11:59:35 am

'Cameraman refused entry to England World Cup game for wearing rainbow watch strap':-

A BBC cameraman has been refused entry to Englands game at the World Cup in Qatar for wearing a rainbow watch strap.

www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/11/26/cameraman-refused-entry-to-england-world-cup-game-for-wearing-rainbow-watch-strap





'Just arrived at the Al Bayt stadium for Englands game and my cameraman, wearing the rainbow coloured watch strap his son got him, was stopped by security and refused entry. Clearly the message from FIFA is STILL not getting through.' - https://twitter.com/Natpirks/status/1596161746305179649?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:34:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:25:20 am
.
Day 6 : Australia v Tunisia...




Quite fitting that the stadiums are pretty much the same shape as the Emptyhad

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:39:21 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Yesterday at 06:59:26 pm
You mean the group that never wore the headwear attributed to them, right? Since we're being realistic :wave

An historically inaccurate Viking costume would be offensive to both English and Scandinavians. Does that make it twice as bad or does it cancel out?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:43:46 pm
Two games in for England and their players have done the square root of fcuk all in regards a statement in support of human rights. Each and every player should be ashamed of themselves.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 12:59:14 pm
It really is beyond pathetic.

I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:12:23 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:59:14 pm
It really is beyond pathetic.

I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.

Youre forgetting that there is widespread support throughout the world for their hardline approach towards homosexuality. And Im sure plenty of people that think Iran is just right in their oppression of women.

There will be no arrests by of players or their coaches. Not because Qatar wouldnt do it, but rather because most players lack the balls or are too self centred to actually take any stand.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:59:14 pm
It really is beyond pathetic.

I get that the Qataris don't really give a fuck, but could they actually do much more to turn people against them during this World Cup? Every incident just draws more attention to their prejudice and insecurity. Sooner or later, a team is going to get something onto the pitch as a symbol of protest, and then what? Arrests? I actually hope so. Let's have the whole sorry affair go up in a firestorm of diplomatic incidents and mad Infantino apologias for tyranny and mendacity.

And what are their consequences for people turning against them?

Joe Biden designated Qatar a major non-Nato ally earlier this year.  Qatars working on LNG deals with China and Europe.  France has politicians that basically shill for them.

Despite the coverage particularly in European media, what have reactions and ratings been in the US, Japan, Korea, China, India, Mexico, etc?  US TV networks have been hyping up the matches for a while.

There is a chance that by the end of this year, Qatars geopolitical standing is as strong as ever and with high TV ratings and coverage (while not as much human rights discussion).

This forum and the European countries are not reflective of the globe, which is what Qatar has been influencing.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:19:43 pm
Qatar have fumbled the ball badly on this, and FIFA hasn't helped them.

At this point Sportswashing has gone out the window. Now it's basically, "We're rich and we bought this, so fuck off - we'll do what we want with it."
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:20:41 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.

He got himself clean through on an open goal there ... then blazed his shot out of the stadium.  :butt
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:20:57 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.

What a c*nt.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:25:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:19:43 pm
Qatar have fumbled the ball badly on this, and FIFA hasn't helped them.

At this point Sportswashing has gone out the window. Now it's basically, "We're rich and we bought this, so fuck off - we'll do what we want with it."
At least they are owning their scumbaggery.

It's the spineless reaction to it all that's more concerning.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:35:00 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Kevin DeBruyne says the World Cup should never have been given to Qatar.

Then, in the same interview when asked about UAE and their human rights issues:

 Honestly, I dont know too much about that. All I can say is when we speak to people from the Emirates, theyre all really good and polite. I can only speak highly of them, especially Khaldoon [chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak]. You speak to him and hes a normal person.

While also adding that he thinks footballers arent paid too much money.

It comes as no shock whatsoever that someone paid via corruption and led by a drug cheat is an absolute vile scumbag.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:47:26 pm
Saw Tenerife trending on Twitter. Took a look. England and Wales fans brawling. Probably happens frequently without the football as an excuse but stillbellends all round.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:55:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:25:40 pm
At least they are owning their scumbaggery.

It's the spineless reaction to it all that's more concerning.

What pisses me off is people are asking the questions now that should have been asked 2 years ago. countries' FAs should have seen this coming a mile off and banded together before we ever got to this point in the first place.

At least FIFA's attempts at gaslighting seem to be running into a brick wall.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 01:58:38 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:55:51 pm
What pisses me off is people are asking the questions now that should have been asked 2 years ago. countries' FAs should have seen this coming a mile off and banded together before we ever got to this point in the first place.

At least FIFA's attempts at gaslighting seem to be running into a brick wall.

You're correct, but they would have just lied, like when they lied about alcohol, and when they said everyone is welcome.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:04:03 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:58:38 pm
You're correct, but they would have just lied, like when they lied about alcohol, and when they said everyone is welcome.

That's the point though. If they couldn't see that any "assurances" given by FIFA or Qatar were about as reliable as a peace treaty signed with Vladimir Putin, then none of them are qualified to be running a football association in the first place.

They knew this would happen - FIFA is just giving them plausible deniability.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:07:50 pm
more evidence that the game of football is dying, day by day ....

the other day he who fannies about and dives around was given a penalty, a total dive that made most people / pundits roll their eyes,

but they all got it wrong. this guy is a member of the FIFA technical study group:
"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63766703
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:11:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:04:03 pm
That's the point though. If they couldn't see that any "assurances" given by FIFA or Qatar were about as reliable as a peace treaty signed with Vladimir Putin, then none of them are qualified to be running a football association in the first place.

They knew this would happen - FIFA is just giving them plausible deniability.

Absolutely. 

FIFA forced Brazil into selling alcohol in stadiums and now they support a ban, unless you're a VIP
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:14:49 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:17:24 pm

Despite the coverage particularly in European media, what have reactions and ratings been in the US, Japan, Korea, China, India, Mexico, etc?  US TV networks have been hyping up the matches for a while.


Qatar is sponsoring the American coverage of the World Cup, so not a surprise if its very pro-WC.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/fox-sports-world-cup-2022-tv-soccer-qatar-criticism

Quote
In the lead-up to the World Cup, Fox executive producer David Neal said he did not believe viewers wanted to be distracted by off-field issues during the tournament.

We really believe viewers come to us at Fox Sports for the World Cup to see the World Cup, he said. Qatar Airways, the countrys state-owned airline, is a major sponsor of Foxs World Cup coverage.

Not sure of actual viewership numbers though. Be interesting if the Americans dont advance outside of the group.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:20:56 pm
There are two aspects to this whole clusterfuck.

1. Qatar knew they'd do this as early as when they won the rights. I mean, really. Change their stone age laws based on something as personal to
    their sheikhs as religion ? Anyone who thought the world's attention would change their behavior is just not living in reality. All the protests that 
    can happen, anything the players (or even the fans) do will be condescendingly smiled upon or just banned. They do not care. This was a
    thought experiment in how the Qataris can get away with blatant corruption and would be further extended into their geopolitical dealings.

    Rampant homophobia, sexism and other disgusting fallacies in Qataris will not change just because the western world has it's eyes on the people
    carrying rainbow armbands and flags. "It's our culture" is the reply and they do not even acknowledge the hypocrisy of it when it comes to them
    living in the west. You all were applauding the Iranian players and rightly so. But they were not protesting against draconian Qatari rules. They
    were on about a revolution in their own country. Ask them about being gay and it'll be interesting to hear their opinion. It's a culture war, and
    football cannot solve it. All the outrage is just internet fodder and media attention. Will not change a thing.

2. Geopolitically, Qatar have never been stronger. Almost the whole western hemisphere is prostrating itself for their investments and business
    opportunities. That's what will hurt them the most, if taken away. If their corruption backfires and exposes their shady dealings. If their policies
    make the politicians reconsider the trade deals. If economic harm comes to the sheikhs. That is what will effect the culture war. So unless we
    have a way of influencing the geopolitical and economical aspect of the middle east and the west, I'm afraid no amount of protests or outrage will
    change a thing. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:14:49 pm
Qatar is sponsoring the American coverage of the World Cup, so not a surprise if its very pro-WC.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/20/fox-sports-world-cup-2022-tv-soccer-qatar-criticism

Not sure of actual viewership numbers though. Be interesting if the Americans dont advance outside of the group.

and the feedback they are getting, at least on social media (which of course may not be the best gauge, but it can be at times) is really negative. Not seen one positive comment about Fox coverage, all fans seem to want is for NBC to get the coverage next time! It is truly awful on so many levels.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:28:58 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 02:20:56 pm
There are two aspects to this whole clusterfuck.

1. Qatar knew they'd do this as early as when they won the rights. I mean, really. Change their stone age laws based on something as personal to
    their sheikhs as religion ? Anyone who thought the world's attention would change their behavior is just not living in reality. All the protests that 
    can happen, anything the players (or even the fans) do will be condescendingly smiled upon or just banned. They do not care. This was a
    thought experiment in how the Qataris can get away with blatant corruption and would be further extended into their geopolitical dealings.

    Rampant homophobia, sexism and other disgusting fallacies in Qataris will not change just because the western world has it's eyes on the people
    carrying rainbow armbands and flags. "It's our culture" is the reply and they do not even acknowledge the hypocrisy of it when it comes to them
    living in the west. You all were applauding the Iranian players and rightly so. But they were not protesting against draconian Qatari rules. They
    were on about a revolution in their own country. Ask them about being gay and it'll be interesting to hear their opinion. It's a culture war, and
    football cannot solve it. All the outrage is just internet fodder and media attention. Will not change a thing.

2. Geopolitically, Qatar have never been stronger. Almost the whole western hemisphere is prostrating itself for their investments and business
    opportunities. That's what will hurt them the most, if taken away. If their corruption backfires and exposes their shady dealings. If their policies
    make the politicians reconsider the trade deals. If economic harm comes to the sheikhs. That is what will effect the culture war. So unless we
    have a way of influencing the geopolitical and economical aspect of the middle east and the west, I'm afraid no amount of protests or outrage will
    change a thing. 

Yeah we'll never change the Qataris, its centuries of bigotry taught as gods will or some such shite. What we hopefulyy can do is change FIFA, either itself or by getting rid of it, so that it never gives the WC to a place like Qatar ever again. Fuck the feelings of places, if you have laws that descriminate and you use slave labour to build your infrastructure and work in it once complete, then you can fuck off if you think you can have the global showpiece.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:36:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:50 pm
more evidence that the game of football is dying, day by day ....

the other day he who fannies about and dives around was given a penalty, a total dive that made most people / pundits roll their eyes,

but they all got it wrong. this guy is a member of the FIFA technical study group:
"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63766703

We are now at a point where winning a penalty through cheating is considered a skill. :butt

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:03 pm
Absolutely. 

FIFA forced Brazil into selling alcohol in stadiums and now they support a ban, unless you're a VIP

Exactly. Funny how FIFA managed to bully a nation that's father to one of the greatest lineages in international football, but some no marks who are extremely strict religiously but also very rich get to set the agenda.

This was always going to happen. Qatar was always going to do a last minute one eighty on the alcohol/gays etc, and FIFA always knew they would. This was all about shutting up the competing nations long enough that it was too late to protest about it - but they were happy to go along with it as they could just turn around and blame FIFA for it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:39:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:28:58 pm
Yeah we'll never change the Qataris, its centuries of bigotry taught as gods will or some such shite. What we hopefulyy can do is change FIFA, either itself or by getting rid of it, so that it never gives the WC to a place like Qatar ever again. Fuck the feelings of places, if you have laws that descriminate and you use slave labour to build your infrastructure and work in it once complete, then you can fuck off if you think you can have the global showpiece.

Absolutely. It's FIFA that needs to be drawn down in the mud. They're the enablers and knew every single problems with the whole situation when they awarded the WC to Qatar. This should be a landmark moment for progressive nation's football authorities to draw a line. Hopefully that will happen, but given their historical favouritism towards authoritarian regimes, doubt it will. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:56:11 pm
"Cristiano Ronaldo has been called a "total genius" by Fifa for the way in which he won a penalty for Portugal in their World Cup victory over Ghana."


Fuck me, cheating bastard supported by cheating bastards
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 02:57:50 pm
Always rated Oliseh since he scored that goal against Spain but he's let himself down there.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:02:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:50 pm
more evidence that the game of football is dying, day by day ....

the other day he who fannies about and dives around was given a penalty, a total dive that made most people / pundits roll their eyes,

but they all got it wrong. this guy is a member of the FIFA technical study group:
"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63766703

And this is about where football is at: cheating is genius. Well done, you're so smart.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:10:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:50 pm
more evidence that the game of football is dying, day by day ....

the other day he who fannies about and dives around was given a penalty, a total dive that made most people / pundits roll their eyes,

but they all got it wrong. this guy is a member of the FIFA technical study group:
"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63766703

Aren't Ronaldo and Messi being lined up as the faces of the 2030 Saudi bid?? 

It's hardly a surprise therefore that a group put together by FIFA to report on the positives of this tournament will want to portray them as geniuses.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Today at 03:10:40 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 02:20:56 pm
2. Geopolitically, Qatar have never been stronger. Almost the whole western hemisphere is prostrating itself for their investments and business
    opportunities. That's what will hurt them the most, if taken away. If their corruption backfires and exposes their shady dealings. If their policies
    make the politicians reconsider the trade deals. If economic harm comes to the sheikhs. That is what will effect the culture war. So unless we
    have a way of influencing the geopolitical and economical aspect of the middle east and the west, I'm afraid no amount of protests or outrage will
    change a thing.

Bingo, the only way this can be fought is economically. As long as the Western hemisphere continues to consume oil and gas, the Gulf countries and Russia will be able to ignore or laugh derisively at what they can easily paint as naive entitlement from their critics. The world is controlled by producers, it always has been, the West has sleepwalked its way to the current state of affairs and a lot of the populace still hasn't cottoned on. Hence the hysteria.
