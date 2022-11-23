There are two aspects to this whole clusterfuck.



1. Qatar knew they'd do this as early as when they won the rights. I mean, really. Change their stone age laws based on something as personal to

their sheikhs as religion ? Anyone who thought the world's attention would change their behavior is just not living in reality. All the protests that

can happen, anything the players (or even the fans) do will be condescendingly smiled upon or just banned. They do not care. This was a

thought experiment in how the Qataris can get away with blatant corruption and would be further extended into their geopolitical dealings.



Rampant homophobia, sexism and other disgusting fallacies in Qataris will not change just because the western world has it's eyes on the people

carrying rainbow armbands and flags. "It's our culture" is the reply and they do not even acknowledge the hypocrisy of it when it comes to them

living in the west. You all were applauding the Iranian players and rightly so. But they were not protesting against draconian Qatari rules. They

were on about a revolution in their own country. Ask them about being gay and it'll be interesting to hear their opinion. It's a culture war, and

football cannot solve it. All the outrage is just internet fodder and media attention. Will not change a thing.



2. Geopolitically, Qatar have never been stronger. Almost the whole western hemisphere is prostrating itself for their investments and business

opportunities. That's what will hurt them the most, if taken away. If their corruption backfires and exposes their shady dealings. If their policies

make the politicians reconsider the trade deals. If economic harm comes to the sheikhs. That is what will effect the culture war. So unless we

have a way of influencing the geopolitical and economical aspect of the middle east and the west, I'm afraid no amount of protests or outrage will

change a thing.