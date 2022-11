.

':-Images showed supporter with flag displaying "women, life, freedom" message being challenged by security before Group B match in Qatar... while other fans sporting the same message were similarly accosted'Qatari forces are helping the dictator regime of Iran to silence Iranian people in the stadium. Flags with #MahsaAmini’s name and “women life freedom” are getting censored and collected by force. Shame on FIFA! #FIFAWorldCup #SayTheirNames' - https://twitter.com/cheragh_aseman/status/1596103027026726912 Officials in #Qatar are running interference for the Islamic Republic and are very threatened by a fan holding up a flag that has “woman, life, freedom” imprinted on it. #Iran #FIFAWorldCup - https://twitter.com/JasonMBrodsky/status/1596093731920379909 (with video)':-Numerous Iran fans vociferously booed while the national anthem was played ahead of their World Cup clash with Wales.':-'Many Iranians fans in Iranian colours but not waving the flag of the Islamic Republic booed the anthem, as did some Welsh fans. Some Iranians carrying a flag with the words ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ – a slogan of the protests that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September – were confronted in the stadium by security officials.Some fans wore shirts with Amini’s name on the back.A spokesperson for the organising supreme committee said Fifa rules prohibited items with “political, offensive, or discriminatory messages”.'FIFA are okay with Qatar officials confiscating the Lions & Sun Iranian flags - but not Islamic Republic Iran flags... of course FIFA is a apolitical (or tries to claim it is)...