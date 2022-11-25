All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.
The players have more power now then ever before. Clubs are highly unlikely to fire anyone for saying something that's politically moral but, even if they did, the player would have other clubs wanting to sign them. FIFA wouldn't impose much of a ban, if any.
Players are also - at that level - filthy rich.
The only effective tool for oppression of being able to comment is the facilitators of evil at FIFA imposing penalties on their teams, which affect the whole squad.
I'm hoping that, as teams exit the tournament, players end their self-gagging and launch at FIFA and the Qatar dictatorship.