Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 252122 times)

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:26:58 pm
'Arghhh! A rainbow! Quick - everyone look away while we get security to come confiscate it!'



'World Cup 2022: Iran players sing national anthem before Wales game':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63753096


'Iran's players sang their national anthem before Friday's World Cup game against Wales after not doing so before their opener against England.

They had stayed silent at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday in an apparent expression of support for anti-government protests in Iran.

As the players joined in with the anthem on Friday, loud jeers could be heard from Iran fans in the stadium.'


^ I'd say the Iran players barely sung it looking at the video in the link - and looked understandably reluctant / unenthused to as well.






And, No, FIFA... football is not 'more important than politics' - no matter how much they try and suppress and censor the links between them (and ignore and downplay their own corruption and politicking - to say nothing about this whole World Cup being a political and sportswashing statement).



We all know it's bollocks. FIFA fall totally behind *politics* when it suits them (ie, when it's good PR and doesn't block a flow of brown envelopes)

FIFA banned Russia from its competitions for *politics*. This after the 2018 WC. One can only conclude that Russia didn't pay FIFA and Infantino enough for lifetime VIP treatment.

That FIFA/UEFA/the FA & PL simultaeously ignore the thousands of Yemeni civilians - many of which are children and women - murdered by the Saudi dictatorship (also involving armed forced from Qatar & the UAE amongst others) in their de facto invasion of Yemen shows their stinking hypocrisy. But not as much as it shows their unquenchable lust for money.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:29:57 pm
David Beckham is going as David Beckham every game, and getting 50m for it

You'd have thought that they would have done their homework and found out he had an affair with someone who liked wanking pigs off
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 02:01:40 pm »
.
'World Cup security confiscate Iran fans' flag as joint protest broken up at Wales match':-

Images showed supporter with flag displaying "women, life, freedom" message being challenged by security before Group B match in Qatar... while other fans sporting the same message were similarly accosted

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/world-cup-security-confiscate-iran-28582265






'Qatari forces are helping the dictator regime of Iran to silence Iranian people in the stadium. Flags with #MahsaAminis name and women life freedom are getting censored and collected by force. Shame on FIFA! #FIFAWorldCup #SayTheirNames' - https://twitter.com/cheragh_aseman/status/1596103027026726912


Officials in #Qatar are running interference for the Islamic Republic and are very threatened by a fan holding up a flag that has woman, life, freedom imprinted on it. #Iran #FIFAWorldCup - https://twitter.com/JasonMBrodsky/status/1596093731920379909 (with video)






'Iran fans clash at World Cup game vs Wales as flags confiscated in unsavoury scenes':-

Numerous Iran fans vociferously booed while the national anthem was played ahead of their World Cup clash with Wales.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1701464/Iran-protest-World-Cup-Wales-fans-supporters-national-anthem-booed



'Iran players end silent protest at World Cup amid threats of reprisals':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/25/iran-players-sing-national-anthem-world-cup-end-silent-protest-qatar


'Many Iranians fans in Iranian colours but not waving the flag of the Islamic Republic booed the anthem, as did some Welsh fans. Some Iranians carrying a flag with the words Women, Life, Freedom  a slogan of the protests that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September  were confronted in the stadium by security officials.

Some fans wore shirts with Aminis name on the back.

A spokesperson for the organising supreme committee said Fifa rules prohibited items with political, offensive, or discriminatory messages.'



FIFA are okay with Qatar officials confiscating the Lions & Sun Iranian flags - but not Islamic Republic Iran flags... of course FIFA is a apolitical (or tries to claim it is)...


« Last Edit: Today at 03:57:07 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:20 pm
'Dont want to overplay it as its mostly full but there are pockets of empty seats at Qatar v Senegal. This is my 10th major tournament and I cant remember seeing empty seats when Ive been to a game involving a host nation. It is very loud though. Senegal drummers in top form' - https://twitter.com/JohnBennettBBC/status/1596128140635545601

The new capacity for the Al Thumama Stadium is 44,400 (it was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-thumama-stadium
I get that Qatar is a relatively small country with a relatively small population (approx. 3 million) but it's still a bit crazy that they can't sell out a home World Cup game in a 44k stadium.  Maybe FOMO isn't a thing in Qatar because any unique event in the UK is sold out even if those going aren't really that arsed about what they're going to see, nevermind something as hyped as a World Cup.

I've not watched the games and it's hard to tell from those photos, does the Qatar end have the usual demographic mix (mostly men with a good representation of women and children)?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:49:12 pm
Double whataboutery - impressive that Yorkie

I thought somebody lacking a bit might accuse me of that. But of course it's not 'whataboutery'. It's bang on point. It's about whether there ought to be a dress code in order to watch a football match.  The answer it appears is completely arbitrary, depending on how thin-skinned the hosts are. One can only make this point by looking at the question as a whole.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:47:32 pm
You'd have thought that they would have done their homework and found out he had an affair with someone who liked wanking pigs off

To be fair wasnt she wanking off pigs for purely commercial reasons? Collecting semen to breed fine litters of little pigs?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:03:57 pm
I get that Qatar is a relatively small country with a relatively small population (approx. 3 million) but it's still a bit crazy that they can't sell out a home World Cup game in a 44k stadium.  Maybe FOMO isn't a thing in Qatar because any unique event in the UK is sold out even if those going aren't really that arsed about what they're going to see, nevermind something as hyped as a World Cup.

I've not watched the games and it's hard to tell from those photos, does the Qatar end have the usual demographic mix (mostly men with a good representation of women and children)?

From what I've seen online... no, there are very few (if any) women and children in the Qatar fan sections.

Though I'm not watching any of the matches myself - so others are likely to know more on that, mate.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 02:13:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:20 pm
.
Qatar v Senegal...

That threw me for a moment. Looked like the Klan had turned up. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »

'Cold War Steve on the victims and vanity of the World Cup' - www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2022/nov/25/cold-war-steve-on-the-victims-and-vanity-of-the-world-cup

The first in a special series of Qatar 2022 themed artworks created by the celebrated visual satirist for the Guardian




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:03:57 pm
I get that Qatar is a relatively small country with a relatively small population (approx. 3 million) 

No. 313,000 are citizens. The other 2.7M are expats or bonded / migrant workers. The expats will be watching their own teams.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 02:20:20 pm »

Sport & Rights Alliance - 'FIFA: FIRST WEEK OF WORLD CUP PROVES WORST FEARS':-

Urgent Action Required from FIFA to Change Course and Show its Human Rights Commitments are Still in Force

www.fanseurope.org/news/sra-statement-fifa-first-week-of-world-cup-proves-worst-fears/


'Multiple human rights abuses taking place in the first week of the 2022 FIFA Qatar Mens World Cup reveal significant backsliding within FIFA on human rights, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. To realign with its own policies, responsibilities and commitments, FIFA must immediately step up and act to ensure respect for human rights of fans, journalists, and athletes  whether locals or visitors are upheld for the remainder of the tournament. The Sport & Rights Alliance calls on FIFA to issue a public statement reinforcing their commitment to human rights, how they intend to remedy the incidents that have already occurred and what measures they are putting in place as guarantees of non-repetition.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »

Something everyone can get behind...


'Fans want the loser of England v USA to keep James Corden':-

As England and the USA are gearing up to compete against each other in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament this Friday (25 November), football fans want the losing team in the game to keep James Corden.

www.indy100.com/sport/england-usa-james-corden-world-cup
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 02:24:57 pm »

'Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup':-

Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claimed officials threatened to confiscate his teams broadcast equipment and said: I was frightened

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/qatar-tv-interview-journalist-argentina-b2232979.html
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:53 pm
Something everyone can get behind...


'Fans want the loser of England v USA to keep James Corden':-

As England and the USA are gearing up to compete against each other in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament this Friday (25 November), football fans want the losing team in the game to keep James Corden.

www.indy100.com/sport/england-usa-james-corden-world-cup

I've never wanted England to win before, but I can get behind them 100% now.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:47:03 pm
I've never wanted England to win before, but I can get behind them 100% now.

;D




'All protest requires risk  England need to find their backbone':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/25/all-protest-requires-risk-england-need-to-find-their-backbone-17821652/




Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 02:53:43 pm »
Jason, that image has been in my head for ages now. It was a watershed moment. We need another.......cos we've seen what happens when fans try it, they get their banners confiscated.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 02:56:24 pm »
All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 03:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:24 pm
All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.

Think it is more to do with locating their spines first and foremost, mate.


Colin Kaepernick is media trained too ;)



(^ before it became something that Premier League players copied - and seems to be done of late without much thought or weight into it)...


Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 02:53:43 pm
Jason, that image has been in my head for ages now. It was a watershed moment. We need another.......cos we've seen what happens when fans try it, they get their banners confiscated.

Yes, it seems something like that would need to occur to really get the attention and focus on what has gone on for this World Cup - and what is also happening right now (and likely to happen after the world's media leaves Qatar) ... as well as FIFA's role in this - and being able to carry on as usual. As Infantino says... North Korea soon, maybe.

Edit: I hope the winning team does something - either at full-time, or for the trophy presentation - with the focus of the world's media upon them...

« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:22 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »

'Qatars Ghanaian workers cheer the Black Stars: We have suffered here, so we should be able to enjoy ourselves:-

As Ghana faced Portugal, hundreds of migrants gathered outside the stadium to celebrate every goal  despite being unable to afford a ticket

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/nov/25/qatar-ghanaian-workers-cheer-ghana-black-stars-world-cup



Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:24 pm
All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.


The players have more power now then ever before. Clubs are highly unlikely to fire anyone for saying something that's politically moral but, even if they did, the player would have other clubs wanting to sign them. FIFA wouldn't impose much of a ban, if any.

Players are also - at that level - filthy rich.

The only effective tool for oppression of being able to comment is the facilitators of evil at FIFA imposing penalties on their teams, which affect the whole squad.

I'm hoping that, as teams exit the tournament, players end their self-gagging and launch at FIFA and the Qatar dictatorship.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:29:57 pm
David Beckham is going as David Beckham every game, and getting 50m for it

Not doing a very good job of it, hardly looks like him at all.  ;D
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 04:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:26:51 pm

The players have more power now then ever before. Clubs are highly unlikely to fire anyone for saying something that's politically moral but, even if they did, the player would have other clubs wanting to sign them. FIFA wouldn't impose much of a ban, if any.

Players are also - at that level - filthy rich.

The only effective tool for oppression of being able to comment is the facilitators of evil at FIFA imposing penalties on their teams, which affect the whole squad.

I'm hoping that, as teams exit the tournament, players end their self-gagging and launch at FIFA and the Qatar dictatorship.

You'd think that fifa would be very wary of anything more than a token ban as they wouldn't want precedents being established if a more significant ban resulted in players taking them to court over it, you'd think that there are plenty of their regulations with regards to players and international duty that wouldn't stand up to the scrutiny of a legal battle.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm »

'FIFA reports 94 per cent attendance for first week of World Cup despite evident empty seats':-

Half-empty stadiums have provided another source of criticism for the Qatar World Cup, but FIFA claims attendance is at 94 per cent.

www.fotmob.com/news/1ncmgnrgc5ors1859u25jhv4yr/FIFA-reports-94-per-cent-attendance-for-first-week-of-World-Cup-despite-evident-empty-seats?

& www.fifa.com/ar/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/news/fifa-world-cup-tm-attendance-figures-stand-at-94-after-first-round-of-group-ar





:lmao :lmao :lmao



« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:50 pm by oojason »
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
I'd like to report I'm dating Scarlett Johansson.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 04:45:33 pm »
At this point it's gaslighting.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 04:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:45:33 pm
At this point it's gaslighting.

It is but he's always talking about her. Pretty misogynistic.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:16:19 am
Does this mean that Scandy fans will be disbarred from wearing Viking helmets when they next visit England? All that rape and plunder.

That Saudi flag too. With the scimitar. Didn't the Muslim armies invade and conquer Jerusalem in 1187 brandishing those things? Not sure that should be so visible.

Vikings didnt actually wear those helmets so thats all fine.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:51:15 pm
;D




'All protest requires risk  England need to find their backbone':-

https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/25/all-protest-requires-risk-england-need-to-find-their-backbone-17821652/




This is the crux! You dont have to seek permission to protest.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 05:49:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:47:03 pm
I've never wanted England to win before, but I can get behind them 100% now.



Yes! Come on England :scarf
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »

'After The Netherlands draw, Qatar are eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage':-

www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/match-centre/match/17/255711/285063/400235452?competitionEntryId=17

^ the earliest a host-nation has ever been eliminated from a World Cup.


'Qatar become only the 2nd hosts in World Cup history to be eliminated in the group stage':-

https://twitter.com/daznfootball/status/1596201284159557632
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:02:09 pm
'After The Netherlands draw, Qatar are eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage':-

www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/match-centre/match/17/255711/285063/400235452?competitionEntryId=17


^ the earliest a host-nation has ever been eliminated from a World Cup.

What a pity gif.

As pathetic on the field as they are off it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 06:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:28 pm
I thought somebody lacking a bit might accuse me of that. But of course it's not 'whataboutery'. It's bang on point. It's about whether there ought to be a dress code in order to watch a football match.  The answer it appears is completely arbitrary, depending on how thin-skinned the hosts are. One can only make this point by looking at the question as a whole.

 ;D

Yeah OK. The English dressed like Crusaders, but what about the Vikings. I couldn't give a toss either way and was just yanking your chain but let's be realistic. 
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5152 on: Today at 06:11:20 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:02:09 pm
'After The Netherlands draw, Qatar are eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage':-

www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/match-centre/match/17/255711/285063/400235452?competitionEntryId=17

^ the earliest a host-nation has ever been eliminated from a World Cup.


'Qatar become only the 2nd hosts in World Cup history to be eliminated in the group stage':-

https://twitter.com/daznfootball/status/1596201284159557632


Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5153 on: Today at 06:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:03:21 pm
What a pity gif.

As pathetic on the field as they are off it.
Their 23000 fans will be crushed.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5154 on: Today at 06:47:14 pm »

'"Our biggest frustration is that the community we wanted to show support for feel let down. We just felt we couldnt put the players in that position." @gabrielclarke05 sat down with @FA CEO Mark Bullingham to talk about the One Love armband.':-

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1596209766581387265 - 2+ minute video (was on ITV in the pre-match part of the England vs USA match)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5155 on: Today at 06:58:29 pm »
.
England v USA...


'Empty seats all around Al Bayt Stadium as the players walk out.' (ESPN Journalist) - https://twitter.com/JamesOlley/status/1596215908799758338 :-








'Lots of empty prime seats again. I've met England fans in Doha desperate for tickets for USA match but can't buy them.' - (The Times journalist) - https://twitter.com/DavidhBrown/status/1596217142776856576





The new capacity for the Al Bayt Stadium is 68,895 (it was 60,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-bayt-stadium

« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:01 pm by oojason »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5156 on: Today at 06:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:09:47 pm
;D

Yeah OK. The English dressed like Crusaders, but what about the Vikings. I couldn't give a toss either way and was just yanking your chain but let's be realistic. 
You mean the group that never wore the headwear attributed to them, right? Since we're being realistic :wave
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5157 on: Today at 07:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 06:59:26 pm
You mean the group that never wore the headwear attributed to them, right? Since we're being realistic :wave
.

I'm actually surprised. that Yorkie didn't know that as he's very well read.  If a little prickly.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:12 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5158 on: Today at 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:11:25 pm
.

I'm actually surprised. that Yorkie didn't know that as he's very well read.  If a little prickly.

They actually worse Bowler Hats.
