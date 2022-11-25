All the players are media trained these days. None of them will try something like that.



Jason, that image has been in my head for ages now. It was a watershed moment. We need another.......cos we've seen what happens when fans try it, they get their banners confiscated.



Think it is more to do with locating their spines first and foremost, mate.Colin Kaepernick is media trained too(^ before it became something that Premier League players copied - and seems to be done of late without much thought or weight into it)...Yes, it seems something like that would need to occur to really get the attention and focus on what has gone on for this World Cup - and what is also happening right now (and likely to happen after the world's media leaves Qatar) ... as well as FIFA's role in this - and being able to carry on as usual. As Infantino says... North Korea soon, maybe.I hope the winning team does something - either at full-time, or for the trophy presentation - with the focus of the world's media upon them...