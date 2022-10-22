Having seen the Netflix Fifa doc (only last night admittedly), the point about govt. pressure on associations and voting is obviously correct re: Energy contracts, arms deals etc.... but Norway were only suggesting dissatisfaction with Infantino and wanting other candidates for the next elections, rather than pulling out of Fifa entirely (they may have gone further since). Given what we've seen with successive Fifa leaders, anything less than a complete overhaul doesn't instil confidence however.



In the Athletic article I posted it is Denmark who have raised the possibility of them leaving FIFA - there having already been talks with other Scandinavian countries back in August - and seemingly talks with the other European nations about this soon:-'Moller also revealed that Denmark were considering leaving FIFA, and were willing to discuss this with all 55 member states of the organisation.It is not a decision that has been made now. We have been clear about this for a long time. We have been discussing it in the Nordic region since August, he said.Ive thought it again. I imagine that there may be challenges if Denmark leaves on its own. But let us see if we cannot have a dialogue on things.'Though I should have made it clearer - or put it over better, for sure. And I completely agree - FIFA, UEFA and the FA all need a complete overhaul (re the FA; with fans, player wellfare, 'smaller' clubs, teams lower down the various pyramids, and grassroots at the fore).