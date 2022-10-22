Poll

World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5040 on: Today at 11:48:57 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:59:08 am
Eden Hazard opens his mouth for once not to stuff his gob with churros and comes out with this beauty:

@theMadridZone
🎙️| Eden Hazard: Germanys gesture? They wouldve done better if they didnt do it & tried to win. We're here to play football, I'm not here to convey a political message. @RMCsport  #WorldCup

Twattish attitude but he's not that far wrong if you're going to go over there and take part.

The protest is to not go. Then you've got the shithouses who backed down because they might get booked.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5041 on: Today at 11:49:38 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:59:08 am
Eden Hazard opens his mouth for once not to stuff his gob with churros and comes out with this beauty:

@theMadridZone
🎙️| Eden Hazard: Germanys gesture? They wouldve done better if they didnt do it & tried to win. We're here to play football, I'm not here to convey a political message. @RMCsport  #WorldCup

What a fucking clueless knob.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5042 on: Today at 11:51:15 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:37 am
Are the comments about Gundogan being employed by City but still protesting not also whataboutery?

Oooh and this too, a whataboutery loop.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5043 on: Today at 11:52:15 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:15 am
Oooh and this too, a whataboutery loop.

Was just thinking that.  Whatabouteryception.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5044 on: Today at 12:05:35 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:59:08 am
Eden Hazard opens his mouth for once not to stuff his gob with churros and comes out with this beauty:

@theMadridZone
🎙️| Eden Hazard: Germanys gesture? They wouldve done better if they didnt do it & tried to win. We're here to play football, I'm not here to convey a political message. @RMCsport  #WorldCup

Gremlin looking twat.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5045 on: Today at 12:05:49 pm
Quote from: Salger on Today at 09:59:53 am
Having seen the Netflix Fifa doc (only last night admittedly), the point about govt. pressure on associations and voting is obviously correct re: Energy contracts, arms deals etc.... but Norway were only suggesting dissatisfaction with Infantino and wanting other candidates for the next elections, rather than pulling out of Fifa entirely (they may have gone further since). Given what we've seen with successive Fifa leaders, anything less than a complete overhaul doesn't instil confidence however. 

In the Athletic article I posted it is Denmark who have raised the possibility of them leaving FIFA - there having already been talks with other Scandinavian countries back in August - and seemingly talks with the other European nations about this soon:-


'Moller also revealed that Denmark were considering leaving FIFA, and were willing to discuss this with all 55 member states of the organisation.

It is not a decision that has been made now. We have been clear about this for a long time. We have been discussing it in the Nordic region since August, he said.

Ive thought it again. I imagine that there may be challenges if Denmark leaves on its own. But let us see if we cannot have a dialogue on things.'


Though I should have made it clearer - or put it over better, for sure. And I completely agree - FIFA, UEFA and the FA all need a complete overhaul (re the FA; with fans, player wellfare, 'smaller' clubs, teams lower down the various pyramids, and grassroots at the fore).
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:16:13 pm
.
Day 5 : Switzerland v Cameroon...








https://twitter.com/BecauseWeWin/status/1595718089139965952 - a short video of empty seats around the ground at kick off.

^ with 'thousands of empty seats' once again shown and talked about by journalists and fans on social media.

(and yes... previous World Cups also had empty seats too - yet nobody was giving out obviously incorrect and inflated attendance figures for those matches - like is being done at this World Cup so far).


'The attendance for this match is 39,089': www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61022748

The capacity at the Al Janoub Stadium is now 44,325 (was 40,000 at the start of the World Cup): www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/al-janoub-stadium

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5047 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:37 am
Are the comments about Gundogan being employed by City but still protesting not also whataboutery?

It depends. It's whataboutery it you complain about Germany protesting because Gundogan plays for Man City. It's not whataboutery it you applaud them protesting, but then think Gundogan could go one step further and evaluate his current employers. The latter stance supports the protest, the former questions it.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5048 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm

'Qatari police refuse Amazigh (Berber) flag entry from some Moroccans to the Morocco vs Croatia game, confusing it with an LGBT flag':-

https://v.redd.it/4gfocw7ypv1a1 - a 30 second video


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/z3gy3g/qatari_police_refuse_amazigh_berber_flag_entry/

As one of the comments in there says... 'Imagine not even knowing which flag you're supposed to be scared of. How pathetic is that.'



The Berber flag:-



Wikipedia page for the Berber flag: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berber_flag


^ from a 5 second google search.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5049 on: Today at 12:32:12 pm
 ::) Colours are so frightening now.Ban all but black and white.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5050 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm

'Fifpro asks why Gabons FA chief was at World Cup opener when facing trial':-

Pierre-Alain Mounguengui seen with Infantino and Qatar emir
Mounguengui charged with not reporting crimes of paedophilia

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/24/fifpro-asks-why-gabons-fa-chief-was-at-world-cup-opener-when-facing-trial


'Fifpro said: Allegations of widespread, systemic sexual abuse possibly impacting hundreds of players in Gabon must be properly investigated both by Fifa and authorities in that country. Fifas investigation can only be successful if there is trust in its efficacy and independence. Victims and whistleblowers must believe that  if the evidence substantiates it  those responsible for the abuse will be held to account. We know from supporting victims of abuse in football around the world that this trust is fragile: players who were abused have already been repeatedly failed by football authorities when they were not protected or listened to.'




^ Pierre-Alain Mounguengui, the president of the Gabon Football Federation who spent six months in preventive custody, appearing at the World Cup
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5051 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm
We all dream of a team of lads called Kim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5052 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm

^ some English commentators would still struggle with that ;)



'In Germany, only just over 9 million viewers tuned in to the match against Japan. At the 2018 World Cup, no game of the German NT had less than 25 million viewers':-

Far fewer people in Germany are interested in the Winter World Cup in the desert state of Qatar than in previous tournaments

www.dwdl.de/zahlenzentrale/90664/katarwm_selbst_deutschlandspiel_bleibt_unter_10_mio__/ (translated)
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5053 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm
What I've not seen anywhere is a response from FIFA regarding all these issue, particularly the banning of rainbow items from stadiums even though they explicitly guaranteed this.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5054 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 01:14:59 pm
What I've not seen anywhere is a response from FIFA regarding all these issue, particularly the banning of rainbow items from stadiums even though they explicitly guaranteed this.
That's cos they're a spineless bunch of cash-grabbing c*nts "focusing on the football" right now....
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5055 on: Today at 01:34:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:37 am
Are the comments about Gundogan being employed by City but still protesting not also whataboutery?

I am sure you can tell the difference though from have a dig at protesting players who play for a team who have a sponsor from Qatar and a player who made a personal decision to take his very large wages from human rights abusers.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5056 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:01:06 pm
^ some English commentators would still struggle with that ;)



'In Germany, only just over 9 million viewers tuned in to the match against Japan. At the 2018 World Cup, no game of the German NT had less than 25 million viewers':-

Far fewer people in Germany are interested in the Winter World Cup in the desert state of Qatar than in previous tournaments

www.dwdl.de/zahlenzentrale/90664/katarwm_selbst_deutschlandspiel_bleibt_unter_10_mio__/ (translated)

Wasn't the Germany game on during the day? It's a bit tougher to compare these numbers when a lot of people who would normally watch might be in work.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5057 on: Today at 02:03:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:55:07 pm
Wasn't the Germany game on during the day? It's a bit tougher to compare these numbers when a lot of people who would normally watch might be in work.

It does mention this in the article, mate:-

'In 2006, for example, a game against Ecuador started at 4 p.m., at that time the quota was more than 80 percent and the reach was over 21 million. Eight years earlier, in 2002, a Germany game against Cameroon started at 1:30 p.m.  around 15.7 million fans watched back then, which corresponded to around 77 percent of the market at the time. And in 2010, a game against Serbia, which started at 1:30 p.m., reached almost exactly 22 million viewers and a very strong 87 percent. The admittedly high rate was a long way from these values.'

and

'At the last World Cup, which was held in the summer of 2018, there was no Germany game with fewer than 25 million spectators. The 4 p.m. game against South Korea also took this mark back then.'
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5058 on: Today at 02:07:10 pm

'Fifa promises rainbow colours are allowed at Qatar World Cup after localised incidents' (by Miguel Delaney):-

Some Wales fans were forced to remove bucket hats displaying the rainbow colours associated with support for the LGBTQ+ community by security staff at a World Cup venue

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup/fifa-rainbow-lgbtq-qatar-2022-b2232145.html


Sure FIFA, 'localised incidents', sure...
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5059 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:07:10 pm
'Fifa promises rainbow colours are allowed at Qatar World Cup after localised incidents' (by Miguel Delaney):-
Sure FIFA, 'localised incidents', sure...
Have they run that past their Qatari overlords yet...?
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5060 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Have they run that past their Qatari overlords yet...?

Today, Infantino and FIFA friends feel... quiet. ;)

Like every other day on this so far.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
Reply #5061 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm

'World Cup: EU parliament calls on FIFA to compensate families of dead workers':-

The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution that calls on FIFA to help compensate the families of the migrant workers who died, as well as workers who suffered rights abuses, during preparations for the World Cup.

www.espn.co.uk/football/fifa-world-cup/story/4812531/world-cup-eu-parliament-calls-on-fifa-to-compensate-families-of-dead-workers


Quote from: RooiBefok on November 13, 2022, 07:35:19 am
Dear friends,

Imagine being so desperate for work that you left your family behind to live in a squalid camp, toiling in the desert heat for as little as $1 an hour. Then you died, alone, and your family got nothing.

Imagine that those who treated you like a slave would rake in billions while the family you left behind spiraled down deeper into poverty.

FIFA decided to let Qatars despotic regime host the World Cup, and since then thousands of desperate and vulnerable migrant workers have reportedly died.

Thats 39 modern-day slaves who died for every goal expected to be scored.

FIFA is under pressure to set aside $440 million for these workers - the same amount that will be awarded to the competing teams. Rights groups, footballers, and even some of the World Cups top corporate sponsors are part of the push. But with less than two weeks until kickoff, we need to make this call massive to get FIFA to do the right thing. So sign now and well deliver your voices straight to FIFA.

Despite warnings, FIFA chose a host country well known for using forced labor and for abusing poor and desperate migrant workers. FIFA helped create this problem, and now it has to help solve it.

Getting a huge organization like FIFA to do the right thing can feel like an uphill battle. But public pressure works, especially when it starts to hurt profits. Even four of the World Cups top corporate sponsors  Budweiser, McNasty's, Coca Cola, and Adidas  support compensating workers. And so do 84% of football fans who are likely to tune into the matches, according to a recent poll.

We only have days before the lights go up on the first game, shifting global attention to the matches, and not the people who worked - and died - in the sweltering heat and inhumane conditions to make the Qatar World Cup a reality. Dont let FIFA profit off abuse. Sign now to demand that they set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers.

Avaaz stands up for human rights and workers rights around the world. Already in 2015 Avaaz urged Qatar to end its modern slavery ahead of the World Cup, receiving almost a million signatures. In the years since, the Qatar government has taken steps to address these issues, but more can be done!

With hope and determination,
Bieta, Nate, Christine, Miguel, Ahmed, Luis, Marta and the rest of the Avaaz team.

Please follow the link below.  Were reading fast approaching 100,000 signatures.
Thank You
YNWA

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb

715,000+ people have already signed  :thumbup


Hopefully most on here will sign too? And also help spread the word / re-post it on your social media accounts too? (and many thanks to everyone who already has signed it...)

(it only requires an email address to do - so no lengthy sign ups or anything like that - just remember to click on the 'verify' button when you receive the confirmation email).

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/make_fifa_pay_locked/?cGrBtqb
