Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 246144 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2013, 05:07:39 pm
That's what a shit load of oil get's ya.


Unless you are someone actually making them, funny how, with all that money, they are still tight bastards (unless you are a top sportsman of course, or an sports ambassador)
Offline Hazell

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Gary Neville - expert pundit...

Before the match, live on ITV: "It's [the Spain team] okay, but there's no goals in it."

Spain win 7-0.

Ha ha what a chump. Next he'll be saying he has has no choice but to take money from horrible regimes.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm »

Sorry, it is an article from the Mail again (I do take a shower and do some deep scrubbing every time I post an article from them) - though think the image is worth it...


'Belgium politician wears 'One Love' armband at World Cup':-

Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband - regarded as a symbol for inclusion and diversity - that FIFA has prevented captains of seven European teams, including Belgium, from wearing at the World Cup in Qatar.

www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-11463279/Belgium-politician-wears-One-Love-armband-World-Cup.html






^ Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, wearing a "One Love" armband, talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, on the tribune during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada
Offline John C

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm
Sorry, it is an article from the Mail again (I do take a shower and do some deep scrubbing every time I post an article from them) - though think the image is worth it...

Don't worry, it's superb to see that.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm »

^ thanks mate.



.
Belgium v Canada : The 'attendance for this match is 40,432':-



:lmao :lmao :lmao








video of empty seats (in Cat 3 - the lowest price) - https://twitter.com/fusionjosh_/status/1595493315977351168


The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium has a maximum capacity of 45,032 : www.qatar2022.qa/en/tournament/stadiums/ahmad-bin-ali-stadium

Offline Red Berry

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 09:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm
Ha ha what a chump. Next he'll be saying he has has no choice but to take money from horrible regimes.

If he didn't take it, it would only go to someone else. So he's actually saving another person's integrity because he had none to lose in the first place.
Offline oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:30 pm
If he didn't take it, it would only go to someone else. So he's actually saving another person's integrity because he had none to lose in the first place.

He'll likely use that as a 'defence' to Hislop next time he's on HIGNFY ;)



'Will Young urges David Beckham to donate to LGBTQ+ charities after taking Qatar deal':-

www.getreading.co.uk/news/reading-berkshire-news/young-urges-david-beckham-donate-25591595


What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say. Our paths crossed a fair few times due to being with 19 Management and you were always friendly and generous. People do things for money, we all know that.

Here is what irks me the most  not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.
Offline Cruiser

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm
^ thanks mate.



.
Belgium v Canada : The 'attendance for this match is 40,432':-



:lmao :lmao :lmao

To be fair that's quite an achievement to get more than a game at Woodison!  :D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Gary Neville - expert pundit...

Before the Spain v Costa Rica match, live on ITV: "It's [the Spain team] okay, but there's no goals in it."

Spain win 7-0.


Don't know if he has done any 'highlighting the issues' as he promised yet - he hasn't criticised Qatar yet when working for BeIn Sports - and has been only critical of FIFA so far...)
His ability to continue being wrong about most things yet confidently 'predicting' outcomes and making statements like he's a sage is quite something.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm »

'Neuers Armband gets checked for political messages':-



As others have said... it seems FIFA have instructed referees to look out for political protests (have FIFA not the courage to check themselves?)... they've totally lost the plot.
Offline thaddeus

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
He'll likely use that as a 'defence' to Hislop next time he's on HIGNFY ;)



'Will Young urges David Beckham to donate to LGBTQ+ charities after taking Qatar deal':-

www.getreading.co.uk/news/reading-berkshire-news/young-urges-david-beckham-donate-25591595


What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say. Our paths crossed a fair few times due to being with 19 Management and you were always friendly and generous. People do things for money, we all know that.

Here is what irks me the most  not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.
Knighthood incoming for Becks for services to sportswashing strategic allies.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm »
Well done Germany for having a go.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
Well done Germany for having a go.

They did their best, but Japan proved too good.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
'Neuers Armband gets checked for political messages':-



As others have said... it seems FIFA have instructed referees to look out for political protests (have FIFA not the courage to check themselves?)... they've totally lost the plot.

Awesome. By the end of the tournament, it will be Infantino doing the checking at the behest of his Qataari overlords. This and the photos of the empty stadiums youre posting are giving me life. Imagine spending 200 billion and still having empty seats.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 12:13:46 am »
It will interesting at points in the tournament when bookings do not matter;


ie


  • The team is already out (could be Germany?),
  • when bookings are not rolled over (ie QF stage),
  • when someone wants a booking (ie you've been booked once, you're winning your second game and the best outcome is being banned for your final group match which cleans your sheet)





Offline 4pool

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 01:41:10 am »
Related or unrelated??



PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group of people vandalized the Adidas headquarters in North Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, nine people wearing ski goggles and masks smashed windows and doors on the Adidas campus on North Greeley Avenue at about 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 20. Blue paint was also splattered around campus.

Police said a total of 50 large windows and doors were broken.

Officers, along with the Air Support Unit, checked the area but were not able to locate the suspects.

FOX 12 reached out to Adidas for comment after the vandalized. The sportswear company sent the following statement:

Unfortunately, there was vandalism at our North America HQ in Portland, Oregon over the weekend. The Portland Police Department was called to investigate. adidas condemns this violence. adidas was not involved in the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar. We have been engaged with FIFA and other critical stakeholders, including the Qatari government and international human rights and labor advocacy groups, to improve the human rights situation for migrant workers. Additionally, we have strongly advocated for unrestricted access for all visitors regardless of nationality, religion, sexual orientation or ethnic background.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Portland police and reference case number 22-309535.


FWIW, Portland has a large LBGT community. Rainbow flags at the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns matches.

Offline stevieG786

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 02:06:04 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:29:06 pm
Superb from Germany....


'We wanted to use our captains armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.'

&

'It wasnt about making a political statement  human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isnt the case. Thats why this message is so important to us.

Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.'


^ https://twitter.com/DFB_Team_EN/status/1595405787953827840




Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 02:49:32 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:06:04 am
Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

I'm a little tired, but I'll give it a shot at answering this before bed...


Needless to say such whataboutery at the level of a child's thinking (and I may be being harsh on children there) - the tactic many shills, bots and Qatar PR are currently trying to use to defend themselves and their actions for THIS World Cup in written press & online (of which they are doing an awful, laughable and ineffective job at) - hasn't gone down well in here when used by other members, either...

You may want to have a look through the past few pages of the thread to see how that went.


Whilst you're doing that, also take a look at this 3 minute short video from John Oliver on the use of 'whataboutism' in discourse...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ</a>

There is a more detailed article (and report) on it here - www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/01/engaging-whataboutery-instead-protecting-rights


And then have a think about what on earth you asked... has to do with the World Cup in Qatar - or the topic at hand (the German team refusing to bow down to FIFA's censorship) - in a thread with the title 'World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims'.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:14 am by oojason »
Online kavah

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 04:49:53 am »
Good post Jason.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 04:50:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm
Ha ha what a chump. Next he'll be saying he has has no choice but to take money from horrible regimes.

He has been doing that for years anyway.
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 06:57:11 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:06:04 am
Where was this german energy when Ozil spoke out about China torturing Uighur Muslims?

Really dont understand why anyone would criticise Germany for saying they should have been allowed to wear an armband supporting LGBT rights.. Well sadly maybe I do.

