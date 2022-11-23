Poll

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.

Tobez

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
It's a real shame Germany have dropped the name "die Mannschaft" because it's a double-entendre...wet dream?

Absolutely correct that poster who said religion cannot stand laughter. Once you get down to it, there's a whole load of ceremony and pomposity which isn't really designed to deal with ridicule
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 02:08:31 pm
It gets better...

Quality ;D



^ I'll try and find a larger, better quality image later - hopefully with Infantino looking at her / the OneLove armband - and squirming even more than he usually does.

Though if anyone finds / see any such images please post them up ;D


(PS - would be great if she stood up in front of Infantino and took the armband off... only to put the armband back on on her right arm - so it is right in Infantino's eye-line throughout the game).

« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:48 pm by oojason »
.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 02:14:50 pm »
There was also the German commentator for ZDF Claudia Neumann who wore the armband while commentating
Eternalsungod

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 02:15:27 pm »
The Norwegian FA have just officially stated that they lack confidence in Infantino and want other candidates for the upcoming election.
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:50 pm
There was also the German commentator for ZDF Claudia Neumann who wore the armband while commentating

Of course!

.
killer-heels

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
Fair play to Germany.

Don't think this sports washing is going well. Most people now think Qatar and Qatari's are a gang of c*nts.
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 02:16:32 pm »
I wonder what he's texting.....

"Note to self - ban any visual references to visual references being banned - oh and ban all women from the stadium too, since they don't appear to be able to comply and obey in the same way the men are....."  :wanker
Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:50 pm
There was also the German commentator for ZDF Claudia Neumann who wore the armband while commentating
:thumbup
Quote from: Eternalsungod on Today at 02:15:27 pm
The Norwegian FA have just officially stated that they lack confidence in Infantino and want other candidates for the upcoming election.
:thumbup
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on Today at 02:15:27 pm
The Norwegian FA have just officially stated that they lack confidence in Infantino and want other candidates for the upcoming election.

Denmark earlier too. Let's hope more follow suit.

Can see the Germans doing so too. The Finns as well.

France and England FA / UK Govt not so much... (Macron and French Govt benefit greatly from military hardware - us too, IIRC).


The Danes are even up for talking about UEFA countries withdrawing from FIFA (talks next year)...


'Denmark ready to discuss blanket withdrawal of UEFA nations from FIFA after armband row':-

https://theathletic.com/3926702/2022/11/23/denmark-uefa-fifa-withdraw/ (they are NOT talking withdrawing from the World Cup - but from FIFA itself later next year)


^ or article in full here - https://archive.ph/f4xhR
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:09 pm by oojason »
.
lfc_col

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:20 pm
Will be interesting to see if England and other European nations follow suit, though.  I suspect the FA will shit the bed as usual.

Well its up to the players then i wonder if the German players decided to do that themselves
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:15 pm
Well its up to the players then i wonder if the German players decided to do that themselves

I wonder how much Vertonghen's comments inspired it
Dim Glas

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:15 pm
Well its up to the players then i wonder if the German players decided to do that themselves

with the likes of Neuer, Müller and Kimmich, who are not your usual dumb footballer type, Id imagine it has a lot to do with the players.

rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 02:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:20:53 pm
with the likes of Neuer, Müller and Kimmich, who are not your usual dumb footballer type, Id imagine it has a lot to do with the players.



Very true. Goretzka as well
Tobelius

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:14:24 pm
Quality ;D



^ I'll try and find a larger, better quality image later - hopefully with Infantino looking at her / the OneLove armband - and squirming even more than he usually does.

Haha,looks like he doesn't feel gay today
Salger

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:18:46 pm
Denmark earlier too. Let's hope more follow suit.

Can see the Germans doing so too. The Finns as well.

France and England FA / UK Govt not so much... (Macron and French Govt benefit greatly from military hardware - us too, IIRC).


The Danes are even up for talking about UEFA countries withdrawing from FIFA (talks next year)...


'Denmark ready to discuss blanket withdrawal of UEFA nations from FIFA after armband row':-

https://theathletic.com/3926702/2022/11/23/denmark-uefa-fifa-withdraw/ (they are NOT talking withdrawing from the World Cup - but from FIFA itself later next year)


^ or article in full here - https://archive.ph/f4xhR

What does lack of confidence in Infantino have to do with military hardware?
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4935 on: Today at 02:26:24 pm »
Official blazers

aaaaagggghhhh.

They just sum up certain organisations and the type of people they attract.
Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 02:32:26 pm »
Germans eh, ahead of us again.


It's all backfiring big style now, never has a suppression created so much awareness




lfc_col

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:26:24 pm
Official blazers

aaaaagggghhhh.

They just sum up certain organisations and the type of people they attract.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 10:13:53 am
It's all bollocks, mate, innit. ALL religion is poisonous in one way or another.....whether it be believing homosexuality to be a sickness of the mind (there are plenty of Christians who believe the same, by the way) or believing it's justifiable to subjugate women as the inferior gender (there are plenty of Christians who believe that too) - but when a state takes it as far as imprisoning and executing people for practising their beliefs with other consenting adults, that's where it gets twisted.........human rights and all that.......


Exactly,it has nothing to do with a specific religion because they're all as bad as one another.

Sky fairy believing twats the lot of them and those that get offended by that statement,well you're just pick n mix religious folks or as some would say enablers.



Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:46:31 am
Basically its evil men using religion to their own ends and twisting what was written in books centuries ago as a way of getting their own way/forcing their warped views on others.

I disagree,they're not twisting anything,they simply see those fireside stories as infallible.
FlashGordon

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 01:59:35 pm
A number of their players wearing rainbow colours on adidas boots as well. No coincidence.

It actually is a coincidence, those colourways have been out for about a month. Unless Adidas planned it in advance.
Zlen

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm »
Fair play Germany.
I hope they win the title and make a scene.
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 02:23:32 pm
What does lack of confidence in Infantino have to do with military hardware?

In the context of future talks by the European FAs in talks to leave FIFA (because of Infantino's actions - and allaying himself & FIFA with Qatar)?

You don't think the UK Govt would be leaning on the English FA to not rock the FIFA boat in any such talks? The French Govt too with FFF? Given the amount of military hardware we sell / UK /French contracts and provide military support to. Or the UK Govt allowing Saudi Arabia to buy Newcastle as there is no 'direct control' from the Saudi Govt?

The French Govt were pressed by FFF and fans to act on PSG's power and domination in the league. Unusually they refused... and stayed unusually quiet on the subject - as it turns out Qatar had just bought $15b (?) in military aircraft from the French Govt. PSG becomes untouchable in the eyes of the French Govt, the FFF follow suit.

The UK Govt have been reluctant to criticise other Govts we have multi-million/billion contracts with (either ourselves or UK companies) - to put it mildly (follow the money when it comes to the UK Govt, especially ;))


If you want I can dig out the articles at from at the time - but they are there up and available on the 'net.


Like I said, I could see the Scandinavian and German FA's being up for leaving - ours and the French... not so much, given the leanings and actions of the two Govts in the recent past. Though I could very easily be wrong on that. Much of it is ifs, buts and hypotheticals at this stage...

Logged
Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 02:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:45:53 pm
Fair play Germany.
I hope they win the title and make a scene.


Better than England winning, coming back, Harry Kane getting knighted and him talking about equality issues ever again
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 02:57:49 pm »

'Fears grow Iran players may face reprisals for not singing national anthem':-

Politician says no one will be allowed to insult our anthem and flag as loyalist media vent fury over protests during England game

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/22/fears-grow-iran-players-may-face-reprisals-for-not-singing-national-anthem-world-cup-2022-qatar


Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:57:49 pm
Politician says no one will be allowed to insult our anthem and flag as loyalist media vent fury over protests during England game
Mass defection incoming...?
reddebs

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:57:49 pm
'Fears grow Iran players may face reprisals for not singing national anthem':-

Politician says no one will be allowed to insult our anthem and flag as loyalist media vent fury over protests during England game

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/22/fears-grow-iran-players-may-face-reprisals-for-not-singing-national-anthem-world-cup-2022-qatar




There was a time when elite athletes/political activists would defect or seek asylum during major sporting events.

If it wasn't for fear of their families being punished I'd be seriously looking at that option.
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm »


Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:02:59 pm



"Man, I feel like a woman!" - "Well, THIS woman is more of a 'man' than you!"
gaztop08

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 03:07:13 pm »
Is it just two teams that qualify from the groups?
oojason

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 03:10:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:02:12 pm
There was a time when elite athletes/political activists would defect or seek asylum during major sporting events.

If it wasn't for fear of their families being punished I'd be seriously looking at that option.

Yeas, 100%. Nothing but respect for the way Iran players have handled this so. Putting themselves on the line - knowing the risks to their loved ones back home - yet still stood up and made their stance.

I imagine many in the squad are hoping change back in Iran occurs very soon - before they get back home - and not just for their own and their families safety.

How they are able to even concentrate on the football given what is going on in Iran is beyond me.
Red Berry

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 03:29:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:37:57 pm

Sky fairy believing twats the lot of them and those that get offended by that statement,well you're just pick n mix religious folks or as some would say enablers.


I am offended. Go fuck yourself.

Should have realised it was a mistake taking you off ignore. Fortunately, you wont be offended by me putting you back.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 03:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:29:33 pm
I am offended. Go fuck yourself.

Should have realised it was a mistake taking you off ignore. Fortunately, you wont be offended by me putting you back.


Not at all Berry,we all have our opinions & beliefs,it's just that mine don't infringe on anybody else's.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 03:42:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:10:49 pm
Yeas, 100%. Nothing but respect for the way Iran players have handled this so. Putting themselves on the line - knowing the risks to their loved ones back home - yet still stood up and made their stance.

I imagine many in the squad are hoping change back in Iran occurs very soon - before they get back home - and not just for their own and their families safety.

How they are able to even concentrate on the football given what is going on in Iran is beyond me.
I hope we offer them a friendly at very short notice and then tell them that the plane to take them home was nicked.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4953 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:10:49 pm
Yeas, 100%. Nothing but respect for the way Iran players have handled this so. Putting themselves on the line - knowing the risks to their loved ones back home - yet still stood up and made their stance.

I imagine many in the squad are hoping change back in Iran occurs very soon - before they get back home - and not just for their own and their families safety.

How they are able to even concentrate on the football given what is going on in Iran is beyond me.


They're definitely going to be in the shit when they go home,just makes their stand all the more brave,took real bollocks.

Was it their captain who came out in solidarity with those back home just before the WC started ?
