What does lack of confidence in Infantino have to do with military hardware?



(follow the money when it comes to the UK Govt, especially )

In the context of future talks by the European FAs in talks to leave FIFA (because of Infantino's actions - and allaying himself & FIFA with Qatar)?You don't think the UK Govt would be leaning on the English FA to not rock the FIFA boat in any such talks? The French Govt too with FFF? Given the amount of military hardware we sell / UK /French contracts and provide military support to. Or the UK Govt allowing Saudi Arabia to buy Newcastle as there is no 'direct control' from the Saudi Govt?The French Govt were pressed by FFF and fans to act on PSG's power and domination in the league. Unusually they refused... and stayed unusually quiet on the subject - as it turns out Qatar had just bought $15b (?) in military aircraft from the French Govt. PSG becomes untouchable in the eyes of the French Govt, the FFF follow suit.The UK Govt have been reluctant to criticise other Govts we have multi-million/billion contracts with (either ourselves or UK companies) - to put it mildlyIf you want I can dig out the articles at from at the time - but they are there up and available on the 'net.Like I said, I could see the Scandinavian and German FA's being up for leaving - ours and the French... not so much, given the leanings and actions of the two Govts in the recent past. Though I could very easily be wrong on that. Much of it is ifs, buts and hypotheticals at this stage...