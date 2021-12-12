Imagine living in a culture where love and rainbows are banned cos it offends a beardy bloke in the sky.



Cleverly has apparently offered reassurance that Qataris have "taken serious steps" to ensure gay people are safe there.



From what I can see, that means police instructing people to remove anything with a fucking rainbow on it, presumably for the safety of the wearer (I'm thinking of that incident reported, I forget where, of the train passenger receiving a verbal death threat for holding a small umbrella flag) - to me that equates to the police in e.g. the UK warning a woman not to wear a short skirt for her own safety in case someone tries to rape her - and yes, I'm serious with that equivocation.



The fallout from all this is still yet to be felt and I'm genuinely concerned that there'll be an incident out there involving a clash of ideologies and FIFA will doubtlessly engage in a crass case of victim-shaming.