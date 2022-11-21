Poll

Will you watch the WC

Yes, as many games as I can
Only those that look good like I usually do
Will I fuck watch anything
Do you wish there was a cheese option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.  (Read 239342 times)

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 07:23:46 pm »
Just a thought.. that this mess seems like a sign of the times, in a way. Yes, of course FIFA was corrupt decades ago and Qatar and russia was almost bound to happen with a monopoly like FIFA doing pretty much what they please, but this is a time that feels like one of those downward arcs that regularly happens in human history, dictators and right wing governments on the rise, eventually wars. I know this was touched upon in that excellent Netflix documentary, but I can't help but feel the parallels are just too obvious. The Berlin 1936 Olympics were considered a success as well and western people still thought war wouldn't happen. 3 years later Poland is invaded. Infantino shakes hands with putin, the 2018 World Cup is all good and in about the same time, 3 and a half years later Ukraine is invaded. When the World Cups were given to qatar and russia simultaneously in 2010 it just felt like a big slap in the face of all football fans (or the footballing world for that matter), but truthfully my blood was boiling at the thought of russia quite a bit more than qatar. It is absolutely horrible what has happened in qatar with all those deaths and injuries and what is pretty much modern slavery, but (maybe because of where I'm from) russia was just like hitler getting his little showcase to the world that 'we're alright'. And then the inevitable happens, which was actually coming for a while. Maybe, hopefully one day, when we all look back at this time period and think, bit of a shit decade or so, we say, no wonder qatar was hosting the WC back then.

(long time lurker etc, just a few pseudophilosophical cents)
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:02:09 pm
The Grauniad now reporting on the story from Bild earlier re legal action vs FIFA...


'German football federation to take legal action over Fifas OneLove armband ban':-

Move comes after supermarket chain cuts commercial ties with DFB in protest over row at World Cup

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/22/german-football-federation-legal-action-fifa-onelove-armband-ban-world-cup


'The DFBs spokesperson, Stefan Simon, confirmed to the tabloid Bild that it had lodged a case over legal validity of the decision at the international sport court, CAS, in Lausanne.

Fifa has forbidden us from using a symbol of diversity and human rights. It said the ban would be linked to massive penalties (in the nature of) sporting sanctions without concretising exactly what it meant. The DFB is keen to clarify whether Fifas procedure is in fact legitimate, he said.

Simon said the DFB hoped to overturn the ban by the time of Germanys second match against Spain on Sunday, re-establishing its captain Manuel Neuers right to wear the OneLove symbol without facing penalties.'

&

'Theo Zwanziger, a former DFB president, told Bild: Im happy that the DFB is now defending itself against the extraordinary machinations of Fifa president Gianni Infantino and is taking its case to the CAS. Anything else would have only done further damage to the credibility of the DFB, he said.'



I think its safe to say CAS will side with the sportswashers, again.
Logged

Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,714
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 07:46:08 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on Yesterday at 07:23:46 pm
Just a thought.. [snip]

(long time lurker etc, just a few pseudophilosophical cents)
Thanks for that - very interesting perspective on parallels and history repeating. Really must get around to watching that Netflix doc, haven't been able to bring myself to do so yet. :thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm »
I wonder if Qatar will use the Palestinian flag as the captain's armband for their second match, too.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • Hates Poodles
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
I wonder if Qatar will use the Palestinian flag as the captain's armband for their second match, too.

They didnt in the first match.

There is enough to slag these c*nts off for without regurgitating bollox.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm »
Infantino being found out chatting absolute wham again. ::)
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 08:05:40 pm »
Theyre even lying about co2 emissions. Infantino is making blatter look like a boy scout.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Infantino being found out chatting absolute wham again. ::)


He's waiting patiently for the ancestors of Boudicca to apologise and the less said about those robbers of Welsh stone the better,I'll never get over the shame of that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm »
How entrenched is Infantino in his role as despot and total piece of shit?

I have visions of him being there for years to come and the game getting worse every year.

Surely even the gutless FA will have to vote against him now.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,992
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
How entrenched is Infantino in his role as despot and total piece of shit?

I have visions of him being there for years to come and the game getting worse every year.

Surely even the gutless FA will have to vote against him now.

 :lmao :lmao Yeah right they will.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm

He's waiting patiently for the ancestors of Boudicca to apologise and the less said about those robbers of Welsh stone the better,I'll never get over the shame of that.
Fucking cavemen used to rob stones off each other too. Has anyone apologised for that?
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 21, 2022, 11:52:38 pm
Ha ha - always knew that the average footballer was a self serving shitbag, so no surprises that Kane et al would fucking bottle it as soon as there were any possible personal consequences for them.

Same thing would have happened to the taking of the knee if those corrupt FIFA twats had banned that too.

And they wonder why footballers dont feel safe to come out as gay. Shitbags the lot of them - Virgil fucking included.

None of these utter shithouses should ever open their fucking traps again about causes they profess to be fully behind, only to bail when threatened with the nuclear option of a yellow card.

Proper cowardly c*nts, but what do you expect from these dopes.

Genuinely had no idea ingerlund had even played today until I saw the fuss about the armbands on the news.

Hats off to them though - its made me care even less about them and this shitstain of a WC than I did before, and I didnt think that was possible.

Have a fucking word with yourselves if youre watching any of this shite.

:wellin
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm »
Interesting, for our younger viewers, that, when England won the WC in 1966, Homosexuality was illegal in England


(don't get the wrong idea, I'm a boycotter, and that's not Geoffrey)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 09:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm
Interesting, for our younger viewers, that, when England won the WC in 1966, Homosexuality was illegal in England


(don't get the wrong idea, I'm a boycotter, and that's not Geoffrey)

But, partially,legalised in 1967.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 04:35:34 pm
They are sportsmen. They are there to do their best in a once in a lifetime opportunity. They have the pressure of the nation on their shoulders. As Klopp also said why is it expected for them to make a stand when nobody else did in the last 10 or so years, knowing full well.
An if some of them were honest they would say they really dont give a monkeys about all the political and human rights stuff. If me or you were on our deathbeds tomorrow what makes you think any of these players would even bother visit. They would says "Johnny who?".
Imagine if England went an won the World Cup, how all the negative opinions would change. Really think most of the players just want to play and do their best without all the fuss. They are not politicians. Thats why them "taking a stand" fell like a house of cards at the threat of a yellow card.
As Eric Dier said, he was 16 when the World cup was awarded to Qatar. The players should not be talking about these issues, it is out of their hands.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,321
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm
Interesting, for our younger viewers, that, when England won the WC in 1966, Homosexuality was illegal in England


(don't get the wrong idea, I'm a boycotter, and that's not Geoffrey)

So what you saying is we should all stick our money on Qatar winning the WC.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,135
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 09:15:42 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
As Eric Dier said, he was 16 when the World cup was awarded to Qatar. The players should not be talking about these issues, it is out of their hands.

Fair.

I wasnt born when the Nazis were about so shouldnt have an opinion either way
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
So what you saying is we should all stick our money on Qatar winning the WC.


Only if they partially Legalise Homosexuality next year
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,251
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm
Interesting, for our younger viewers, that, when England won the WC in 1966, Homosexuality was illegal in England


And was decriminalised a year later, in 1967. A landmark in civil-rights legislation, not just in the UK, but in the world.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,992
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm »
Brilliant if you have 20 odd minutes.

https://youtu.be/UMqLDhl8PXw

Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,569
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:12:27 pm
But, partially,legalised in 1967.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm
And was decriminalised a year later, in 1967. A landmark in civil-rights legislation, not just in the UK, but in the world.

Took the Isle Of Man another 25 years, September 1992, to decriminalise it. The punishment was life in prison.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:15:42 pm
Fair.

I wasnt born when the Nazis were about so shouldnt have an opinion either way
;D Dier is a prick so not really a surprise.

It's a very rare occasion where I think Klopp is wrong.  Plenty of people have had plenty of opinions about Qatar being awarded the World Cup since the moment it was awarded.  All of those people were whistling in the wind as here we are with the spectacle in full effect.

At this stage the people that can get the most attention drawn to the horrors of this World Cup and everything around it are the players and coaches.  If they don't and instead just play along with the charade then, whether they like it or not, they're enabling it to happen.

To be fair a good number of players have voiced their views, albeit mostly mildly, in interviews.  To grab attention though they need to make a stand on the pitch and so far it's been utterly pathetic from everyone there.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 09:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm
Brilliant if you have 20 odd minutes.

https://youtu.be/UMqLDhl8PXw

Had to giggle at the Beckham segment,he just loves everything about it! Every cent's worth,hard working man.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,943
  • Kloppite
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4823 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm
Brilliant if you have 20 odd minutes.

https://youtu.be/UMqLDhl8PXw

Video not available in the UK :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Offline sashraf1066

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4824 on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm »
With such strong feelings around players not being able to wear LGBT armbands and migrant workers rights, can't understand why there isn't a campaign to ban gas and LNG imports from Qatar.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
With such strong feelings around players not being able to wear LGBT armbands and migrant workers rights, can't understand why there isn't a campaign to ban gas and LNG imports from Qatar.
you think the UK economy isn't in bad enough shape now???
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4826 on: Yesterday at 10:36:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm
Took the Isle Of Man another 25 years, September 1992, to decriminalise it. The punishment was life in prison.

Surprised the Manx perverts didnt include a dose of the birch as well.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,251
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4827 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
With such strong feelings around players not being able to wear LGBT armbands and migrant workers rights, can't understand why there isn't a campaign to ban gas and LNG imports from Qatar.

One step at a time.

But keep going with your campaign.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,554
  • Never Forget
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4828 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm
Fucking cavemen used to rob stones off each other too. Has anyone apologised for that?

I thought about that

Egypt has a horrendous record on immigrant labor, quite literally working people to death.          .. . when they built the pyramids

Mexico has a pretty shaky human right record also. They literally sacrificed their own people in the market square with knives.      ... when they worshipped sun gods

have Mexico or Egypt ever apologized, no I think not

what utter shite Infantino is on about. Every country has bad things in the past but we are talking about the records of countries awarded World cups in the last 12 years. Muppet.

Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,554
  • Never Forget
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 12:00:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm
Interesting, for our younger viewers, that, when England won the WC in 1966, Homosexuality was illegal in England


(don't get the wrong idea, I'm a boycotter, and that's not Geoffrey)

Also illegal in many other countries at the time. UK was not an outlier in their thinking at the time. And UK was in the vanguard of making same sex relationships more legal.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 12:23:55 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:00:34 am
Also illegal in many other countries at the time. UK was not an outlier in their thinking at the time. And UK was in the vanguard of making same sex relationships more legal.

Was the first Pride March in London?

https://www.candi.nhs.uk/news/history-lgbtq-rights-uk

The majority of people in the 1960s and before would have said that homosexuality was wrong.
I hope that places like Qatar change their attitudes but its not going to happen rapidly.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,094
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup Qatar: news, issues and reports only on how FIFA are massive quims.
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 12:25:52 am »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 05:07:39 pm
This sham of a WC has all the world's focus. Qatar is doing enough damage to their public perception already, which daily incidents of authoritarianism and intolerance. They do not care if you raise your voices against them. This was nothing more but an experiment for them, in what all they can get away with. Their coffers will continue to be filled by governments like the US and UK. Your principled, noble stance will make absolutely no difference to anyone actually involved.

As Klopp said, we should stop asking questions of the footballers and blame it all on FIFA.

It makes a difference to me.
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 